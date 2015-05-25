Image 1 of 6 Trek on the podium (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 2 of 6 Greg Callaghan (Cube Action Team) father at the race (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 3 of 6 Fans cheer for the racers on course (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 4 of 6 Justin Leov (Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team) lifted by fans after placing second (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 5 of 6 Greg Callaghan (Cube Action Team) tops the podium in round 2 (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 6 of 6 Greg Callaghan (Cube Action Team) lifted by fans at the finish line (Image credit: Matt Wragg)

Greg Callaghan (Cube Action Team) won the second round of the Enduro World Series at the Chain Reaction Cycles Emerald Enduro held on Sunday in County Wicklow, Ireland. The Irishman won the on home ground ahead of New Zealand's Justin Leov (Trek Factory Racing) and American rider Richie Rude (Yeti/Fox Shox Factory Race Team).

“You couldn’t predict this - when this race was revealed last year I thought imagine winning that. But I never thought it would actually happen - and now that it has it’s like a dream come true. I had the perfect day - during the race it was like I didn’t feel any fatigue or pain and I could just push on really hard," Callaghan said.

“The crowd were amazing. Even when I was just in the start gate the crowd were going crazy - it was insane. They were so incredible and it just made me push harder.”

Jerome Clementz (Cannondale Over Mountain) is leading the men’s overall series ahead of the third round held in Scotland next weekend. Leov is in second overall and Callaghan in third.

