Teutenberg gets second stage win in Energiewacht Tour

Vos in the race lead

Image 1 of 18

Riders use the little elevation change to try and break things up

Riders use the little elevation change to try and break things up
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 18

The stage 3 podium: Marianne Vos, Ina Teutenberg and Kirsten Wild

The stage 3 podium: Marianne Vos, Ina Teutenberg and Kirsten Wild
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 18

The peloton on stage 3 of the Energiewacht Tour

The peloton on stage 3 of the Energiewacht Tour
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 18

The peloton on the cobbles

The peloton on the cobbles
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 18

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) in the lead at the Energiewacht Tour

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) in the lead at the Energiewacht Tour
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 18

Lucy Martin (AA Drink Leontien.nl)

Lucy Martin (AA Drink Leontien.nl)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 18

Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEdge)

Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 18

Marianne Vos takes a pull in the leader's jersey

Marianne Vos takes a pull in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 18

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) on the front

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) on the front
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 18

Jessie Maclean (Greenedge)

Jessie Maclean (Greenedge)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 18

Janneke Ensing (Dolmans)

Janneke Ensing (Dolmans)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 18

Iris Slappendel (Rabobank)

Iris Slappendel (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 18

Ina Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) wins stage 3 of the Energiewacht Tour

Ina Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) wins stage 3 of the Energiewacht Tour
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 18

GreenEdge leads out the sprint

GreenEdge leads out the sprint
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 18

Evelyn Arys of the Belgian National Team

Evelyn Arys of the Belgian National Team
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 18

AA Drink on the attack

AA Drink on the attack
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 17 of 18

Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan Van Arckel gets a helping hand

Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan Van Arckel gets a helping hand
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 18 of 18

Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon)

Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg and her Specialized-lululemon teammates have pulled off their second stage win in two days at the Energiewacht Tour in the north of Holland.

Teutenberg won in a bunch sprint from Marianne Vos and Kirsten Wild at the end of another hectic and aggressive day of racing.

"I'm really happy with the wins" said Teutenberg. "The team is working really well together and that's cool to see. As usual the racing here is crazy and dangerous, but I love it.

"It's also really cold, but at least it's dry," she added. "It's been a little windy so yesterday the break went in the wind but we had a good presence and we're in a good position for the general classification.

"Today, lots of breaks went towards the end of the race but in the end it came down to a bunch sprint."

Tomorrow afternoon's stage is a team time trial, which will be a deciding factor in the GC.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon2:41:09
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
4Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
5Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium
6Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
7Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
8Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i
9Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
10Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
11Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram
12Rowena Fry (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
13Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top
14Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram
15Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
16Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Noord
17Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium
18Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
19Emma Mackie (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
20Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia
21Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
22Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
23Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo
24Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil 1t4i
25Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil 1t4i
26Jet Wildeman (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
27Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
28Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
29Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram
30Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
31Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia
32Julia Soek (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen
33Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
34Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice
35Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
36Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
37Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Tibco - To The Top
38Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
39Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge - Ais
40Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil 1t4i
41Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
42Jitske Kuiper (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken/Colavita ESPN
43Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
44Karen Elzing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
45Jessie Maclean (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
46Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i
47Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Australia
48Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
49Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
50Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
51Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - Lululemon
52Hannah Welter (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen
53Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
54Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia
55Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
56Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - Lululemon
57Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
58Kristin Armstrong (USA) US National Team
59Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
60Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
61Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco - To The Top
62Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
63Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco - To The Top
64Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
65Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
66Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
67Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:11
68Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:12
69Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:00:46
70Aafke Eshuis (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice0:00:49
71Sofie Verdonck (Bel) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek
72Joanie Caron (Can) Canada0:01:16
73Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland0:03:55
74Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore
75Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
76Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen
77Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
78Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek
79Julie Leth (Den) DPD - Pakketservice
80Eileen Roe (GBr) DPD - Pakketservice
81Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore
82Annet Pit (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen
83Linda Ringlever (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG
84Eline De Roover (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
85Femke Van Kessel (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG
86Dirkje Bazuin (Ned) Restore
87Olivia Koster (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram
88Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Noord
89Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Germany
90Sione Jongstra (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
91Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
92Djoeke Donkers (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG
93Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canada
94Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
95Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
96Patricia Schwager (Swi) Switzerland
97Suzan Simons (Ned) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek
98Laura Turpijn (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram
99Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
100Pippa Handley (GBr) DPD - Pakketservice
101Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo
102Jennifer Purcell (USA) Tibco - To The Top
103Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
104Lisa Fischer (Ger) Germany
105Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore
106Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
107Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
108Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek
109Agnieta Francke (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
110Marielle Kerste (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
111Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
112Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco - To The Top
113Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
114Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
115Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:04:02
116Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:17:04
117Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:17:43
118Martina Thomasson (Swe) DPD - Pakketservice0:22:15
119Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team0:23:54
120Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG
121Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Noord
122Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
123Irene Tesink (Ned) People's Trust Noord
124Amanda Bongaards (Ned) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek
125Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Noord
126Janien Lubben (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen
127Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Noord
128Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland
DNFClaudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFKristin Mcgrath (USA) US National Team
DNFCarmen Mcnellis Small (USA) US National Team
DNFGracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
DNSAnne Arnouts (Bel) Belgium
DNFMarije Venema (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG
DNFTessa De Moyer (Bel) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek
DNFYmke Stegink (Ned) Restore

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team5:36:32
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:00:32
3Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:00:33
4Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge - Ais0:00:57
5Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - Ais0:01:11
6Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:01:16
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:01:22
8Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:26
9Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:01:35
10Rowena Fry (Aus) Greenedge - Ais0:01:42
11Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:01:53
12Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
13Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
14Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:01:55
15Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i0:02:09
16Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil 1t4i
17Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
18Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo0:02:41
19Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:02:43
20Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil 1t4i0:03:11
21Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion0:03:23
22Kristin Armstrong (USA) US National Team0:03:53
23Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:04:03
24Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais0:04:20
25Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:04:46
26Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Greenedge - Ais0:04:51
27Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo0:05:14
28Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top0:05:20
29Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada0:05:25
30Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice0:05:28
31Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco - To The Top0:05:32
32Jessie Maclean (Aus) Greenedge - Ais0:05:39
33Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium0:05:47
34Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:05:49
35Jet Wildeman (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:05:54
36Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo0:06:01
37Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:06:24
38Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram0:06:27
39Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia0:06:31
40Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium
41Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada0:06:34
42Julia Soek (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen0:06:40
43Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
44Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:06:55
45Karen Elzing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:07:12
46Emma Mackie (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion0:07:17
47Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:07:21
48Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil 1t4i0:07:32
49Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion0:07:34
50Hannah Welter (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen0:07:35
51Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team0:07:48
52Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i0:07:57
53Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram0:08:14
54Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram0:08:24
55Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia0:08:32
56Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:08:35
57Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:08:39
58Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:09:03
59Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo0:09:18
60Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:09:55
61Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
62Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:10:27
63Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco - To The Top0:10:37
64Lisa Fischer (Ger) Germany0:10:40
65Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion0:11:01
66Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:11:05
67Jennifer Purcell (USA) Tibco - To The Top0:11:14
68Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:11:15
69Eileen Roe (GBr) DPD - Pakketservice0:11:24
70Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion0:11:38
71Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Tibco - To The Top0:11:59
72Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco - To The Top0:12:03
73Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia0:12:05
74Olivia Koster (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram0:12:16
75Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team0:12:18
76Laura Turpijn (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram0:12:20
77Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Australia0:12:30
78Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:12:55
79Jitske Kuiper (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken/Colavita ESPN
80Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Noord0:13:19
81Aafke Eshuis (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice0:14:24
82Femke Van Kessel (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG0:14:41
83Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canada0:14:50
84Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Noord
85Dirkje Bazuin (Ned) Restore0:15:20
86Joanie Caron (Can) Canada0:15:31
87Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany0:15:32
88Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo0:15:34
89Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:15:38
90Sofie Verdonck (Bel) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek0:15:40
91Patricia Schwager (Swi) Switzerland0:15:54
92Sione Jongstra (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:16:07
93Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team0:16:21
94Julie Leth (Den) DPD - Pakketservice0:16:22
95Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:16:39
96Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore0:16:44
97Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland0:16:58
98Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek0:17:02
99Marielle Kerste (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:17:10
100Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium0:17:13
101Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen0:17:15
102Eline De Roover (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:17:16
103Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany0:17:23
104Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek0:17:27
105Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore0:17:50
106Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada0:17:51
107Linda Ringlever (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG0:17:54
108Djoeke Donkers (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG0:18:00
109Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:18:19
110Agnieta Francke (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:18:41
111Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:18:55
112Martina Thomasson (Swe) DPD - Pakketservice0:19:45
113Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Noord0:23:04
114Pippa Handley (GBr) DPD - Pakketservice0:23:26
115Leah Guloien (Can) Canada0:23:29
116Suzan Simons (Ned) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek0:24:26
117Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Germany0:24:32
118Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore0:24:41
119Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
120Annet Pit (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen0:24:57
121Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG0:25:26
122Amanda Bongaards (Ned) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek0:26:32
123Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Noord
124Irene Tesink (Ned) People's Trust Noord0:27:10
125Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany0:32:38
126Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Noord0:33:05
127Janien Lubben (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen0:33:27
128Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland0:33:52

 

