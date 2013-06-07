Trending

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2:35:59
2Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:00:26
4Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:55
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon0:01:22
6Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
7Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink0:02:04
8Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
9Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
10Megan Guamier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant
11Ashieigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
12Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
13Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS0:02:26
14Christel Ferrier (Fra) Faren-Lets Go Finland0:03:01
15Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
16Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo0:03:19
17Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
18Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:03:29
19Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek0:03:31
20Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
21Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
22Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
23Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
24Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
25Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
26Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
27Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:03:35
28Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Lets Go Finland0:06:11
29Elena Valentini (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
30Lorena Vargas (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
31Noemi Cantele (Ita) Bepink0:06:13
32Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland0:08:00
33Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
34Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:08:50
35Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop0:11:00
36Willike Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
37Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop
38Madelene Olsson (Swe) Gramo Go Green
39Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
40Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
41Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
42Mireia Epelde (Spa) Michela Fanini-Rox
43Liisi Rist (Est) Michela Fanini-Rox
44Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink
45Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
46Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
47Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
48Cecilie Gotaa Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
49Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
50Sarah Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop
51Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
52Joane Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
53Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Lets Go Finland
54Rosella Callovi (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
55Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
56Irene Sansebastian (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
57Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
58Emma Crum (NZl) Lointek
59Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Gramo Go Green
60Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop
61Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
62Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Gramo Go Green
63Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
64Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek
65Annette Edmonson (Aus) Orica-AIS
66Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
67Annemiek Van Vieuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
68Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
69Pauline Ferrand (Fra) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:11:10
70Edwige Pitel (Fra) Michela Fanini-Rox
71Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
72Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized Lululemon0:11:12
73Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink0:12:30
74Evelyne Arijs (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:13:30
75Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo0:14:44
76Irene Bitto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo0:18:09
77Liz Hatch (USA) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
78Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
79Chiara Pierebon (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
80Azzurrad'Intino (Ita) Michela Fanini-Rox
81Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
82Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
83Simona Frapporti (Ita) Bepink0:18:12
84Geerike Schreurs (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:19:30
85Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:24:29
86Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:25:19
87Edita Janeliunate (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
88Mirella Ehrin (Swe) Gramo Go Green
89Arnelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata0:25:57
90Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
91Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
DNFMartina Ruzickova (Cze) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
DNFMieke Kroeger (Ger) Team Futurumshop
DNFLara Viecel (Ita) Michela Fanini-Rox
DNFCeline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS25pts
2Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK20
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant16
4Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS14
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon12
6Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland10
7Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink9
8Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team8
9Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek7
10Megan Guamier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant6
11Ashieigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies5
12Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant4
13Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS3
14Christel Ferrier (Fra) Faren-Lets Go Finland2
15Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK1

Mountain 1 - Udana (Cat. 3), km. 44.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon3pts
2Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland2
3Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK1

Mountain 2 - Gatzaga (Cat. 1), km. 88.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK10pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS8
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS6
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon4
5Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland2
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant1

Sprint 1 - Aretxaba, km 18,50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team5pts
2Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
3Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon1

Sprint 2 - Arrasate, km 73,00
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant5pts
2Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS3
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-AIS7:51:18
2Rabobank Liv-Giant0:01:13
3Specialized Lululemon0:05:03
4Lointek0:05:45
5Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
6Faren-Lets Go Finland0:07:13
7Hitec Products UCK0:10:40
8Bizkaia-Durango0:14:33
9Bepink0:15:56
10Fassa Bortolo0:17:09
11Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:17:21
12Lotto Belisol Ladies0:20:43
13Team Argos-Shimano0:22:10
14Team Futurumshop0:29:39
15Gramo Go Green
16Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
17Michela Fanini-Rox0:29:49
18Cyclelive Plus-Zannata0:51:45

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS4:58:59
2Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:00:26
4Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:55
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon0:01:22
6Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
7Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink0:02:04
8Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
9Ashieigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
10Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
12Megan Guamier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant
13Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS0:02:26
14Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK0:03:01
15Christel Ferrier (Fra) Faren-Lets Go Finland
16Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:03:19
17Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:03:29
18Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:31
19Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
20Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
21Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
22Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
23Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
24Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
25Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
26Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:03:35
27Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Lets Go Finland0:06:11
28Elena Valentini (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
29Lorena Vargas (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
30Noemi Cantele (Ita) Bepink0:06:13
31Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo0:07:12
32Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon0:08:00
33Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
34Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:08:50
35Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop0:11:00
36Willike Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
37Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
38Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
39Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
40Annemiek Van Vieuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
41Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop
42Madelene Olsson (Swe) Gramo Go Green
43Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
44Annette Edmonson (Aus) Orica-AIS
45Liisi Rist (Est) Michela Fanini-Rox
46Cecilie Gotaa Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
47Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Gramo Go Green
48Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
49Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
50Joane Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
51Irene Sansebastian (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
52Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
53Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
54Mireia Epelde (Spa) Michela Fanini-Rox
55Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
56Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
57Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Lets Go Finland
58Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
59Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
60Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop
61Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Gramo Go Green
62Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek
63Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
64Pauline Ferrand (Fra) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:11:10
65Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
66Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized Lululemon0:11:24
67Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink0:12:48
68Evelyne Arijs (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:13:30
69Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo0:14:44
70Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink0:14:53
71Rosella Callovi (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
72Sarah Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop
73Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
74Emma Crum (NZl) Lointek
75Edwige Pitel (Fra) Michela Fanini-Rox0:15:03
76Chiara Pierebon (Ita) Fassa Bortolo0:18:09
77Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
78Irene Bitto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
79Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
80Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
81Geerike Schreurs (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:19:30
82Azzurrad'Intino (Ita) Michela Fanini-Rox0:22:02
83Simona Frapporti (Ita) Bepink0:22:05
84Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:24:29
85Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:25:19
86Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata0:25:57
87Mirella Ehrin (Swe) Gramo Go Green0:29:12
88Edita Janeliunate (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
89Liz Hatch (USA) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata0:29:22
90Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata0:29:50
91Arnelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata0:31:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant46pts
2Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team29
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS26
4Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS25
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team23
6Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK20
7Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK17
8Annemiek Van Vieuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant14
9Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon12
10Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland10
11Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon10
12Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
13Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink9
14Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team8
15Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek7
16Christel Ferrier (Fra) Faren-Lets Go Finland7
17Pauline Ferrand (Fra) Rabobank Liv-Giant7
18Megan Guamier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant6
19Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Lets Go Finland6
20Edita Janeliunate (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas5
21Ashieigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies5
22Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant4
23Annette Edmonson (Aus) Orica-AIS4
24Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS3
25Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK14pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS8
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS6
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon4
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon3
6Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland2
7Ashieigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies2
8Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland2
9Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant1
10Lorena Vargas (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team11pts
2Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team9
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant5
4Edita Janeliunate (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas5
5Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS3
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS1
7Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team1
8Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
2Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
3Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
4Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop
5Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink
6Chiara Pierebon (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
7Irene Bitto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
2Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
3Irene Sansebastian (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
4Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
5Mireia Epelde (Spa) Michela Fanini-Rox
6Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-AIS15:00:18
2Rabobank Liv-Giant0:01:13
3Specialized Lululemon0:05:03
4Lointek0:05:45
5Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
6Faren-Lets Go Finland0:07:13
7Hitec Products UCK0:10:40
8Bizkaia-Durango0:14:33
9Bepink0:16:14
10Fassa Bortolo0:17:09
11Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:17:21
12Lotto Belisol Ladies0:20:43
13Team Argos-Shimano0:22:10
14Team Futurumshop0:29:39
15Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
16Gramo Go Green
17Michela Fanini-Rox0:29:49
18Cyclelive Plus-Zannata0:55:38

