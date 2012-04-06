Image 1 of 18 Riders use the little elevation change to try and break things up (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 18 The stage 3 podium: Marianne Vos, Ina Teutenberg and Kirsten Wild (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 18 The peloton on stage 3 of the Energiewacht Tour (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 18 The peloton on the cobbles (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 18 Marianne Vos (Rabobank) in the lead at the Energiewacht Tour (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 18 Lucy Martin (AA Drink Leontien.nl) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 18 Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 18 Marianne Vos takes a pull in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 18 Kirsten Wild (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) on the front (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 18 Jessie Maclean (Greenedge) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 18 Janneke Ensing (Dolmans) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 18 Iris Slappendel (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 18 Ina Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) wins stage 3 of the Energiewacht Tour (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 18 GreenEdge leads out the sprint (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 18 Evelyn Arys of the Belgian National Team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 18 AA Drink on the attack (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 17 of 18 Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan Van Arckel gets a helping hand (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 18 of 18 Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg and her Specialized-lululemon teammates have pulled off their second stage win in two days at the Energiewacht Tour in the north of Holland.

Teutenberg won in a bunch sprint from Marianne Vos and Kirsten Wild at the end of another hectic and aggressive day of racing.

"I'm really happy with the wins" said Teutenberg. "The team is working really well together and that's cool to see. As usual the racing here is crazy and dangerous, but I love it.

"It's also really cold, but at least it's dry," she added. "It's been a little windy so yesterday the break went in the wind but we had a good presence and we're in a good position for the general classification.

"Today, lots of breaks went towards the end of the race but in the end it came down to a bunch sprint."

Tomorrow afternoon's stage is a team time trial, which will be a deciding factor in the GC.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon 2:41:09 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 4 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 5 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium 6 Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo 7 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada 8 Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i 9 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team 10 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 11 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram 12 Rowena Fry (Aus) Greenedge - Ais 13 Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top 14 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram 15 Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 16 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Noord 17 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium 18 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 19 Emma Mackie (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion 20 Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia 21 Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 22 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 23 Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo 24 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil 1t4i 25 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil 1t4i 26 Jet Wildeman (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 27 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team 28 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada 29 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram 30 Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany 31 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia 32 Julia Soek (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen 33 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon 34 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice 35 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada 36 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon 37 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Tibco - To The Top 38 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 39 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge - Ais 40 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil 1t4i 41 Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium 42 Jitske Kuiper (Ned) Water, Land en Dijken/Colavita ESPN 43 Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 44 Karen Elzing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 45 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Greenedge - Ais 46 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i 47 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Australia 48 Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - Ais 49 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 50 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon 51 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - Lululemon 52 Hannah Welter (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen 53 Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais 54 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia 55 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 56 Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - Lululemon 57 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team 58 Kristin Armstrong (USA) US National Team 59 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion 60 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 61 Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco - To The Top 62 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 63 Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco - To The Top 64 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 65 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Greenedge - Ais 66 Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 67 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:11 68 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:12 69 Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 0:00:46 70 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice 0:00:49 71 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek 72 Joanie Caron (Can) Canada 0:01:16 73 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland 0:03:55 74 Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore 75 Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 76 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen 77 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 78 Dunja Ceulemans (Bel) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek 79 Julie Leth (Den) DPD - Pakketservice 80 Eileen Roe (GBr) DPD - Pakketservice 81 Manon Klomp (Ned) Restore 82 Annet Pit (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen 83 Linda Ringlever (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG 84 Eline De Roover (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 85 Femke Van Kessel (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG 86 Dirkje Bazuin (Ned) Restore 87 Olivia Koster (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram 88 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Noord 89 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Germany 90 Sione Jongstra (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 91 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo 92 Djoeke Donkers (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG 93 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canada 94 Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team 95 Leah Guloien (Can) Canada 96 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Switzerland 97 Suzan Simons (Ned) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek 98 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Specialized-DPD-Sram 99 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 100 Pippa Handley (GBr) DPD - Pakketservice 101 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo 102 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Tibco - To The Top 103 Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 104 Lisa Fischer (Ger) Germany 105 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore 106 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 107 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 108 Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek 109 Agnieta Francke (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 110 Marielle Kerste (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 111 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 112 Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco - To The Top 113 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium 114 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 115 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 0:04:02 116 Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 0:17:04 117 Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan Van Arckel 0:17:43 118 Martina Thomasson (Swe) DPD - Pakketservice 0:22:15 119 Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team 0:23:54 120 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG 121 Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) People's Trust Noord 122 Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany 123 Irene Tesink (Ned) People's Trust Noord 124 Amanda Bongaards (Ned) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek 125 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People's Trust Noord 126 Janien Lubben (Ned) De Peddelaars/Ruiter Dakkapellen 127 Marjan Stokman (Ned) People's Trust Noord 128 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland DNF Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team DNF Kristin Mcgrath (USA) US National Team DNF Carmen Mcnellis Small (USA) US National Team DNF Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia DNS Anne Arnouts (Bel) Belgium DNF Marije Venema (Ned) Bike4Air-NWVG DNF Tessa De Moyer (Bel) DuraVermeer-Zuidwesthoek DNF Ymke Stegink (Ned) Restore