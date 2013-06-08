Trending

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:18:55
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized Lululemon0:00:38
3Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon0:00:52
6Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink0:00:54
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon0:00:56
8Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:00
9Pauline Ferrand (Fra) Rabobank Liv-Giant
10Megan Guamier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:01:05
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:01:18
12Annemiek Van Vieuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
13Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
14Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS0:01:19
15Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:01:25
16Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
17Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:27
18Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:30
19Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:31
20Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink0:01:36
21Noemi Cantele (Ita) Bepink0:01:39
22Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek0:01:46
23Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:01:47
24Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:01:49
25Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon0:01:50
26Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop0:01:53
27Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:01:54
28Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
29Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:55
30Cecilie Gotaa Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:01:57
31Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:01
32Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:02:06
33Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek0:02:07
34Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized Lululemon
35Simona Frapporti (Ita) Bepink0:02:08
36Christel Ferrier (Fra) Faren-Lets Go Finland
37Ashieigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
38Annette Edmonson (Aus) Orica-AIS0:02:13
39Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
40Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
41Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop0:02:14
42Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop0:02:15
43Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
44Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata0:02:16
45Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:20
46Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Lets Go Finland0:02:23
47Liisi Rist (Est) Michela Fanini-Rox
48Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:24
49Joane Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
50Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:25
51Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo0:02:26
52Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Lets Go Finland0:02:28
53Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:37
54Lorena Vargas (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:02:39
55Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland0:02:43
56Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo0:02:44
57Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:02:50
58Sarah Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop0:02:54
59Willike Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:57
60Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:02:59
61Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek0:03:04
62Madelene Olsson (Swe) Gramo Go Green
63Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek0:03:06
64Liz Hatch (USA) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
65Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon0:03:08
66Emma Crum (NZl) Lointek
67Rosella Callovi (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:03:10
68Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Gramo Go Green0:03:12
69Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek0:03:15
70Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Gramo Go Green0:03:19
71Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:03:21
72Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:03:24
73Irene Bitto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo0:03:25
74Evelyne Arijs (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:26
75Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo0:03:29
76Irene Sansebastian (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:03:32
77Arnelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata0:03:41
78Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:03:42
79Mireia Epelde (Spa) Michela Fanini-Rox0:03:45
80Geerike Schreurs (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:57
81Elena Valentini (Ita) Fassa Bortolo0:04:06
82Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:04:16
83Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:04:21
84Mirella Ehrin (Swe) Gramo Go Green
85Chiara Pierebon (Ita) Fassa Bortolo0:04:23
86Edita Janeliunate (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:04:37
87Azzurrad'Intino (Ita) Michela Fanini-Rox0:04:48
88Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink0:05:07
DNSMarieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNSCarla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
DNSEdwige Pitel (Fra) Michela Fanini-Rox

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS10pts
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized Lululemon9
3Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK8
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team7
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon6
6Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink5
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon4
8Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS3
9Pauline Ferrand (Fra) Rabobank Liv-Giant2
10Megan Guamier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-AIS0:59:04
2Specialized Lululemon0:00:07
3Rabobank Liv-Giant0:01:04
4Bepink0:01:50
5Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:09
6Hitec Products UCK0:02:10
7Team Argos-Shimano0:02:59
8Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:18
9Lotto Belisol Ladies0:03:51
10Team Futurumshop0:04:03
11Faren-Lets Go Finland0:04:25
12Lointek0:04:38
13Cyclelive Plus-Zannata0:05:16
14Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:05:24
15Fassa Bortolo0:06:16
16Bizkaia-Durango0:06:25
17Gramo Go Green0:07:16
18Michela Fanini-Rox0:08:37

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS5:17:54
2Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK0:00:38
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:01:51
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon0:02:14
5Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS0:02:25
6Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:42
7Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink0:02:58
8Megan Guamier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:03:09
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:03:22
10Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS0:03:26
11Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland0:03:35
12Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek0:03:50
13Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized Lululemon0:04:09
14Ashieigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:04:12
15Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon0:04:27
16Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:04:54
17Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK0:04:55
18Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:58
19Christel Ferrier (Fra) Faren-Lets Go Finland0:05:09
20Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:05:20
21Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:05:25
22Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:05:32
23Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:06:34
24Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek0:06:35
25Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek0:06:37
26Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:06:43
27Noemi Cantele (Ita) Bepink0:07:52
28Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Lets Go Finland0:08:34
29Lorena Vargas (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:08:50
30Elena Valentini (Ita) Fassa Bortolo0:10:17
31Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo0:10:41
32Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland0:10:43
33Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon0:11:08
34Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:11:15
35Pauline Ferrand (Fra) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:12:10
36Annemiek Van Vieuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant0:12:18
37Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:12:28
38Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:31
39Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:12:47
40Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon0:12:50
41Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop0:12:53
42Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:12:55
43Cecilie Gotaa Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:12:57
44Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:13:06
45Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek0:13:07
46Annette Edmonson (Aus) Orica-AIS0:13:13
47Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
48Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop0:13:14
49Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop0:13:15
50Liisi Rist (Est) Michela Fanini-Rox0:13:23
51Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:13:24
52Joane Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
53Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Lets Go Finland0:13:28
54Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized Lululemon0:13:31
55Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:13:37
56Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo0:13:44
57Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:13:50
58Willike Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:57
59Madelene Olsson (Swe) Gramo Go Green0:14:04
60Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Gramo Go Green0:14:12
61Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek0:14:15
62Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Gramo Go Green0:14:19
63Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink0:14:24
64Irene Sansebastian (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:14:32
65Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:14:42
66Mireia Epelde (Spa) Michela Fanini-Rox0:14:45
67Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:15:21
68Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS0:16:12
69Evelyne Arijs (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:16:56
70Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo0:17:10
71Sarah Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop0:17:47
72Emma Crum (NZl) Lointek0:18:01
73Rosella Callovi (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:18:03
74Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink0:20:00
75Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:20:24
76Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:29
77Irene Bitto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo0:21:34
78Chiara Pierebon (Ita) Fassa Bortolo0:22:32
79Geerike Schreurs (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:23:27
80Simona Frapporti (Ita) Bepink0:24:13
81Azzurrad'Intino (Ita) Michela Fanini-Rox0:26:50
82Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:27:50
83Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:29:35
84Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata0:32:06
85Liz Hatch (USA) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata0:32:28
86Mirella Ehrin (Swe) Gramo Go Green0:33:33
87Edita Janeliunate (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:33:49
88Arnelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata0:35:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant46pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS36
3Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team29
4Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK28
5Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS25
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team23
7Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon18
8Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK17
9Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team15
10Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink14
11Annemiek Van Vieuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant14
12Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland10
13Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon10
14Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
15Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized Lululemon9
16Pauline Ferrand (Fra) Rabobank Liv-Giant9
17Megan Guamier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant7
18Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek7
19Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon7
20Christel Ferrier (Fra) Faren-Lets Go Finland7
21Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS6
22Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Lets Go Finland6
23Edita Janeliunate (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas5
24Ashieigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies5
25Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant4

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK14pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS8
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS6
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon4
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon3
6Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland2
7Ashieigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies2
8Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland2
9Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant1
10Lorena Vargas (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team11pts
2Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team9
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant5
4Edita Janeliunate (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas5
5Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS3
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS1
7Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team1
8Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon1

Promesas classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
2Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
3Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
4Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop
5Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink
6Irene Bitto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
7Chiara Pierebon (Ita) Fassa Bortolo

Gral Vascas classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
2Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
3Irene Sansebastian (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
4Mireia Epelde (Spa) Michela Fanini-Rox
5Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
6Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-AIS15:59:22
2Rabobank Liv-Giant0:02:17
3Specialized Lululemon0:05:10
4Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:07:54
5Lointek0:10:23
6Faren-Lets Go Finland0:11:38
7Hitec Products UCK0:12:50
8Bepink0:18:04
9Bizkaia-Durango0:20:58
10Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:22:45
11Fassa Bortolo0:23:25
12Lotto Belisol Ladies0:24:34
13Team Argos-Shimano0:25:09
14Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:32:57
15Team Futurumshop0:33:42
16Gramo Go Green0:36:55
17Michela Fanini-Rox0:38:26
18Cyclelive Plus-Zannata1:00:54

