Image 1 of 6 Nicolas Vouilloz on his way to winning round 2 of the Enduro World Series in Val d'Allos, France (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 2 of 6 Racers at the Enduro World Series in Val d'Allos, France (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 3 of 6 Tracey Moseley on her way to winning the women's division in Val d'Allos (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 4 of 6 Cécile Ravanel (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 5 of 6 Jared Graves (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 6 of 6 Greg Minnaar racing the Enduro World Series round 2 (Image credit: Matt Wragg)

"Battle" does not begin to describe the weekend's epic racing at Val d'Allos, France, that ultimately saw Nico Vouilloz and Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing) win after an all killer no filler six-stage course and exhilarating showdown between the world's top riders.

The birthplace of enduro treated over 300 riders to distractingly gorgeous scenery, chairlift supported liaison stages, and six timed sections that, in addition to five practice runs, yielded 11,000 meters of technical, challenging and physical descent.

Dropping 1000 meters from the 2500m summit for each stage meant altitude played a factor for riders. Coming off his victory in round 1 of the Enduro World Series, Fabien Barel (Team Canyon) commented that within two corners from the start of the first stage in Val d'Allos, he was already out of air.

Genepy, the locally crafted spirit, was needed by the weekend's conclusion, as riders celebrated and commiserated over crashes and punctures that left the podium wide open. Race favourite, and leader at the time, Jerome Clementz (Cannondale OverMountain) suffered a puncture in stage 3, as did Barel and Dan Atherton (GT Factory Racing).

Other top contenders, including Ben Cruz (Cannondale OverMountain) and Josh Carlson (Team Giant Factory Racing), had crashes that put them out of the race. Jared Graves and Anneke Beerten both crashed twice in the long fourth and fifth stages, but managed to hold on to their positions on the podium.

In the end, consistency favoured Moseley, the winner from Punta Ala, in the women's race, ahead of Cecile Ravanel and Anneke Beerten. Moseley now holds the overall series Lead.

Vouilloz won the men's contest at Val d'Allos, with Jared Graves hard on his tail and downhill world champion Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) stepping up to the podium with a third place finish.

Graves took the overall series lead from Barel, who will need to push in future events to regain his place. Series favourite Clementz was on damage control for his series standings after suffering the puncture.

Martin Maes (GT Factory Racing), the young phenom from Belgium, retained his commanding lead in the junior division, despite a crash on the first stage, and a 30 second time penalty for course cutting on stage 1.

Taking the top three results from team riders in any division puts Trek Factory Racing in the Team Series Lead with 1820 points.

There were less than 10 seconds between the top male riders after two days of racing.

"The one run, limited practice format definitely evened things out between experienced locals and the first timers like Graves, Wildhaber and Minnaar," said Enduro World Series Managing Director Chris Ball.

"The times were just incredibly tight. Even on stages that were over 15 minutes long, the riders were within a second of each other. It was savage, intense racing. I personally can't believe just how close it was."

From the birthplace of enduro, the Enduro World Series stays in France for the next round, moving on to the gravity playground of Crankworx Les Deux Alpes, July 6-7, where the battlefield will be refreshed with a four-stage course, incorporating the mountain bike park.

DirtTV: Val d'allos Enduro World Series Round 2 Rider Tech a Mountain Biking video by orpheusproductions

Full Round 2 Results

Men, women, masters and juniors # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Vouilloz (men) 1:05:11 2 Jared Graves (men) 0:00:06 3 Greg Minnaar (men) 0:00:24 4 René Wildhaber (men) 0:00:37 5 Rémy Absalon (men) 0:00:50 6 Justin Leov (men) 0:00:54 7 Jerome Clementz (men) 0:01:02 8 Cedric Gracia (men) 0:01:07 9 Steve Peat (men) 0:01:29 10 Curtis Keene (men) 0:01:31 11 Josh Bryceland (men) 0:01:42 12 Nicolas Lau (men) 0:01:45 13 Damien Oton (men) 0:01:54 14 Florian Golay (men) 0:02:07 15 Ludovic May (men) 0:02:08 16 Théo Galy (men) 0:02:09 17 Gustav Wildhaber (men) 0:02:12 18 Joe Barnes (men) 0:02:20 19 Yoann Barelli (men) 0:02:22 20 Nicolas Quere (men) 0:02:42 21 Bryan Regnier (men) 0:02:52 22 Florian Nicolai (men) 0:03:02 23 Martin Maes (junior) 0:03:37 24 Baptiste Gaillot (men) 0:03:43 25 Adam Craig (men) 0:03:44 26 Greg Callaghan (men) 0:03:51 27 Michael Schärer (men) 0:03:52 28 Lukas Anrig (men) 0:03:55 29 Yannick Pontal (men) 0:03:57 30 Samuel Shaw (men) 0:04:07 31 Alexandre Cure (men) 0:04:19 32 Gary Forrest (men) 0:04:22 33 Alex Lupato (men) 0:04:24 34 Antonin Gourgin (men) 0:04:25 35 Lars Sternberg (men) 0:04:29 36 Maxime Dekeyser (men) 0:04:31 37 Aurélien Demailly (junior) 0:04:32 38 Laurent Solliet (men) 0:04:46 39 Manuel Ducci (men) 0:04:50 40 Yannick Senechal (master) 0:04:57 41 Mark Scott (men) 0:04:57 42 Maurian Marnay (men) 0:04:58 43 Niall Davis (men) 0:05:09 44 Davide Sottocornola (men) 0:05:10 45 Thibaut Legastelois (men) 0:05:18 46 Xavier Marovelli (men) 0:05:19 47 Max Schumann (men) 0:05:31 48 Clément Benoit (men) 0:05:35 49 Robert Kordez (men) 0:05:51 50 Jamie Nicoll (men) 0:05:54 51 Vincent Colange (men) 0:06:03 52 James Shirley (men) 0:06:05 53 Gavin Carroll (men) 0:06:13 54 Fabien Barel (men) 0:06:19 55 Yann Quere (men) 0:06:22 56 Jordan Navarro (men) 0:06:22 57 Sebastien Claquin (junior) 0:06:28 58 Ludwig Döhl (men) 0:06:30 59 Amaury Magnin (junior) 0:06:32 60 Thierry Fontaine (master) 0:06:41 61 Liam Moynihan (men) 0:06:44 62 Marco Fidalgo (men) 0:06:51 63 Clement Decugis (junior) 0:06:51 64 Pierre Yves Liverneaux (men) 0:07:00 65 Thomas Hartstern (men) 0:07:02 66 Benoit Dekeyser (men) 0:07:14 67 Dan Atherton (men) 0:07:23 68 Kevin Lorenzato (men) 0:07:30 69 Camille Chaffre (men) 0:07:34 70 Yann Gadoin (men) 0:07:42 71 Paul Aston (men) 0:07:43 72 Thibaud David (men) 0:07:59 73 Gregory Demesy (men) 0:08:02 74 Tracy Moseley (women) 0:08:03 75 Bastien Balmet (men) 0:08:03 76 Mehdi Gabrillargues (men) 0:08:03 77 Scott Laughland (men) 0:08:06 78 Thomas Chazottes (men) 0:08:12 79 David Missud (men) 0:08:24 80 Maxime Di Nardo (men) 0:08:44 81 Baptistin Meunier (junior) 0:09:13 82 Tom Maes (men) 0:09:14 83 Lucas Redois (men) 0:09:19 84 Cécile Ravanel (women) 0:09:19 85 François Voitey (men) 0:09:22 86 Tommy Razzano (junior) 0:09:24 87 David Metche (men) 0:09:24 88 Gaetan Vige (junior) 0:09:27 89 Jeremy Vasseur (men) 0:09:34 90 Gilles Doze (master) 0:09:38 91 Tobias Woggon (men) 0:09:44 92 Sauli Hjerppe (men) 0:09:55 93 Fouad Gourirane (men) 0:09:57 94 Lucas Monetti (junior) 0:09:57 95 Thomas Jouet Pastre (men) 0:10:00 96 Jerome Schandene (men) 0:10:04 97 Gregory Frison (men) 0:10:05 98 Robin Matot (junior) 0:10:15 99 Primoz Strancar (master) 0:10:15 100 Xavier Murigneux (men) 0:10:16 101 Fabien Volet (men) 0:10:19 102 Robin Magnin (men) 0:10:21 103 Nicolas Simmen (men) 0:10:34 104 Stephane Valverde (men) 0:10:35 105 Jacopo Orbassano (junior) 0:10:36 106 Anneke Beerten (women) 0:10:39 107 Laurent Corso (men) 0:10:40 108 Paul Jeppson (men) 0:10:42 109 Ulysse Francoglio (men) 0:10:57 110 Mikael Rubi (master) 0:11:05 111 Juuso Pihlaja (men) 0:11:06 112 Matthieu Mengel (men) 0:11:10 113 Ines Thoma (women) 0:11:10 114 Sam Flanagan (men) 0:11:19 115 Corentin Althusser (men) 0:11:22 116 Valentin Escriou (junior) 0:11:27 117 James Richards (men) 0:11:28 118 Thomas Decugis (men) 0:11:30 119 Yann Badier (men) 0:11:32 120 Thomas Hedouin (junior) 0:11:49 121 Nicola Casadei (men) 0:11:54 122 Vincent Chico (men) 0:12:05 123 Gaetan Dupin (men) 0:12:16 124 Romain Sgard (men) 0:12:22 125 Marc Bosca (master) 0:12:49 126 Isabeau Courdurier (women) 0:12:51 127 Rosara Joseph (women) 0:13:08 128 Guillem Caballe (men) 0:13:22 129 Nicolas Roissard (men) 0:13:25 130 Valentin Brulas (junior) 0:13:27 131 Patrick Bonifay (master) 0:13:29 132 Anaïs Pajot (women) 0:13:30 133 Mathieu Buatois (men) 0:13:31 134 Timoté Neytard (men) 0:13:45 135 Loïc Guerin (men) 0:13:48 136 Florian Humaj (men) 0:13:48 137 Raphael Imbs (master) 0:13:50 138 Francesc Busquets (men) 0:14:01 139 Sébastien Bouvier (master) 0:14:05 140 Pauline Dieffenthaler (women) 0:14:05 141 Philippe Widmer (master) 0:14:10 142 Anita Gehrig (women) 0:14:14 143 Quentin De Carvalho (men) 0:14:28 144 Steve Lecourt (men) 0:14:29 145 Bruno Dao Castes (men) 0:14:36 146 Louis Paralitici (men) 0:14:59 147 Florent De Macedo (master) 0:15:01 148 Franck Dalla Costa (men) 0:15:10 149 Guillaume Bettoli (men) 0:15:14 150 Gilles Caramagnol (master) 0:15:19 151 Pascal Widmer (master) 0:15:22 152 Vittorio Gambirasio (men) 0:15:25 153 Kelli Emmett (women) 0:15:27 154 Anka Martin (women) 0:15:35 155 Anthony Marro (men) 0:16:00 156 Eric Alexandre (men) 0:16:04 157 Thomas Boch (men) 0:16:41 158 Christophe Rizzetto (master) 0:16:43 159 Julien Berenger (men) 0:16:44 160 Jean-Baptiste Gali (men) 0:16:52 161 Carolin Gehrig (women) 0:17:04 162 Valérie Schandene (women) 0:17:06 163 Emmanuel Abate (master) 0:17:16 164 Gaël Wirz (men) 0:17:16 165 Richard Hamilton (master) 0:17:20 166 Eric Arnaud (master) 0:17:34 167 Meggie Bichard (women) 0:17:39 168 Emily Horridge (women) 0:17:57 169 Quentin Arnaud (men) 0:18:10 170 Laurent Tanguy (men) 0:18:10 171 Morten Krogh Hansen (men) 0:18:14 172 Arnaud Bogud (men) 0:18:20 173 Jérôme Gallois (men) 0:18:29 174 Thimothée Gouiran (junior) 0:18:33 175 Christophe Le Garrec (master) 0:18:57 176 Matthieu Faury (men) 0:18:57 177 Joan Berenguer (men) 0:19:08 178 Katy Winton (women) 0:19:13 179 Lionel Fernandes (men) 0:19:28 180 Lorraine Truong (women) 0:19:29 181 Oliver Carter (men) 0:20:22 182 Mary Moncorgé (women) 0:20:31 183 Marc Duch (master) 0:21:14 184 Simon Valenti (men) 0:21:16 185 Morgane Jonnier (women) 0:21:44 186 Jeremy Voet (men) 0:22:03 187 Nicolas Idelon (men) 0:22:04 188 Michel Vasseur (master) 0:22:04 189 Julien Mairot (men) 0:22:10 190 Guillaume Bonnaffous (men) 0:22:15 191 Axelle Murigneux (women) 0:22:42 192 Chiara Pastore (women) 0:22:44 193 Jeazn-Louis Deseraud (master) 0:22:54 194 Aurélien Guchan (men) 0:22:58 195 Benoit Picon (men) 0:23:04 196 Eric Denamur (master) 0:23:06 197 Igor Lepesant (men) 0:23:16 198 Aurelien Ferriere (men) 0:23:20 199 Laurent Reviron (men) 0:23:26 200 Edgar Martins (men) 0:23:35 201 Hannah Barnes (women) 0:23:41 202 Valentina Macheda (women) 0:23:42 203 Nicolas Pillet (men) 0:23:50 204 Benoit Monteil (men) 0:24:12 205 Anthony Andreoletti (men) 0:24:17 206 Ben Thompson (men) 0:24:19 207 Johnny Magis (men) 0:24:58 208 Guillaume Declercq (men) 0:25:14 209 Eric Regallet (men) 0:25:43 210 Craig Rea (men) 0:25:54 211 Lionel Leblond (master) 0:26:02 212 Edwin Le Gallic (junior) 0:26:08 213 Serge Demichelis (men) 0:26:22 214 Denis Payet (master) 0:26:45 215 Aurelien Grimand (men) 0:27:25 216 Jean-Francois Serrat (men) 0:27:29 217 Gregory Torres (men) 0:27:40 218 Nico Prudencio (men) 0:27:44 219 Anthony André (men) 0:27:47 220 Olivier Desmaison (men) 0:27:54 221 Pierre Roux (men) 0:28:24 222 Eric Bourdonnec (master) 0:28:36 223 Adrien Chauvineau (men) 0:29:26 224 Jerome Leroux (men) 0:29:41 225 Philippe Mouillet (master) 0:29:57 226 Hanna Jonsson (women) 0:30:11 227 Florian Lemaitre (master) 0:30:16 228 Albert Valls (master) 0:30:30 229 Sebastien Grisende (men) 0:31:07 230 Eric Lecourt (master) 0:33:09 231 Jean-Marie Colange (master) 0:35:37 232 Gael Mahe (master) 0:35:53 233 Mathieu Thurin (junior) 0:36:38 234 Marie Kunst (women) 0:37:33 235 Quentin Cheneval (men) 0:38:01 236 Gerard Trocello (master) 0:38:32 237 Jerome Reviron (men) 0:39:29 238 Jean Yves Martinez (men) 0:41:13 239 Greg Pottier (men) 0:42:47 240 Antoine Baylot (men) 0:43:35 241 Pascal Lefrancois (master) 0:47:28 242 Patrick Pelenc (master) 0:48:48 243 Alexis Roche (men) 0:49:34 244 Adrian Testa (men) 0:50:47 245 Carla Farinella (women) 0:54:10 246 Laetitia Boubis (women) 1:13:30

Men's EWS standings after two rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jared Graves 970 pts 2 Jerome Clementz 740 3 Nicolas Vouilloz 726

Women's EWS standings after two rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracy Moseley 1200 pts 2 Cecile Ravanel 920 3 Anneke Beerten 780

Junior men's EWS standings after two rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Maes 1200 pts 2 Sebastien Claquin 720 3 Jacopo Orbassano 680