Vouilloz and Moseley win enduro in Val d'Allos
France hosts round 2 of Enduro World Series
"Battle" does not begin to describe the weekend's epic racing at Val d'Allos, France, that ultimately saw Nico Vouilloz and Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing) win after an all killer no filler six-stage course and exhilarating showdown between the world's top riders.
The birthplace of enduro treated over 300 riders to distractingly gorgeous scenery, chairlift supported liaison stages, and six timed sections that, in addition to five practice runs, yielded 11,000 meters of technical, challenging and physical descent.
Dropping 1000 meters from the 2500m summit for each stage meant altitude played a factor for riders. Coming off his victory in round 1 of the Enduro World Series, Fabien Barel (Team Canyon) commented that within two corners from the start of the first stage in Val d'Allos, he was already out of air.
Genepy, the locally crafted spirit, was needed by the weekend's conclusion, as riders celebrated and commiserated over crashes and punctures that left the podium wide open. Race favourite, and leader at the time, Jerome Clementz (Cannondale OverMountain) suffered a puncture in stage 3, as did Barel and Dan Atherton (GT Factory Racing).
Other top contenders, including Ben Cruz (Cannondale OverMountain) and Josh Carlson (Team Giant Factory Racing), had crashes that put them out of the race. Jared Graves and Anneke Beerten both crashed twice in the long fourth and fifth stages, but managed to hold on to their positions on the podium.
In the end, consistency favoured Moseley, the winner from Punta Ala, in the women's race, ahead of Cecile Ravanel and Anneke Beerten. Moseley now holds the overall series Lead.
Vouilloz won the men's contest at Val d'Allos, with Jared Graves hard on his tail and downhill world champion Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) stepping up to the podium with a third place finish.
Graves took the overall series lead from Barel, who will need to push in future events to regain his place. Series favourite Clementz was on damage control for his series standings after suffering the puncture.
Martin Maes (GT Factory Racing), the young phenom from Belgium, retained his commanding lead in the junior division, despite a crash on the first stage, and a 30 second time penalty for course cutting on stage 1.
Taking the top three results from team riders in any division puts Trek Factory Racing in the Team Series Lead with 1820 points.
There were less than 10 seconds between the top male riders after two days of racing.
"The one run, limited practice format definitely evened things out between experienced locals and the first timers like Graves, Wildhaber and Minnaar," said Enduro World Series Managing Director Chris Ball.
"The times were just incredibly tight. Even on stages that were over 15 minutes long, the riders were within a second of each other. It was savage, intense racing. I personally can't believe just how close it was."
From the birthplace of enduro, the Enduro World Series stays in France for the next round, moving on to the gravity playground of Crankworx Les Deux Alpes, July 6-7, where the battlefield will be refreshed with a four-stage course, incorporating the mountain bike park.
DirtTV: Val d'allos Enduro World Series Round 2 Rider Tech a Mountain Biking video by orpheusproductions
Full Round 2 Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Vouilloz (men)
|1:05:11
|2
|Jared Graves (men)
|0:00:06
|3
|Greg Minnaar (men)
|0:00:24
|4
|René Wildhaber (men)
|0:00:37
|5
|Rémy Absalon (men)
|0:00:50
|6
|Justin Leov (men)
|0:00:54
|7
|Jerome Clementz (men)
|0:01:02
|8
|Cedric Gracia (men)
|0:01:07
|9
|Steve Peat (men)
|0:01:29
|10
|Curtis Keene (men)
|0:01:31
|11
|Josh Bryceland (men)
|0:01:42
|12
|Nicolas Lau (men)
|0:01:45
|13
|Damien Oton (men)
|0:01:54
|14
|Florian Golay (men)
|0:02:07
|15
|Ludovic May (men)
|0:02:08
|16
|Théo Galy (men)
|0:02:09
|17
|Gustav Wildhaber (men)
|0:02:12
|18
|Joe Barnes (men)
|0:02:20
|19
|Yoann Barelli (men)
|0:02:22
|20
|Nicolas Quere (men)
|0:02:42
|21
|Bryan Regnier (men)
|0:02:52
|22
|Florian Nicolai (men)
|0:03:02
|23
|Martin Maes (junior)
|0:03:37
|24
|Baptiste Gaillot (men)
|0:03:43
|25
|Adam Craig (men)
|0:03:44
|26
|Greg Callaghan (men)
|0:03:51
|27
|Michael Schärer (men)
|0:03:52
|28
|Lukas Anrig (men)
|0:03:55
|29
|Yannick Pontal (men)
|0:03:57
|30
|Samuel Shaw (men)
|0:04:07
|31
|Alexandre Cure (men)
|0:04:19
|32
|Gary Forrest (men)
|0:04:22
|33
|Alex Lupato (men)
|0:04:24
|34
|Antonin Gourgin (men)
|0:04:25
|35
|Lars Sternberg (men)
|0:04:29
|36
|Maxime Dekeyser (men)
|0:04:31
|37
|Aurélien Demailly (junior)
|0:04:32
|38
|Laurent Solliet (men)
|0:04:46
|39
|Manuel Ducci (men)
|0:04:50
|40
|Yannick Senechal (master)
|0:04:57
|41
|Mark Scott (men)
|0:04:57
|42
|Maurian Marnay (men)
|0:04:58
|43
|Niall Davis (men)
|0:05:09
|44
|Davide Sottocornola (men)
|0:05:10
|45
|Thibaut Legastelois (men)
|0:05:18
|46
|Xavier Marovelli (men)
|0:05:19
|47
|Max Schumann (men)
|0:05:31
|48
|Clément Benoit (men)
|0:05:35
|49
|Robert Kordez (men)
|0:05:51
|50
|Jamie Nicoll (men)
|0:05:54
|51
|Vincent Colange (men)
|0:06:03
|52
|James Shirley (men)
|0:06:05
|53
|Gavin Carroll (men)
|0:06:13
|54
|Fabien Barel (men)
|0:06:19
|55
|Yann Quere (men)
|0:06:22
|56
|Jordan Navarro (men)
|0:06:22
|57
|Sebastien Claquin (junior)
|0:06:28
|58
|Ludwig Döhl (men)
|0:06:30
|59
|Amaury Magnin (junior)
|0:06:32
|60
|Thierry Fontaine (master)
|0:06:41
|61
|Liam Moynihan (men)
|0:06:44
|62
|Marco Fidalgo (men)
|0:06:51
|63
|Clement Decugis (junior)
|0:06:51
|64
|Pierre Yves Liverneaux (men)
|0:07:00
|65
|Thomas Hartstern (men)
|0:07:02
|66
|Benoit Dekeyser (men)
|0:07:14
|67
|Dan Atherton (men)
|0:07:23
|68
|Kevin Lorenzato (men)
|0:07:30
|69
|Camille Chaffre (men)
|0:07:34
|70
|Yann Gadoin (men)
|0:07:42
|71
|Paul Aston (men)
|0:07:43
|72
|Thibaud David (men)
|0:07:59
|73
|Gregory Demesy (men)
|0:08:02
|74
|Tracy Moseley (women)
|0:08:03
|75
|Bastien Balmet (men)
|0:08:03
|76
|Mehdi Gabrillargues (men)
|0:08:03
|77
|Scott Laughland (men)
|0:08:06
|78
|Thomas Chazottes (men)
|0:08:12
|79
|David Missud (men)
|0:08:24
|80
|Maxime Di Nardo (men)
|0:08:44
|81
|Baptistin Meunier (junior)
|0:09:13
|82
|Tom Maes (men)
|0:09:14
|83
|Lucas Redois (men)
|0:09:19
|84
|Cécile Ravanel (women)
|0:09:19
|85
|François Voitey (men)
|0:09:22
|86
|Tommy Razzano (junior)
|0:09:24
|87
|David Metche (men)
|0:09:24
|88
|Gaetan Vige (junior)
|0:09:27
|89
|Jeremy Vasseur (men)
|0:09:34
|90
|Gilles Doze (master)
|0:09:38
|91
|Tobias Woggon (men)
|0:09:44
|92
|Sauli Hjerppe (men)
|0:09:55
|93
|Fouad Gourirane (men)
|0:09:57
|94
|Lucas Monetti (junior)
|0:09:57
|95
|Thomas Jouet Pastre (men)
|0:10:00
|96
|Jerome Schandene (men)
|0:10:04
|97
|Gregory Frison (men)
|0:10:05
|98
|Robin Matot (junior)
|0:10:15
|99
|Primoz Strancar (master)
|0:10:15
|100
|Xavier Murigneux (men)
|0:10:16
|101
|Fabien Volet (men)
|0:10:19
|102
|Robin Magnin (men)
|0:10:21
|103
|Nicolas Simmen (men)
|0:10:34
|104
|Stephane Valverde (men)
|0:10:35
|105
|Jacopo Orbassano (junior)
|0:10:36
|106
|Anneke Beerten (women)
|0:10:39
|107
|Laurent Corso (men)
|0:10:40
|108
|Paul Jeppson (men)
|0:10:42
|109
|Ulysse Francoglio (men)
|0:10:57
|110
|Mikael Rubi (master)
|0:11:05
|111
|Juuso Pihlaja (men)
|0:11:06
|112
|Matthieu Mengel (men)
|0:11:10
|113
|Ines Thoma (women)
|0:11:10
|114
|Sam Flanagan (men)
|0:11:19
|115
|Corentin Althusser (men)
|0:11:22
|116
|Valentin Escriou (junior)
|0:11:27
|117
|James Richards (men)
|0:11:28
|118
|Thomas Decugis (men)
|0:11:30
|119
|Yann Badier (men)
|0:11:32
|120
|Thomas Hedouin (junior)
|0:11:49
|121
|Nicola Casadei (men)
|0:11:54
|122
|Vincent Chico (men)
|0:12:05
|123
|Gaetan Dupin (men)
|0:12:16
|124
|Romain Sgard (men)
|0:12:22
|125
|Marc Bosca (master)
|0:12:49
|126
|Isabeau Courdurier (women)
|0:12:51
|127
|Rosara Joseph (women)
|0:13:08
|128
|Guillem Caballe (men)
|0:13:22
|129
|Nicolas Roissard (men)
|0:13:25
|130
|Valentin Brulas (junior)
|0:13:27
|131
|Patrick Bonifay (master)
|0:13:29
|132
|Anaïs Pajot (women)
|0:13:30
|133
|Mathieu Buatois (men)
|0:13:31
|134
|Timoté Neytard (men)
|0:13:45
|135
|Loïc Guerin (men)
|0:13:48
|136
|Florian Humaj (men)
|0:13:48
|137
|Raphael Imbs (master)
|0:13:50
|138
|Francesc Busquets (men)
|0:14:01
|139
|Sébastien Bouvier (master)
|0:14:05
|140
|Pauline Dieffenthaler (women)
|0:14:05
|141
|Philippe Widmer (master)
|0:14:10
|142
|Anita Gehrig (women)
|0:14:14
|143
|Quentin De Carvalho (men)
|0:14:28
|144
|Steve Lecourt (men)
|0:14:29
|145
|Bruno Dao Castes (men)
|0:14:36
|146
|Louis Paralitici (men)
|0:14:59
|147
|Florent De Macedo (master)
|0:15:01
|148
|Franck Dalla Costa (men)
|0:15:10
|149
|Guillaume Bettoli (men)
|0:15:14
|150
|Gilles Caramagnol (master)
|0:15:19
|151
|Pascal Widmer (master)
|0:15:22
|152
|Vittorio Gambirasio (men)
|0:15:25
|153
|Kelli Emmett (women)
|0:15:27
|154
|Anka Martin (women)
|0:15:35
|155
|Anthony Marro (men)
|0:16:00
|156
|Eric Alexandre (men)
|0:16:04
|157
|Thomas Boch (men)
|0:16:41
|158
|Christophe Rizzetto (master)
|0:16:43
|159
|Julien Berenger (men)
|0:16:44
|160
|Jean-Baptiste Gali (men)
|0:16:52
|161
|Carolin Gehrig (women)
|0:17:04
|162
|Valérie Schandene (women)
|0:17:06
|163
|Emmanuel Abate (master)
|0:17:16
|164
|Gaël Wirz (men)
|0:17:16
|165
|Richard Hamilton (master)
|0:17:20
|166
|Eric Arnaud (master)
|0:17:34
|167
|Meggie Bichard (women)
|0:17:39
|168
|Emily Horridge (women)
|0:17:57
|169
|Quentin Arnaud (men)
|0:18:10
|170
|Laurent Tanguy (men)
|0:18:10
|171
|Morten Krogh Hansen (men)
|0:18:14
|172
|Arnaud Bogud (men)
|0:18:20
|173
|Jérôme Gallois (men)
|0:18:29
|174
|Thimothée Gouiran (junior)
|0:18:33
|175
|Christophe Le Garrec (master)
|0:18:57
|176
|Matthieu Faury (men)
|0:18:57
|177
|Joan Berenguer (men)
|0:19:08
|178
|Katy Winton (women)
|0:19:13
|179
|Lionel Fernandes (men)
|0:19:28
|180
|Lorraine Truong (women)
|0:19:29
|181
|Oliver Carter (men)
|0:20:22
|182
|Mary Moncorgé (women)
|0:20:31
|183
|Marc Duch (master)
|0:21:14
|184
|Simon Valenti (men)
|0:21:16
|185
|Morgane Jonnier (women)
|0:21:44
|186
|Jeremy Voet (men)
|0:22:03
|187
|Nicolas Idelon (men)
|0:22:04
|188
|Michel Vasseur (master)
|0:22:04
|189
|Julien Mairot (men)
|0:22:10
|190
|Guillaume Bonnaffous (men)
|0:22:15
|191
|Axelle Murigneux (women)
|0:22:42
|192
|Chiara Pastore (women)
|0:22:44
|193
|Jeazn-Louis Deseraud (master)
|0:22:54
|194
|Aurélien Guchan (men)
|0:22:58
|195
|Benoit Picon (men)
|0:23:04
|196
|Eric Denamur (master)
|0:23:06
|197
|Igor Lepesant (men)
|0:23:16
|198
|Aurelien Ferriere (men)
|0:23:20
|199
|Laurent Reviron (men)
|0:23:26
|200
|Edgar Martins (men)
|0:23:35
|201
|Hannah Barnes (women)
|0:23:41
|202
|Valentina Macheda (women)
|0:23:42
|203
|Nicolas Pillet (men)
|0:23:50
|204
|Benoit Monteil (men)
|0:24:12
|205
|Anthony Andreoletti (men)
|0:24:17
|206
|Ben Thompson (men)
|0:24:19
|207
|Johnny Magis (men)
|0:24:58
|208
|Guillaume Declercq (men)
|0:25:14
|209
|Eric Regallet (men)
|0:25:43
|210
|Craig Rea (men)
|0:25:54
|211
|Lionel Leblond (master)
|0:26:02
|212
|Edwin Le Gallic (junior)
|0:26:08
|213
|Serge Demichelis (men)
|0:26:22
|214
|Denis Payet (master)
|0:26:45
|215
|Aurelien Grimand (men)
|0:27:25
|216
|Jean-Francois Serrat (men)
|0:27:29
|217
|Gregory Torres (men)
|0:27:40
|218
|Nico Prudencio (men)
|0:27:44
|219
|Anthony André (men)
|0:27:47
|220
|Olivier Desmaison (men)
|0:27:54
|221
|Pierre Roux (men)
|0:28:24
|222
|Eric Bourdonnec (master)
|0:28:36
|223
|Adrien Chauvineau (men)
|0:29:26
|224
|Jerome Leroux (men)
|0:29:41
|225
|Philippe Mouillet (master)
|0:29:57
|226
|Hanna Jonsson (women)
|0:30:11
|227
|Florian Lemaitre (master)
|0:30:16
|228
|Albert Valls (master)
|0:30:30
|229
|Sebastien Grisende (men)
|0:31:07
|230
|Eric Lecourt (master)
|0:33:09
|231
|Jean-Marie Colange (master)
|0:35:37
|232
|Gael Mahe (master)
|0:35:53
|233
|Mathieu Thurin (junior)
|0:36:38
|234
|Marie Kunst (women)
|0:37:33
|235
|Quentin Cheneval (men)
|0:38:01
|236
|Gerard Trocello (master)
|0:38:32
|237
|Jerome Reviron (men)
|0:39:29
|238
|Jean Yves Martinez (men)
|0:41:13
|239
|Greg Pottier (men)
|0:42:47
|240
|Antoine Baylot (men)
|0:43:35
|241
|Pascal Lefrancois (master)
|0:47:28
|242
|Patrick Pelenc (master)
|0:48:48
|243
|Alexis Roche (men)
|0:49:34
|244
|Adrian Testa (men)
|0:50:47
|245
|Carla Farinella (women)
|0:54:10
|246
|Laetitia Boubis (women)
|1:13:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jared Graves
|970
|pts
|2
|Jerome Clementz
|740
|3
|Nicolas Vouilloz
|726
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Moseley
|1200
|pts
|2
|Cecile Ravanel
|920
|3
|Anneke Beerten
|780
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Maes
|1200
|pts
|2
|Sebastien Claquin
|720
|3
|Jacopo Orbassano
|680
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|1820
|pts
|2
|GT Factory Racing
|1638
|3
|Lapierre
|1583
