Team Specialized-lululemon prevails in team time trial

Teutenberg moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 19

Stage 4b podium (l-r): GreenEdge-AIS, 2nd; Specialized -lululemon, 1st; Rabobank, 3rd

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 19

AA Drink - Leontien.nl en route to a fourth place finish.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 19

Skil-Argos riders finished in 9th place.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 19

The Sengers Ladies team.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 19

RusVelo placed fifth in the team time trial.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 19

Restore Cycling riders roll along in the team time trial.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 19

The Rabobank team finished in third place and race leader Marianne Vos surrendered her yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 19

It was a two-rider team time trial for the US National Team with only two riders left in the race: Kristen Armstrong and Andrea Dvorak

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 19

Germany in action during the 26.5km team time trial.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 19

The Australian National Team finished in 7th place.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 19

The German National Team in echelon formation during the team time trial.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 19

Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) would lose her yellow jersey and drop to third place on general classification.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 19

Following her squad's victory in the team time trial, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Team Specialized - lululemon) is the new overall leader.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 19

Time trial world champion Judith Arndt takes a pull for GreenEdge-AIS.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 19

Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam ride to an 8th place finish.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 19

Bike4Air NWVG

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 17 of 19

The Energiewacht Tour jersey holders after stage 4b.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 18 of 19

Abus Nutrixxion in action during the team time trial.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 19 of 19

Specialized-lululemon en route to victory in the team time trial.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

The Specialized-lululemon team won Saturday afternoon's stage 4b at the Energiewacht Tour, a 26.5km team time trial, with a 40-second margin over runner-up GreenEdge-AIS.

The Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team of race leader Marianne Vos finished third at 1:14 and as a result Vos surrendered the yellow jersey to Ina Yoko Teutenberg of Team Specialized-lululemon. Teutenberg's teammate Ellen van Dijk moves into second overall at seven seconds, while Vos dropped to third, 43 seconds back.

"I love the team time trial so I was really looking forward to this stage," said Teutenberg. "The whole team has raced really well all week and it's nice to be able to move ourselves into the race lead. Let's hope we can defend it tomorrow."

"It was such a great ride," said Team Specialized-lululemon directeur sportif Ronny Lauke. "They all looked great and at one point they were doing 50km/h into the headwind. Overall this whole week has been great so far and I'm really happy with their performance.

"We still have one more stage remaining so we can't let our guard down yet," he added. "Marianne Vos is sitting in third place and you can never underestimate what she can do."

The Energiewacht Tour concludes on Sunday with a 137.2km stage in Slochteren.

Full Results
1Team Specialized - lululemon0:35:51
2Greenedge - AIS0:00:40
3Rabobank0:01:14
4AA Drink - Leontien.nl0:01:47
5RusVelo0:02:01
6Canada0:02:18
7Australia0:03:03
8Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:03:23
9Skil Argos0:03:41
10TIBCO- To the Top0:03:42
11Team Ibis Cycles0:04:04
12Sengers Ladies0:04:22
13Belgium0:04:38
14Abus Nutrixxion0:04:39
15Jan van Arckel0:04:42
16Faren Honda0:05:14
17Germany0:05:15
18Bike4Air NWVG0:05:24
19Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakk.0:05:34
20Restore Cycling0:05:59
21People's Trust Noord0:06:32
22Specialized-DPD-SRAM0:06:42
23Dura Vermeer-Zuidwesthk0:08:25

General classification after stage 4b
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon7:55:21
2Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - lululemon0:00:07
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:00:43
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon0:00:50
5Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS0:01:10
6Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:02:29
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:02:34
8Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:03:14
9Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo0:04:16
10Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS0:04:34
11Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil Argos0:05:24
12Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS0:11:40
13Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon0:11:44
14Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:12:25
15Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team0:12:57
16Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:13:17
17Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:13:29
18Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - lululemon0:14:03
19Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon0:14:35
20Kristin Armstrong (USA) US National Team0:14:40
21Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS0:15:20
22Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil Argos0:15:29
23Laura van der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:15:45
24Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil Argos0:16:31
25Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo0:17:04
26Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:17:28
27Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada0:17:45
28Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion0:17:51
29Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo
30Rowena Fry (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS0:18:07
31Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:18:41
32Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
33Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia0:18:51
34Amanda Millar (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:19:03
35Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles0:19:11
36Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia0:19:23
37Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:19:53
38Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS0:19:55
39Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium0:20:04
40Karen Elzing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:20:17
41Marieke van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:20:25
42Jet Wildeman (Ned) Jan van Arckel
43Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:20:34
44Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium0:20:48
45Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:20:59
46Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil Argos0:21:02
47Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium0:21:07
48Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo0:21:08
49Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia0:21:14
50Emma Mackie (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion0:21:45
51Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:21:47
52Julia Soek (Ned) Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakk.0:21:56
53Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion0:22:18
54Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team0:22:51
55Hannah Welter (Ned) Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakk.0:22:58
56Josien van Wingerden (Ned) Specialized-DPD-SRAM
57Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:23:10
58Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:24:08
59Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:24:12
60Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Specialized-DPD-SRAM0:24:38
61Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Specialized-DPD-SRAM0:24:48
62Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia0:24:57
63Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:25:05
64Kimberley Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:25:16
65Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:25:17
66Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia0:25:23
67Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion0:25:29
68Lisa Fischer (Ger) Germany0:25:34
69Lauren Hall (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
70Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion0:26:06
71Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:26:41
72Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canada0:26:57
73Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:27:04
74Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team0:27:21
75Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil Argos0:27:36
76Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:27:39
77Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo0:27:57
78Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles0:28:10
79Laura Turpijn (Ned) Specialized-DPD-SRAM0:28:51
80Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Noord0:29:40
81Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada0:29:58
82Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:30:07
83Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles0:30:08
84Femke van Kessel (Ned) Bike4Air NWVG0:30:22
85Sarah Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany0:30:29
86Sione Jongstra (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:30:38
87Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Noord0:31:05
88Giuseppina Grassi (Mex) Faren Honda Team0:31:24
89Patricia Schwager (Swi) Switzerland0:31:25
90Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium0:31:33
91Olivia Koster (Ned) Specialized-DPD-SRAM0:31:41
92Dirkje Bazuin (Ned) Restore Cycling
93Jitske Kuiper (Ned) WaterLandDijken/Colavita0:31:46
94Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland0:31:56
95Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:32:04
96Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:32:15
97Marielle van Ooijen (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:32:16
98Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany0:32:55
99Linda Ringlever (Ned) Bike4Air NWVG0:33:00
100Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling0:33:05
101Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakk.0:33:06
102Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles0:33:38
103Djoeke Donkers (Ned) Bike4Air NWVG0:33:41
104Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling0:33:56
105Agnieta Francke (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:33:59
106Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
107Eline de Roover (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:34:39
108Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer-Zuidwesthk0:35:22
109Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer-Zuidwesthk0:35:44
110Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer-Zuidwesthk0:36:14
111Joanie Caron (Can) Canada
112Jennifer Purcell (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:39:12
113Samantha van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Noord0:39:25
114Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:39:53
115Jennifer Wheeler (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:39:57
116Annet Pit (Ned) Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakk.0:40:53
117Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling0:40:57
118Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Bike4Air NWVG0:41:07
119Leah Guloien (Can) Canada0:41:39
120Marie Therese Ludwig (Ger) Germany0:42:01
121Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Noord0:42:53
122Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer-Zuidwesthk0:43:13
123Irene Tesink (Ned) People's Trust Noord0:43:47
124Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer-Zuidwesthk0:45:19
125Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany0:48:15
126Janien Lubben (Ned) Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakk.0:49:23
127Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Noord0:50:38
128Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland0:53:59

