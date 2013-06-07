Johansson gets the win in Euskal Bira
Vos loses lead thanks to two-rider breakaway
Stage 2: Aretxabaleta - Aretxabaleta
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2:35:59
|2
|Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:00:26
|4
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:55
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|0:01:22
|6
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|7
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink
|0:02:04
|8
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|9
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|10
|Megan Guamier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|11
|Ashieigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|12
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|13
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:02:26
|14
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|0:03:01
|15
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|16
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|0:03:19
|17
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|18
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:03:29
|19
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|0:03:31
|20
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|21
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|22
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|23
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|24
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|25
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|26
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|27
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:03:35
|28
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|0:06:11
|29
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|30
|Lorena Vargas (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|31
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Bepink
|0:06:13
|32
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|0:08:00
|33
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|34
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:08:50
|35
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop
|0:11:00
|36
|Willike Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|37
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop
|38
|Madelene Olsson (Swe) Gramo Go Green
|39
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|40
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|41
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|42
|Mireia Epelde (Spa) Michela Fanini-Rox
|43
|Liisi Rist (Est) Michela Fanini-Rox
|44
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink
|45
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|46
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|47
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|48
|Cecilie Gotaa Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|49
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|50
|Sarah Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop
|51
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|52
|Joane Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|53
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|54
|Rosella Callovi (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|55
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|56
|Irene Sansebastian (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|57
|Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|58
|Emma Crum (NZl) Lointek
|59
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Gramo Go Green
|60
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop
|61
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|62
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Gramo Go Green
|63
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|64
|Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek
|65
|Annette Edmonson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|66
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|67
|Annemiek Van Vieuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|68
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|69
|Pauline Ferrand (Fra) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:11:10
|70
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Michela Fanini-Rox
|71
|Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|72
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized Lululemon
|0:11:12
|73
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|0:12:30
|74
|Evelyne Arijs (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:13:30
|75
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|0:14:44
|76
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|0:18:09
|77
|Liz Hatch (USA) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|78
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|79
|Chiara Pierebon (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|80
|Azzurrad'Intino (Ita) Michela Fanini-Rox
|81
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|82
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|83
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Bepink
|0:18:12
|84
|Geerike Schreurs (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:19:30
|85
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:24:29
|86
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:25:19
|87
|Edita Janeliunate (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|88
|Mirella Ehrin (Swe) Gramo Go Green
|89
|Arnelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|0:25:57
|90
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|91
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|DNF
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|DNF
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Team Futurumshop
|DNF
|Lara Viecel (Ita) Michela Fanini-Rox
|DNF
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|25
|pts
|2
|Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|20
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|16
|4
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|14
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|12
|6
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|10
|7
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink
|9
|8
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|7
|10
|Megan Guamier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|6
|11
|Ashieigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|5
|12
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|4
|13
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|14
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|2
|15
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|3
|pts
|2
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|2
|3
|Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|10
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|8
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|6
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|4
|5
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|2
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|5
|pts
|2
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-AIS
|7:51:18
|2
|Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:01:13
|3
|Specialized Lululemon
|0:05:03
|4
|Lointek
|0:05:45
|5
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|6
|Faren-Lets Go Finland
|0:07:13
|7
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:10:40
|8
|Bizkaia-Durango
|0:14:33
|9
|Bepink
|0:15:56
|10
|Fassa Bortolo
|0:17:09
|11
|Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:17:21
|12
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:20:43
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:10
|14
|Team Futurumshop
|0:29:39
|15
|Gramo Go Green
|16
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|17
|Michela Fanini-Rox
|0:29:49
|18
|Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|0:51:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|4:58:59
|2
|Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:00:26
|4
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:55
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|0:01:22
|6
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|7
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink
|0:02:04
|8
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|9
|Ashieigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|10
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|12
|Megan Guamier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|13
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:02:26
|14
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:01
|15
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|16
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:03:19
|17
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:03:29
|18
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|19
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|20
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|21
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|22
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|23
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|24
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|25
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|26
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:03:35
|27
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|0:06:11
|28
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|29
|Lorena Vargas (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|30
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Bepink
|0:06:13
|31
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|0:07:12
|32
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|0:08:00
|33
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|34
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:08:50
|35
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop
|0:11:00
|36
|Willike Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|37
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|38
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|39
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|40
|Annemiek Van Vieuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|41
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop
|42
|Madelene Olsson (Swe) Gramo Go Green
|43
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|44
|Annette Edmonson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|45
|Liisi Rist (Est) Michela Fanini-Rox
|46
|Cecilie Gotaa Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|47
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Gramo Go Green
|48
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|49
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|50
|Joane Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|51
|Irene Sansebastian (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|52
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|53
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|54
|Mireia Epelde (Spa) Michela Fanini-Rox
|55
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|56
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|57
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|58
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|59
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|60
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop
|61
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Gramo Go Green
|62
|Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek
|63
|Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|64
|Pauline Ferrand (Fra) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:11:10
|65
|Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|66
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized Lululemon
|0:11:24
|67
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|0:12:48
|68
|Evelyne Arijs (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:13:30
|69
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|0:14:44
|70
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink
|0:14:53
|71
|Rosella Callovi (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|72
|Sarah Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop
|73
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|74
|Emma Crum (NZl) Lointek
|75
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Michela Fanini-Rox
|0:15:03
|76
|Chiara Pierebon (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|0:18:09
|77
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|78
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|79
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|80
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|81
|Geerike Schreurs (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:19:30
|82
|Azzurrad'Intino (Ita) Michela Fanini-Rox
|0:22:02
|83
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Bepink
|0:22:05
|84
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:24:29
|85
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:25:19
|86
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|0:25:57
|87
|Mirella Ehrin (Swe) Gramo Go Green
|0:29:12
|88
|Edita Janeliunate (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|89
|Liz Hatch (USA) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|0:29:22
|90
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|0:29:50
|91
|Arnelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|0:31:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|46
|pts
|2
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|29
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|26
|4
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|25
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|23
|6
|Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|20
|7
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|17
|8
|Annemiek Van Vieuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|14
|9
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|12
|10
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|10
|11
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|10
|12
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|13
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink
|9
|14
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|8
|15
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|7
|16
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|7
|17
|Pauline Ferrand (Fra) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|7
|18
|Megan Guamier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|6
|19
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|6
|20
|Edita Janeliunate (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|5
|21
|Ashieigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|5
|22
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|4
|23
|Annette Edmonson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|4
|24
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|25
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|14
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|8
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|6
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|4
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|3
|6
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|2
|7
|Ashieigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|2
|8
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|2
|9
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|1
|10
|Lorena Vargas (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|11
|pts
|2
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|5
|4
|Edita Janeliunate (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|5
|5
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|1
|7
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|2
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|3
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|4
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop
|5
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink
|6
|Chiara Pierebon (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|7
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|2
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|3
|Irene Sansebastian (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|4
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|5
|Mireia Epelde (Spa) Michela Fanini-Rox
|6
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-AIS
|15:00:18
|2
|Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:01:13
|3
|Specialized Lululemon
|0:05:03
|4
|Lointek
|0:05:45
|5
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|6
|Faren-Lets Go Finland
|0:07:13
|7
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:10:40
|8
|Bizkaia-Durango
|0:14:33
|9
|Bepink
|0:16:14
|10
|Fassa Bortolo
|0:17:09
|11
|Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:17:21
|12
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:20:43
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:10
|14
|Team Futurumshop
|0:29:39
|15
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|16
|Gramo Go Green
|17
|Michela Fanini-Rox
|0:29:49
|18
|Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|0:55:38
