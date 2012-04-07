Team Specialized-lululemon prevails in team time trial
Teutenberg moves into overall lead
Stage 4b: Veendam - Oude Pekela (TTT)
The Specialized-lululemon team won Saturday afternoon's stage 4b at the Energiewacht Tour, a 26.5km team time trial, with a 40-second margin over runner-up GreenEdge-AIS.
The Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team of race leader Marianne Vos finished third at 1:14 and as a result Vos surrendered the yellow jersey to Ina Yoko Teutenberg of Team Specialized-lululemon. Teutenberg's teammate Ellen van Dijk moves into second overall at seven seconds, while Vos dropped to third, 43 seconds back.
"I love the team time trial so I was really looking forward to this stage," said Teutenberg. "The whole team has raced really well all week and it's nice to be able to move ourselves into the race lead. Let's hope we can defend it tomorrow."
"It was such a great ride," said Team Specialized-lululemon directeur sportif Ronny Lauke. "They all looked great and at one point they were doing 50km/h into the headwind. Overall this whole week has been great so far and I'm really happy with their performance.
"We still have one more stage remaining so we can't let our guard down yet," he added. "Marianne Vos is sitting in third place and you can never underestimate what she can do."
The Energiewacht Tour concludes on Sunday with a 137.2km stage in Slochteren.
|1
|Team Specialized - lululemon
|0:35:51
|2
|Greenedge - AIS
|0:00:40
|3
|Rabobank
|0:01:14
|4
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:01:47
|5
|RusVelo
|0:02:01
|6
|Canada
|0:02:18
|7
|Australia
|0:03:03
|8
|Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:03:23
|9
|Skil Argos
|0:03:41
|10
|TIBCO- To the Top
|0:03:42
|11
|Team Ibis Cycles
|0:04:04
|12
|Sengers Ladies
|0:04:22
|13
|Belgium
|0:04:38
|14
|Abus Nutrixxion
|0:04:39
|15
|Jan van Arckel
|0:04:42
|16
|Faren Honda
|0:05:14
|17
|Germany
|0:05:15
|18
|Bike4Air NWVG
|0:05:24
|19
|Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakk.
|0:05:34
|20
|Restore Cycling
|0:05:59
|21
|People's Trust Noord
|0:06:32
|22
|Specialized-DPD-SRAM
|0:06:42
|23
|Dura Vermeer-Zuidwesthk
|0:08:25
|1
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|7:55:21
|2
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - lululemon
|0:00:07
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|0:00:50
|5
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS
|0:01:10
|6
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|8
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|9
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|0:04:16
|10
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS
|0:04:34
|11
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil Argos
|0:05:24
|12
|Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|0:11:40
|13
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon
|0:11:44
|14
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:12:25
|15
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|0:12:57
|16
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:13:17
|17
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:13:29
|18
|Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - lululemon
|0:14:03
|19
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
|0:14:35
|20
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) US National Team
|0:14:40
|21
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|0:15:20
|22
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil Argos
|0:15:29
|23
|Laura van der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:15:45
|24
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil Argos
|0:16:31
|25
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|0:17:04
|26
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:17:28
|27
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|0:17:45
|28
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:17:51
|29
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo
|30
|Rowena Fry (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|0:18:07
|31
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:18:41
|32
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
|33
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|0:18:51
|34
|Amanda Millar (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:19:03
|35
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:19:11
|36
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia
|0:19:23
|37
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:19:53
|38
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|0:19:55
|39
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium
|0:20:04
|40
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:20:17
|41
|Marieke van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:20:25
|42
|Jet Wildeman (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|43
|Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:20:34
|44
|Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium
|0:20:48
|45
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:20:59
|46
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil Argos
|0:21:02
|47
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
|0:21:07
|48
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|0:21:08
|49
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia
|0:21:14
|50
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:21:45
|51
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:21:47
|52
|Julia Soek (Ned) Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakk.
|0:21:56
|53
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:22:18
|54
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
|0:22:51
|55
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakk.
|0:22:58
|56
|Josien van Wingerden (Ned) Specialized-DPD-SRAM
|57
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:23:10
|58
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:24:08
|59
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:24:12
|60
|Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Specialized-DPD-SRAM
|0:24:38
|61
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Specialized-DPD-SRAM
|0:24:48
|62
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia
|0:24:57
|63
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:25:05
|64
|Kimberley Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:25:16
|65
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:25:17
|66
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|0:25:23
|67
|Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:25:29
|68
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Germany
|0:25:34
|69
|Lauren Hall (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|70
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:26:06
|71
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:26:41
|72
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canada
|0:26:57
|73
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:27:04
|74
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|0:27:21
|75
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil Argos
|0:27:36
|76
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:27:39
|77
|Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|0:27:57
|78
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:28:10
|79
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Specialized-DPD-SRAM
|0:28:51
|80
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Noord
|0:29:40
|81
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
|0:29:58
|82
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|0:30:07
|83
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:30:08
|84
|Femke van Kessel (Ned) Bike4Air NWVG
|0:30:22
|85
|Sarah Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
|0:30:29
|86
|Sione Jongstra (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:30:38
|87
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Noord
|0:31:05
|88
|Giuseppina Grassi (Mex) Faren Honda Team
|0:31:24
|89
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Switzerland
|0:31:25
|90
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|0:31:33
|91
|Olivia Koster (Ned) Specialized-DPD-SRAM
|0:31:41
|92
|Dirkje Bazuin (Ned) Restore Cycling
|93
|Jitske Kuiper (Ned) WaterLandDijken/Colavita
|0:31:46
|94
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland
|0:31:56
|95
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:32:04
|96
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:32:15
|97
|Marielle van Ooijen (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:32:16
|98
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|0:32:55
|99
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) Bike4Air NWVG
|0:33:00
|100
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:33:05
|101
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakk.
|0:33:06
|102
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:33:38
|103
|Djoeke Donkers (Ned) Bike4Air NWVG
|0:33:41
|104
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:33:56
|105
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:33:59
|106
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|107
|Eline de Roover (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:34:39
|108
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer-Zuidwesthk
|0:35:22
|109
|Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) Dura Vermeer-Zuidwesthk
|0:35:44
|110
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer-Zuidwesthk
|0:36:14
|111
|Joanie Caron (Can) Canada
|112
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:39:12
|113
|Samantha van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Noord
|0:39:25
|114
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:39:53
|115
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:39:57
|116
|Annet Pit (Ned) Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakk.
|0:40:53
|117
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:40:57
|118
|Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Bike4Air NWVG
|0:41:07
|119
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
|0:41:39
|120
|Marie Therese Ludwig (Ger) Germany
|0:42:01
|121
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Noord
|0:42:53
|122
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer-Zuidwesthk
|0:43:13
|123
|Irene Tesink (Ned) People's Trust Noord
|0:43:47
|124
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer-Zuidwesthk
|0:45:19
|125
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
|0:48:15
|126
|Janien Lubben (Ned) Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakk.
|0:49:23
|127
|Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Noord
|0:50:38
|128
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland
|0:53:59
