Kangert solos to Estonian road race title
Treier wins another women's title
Road Race: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanel Kangert Pro Team Astana)
|3:53:46
|2
|Gert Joeaar
|0:01:25
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne )
|4
|Mart Ojavee (Champion System Pro Cycling Team )
|0:04:50
|5
|Erki Pütsep (Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.Com )
|6
|Sander Maasing
|7
|Risto Raid
|0:08:26
|8
|Janek Tombak (Geofco - Ville d'Alger )
|9
|Raido Kodanipork
|10
|Peeter Tarvis
|11
|Esko Ööpik
|12
|Mikhel Ronimois
|0:09:35
|13
|Ivo Suur
|14
|Caspar Austa
|15
|Peeter Pruus
|0:10:24
|16
|Siim Jalakas
|17
|Janari-Joel Jõessar
|18
|Markku Ainsalu
|0:10:26
|19
|Allan Oras
|20
|Martti Välk
|0:14:27
|21
|Timmo Jeret
|0:14:28
|22
|Karlo Aia
|23
|Jörgen Matt
|24
|Anti Arumägi
|25
|Carl Heinrich Pruun
|26
|Kaspar Kokk
|0:14:54
|27
|Joonas Jõgi
|28
|Martti Alesmaa
|0:21:36
|29
|Kert Martma
|0:22:17
|30
|Margus Mikk
|0:24:16
|31
|Maikel Kuusma
|32
|Rauno Miilmann
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grete Treier (S.C. Michela Fanini Rox)
|2:20:24
|2
|Liisi Rist
|0:04:15
|3
|Liisa Ehrberg
|0:06:52
|4
|Viktoria Randalainen
|5
|Janelle Uikoband
|6
|Daisi Rist
|7
|Greete Steinburg
|0:10:01
|8
|Jaanika Kurgjarv
|9
|Inge Kool
|10
|Ivika Lainevee
|0:11:41
|11
|Pirje Koll
|12
|Sirje Lepik
|0:11:44
|13
|Kristel Koort
|0:15:03
|14
|Aira Ferschel
|0:15:43
|15
|Maris Nurm
|16
|Maarja Kuuskvere
|0:32:53
|17
|Janely Sojone
|0:36:02
|18
|Elerin Kivi
|0:38:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy