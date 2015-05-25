Trending

Enduro World Series: Callaghan wins second round

Leov and Rude round out podium

Image 1 of 6

Trek on the podium

Trek on the podium
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 2 of 6

Greg Callaghan (Cube Action Team) father at the race

Greg Callaghan (Cube Action Team) father at the race
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 3 of 6

Fans cheer for the racers on course

Fans cheer for the racers on course
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 4 of 6

Justin Leov (Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team) lifted by fans after placing second

Justin Leov (Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team) lifted by fans after placing second
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 5 of 6

Greg Callaghan (Cube Action Team) tops the podium in round 2

Greg Callaghan (Cube Action Team) tops the podium in round 2
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 6 of 6

Greg Callaghan (Cube Action Team) lifted by fans at the finish line

Greg Callaghan (Cube Action Team) lifted by fans at the finish line
(Image credit: Matt Wragg)

Greg Callaghan (Cube Action Team) won the second round of the Enduro World Series at the Chain Reaction Cycles Emerald Enduro held on Sunday in County Wicklow, Ireland. The Irishman won the on home ground ahead of New Zealand's Justin Leov (Trek Factory Racing) and American rider Richie Rude (Yeti/Fox Shox Factory Race Team). 

“You couldn’t predict this - when this race was revealed last year I thought imagine winning that. But I never thought it would actually happen - and now that it has it’s like a dream come true. I had the perfect day - during the race it was like I didn’t feel any fatigue or pain and I could just push on really hard," Callaghan said.

“The crowd were amazing. Even when I was just in the start gate the crowd were going crazy - it was insane. They were so incredible and it just made me push harder.”

Jerome Clementz (Cannondale Over Mountain) is leading the men’s overall series ahead of the third round held in Scotland next weekend. Leov is in second overall and Callaghan in third.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Callaghan (Irl) Cube Action Team0:27:44
2Justin Leov (NZl) Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team0:00:16
3Richie Rude (USA) Yeti / Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:18
4Martin Maes (Bel) GT Factory Racing0:00:23
5Florian Nicolai (Fra) Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team0:00:32
6Damien Oton (Fra) Devinci/Alltricks.com Enduro Racing0:00:49
7Rene Wildhaber (Swi) Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team0:00:54
8Jerome Clementz (Fra) Cannondale Overmountain Team0:00:57
9Jesse Melamed (Can) Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team0:00:57
10Dan Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:01:01
11Mark Scott (GBr) Wideopen Magazine/Nukeproof/Fox Head0:01:02
12Joe Barnes (GBr) Canyon Factory Enduro Team0:01:03
13Nico Lau (Fra) Cube Action Team0:01:06
14Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:01:09
15Yoann Barelli (Fra) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:01:10
16Marco Osborne (USA) Cannondale Overmountain Team0:01:21
17Joseph Nation (NZl) Endura Bergamont Factory Team0:01:22
18Bryan Regnier (Fra) YT industries, Troy Lee Design, SRAM0:01:32
19José Borges (Por) Bikezone0:01:32
20Fabien Barel (Fra) Canyon Factory Enduro Team0:01:33
21Nicolas Vouilloz (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:01:35
22Mike Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / PayPal0:01:37
23Joe Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / PayPal0:01:39
24Remy Absalon (Fra) Scott SR Suntour Enduro Team0:01:40
25Francois Bailly-Maitre (Fra) BMC Factory Trailcrew0:01:49
26Colin Ross (Irl) Vitus Factory Racing0:01:50
27Andrew Neethling (RSA) Polygon UR0:02:01
28Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:02:03
29Kelan Grant (Irl) Nukeproof Factory Race Team0:02:04
30Nicolas Quere (Fra) Commençal Vallnord Enduro0:02:06
31Robert Williams (GBr) nukeproof global0:02:07
32Dimitri Tordo (Fra) BH Gravity Team0:02:07
33Jamie Nicoll (NZl) Polygon UR0:02:10
34Jordan Hodder (Can) Rocky Mountain Urge BP0:02:11
35Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized Racing0:02:14
36Pierre Charles Georges (Fra)0:02:15
37Chris Keeble-Smith (GBr) Marin Bikes/Stan’s No Tubes UK0:02:26
38Daniel Wolfe (Irl) Mavic, WTB, Marzocchi0:02:27
39Rudolf Biedermann (Swi) Scott SR Suntour Enduro Team0:02:28
40Ben Cruz (USA) Cannondale Overmountain Team0:02:31
41Alex Lupato (Ita) FRM Factory Racing Team0:02:33
42Theo Galy (Fra) Devinci/Alltricks.com Enduro Racing0:02:34
43Nicola Casadei (SMr)0:02:36
44Florian Golay (Swi) BMC Factory Trailcrew0:02:39
45Scott Laughland (GBr) Cube Action Team0:02:40
46James Hampton (NZl)0:02:40
47Pierre-Luc Vaxelaire (Fra) GIROMAGNY ENDURO TEAM0:02:41
48Alexandre Cure (Fra) Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team0:02:41
49Iago Garay Tamayo (Spa) Santa Cruz0:02:43
50Gary William Forrest (GBr) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team0:02:45
51Clement Benoit (Fra) CHAMROUSSE ENDURO TEAM0:02:46
52Liam Moynihan (GBr) Canyon Bikes/MET/Bluegrass0:02:47
53Max Schumann (Ger) Carver Sr Suntour Magura Ion Uvex Evoc0:02:50
54Christopher Hutchens (GBr)0:02:56
55Robin Seymour (Irl) team Worc Expert Cycles0:02:57
56Peter Ostroski (USA) Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team0:02:59
57Sam Flanagan (GBr) Hope Factory Racing0:03:00
58Dennis Dertell (Swe) Team 23 Degrees/Trek0:03:04
59Chris Johnson (NZl) Santa Cruz0:03:07
60Joe Flanagan (GBr) Hope Factory Racing0:03:07
61Martyn Brookes (GBr) SRAM, Endura, Osprey,
62Davide Sottocornola (Ita) Cico Bikes0:03:08
63Kilian Bron (Fra) SUNN0:03:09
64Ryan Gardner (USA) Kona/Ethirteen/Smith/Fox0:03:13
65Phil Atwill (GBr) Orange Dirt World0:03:14
66Jonathan Maunsell (Irl) Team MBW/Kona Ireland Racing0:03:18
67James Stock (GBr) SB Gravity G.T.0:03:18
68Joshua Lewis (GBr) stif cycles0:03:19
69Dylan Wolsky (Aus) Santa Cruz0:03:22
70Cedric Ravanel (Fra) Commençal Vallnord Enduro0:03:23
71Michael Gray (GBr) NS Hotlines WTB
72Jonas Bahler (Swi) www.one80-shop.ch/Norco/dt Swiss/Oakle0:03:28
73Christopher Mcglinchey (GBr) Nukeproof Factory Racing0:03:32
74Alex Stock (GBr) SB Gravity G.T0:03:35
75John Owen (GBr)0:03:36
76Michael Burton (Irl)0:03:40
77Ed Roberts (GBr) Evolution Bikes Gravity Racing0:03:43
78James Macferran (GBr) Vitus First Tracks Race Division0:03:46
79David Duggan (GBr) Devinci / Haven0:03:46
80Manuel Ducci (Ita) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team0:03:47
81Glyn Obrien (Irl) Vitus First Tracks Race Division0:03:50
82Macky Franklin (USA) Vittoria - Pivot Cycles0:03:53
83Davis English (Can) Intense-Camelbak-Fox0:03:54
84Kai Wendschuh (Ger)0:03:56
85Thomas Mitchell (GBr) Cube Factory Pilot Team0:04:00
86Maximilian Leitsberger (Aut) Mountainbiker.at0:04:01
87Gavin Carroll (Irl) rocky mountain dakine0:04:01
88Gavin Oconnell (Irl) Team Expert Cycles/Worc0:04:03
89Andy Yoong (Irl) Honcho Media0:04:05
90Peter Boaden (Irl)0:04:06
91Tom Maes (Bel) YETI Belgium - Urge bp Enduro Team0:04:07
92Sam Flockhart (GBr) Xtreme MTB0:04:08
93Balz Weber (Swi) Ride Magazine – Devinci Bikes0:04:12
94Mathew Prichard (GBr) Evolution Bikes Gravity Racing0:04:17
95Corentin Althusser (Fra) GIROMAGNY ENDURO TEAM0:04:17
96Loic Lacaste (Fra) Haibike enduro team0:04:22
97Chris Kilmurray (Irl) Nukeproof - Point10:04:24
98Christopher Gallagher (GBr) Wigwam Holidays/Solid Bikes0:04:26
99Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Mavic/Nukeproof0:04:29
100Christoffer Brochs (Swe) Mölndals CK0:04:33
101Joe Young (GBr) Infinity cycles/royal racing/seven protectio0:04:33
102Pierre Lehry (Fra) Loizo Rider Crew0:04:36
103Gonçalo Gaspar (Por) Penacova DH / U.D. Lorvanense0:04:39
104Gionata Livorti (Ita)0:04:51
105Ian Coates (Irl) team giant dublin0:04:55
106Sean Herlihy (Irl) Gravity BC0:04:59
107Ismaël Muller (Swi) Magic Downhill-Transition0:05:04
108Timothee Oppliger (Swi) one80-shop.ch/DTSwiss/Oakley/Norco/Pur0:05:09
109Stephen Timmons (Irl) EPIC MTB0:05:15
110Baptiste Gaillot (Fra) Chamrousse Enduro Team / Kona0:05:22
111James Hughes (GBr) Antur Stiniog / 1868 Racing / Santa Cruz0:05:27
112Jamie Whelan (Irl)0:05:27
113Paul Caldwell (Irl)0:05:30
114Paul Cummins (Irl) Bespoke cycles bray/wicklow SANTACRUZ0:05:31
115Edward Kerly (GBr)0:05:31
116Alois Von Wurstemberger (Swi) ONE80-SHOP.CH/NORCO/DTswiss/OAKLEY0:05:37
117Radek Szeremeta (Pol) Mad Elk Cycles0:05:38
118Julien Prenez (Fra) GIROMAGNY ENDURO TEAM0:05:43
119Sam Sharp (GBr) Hope Factory Racing0:05:44
120Howie Miller (Irl) Bespoke Cycles0:05:44
121Keith Brock (Irl)0:05:46
122Colm Bradley (Irl)0:05:48
123Mark Dunlop (NZl)0:05:49
124Nathan Mccomb (GBr) Rock and Ride Outdoors0:05:53
125Alasdair Maclennan (GBr)0:05:56
126Barry Travers (Irl) kmbc ,cable technicsl services0:05:58
127Kevin Moran (Irl)0:05:59
128Michael Cowan (Irl) ChainReactionCycles.com/Nukeproof0:05:59
129Matt Snelling (GBr)0:06:03
130Damien Daly (Irl) Revolve Bikeshop Gorey0:06:08
131Laurence Farrington (Irl) Team Moco / Biking Dirty / RRP0:06:11
132Ryan Helmuth (USA) Ride Giant Ride Northstar, Maxxis, Honey0:06:16
133Scott Lindsay (GBr) Pedals Bike Care0:06:18
134Sean Glynn (Irl) Team Giant Dublin0:06:18
135Peter Mcdonagh (Irl) Giant Dublin0:06:23
136Dale Mcmullan (GBr) CRC0:06:24
137Gareth Davis (Irl) Biking.ie0:06:26
138Martin Butterly (Irl) MAD MTB0:06:34
139Oliver Mckenna (GBr) Freedom bikes/O'Neal/Rideworks0:06:34
140Chris Mccarthy (GBr)0:06:41
141Pearse Griffin (Irl) Team Biking.ie0:06:44
142Paul Malissard (Fra)0:06:48
143Bryan Conlon (Irl) Northwest MTB0:06:51
144James Scott (GBr) MB Swindon0:06:51
145Daniel Collins (Irl)0:06:53
146Lee Hawden (GBr) 35Bikes Bike-Shed0:07:12
147Gareth Ocallaghan (Irl)0:07:21
148Oisin Boydell (Irl) Team Giant Dublin0:07:21
149James Severn (GBr) Pedale0:07:34
150Adam Taylor (GBr)0:07:37
151Barry Langrell (Irl) 021 Racing/ Knolly Bikes0:07:39
152Douglas Shearer (GBr) I-Cycles0:07:40
153Stephen Boyle (Irl) MAD0:07:43
154Ben Griffin (Irl)0:08:03
155Martin Bayer (Swe)0:08:21
156Jakub Slowinski (Irl) CycleSuperStore0:08:23
157Ed Rhatigan (Irl)0:08:24
158Keelim Ryan (Irl) Velo.ie/Whyte Bikes0:08:28
159Ronny Seifert (Ger) Ghost-Bikes / Bliss Protection0:08:32
160Michael Hayward (NZl)0:08:45
161Rory O' Keeffe (Irl) 021racing0:08:56
162Stephen Nolan (Irl) The ML Syndicate0:09:08
163Michiel Hogerzeil (Irl)0:09:08
164Rory Odonnell (Irl)0:09:13
165Karl Connolly (Irl) Connolly Racing0:09:16
166Simon Hartley (GBr)0:09:16
167Fergal O Mahony (Irl) Giant Dublin Club0:09:18
168Adam Wight (GBr)0:09:23
169Etienne Sigaux (Fra) AVBM enduro team0:09:27
170Daniel Jahn (Ger) Nicolai Factory Racing0:09:29
171Diarmuid Mcnamara (Irl) Team Ballyhoura0:09:39
172Samuli Louko (Fin) VsMTB0:10:01
173Sam Gladman (GBr)0:10:03
174Neil Mcconville (GBr) East Coast MTB0:10:03
175Mark Ravilious (GBr)0:10:04
176Vincent Haulet (Fra) VTT conliège0:10:04
177Jason Fagan (Irl) MAD MTB0:10:18
178John Flatley (Irl)0:10:21
179Brian Hutchinson (Irl) Epicmtb0:10:21
180James Condon (Irl) IMBRC0:10:25
181Paddy Lynch (Irl) The ML Syndicate0:10:28
182Conor Duffy (Irl)0:10:32
183Stephen Milne (GBr)0:10:37
184Neil Martin (Irl) MBW-KONA0:10:47
185Paul Haysom (GBr) Pinkbike0:10:52
186Liam Long (Irl)0:11:11
187Earl Mcclenaghan (Irl)0:11:17
188Christopher Evenhus (USA) gravity assisted mountain biking0:11:21
189Craig Johnson (GBr) Spiderman0:11:25
190Seamus Cash (Irl)0:11:27
191Andrew Corcoran (Irl) Gravity BC0:11:29
192Paul Warren (Irl)0:11:38
193Mark Mccourt (Irl) Giant Dublin0:12:00
194Peter Mcelroy (Irl) Giant Dublin0:12:06
195Ross Pearson (Irl)0:12:16
196Emmet Stokes (Irl)0:12:20
197Larry Douglas (Irl)0:12:21
198Lee Jordan (GBr)0:12:41
199Martin Mcguire (Irl) Mountain Bike Association of Dublin0:12:56
200Paddy Butler (Irl) MAD MTB0:14:03
201Neil Lacey (Irl)0:14:04
202Peter Loscher (Irl) MAD0:14:06
203Rafal Belzowski (Pol)0:14:26
204Paul Lenihan (Irl)0:14:33
205Ian Jackson (Irl) imbrc0:14:36
206Kane Chandler (GBr)0:16:12
207Chris Price (GBr) LiveHACCP0:16:47
208Stephen Fagan (Irl)0:17:06
209Conor Craig (Irl) MADMTB0:18:28
210Tadhg Sheehan (Irl)0:19:00
211Grzegorz Goc (Pol)0:21:11
212Alan Mckinstry (GBr)0:22:07
213Matt Love (GBr)0:22:58
214Andrew Fitzpatrick (Irl) Team Giant Dublin0:27:26
DNFRob Quinn (Irl)
DNFRichard Thornhill (Irl) 021racing/expert
DNFCedric Lacaste (Fra) Haibike enduro team
DNFDavid Griffith (GBr)
DNFDaniel Kedney (Irl) Crucial MTB
DNFBarry Tracey (Irl) Team Tracey, Spirit Motor Group
DNFDavid Walsh (Irl)
DNFGary Wall (Irl) Team Positive Energy Drink

 

Latest on Cyclingnews