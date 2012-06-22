Trending

Kangert solos to Estonian road race title

Treier wins another women's title

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanel Kangert Pro Team Astana)3:53:46
2Gert Joeaar0:01:25
3Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne )
4Mart Ojavee (Champion System Pro Cycling Team )0:04:50
5Erki Pütsep (Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.Com )
6Sander Maasing
7Risto Raid0:08:26
8Janek Tombak (Geofco - Ville d'Alger )
9Raido Kodanipork
10Peeter Tarvis
11Esko Ööpik
12Mikhel Ronimois0:09:35
13Ivo Suur
14Caspar Austa
15Peeter Pruus0:10:24
16Siim Jalakas
17Janari-Joel Jõessar
18Markku Ainsalu0:10:26
19Allan Oras
20Martti Välk0:14:27
21Timmo Jeret0:14:28
22Karlo Aia
23Jörgen Matt
24Anti Arumägi
25Carl Heinrich Pruun
26Kaspar Kokk0:14:54
27Joonas Jõgi
28Martti Alesmaa0:21:36
29Kert Martma0:22:17
30Margus Mikk0:24:16
31Maikel Kuusma
32Rauno Miilmann

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grete Treier (S.C. Michela Fanini Rox)2:20:24
2Liisi Rist0:04:15
3Liisa Ehrberg0:06:52
4Viktoria Randalainen
5Janelle Uikoband
6Daisi Rist
7Greete Steinburg0:10:01
8Jaanika Kurgjarv
9Inge Kool
10Ivika Lainevee0:11:41
11Pirje Koll
12Sirje Lepik0:11:44
13Kristel Koort0:15:03
14Aira Ferschel0:15:43
15Maris Nurm
16Maarja Kuuskvere0:32:53
17Janely Sojone0:36:02
18Elerin Kivi0:38:09

