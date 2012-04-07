Image 1 of 19 Stage 4b podium (l-r): GreenEdge-AIS, 2nd; Specialized -lululemon, 1st; Rabobank, 3rd (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 19 AA Drink - Leontien.nl en route to a fourth place finish. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 19 Skil-Argos riders finished in 9th place. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 19 The Sengers Ladies team. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 19 RusVelo placed fifth in the team time trial. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 19 Restore Cycling riders roll along in the team time trial. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 19 The Rabobank team finished in third place and race leader Marianne Vos surrendered her yellow jersey. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 19 It was a two-rider team time trial for the US National Team with only two riders left in the race: Kristen Armstrong and Andrea Dvorak (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 19 Germany in action during the 26.5km team time trial. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 19 The Australian National Team finished in 7th place. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 19 The German National Team in echelon formation during the team time trial. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 19 Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) would lose her yellow jersey and drop to third place on general classification. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 19 Following her squad's victory in the team time trial, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Team Specialized - lululemon) is the new overall leader. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 19 Time trial world champion Judith Arndt takes a pull for GreenEdge-AIS. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 19 Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam ride to an 8th place finish. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 19 Bike4Air NWVG (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 17 of 19 The Energiewacht Tour jersey holders after stage 4b. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 18 of 19 Abus Nutrixxion in action during the team time trial. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 19 of 19 Specialized-lululemon en route to victory in the team time trial. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

The Specialized-lululemon team won Saturday afternoon's stage 4b at the Energiewacht Tour, a 26.5km team time trial, with a 40-second margin over runner-up GreenEdge-AIS.

The Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team of race leader Marianne Vos finished third at 1:14 and as a result Vos surrendered the yellow jersey to Ina Yoko Teutenberg of Team Specialized-lululemon. Teutenberg's teammate Ellen van Dijk moves into second overall at seven seconds, while Vos dropped to third, 43 seconds back.

"I love the team time trial so I was really looking forward to this stage," said Teutenberg. "The whole team has raced really well all week and it's nice to be able to move ourselves into the race lead. Let's hope we can defend it tomorrow."

"It was such a great ride," said Team Specialized-lululemon directeur sportif Ronny Lauke. "They all looked great and at one point they were doing 50km/h into the headwind. Overall this whole week has been great so far and I'm really happy with their performance.

"We still have one more stage remaining so we can't let our guard down yet," he added. "Marianne Vos is sitting in third place and you can never underestimate what she can do."

The Energiewacht Tour concludes on Sunday with a 137.2km stage in Slochteren.

Full Results 1 Team Specialized - lululemon 0:35:51 2 Greenedge - AIS 0:00:40 3 Rabobank 0:01:14 4 AA Drink - Leontien.nl 0:01:47 5 RusVelo 0:02:01 6 Canada 0:02:18 7 Australia 0:03:03 8 Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 0:03:23 9 Skil Argos 0:03:41 10 TIBCO- To the Top 0:03:42 11 Team Ibis Cycles 0:04:04 12 Sengers Ladies 0:04:22 13 Belgium 0:04:38 14 Abus Nutrixxion 0:04:39 15 Jan van Arckel 0:04:42 16 Faren Honda 0:05:14 17 Germany 0:05:15 18 Bike4Air NWVG 0:05:24 19 Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakk. 0:05:34 20 Restore Cycling 0:05:59 21 People's Trust Noord 0:06:32 22 Specialized-DPD-SRAM 0:06:42 23 Dura Vermeer-Zuidwesthk 0:08:25