Enduro World Series: Callaghan wins second round
Leov and Rude round out podium
Men: County Wicklow - County Wicklow
Greg Callaghan (Cube Action Team) won the second round of the Enduro World Series at the Chain Reaction Cycles Emerald Enduro held on Sunday in County Wicklow, Ireland. The Irishman won the on home ground ahead of New Zealand's Justin Leov (Trek Factory Racing) and American rider Richie Rude (Yeti/Fox Shox Factory Race Team).
“You couldn’t predict this - when this race was revealed last year I thought imagine winning that. But I never thought it would actually happen - and now that it has it’s like a dream come true. I had the perfect day - during the race it was like I didn’t feel any fatigue or pain and I could just push on really hard," Callaghan said.
“The crowd were amazing. Even when I was just in the start gate the crowd were going crazy - it was insane. They were so incredible and it just made me push harder.”
Jerome Clementz (Cannondale Over Mountain) is leading the men’s overall series ahead of the third round held in Scotland next weekend. Leov is in second overall and Callaghan in third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Callaghan (Irl) Cube Action Team
|0:27:44
|2
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Richie Rude (USA) Yeti / Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Martin Maes (Bel) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:23
|5
|Florian Nicolai (Fra) Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team
|0:00:32
|6
|Damien Oton (Fra) Devinci/Alltricks.com Enduro Racing
|0:00:49
|7
|Rene Wildhaber (Swi) Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team
|0:00:54
|8
|Jerome Clementz (Fra) Cannondale Overmountain Team
|0:00:57
|9
|Jesse Melamed (Can) Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team
|0:00:57
|10
|Dan Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:01:01
|11
|Mark Scott (GBr) Wideopen Magazine/Nukeproof/Fox Head
|0:01:02
|12
|Joe Barnes (GBr) Canyon Factory Enduro Team
|0:01:03
|13
|Nico Lau (Fra) Cube Action Team
|0:01:06
|14
|Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:01:09
|15
|Yoann Barelli (Fra) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:01:10
|16
|Marco Osborne (USA) Cannondale Overmountain Team
|0:01:21
|17
|Joseph Nation (NZl) Endura Bergamont Factory Team
|0:01:22
|18
|Bryan Regnier (Fra) YT industries, Troy Lee Design, SRAM
|0:01:32
|19
|José Borges (Por) Bikezone
|0:01:32
|20
|Fabien Barel (Fra) Canyon Factory Enduro Team
|0:01:33
|21
|Nicolas Vouilloz (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:01:35
|22
|Mike Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / PayPal
|0:01:37
|23
|Joe Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / PayPal
|0:01:39
|24
|Remy Absalon (Fra) Scott SR Suntour Enduro Team
|0:01:40
|25
|Francois Bailly-Maitre (Fra) BMC Factory Trailcrew
|0:01:49
|26
|Colin Ross (Irl) Vitus Factory Racing
|0:01:50
|27
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Polygon UR
|0:02:01
|28
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:02:03
|29
|Kelan Grant (Irl) Nukeproof Factory Race Team
|0:02:04
|30
|Nicolas Quere (Fra) Commençal Vallnord Enduro
|0:02:06
|31
|Robert Williams (GBr) nukeproof global
|0:02:07
|32
|Dimitri Tordo (Fra) BH Gravity Team
|0:02:07
|33
|Jamie Nicoll (NZl) Polygon UR
|0:02:10
|34
|Jordan Hodder (Can) Rocky Mountain Urge BP
|0:02:11
|35
|Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:02:14
|36
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra)
|0:02:15
|37
|Chris Keeble-Smith (GBr) Marin Bikes/Stan’s No Tubes UK
|0:02:26
|38
|Daniel Wolfe (Irl) Mavic, WTB, Marzocchi
|0:02:27
|39
|Rudolf Biedermann (Swi) Scott SR Suntour Enduro Team
|0:02:28
|40
|Ben Cruz (USA) Cannondale Overmountain Team
|0:02:31
|41
|Alex Lupato (Ita) FRM Factory Racing Team
|0:02:33
|42
|Theo Galy (Fra) Devinci/Alltricks.com Enduro Racing
|0:02:34
|43
|Nicola Casadei (SMr)
|0:02:36
|44
|Florian Golay (Swi) BMC Factory Trailcrew
|0:02:39
|45
|Scott Laughland (GBr) Cube Action Team
|0:02:40
|46
|James Hampton (NZl)
|0:02:40
|47
|Pierre-Luc Vaxelaire (Fra) GIROMAGNY ENDURO TEAM
|0:02:41
|48
|Alexandre Cure (Fra) Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team
|0:02:41
|49
|Iago Garay Tamayo (Spa) Santa Cruz
|0:02:43
|50
|Gary William Forrest (GBr) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team
|0:02:45
|51
|Clement Benoit (Fra) CHAMROUSSE ENDURO TEAM
|0:02:46
|52
|Liam Moynihan (GBr) Canyon Bikes/MET/Bluegrass
|0:02:47
|53
|Max Schumann (Ger) Carver Sr Suntour Magura Ion Uvex Evoc
|0:02:50
|54
|Christopher Hutchens (GBr)
|0:02:56
|55
|Robin Seymour (Irl) team Worc Expert Cycles
|0:02:57
|56
|Peter Ostroski (USA) Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team
|0:02:59
|57
|Sam Flanagan (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|0:03:00
|58
|Dennis Dertell (Swe) Team 23 Degrees/Trek
|0:03:04
|59
|Chris Johnson (NZl) Santa Cruz
|0:03:07
|60
|Joe Flanagan (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|0:03:07
|61
|Martyn Brookes (GBr) SRAM, Endura, Osprey,
|62
|Davide Sottocornola (Ita) Cico Bikes
|0:03:08
|63
|Kilian Bron (Fra) SUNN
|0:03:09
|64
|Ryan Gardner (USA) Kona/Ethirteen/Smith/Fox
|0:03:13
|65
|Phil Atwill (GBr) Orange Dirt World
|0:03:14
|66
|Jonathan Maunsell (Irl) Team MBW/Kona Ireland Racing
|0:03:18
|67
|James Stock (GBr) SB Gravity G.T.
|0:03:18
|68
|Joshua Lewis (GBr) stif cycles
|0:03:19
|69
|Dylan Wolsky (Aus) Santa Cruz
|0:03:22
|70
|Cedric Ravanel (Fra) Commençal Vallnord Enduro
|0:03:23
|71
|Michael Gray (GBr) NS Hotlines WTB
|72
|Jonas Bahler (Swi) www.one80-shop.ch/Norco/dt Swiss/Oakle
|0:03:28
|73
|Christopher Mcglinchey (GBr) Nukeproof Factory Racing
|0:03:32
|74
|Alex Stock (GBr) SB Gravity G.T
|0:03:35
|75
|John Owen (GBr)
|0:03:36
|76
|Michael Burton (Irl)
|0:03:40
|77
|Ed Roberts (GBr) Evolution Bikes Gravity Racing
|0:03:43
|78
|James Macferran (GBr) Vitus First Tracks Race Division
|0:03:46
|79
|David Duggan (GBr) Devinci / Haven
|0:03:46
|80
|Manuel Ducci (Ita) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team
|0:03:47
|81
|Glyn Obrien (Irl) Vitus First Tracks Race Division
|0:03:50
|82
|Macky Franklin (USA) Vittoria - Pivot Cycles
|0:03:53
|83
|Davis English (Can) Intense-Camelbak-Fox
|0:03:54
|84
|Kai Wendschuh (Ger)
|0:03:56
|85
|Thomas Mitchell (GBr) Cube Factory Pilot Team
|0:04:00
|86
|Maximilian Leitsberger (Aut) Mountainbiker.at
|0:04:01
|87
|Gavin Carroll (Irl) rocky mountain dakine
|0:04:01
|88
|Gavin Oconnell (Irl) Team Expert Cycles/Worc
|0:04:03
|89
|Andy Yoong (Irl) Honcho Media
|0:04:05
|90
|Peter Boaden (Irl)
|0:04:06
|91
|Tom Maes (Bel) YETI Belgium - Urge bp Enduro Team
|0:04:07
|92
|Sam Flockhart (GBr) Xtreme MTB
|0:04:08
|93
|Balz Weber (Swi) Ride Magazine – Devinci Bikes
|0:04:12
|94
|Mathew Prichard (GBr) Evolution Bikes Gravity Racing
|0:04:17
|95
|Corentin Althusser (Fra) GIROMAGNY ENDURO TEAM
|0:04:17
|96
|Loic Lacaste (Fra) Haibike enduro team
|0:04:22
|97
|Chris Kilmurray (Irl) Nukeproof - Point1
|0:04:24
|98
|Christopher Gallagher (GBr) Wigwam Holidays/Solid Bikes
|0:04:26
|99
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Mavic/Nukeproof
|0:04:29
|100
|Christoffer Brochs (Swe) Mölndals CK
|0:04:33
|101
|Joe Young (GBr) Infinity cycles/royal racing/seven protectio
|0:04:33
|102
|Pierre Lehry (Fra) Loizo Rider Crew
|0:04:36
|103
|Gonçalo Gaspar (Por) Penacova DH / U.D. Lorvanense
|0:04:39
|104
|Gionata Livorti (Ita)
|0:04:51
|105
|Ian Coates (Irl) team giant dublin
|0:04:55
|106
|Sean Herlihy (Irl) Gravity BC
|0:04:59
|107
|Ismaël Muller (Swi) Magic Downhill-Transition
|0:05:04
|108
|Timothee Oppliger (Swi) one80-shop.ch/DTSwiss/Oakley/Norco/Pur
|0:05:09
|109
|Stephen Timmons (Irl) EPIC MTB
|0:05:15
|110
|Baptiste Gaillot (Fra) Chamrousse Enduro Team / Kona
|0:05:22
|111
|James Hughes (GBr) Antur Stiniog / 1868 Racing / Santa Cruz
|0:05:27
|112
|Jamie Whelan (Irl)
|0:05:27
|113
|Paul Caldwell (Irl)
|0:05:30
|114
|Paul Cummins (Irl) Bespoke cycles bray/wicklow SANTACRUZ
|0:05:31
|115
|Edward Kerly (GBr)
|0:05:31
|116
|Alois Von Wurstemberger (Swi) ONE80-SHOP.CH/NORCO/DTswiss/OAKLEY
|0:05:37
|117
|Radek Szeremeta (Pol) Mad Elk Cycles
|0:05:38
|118
|Julien Prenez (Fra) GIROMAGNY ENDURO TEAM
|0:05:43
|119
|Sam Sharp (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|0:05:44
|120
|Howie Miller (Irl) Bespoke Cycles
|0:05:44
|121
|Keith Brock (Irl)
|0:05:46
|122
|Colm Bradley (Irl)
|0:05:48
|123
|Mark Dunlop (NZl)
|0:05:49
|124
|Nathan Mccomb (GBr) Rock and Ride Outdoors
|0:05:53
|125
|Alasdair Maclennan (GBr)
|0:05:56
|126
|Barry Travers (Irl) kmbc ,cable technicsl services
|0:05:58
|127
|Kevin Moran (Irl)
|0:05:59
|128
|Michael Cowan (Irl) ChainReactionCycles.com/Nukeproof
|0:05:59
|129
|Matt Snelling (GBr)
|0:06:03
|130
|Damien Daly (Irl) Revolve Bikeshop Gorey
|0:06:08
|131
|Laurence Farrington (Irl) Team Moco / Biking Dirty / RRP
|0:06:11
|132
|Ryan Helmuth (USA) Ride Giant Ride Northstar, Maxxis, Honey
|0:06:16
|133
|Scott Lindsay (GBr) Pedals Bike Care
|0:06:18
|134
|Sean Glynn (Irl) Team Giant Dublin
|0:06:18
|135
|Peter Mcdonagh (Irl) Giant Dublin
|0:06:23
|136
|Dale Mcmullan (GBr) CRC
|0:06:24
|137
|Gareth Davis (Irl) Biking.ie
|0:06:26
|138
|Martin Butterly (Irl) MAD MTB
|0:06:34
|139
|Oliver Mckenna (GBr) Freedom bikes/O'Neal/Rideworks
|0:06:34
|140
|Chris Mccarthy (GBr)
|0:06:41
|141
|Pearse Griffin (Irl) Team Biking.ie
|0:06:44
|142
|Paul Malissard (Fra)
|0:06:48
|143
|Bryan Conlon (Irl) Northwest MTB
|0:06:51
|144
|James Scott (GBr) MB Swindon
|0:06:51
|145
|Daniel Collins (Irl)
|0:06:53
|146
|Lee Hawden (GBr) 35Bikes Bike-Shed
|0:07:12
|147
|Gareth Ocallaghan (Irl)
|0:07:21
|148
|Oisin Boydell (Irl) Team Giant Dublin
|0:07:21
|149
|James Severn (GBr) Pedale
|0:07:34
|150
|Adam Taylor (GBr)
|0:07:37
|151
|Barry Langrell (Irl) 021 Racing/ Knolly Bikes
|0:07:39
|152
|Douglas Shearer (GBr) I-Cycles
|0:07:40
|153
|Stephen Boyle (Irl) MAD
|0:07:43
|154
|Ben Griffin (Irl)
|0:08:03
|155
|Martin Bayer (Swe)
|0:08:21
|156
|Jakub Slowinski (Irl) CycleSuperStore
|0:08:23
|157
|Ed Rhatigan (Irl)
|0:08:24
|158
|Keelim Ryan (Irl) Velo.ie/Whyte Bikes
|0:08:28
|159
|Ronny Seifert (Ger) Ghost-Bikes / Bliss Protection
|0:08:32
|160
|Michael Hayward (NZl)
|0:08:45
|161
|Rory O' Keeffe (Irl) 021racing
|0:08:56
|162
|Stephen Nolan (Irl) The ML Syndicate
|0:09:08
|163
|Michiel Hogerzeil (Irl)
|0:09:08
|164
|Rory Odonnell (Irl)
|0:09:13
|165
|Karl Connolly (Irl) Connolly Racing
|0:09:16
|166
|Simon Hartley (GBr)
|0:09:16
|167
|Fergal O Mahony (Irl) Giant Dublin Club
|0:09:18
|168
|Adam Wight (GBr)
|0:09:23
|169
|Etienne Sigaux (Fra) AVBM enduro team
|0:09:27
|170
|Daniel Jahn (Ger) Nicolai Factory Racing
|0:09:29
|171
|Diarmuid Mcnamara (Irl) Team Ballyhoura
|0:09:39
|172
|Samuli Louko (Fin) VsMTB
|0:10:01
|173
|Sam Gladman (GBr)
|0:10:03
|174
|Neil Mcconville (GBr) East Coast MTB
|0:10:03
|175
|Mark Ravilious (GBr)
|0:10:04
|176
|Vincent Haulet (Fra) VTT conliège
|0:10:04
|177
|Jason Fagan (Irl) MAD MTB
|0:10:18
|178
|John Flatley (Irl)
|0:10:21
|179
|Brian Hutchinson (Irl) Epicmtb
|0:10:21
|180
|James Condon (Irl) IMBRC
|0:10:25
|181
|Paddy Lynch (Irl) The ML Syndicate
|0:10:28
|182
|Conor Duffy (Irl)
|0:10:32
|183
|Stephen Milne (GBr)
|0:10:37
|184
|Neil Martin (Irl) MBW-KONA
|0:10:47
|185
|Paul Haysom (GBr) Pinkbike
|0:10:52
|186
|Liam Long (Irl)
|0:11:11
|187
|Earl Mcclenaghan (Irl)
|0:11:17
|188
|Christopher Evenhus (USA) gravity assisted mountain biking
|0:11:21
|189
|Craig Johnson (GBr) Spiderman
|0:11:25
|190
|Seamus Cash (Irl)
|0:11:27
|191
|Andrew Corcoran (Irl) Gravity BC
|0:11:29
|192
|Paul Warren (Irl)
|0:11:38
|193
|Mark Mccourt (Irl) Giant Dublin
|0:12:00
|194
|Peter Mcelroy (Irl) Giant Dublin
|0:12:06
|195
|Ross Pearson (Irl)
|0:12:16
|196
|Emmet Stokes (Irl)
|0:12:20
|197
|Larry Douglas (Irl)
|0:12:21
|198
|Lee Jordan (GBr)
|0:12:41
|199
|Martin Mcguire (Irl) Mountain Bike Association of Dublin
|0:12:56
|200
|Paddy Butler (Irl) MAD MTB
|0:14:03
|201
|Neil Lacey (Irl)
|0:14:04
|202
|Peter Loscher (Irl) MAD
|0:14:06
|203
|Rafal Belzowski (Pol)
|0:14:26
|204
|Paul Lenihan (Irl)
|0:14:33
|205
|Ian Jackson (Irl) imbrc
|0:14:36
|206
|Kane Chandler (GBr)
|0:16:12
|207
|Chris Price (GBr) LiveHACCP
|0:16:47
|208
|Stephen Fagan (Irl)
|0:17:06
|209
|Conor Craig (Irl) MADMTB
|0:18:28
|210
|Tadhg Sheehan (Irl)
|0:19:00
|211
|Grzegorz Goc (Pol)
|0:21:11
|212
|Alan Mckinstry (GBr)
|0:22:07
|213
|Matt Love (GBr)
|0:22:58
|214
|Andrew Fitzpatrick (Irl) Team Giant Dublin
|0:27:26
|DNF
|Rob Quinn (Irl)
|DNF
|Richard Thornhill (Irl) 021racing/expert
|DNF
|Cedric Lacaste (Fra) Haibike enduro team
|DNF
|David Griffith (GBr)
|DNF
|Daniel Kedney (Irl) Crucial MTB
|DNF
|Barry Tracey (Irl) Team Tracey, Spirit Motor Group
|DNF
|David Walsh (Irl)
|DNF
|Gary Wall (Irl) Team Positive Energy Drink
