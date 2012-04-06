Teutenberg gets second stage win in Energiewacht Tour
Vos in the race lead
Stage 3: Midwolda -
Ina-Yoko Teutenberg and her Specialized-lululemon teammates have pulled off their second stage win in two days at the Energiewacht Tour in the north of Holland.
Teutenberg won in a bunch sprint from Marianne Vos and Kirsten Wild at the end of another hectic and aggressive day of racing.
"I'm really happy with the wins" said Teutenberg. "The team is working really well together and that's cool to see. As usual the racing here is crazy and dangerous, but I love it.
"It's also really cold, but at least it's dry," she added. "It's been a little windy so yesterday the break went in the wind but we had a good presence and we're in a good position for the general classification.
"Today, lots of breaks went towards the end of the race but in the end it came down to a bunch sprint."
Tomorrow afternoon's stage is a team time trial, which will be a deciding factor in the GC.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|2:41:09
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|5
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium
|6
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|7
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
|8
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|9
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|10
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|11
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram
|12
|Rowena Fry (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|13
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|14
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram
|15
|Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|16
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Noord
|17
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium
|18
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|19
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|20
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia
|21
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|22
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|23
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo
|24
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|25
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|26
|Jet Wildeman (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|27
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
|28
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
|29
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram
|30
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
|31
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia
|32
|Julia Soek (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen
|33
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|34
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice
|35
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|36
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|37
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|38
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|39
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge - Ais
|40
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|41
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
|42
|Jitske Kuiper (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken/Colavita ESPN
|43
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|44
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|45
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|46
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|47
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Australia
|48
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|49
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|50
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|51
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|52
|Hannah Welter (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen
|53
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
|54
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia
|55
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|56
|Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|57
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|58
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) US National Team
|59
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|60
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|61
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|62
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|63
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|64
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|65
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|66
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|67
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|68
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|69
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:00:46
|70
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice
|0:00:49
|71
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek
|72
|Joanie Caron (Can) Canada
|0:01:16
|73
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:55
|74
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore
|75
|Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|76
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen
|77
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|78
|Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek
|79
|Julie Leth (Den) DPD - Pakketservice
|80
|Eileen Roe (GBr) DPD - Pakketservice
|81
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore
|82
|Annet Pit (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen
|83
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG
|84
|Eline De Roover (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|85
|Femke Van Kessel (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG
|86
|Dirkje Bazuin (Ned) Restore
|87
|Olivia Koster (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram
|88
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Noord
|89
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Germany
|90
|Sione Jongstra (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|91
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|92
|Djoeke Donkers (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG
|93
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canada
|94
|Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
|95
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
|96
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Switzerland
|97
|Suzan Simons (Ned) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek
|98
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram
|99
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|100
|Pippa Handley (GBr) DPD - Pakketservice
|101
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|102
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|103
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|104
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Germany
|105
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore
|106
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|107
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|108
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek
|109
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|110
|Marielle Kerste (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|111
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|112
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|113
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|114
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|115
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:04:02
|116
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:17:04
|117
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:17:43
|118
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) DPD - Pakketservice
|0:22:15
|119
|Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
|0:23:54
|120
|Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG
|121
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Noord
|122
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
|123
|Irene Tesink (Ned) People's Trust Noord
|124
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek
|125
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Noord
|126
|Janien Lubben (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen
|127
|Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Noord
|128
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) US National Team
|DNF
|Carmen Mcnellis Small (USA) US National Team
|DNF
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|DNS
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Belgium
|DNF
|Marije Venema (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG
|DNF
|Tessa De Moyer (Bel) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek
|DNF
|Ymke Stegink (Ned) Restore
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|5:36:32
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:32
|3
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:33
|4
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge - Ais
|0:00:57
|5
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|0:01:11
|6
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:16
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|8
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|9
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|10
|Rowena Fry (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|0:01:42
|11
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:53
|12
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|14
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|15
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|0:02:09
|16
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|17
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|18
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|0:02:41
|19
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:02:43
|20
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|0:03:11
|21
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:03:23
|22
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) US National Team
|0:03:53
|23
|Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:04:03
|24
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
|0:04:20
|25
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:04:46
|26
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|0:04:51
|27
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|0:05:14
|28
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|0:05:20
|29
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|0:05:25
|30
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice
|0:05:28
|31
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|0:05:32
|32
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|0:05:39
|33
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium
|0:05:47
|34
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:05:49
|35
|Jet Wildeman (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:05:54
|36
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo
|0:06:01
|37
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|38
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram
|0:06:27
|39
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia
|0:06:31
|40
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium
|41
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
|0:06:34
|42
|Julia Soek (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen
|0:06:40
|43
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
|44
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:06:55
|45
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:07:12
|46
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:07:17
|47
|Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:07:21
|48
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|0:07:32
|49
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:07:34
|50
|Hannah Welter (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen
|0:07:35
|51
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
|0:07:48
|52
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|0:07:57
|53
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram
|0:08:14
|54
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram
|0:08:24
|55
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia
|0:08:32
|56
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|57
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:08:39
|58
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|0:09:03
|59
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|0:09:18
|60
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:09:55
|61
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|62
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:10:27
|63
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|0:10:37
|64
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Germany
|0:10:40
|65
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:11:01
|66
|Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:11:05
|67
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|0:11:14
|68
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:11:15
|69
|Eileen Roe (GBr) DPD - Pakketservice
|0:11:24
|70
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:11:38
|71
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|0:11:59
|72
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|0:12:03
|73
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia
|0:12:05
|74
|Olivia Koster (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram
|0:12:16
|75
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|0:12:18
|76
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram
|0:12:20
|77
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Australia
|0:12:30
|78
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:12:55
|79
|Jitske Kuiper (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken/Colavita ESPN
|80
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Noord
|0:13:19
|81
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice
|0:14:24
|82
|Femke Van Kessel (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG
|0:14:41
|83
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canada
|0:14:50
|84
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Noord
|85
|Dirkje Bazuin (Ned) Restore
|0:15:20
|86
|Joanie Caron (Can) Canada
|0:15:31
|87
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
|0:15:32
|88
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|0:15:34
|89
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:15:38
|90
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek
|0:15:40
|91
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Switzerland
|0:15:54
|92
|Sione Jongstra (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:16:07
|93
|Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
|0:16:21
|94
|Julie Leth (Den) DPD - Pakketservice
|0:16:22
|95
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:16:39
|96
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore
|0:16:44
|97
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland
|0:16:58
|98
|Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek
|0:17:02
|99
|Marielle Kerste (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:17:10
|100
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|0:17:13
|101
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen
|0:17:15
|102
|Eline De Roover (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:17:16
|103
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|0:17:23
|104
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek
|0:17:27
|105
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore
|0:17:50
|106
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
|0:17:51
|107
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG
|0:17:54
|108
|Djoeke Donkers (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG
|0:18:00
|109
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:18:19
|110
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:18:41
|111
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:18:55
|112
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) DPD - Pakketservice
|0:19:45
|113
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Noord
|0:23:04
|114
|Pippa Handley (GBr) DPD - Pakketservice
|0:23:26
|115
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
|0:23:29
|116
|Suzan Simons (Ned) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek
|0:24:26
|117
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Germany
|0:24:32
|118
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore
|0:24:41
|119
|Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
|120
|Annet Pit (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen
|0:24:57
|121
|Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG
|0:25:26
|122
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek
|0:26:32
|123
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Noord
|124
|Irene Tesink (Ned) People's Trust Noord
|0:27:10
|125
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
|0:32:38
|126
|Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Noord
|0:33:05
|127
|Janien Lubben (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen
|0:33:27
|128
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland
|0:33:52
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy