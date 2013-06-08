Johansson time trials to stage 3 win
Orica-AIS rider in overall lead
Stage 3: Orduña - Orduña
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|0:18:55
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:38
|3
|Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:52
|6
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink
|0:00:54
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:56
|8
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:01:00
|9
|Pauline Ferrand (Fra) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|10
|Megan Guamier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:01:05
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:01:18
|12
|Annemiek Van Vieuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|13
|Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|14
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:01:19
|15
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:01:25
|16
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|17
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:27
|18
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:01:30
|19
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:31
|20
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|0:01:36
|21
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Bepink
|0:01:39
|22
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:46
|23
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:01:47
|24
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|25
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|0:01:50
|26
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop
|0:01:53
|27
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:01:54
|28
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|29
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|30
|Cecilie Gotaa Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:57
|31
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|32
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:02:06
|33
|Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek
|0:02:07
|34
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized Lululemon
|35
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Bepink
|0:02:08
|36
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|37
|Ashieigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|38
|Annette Edmonson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:02:13
|39
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|40
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|41
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop
|0:02:14
|42
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop
|0:02:15
|43
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|44
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|0:02:16
|45
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:20
|46
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|0:02:23
|47
|Liisi Rist (Est) Michela Fanini-Rox
|48
|Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|49
|Joane Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|50
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|51
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|0:02:26
|52
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|0:02:28
|53
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|54
|Lorena Vargas (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:02:39
|55
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|0:02:43
|56
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|0:02:44
|57
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:02:50
|58
|Sarah Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop
|0:02:54
|59
|Willike Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:57
|60
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:02:59
|61
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|0:03:04
|62
|Madelene Olsson (Swe) Gramo Go Green
|63
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|0:03:06
|64
|Liz Hatch (USA) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|65
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|0:03:08
|66
|Emma Crum (NZl) Lointek
|67
|Rosella Callovi (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:03:10
|68
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Gramo Go Green
|0:03:12
|69
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|0:03:15
|70
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Gramo Go Green
|0:03:19
|71
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:03:21
|72
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:03:24
|73
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|0:03:25
|74
|Evelyne Arijs (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|75
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|0:03:29
|76
|Irene Sansebastian (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:03:32
|77
|Arnelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|0:03:41
|78
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:03:42
|79
|Mireia Epelde (Spa) Michela Fanini-Rox
|0:03:45
|80
|Geerike Schreurs (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|81
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:06
|82
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:04:16
|83
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:04:21
|84
|Mirella Ehrin (Swe) Gramo Go Green
|85
|Chiara Pierebon (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:23
|86
|Edita Janeliunate (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:04:37
|87
|Azzurrad'Intino (Ita) Michela Fanini-Rox
|0:04:48
|88
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink
|0:05:07
|DNS
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNS
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|DNS
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Michela Fanini-Rox
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|10
|pts
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|9
|3
|Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|8
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|6
|6
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink
|5
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|4
|8
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|9
|Pauline Ferrand (Fra) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|2
|10
|Megan Guamier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-AIS
|0:59:04
|2
|Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:07
|3
|Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:01:04
|4
|Bepink
|0:01:50
|5
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|6
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:02:10
|7
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:59
|8
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|9
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:03:51
|10
|Team Futurumshop
|0:04:03
|11
|Faren-Lets Go Finland
|0:04:25
|12
|Lointek
|0:04:38
|13
|Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|0:05:16
|14
|Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:05:24
|15
|Fassa Bortolo
|0:06:16
|16
|Bizkaia-Durango
|0:06:25
|17
|Gramo Go Green
|0:07:16
|18
|Michela Fanini-Rox
|0:08:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|5:17:54
|2
|Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|0:00:38
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:01:51
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|0:02:14
|5
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:02:25
|6
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|7
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink
|0:02:58
|8
|Megan Guamier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:03:09
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:03:22
|10
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:03:26
|11
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|0:03:35
|12
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|0:03:50
|13
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|0:04:09
|14
|Ashieigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:04:12
|15
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|0:04:27
|16
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:04:54
|17
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|0:04:55
|18
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:58
|19
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|0:05:09
|20
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|21
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:05:25
|22
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|23
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:06:34
|24
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|0:06:35
|25
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|0:06:37
|26
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:06:43
|27
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Bepink
|0:07:52
|28
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|0:08:34
|29
|Lorena Vargas (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:08:50
|30
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|0:10:17
|31
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|0:10:41
|32
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|0:10:43
|33
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|0:11:08
|34
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:11:15
|35
|Pauline Ferrand (Fra) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:12:10
|36
|Annemiek Van Vieuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:12:18
|37
|Lizzie Amitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:12:28
|38
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:31
|39
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:12:47
|40
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|0:12:50
|41
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop
|0:12:53
|42
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:12:55
|43
|Cecilie Gotaa Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:12:57
|44
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:13:06
|45
|Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek
|0:13:07
|46
|Annette Edmonson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:13:13
|47
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|48
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Team Futurumshop
|0:13:14
|49
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop
|0:13:15
|50
|Liisi Rist (Est) Michela Fanini-Rox
|0:13:23
|51
|Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:13:24
|52
|Joane Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|53
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|0:13:28
|54
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized Lululemon
|0:13:31
|55
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:13:37
|56
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|0:13:44
|57
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:13:50
|58
|Willike Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:57
|59
|Madelene Olsson (Swe) Gramo Go Green
|0:14:04
|60
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Gramo Go Green
|0:14:12
|61
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|0:14:15
|62
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Gramo Go Green
|0:14:19
|63
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|0:14:24
|64
|Irene Sansebastian (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:14:32
|65
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:14:42
|66
|Mireia Epelde (Spa) Michela Fanini-Rox
|0:14:45
|67
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:15:21
|68
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:16:12
|69
|Evelyne Arijs (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:16:56
|70
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|0:17:10
|71
|Sarah Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop
|0:17:47
|72
|Emma Crum (NZl) Lointek
|0:18:01
|73
|Rosella Callovi (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:18:03
|74
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink
|0:20:00
|75
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:20:24
|76
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:29
|77
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|0:21:34
|78
|Chiara Pierebon (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|0:22:32
|79
|Geerike Schreurs (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:23:27
|80
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Bepink
|0:24:13
|81
|Azzurrad'Intino (Ita) Michela Fanini-Rox
|0:26:50
|82
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:27:50
|83
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:29:35
|84
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|0:32:06
|85
|Liz Hatch (USA) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|0:32:28
|86
|Mirella Ehrin (Swe) Gramo Go Green
|0:33:33
|87
|Edita Janeliunate (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:33:49
|88
|Arnelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|0:35:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|46
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|36
|3
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|29
|4
|Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|28
|5
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|25
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|23
|7
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|18
|8
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|17
|9
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|15
|10
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink
|14
|11
|Annemiek Van Vieuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|14
|12
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|10
|13
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|10
|14
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|15
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|9
|16
|Pauline Ferrand (Fra) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|9
|17
|Megan Guamier (USA) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|7
|18
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|7
|19
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|7
|20
|Christel Ferrier (Fra) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|7
|21
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|6
|22
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|6
|23
|Edita Janeliunate (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|5
|24
|Ashieigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|5
|25
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo-Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|14
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|8
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|6
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|4
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|3
|6
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|2
|7
|Ashieigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|2
|8
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Lets Go Finland
|2
|9
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|1
|10
|Lorena Vargas (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|11
|pts
|2
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|5
|4
|Edita Janeliunate (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|5
|5
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|1
|7
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv-Giant
|2
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|3
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|4
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop
|5
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink
|6
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|7
|Chiara Pierebon (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|2
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|3
|Irene Sansebastian (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|4
|Mireia Epelde (Spa) Michela Fanini-Rox
|5
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|6
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-AIS
|15:59:22
|2
|Rabobank Liv-Giant
|0:02:17
|3
|Specialized Lululemon
|0:05:10
|4
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|5
|Lointek
|0:10:23
|6
|Faren-Lets Go Finland
|0:11:38
|7
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:12:50
|8
|Bepink
|0:18:04
|9
|Bizkaia-Durango
|0:20:58
|10
|Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:22:45
|11
|Fassa Bortolo
|0:23:25
|12
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:24:34
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:25:09
|14
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:32:57
|15
|Team Futurumshop
|0:33:42
|16
|Gramo Go Green
|0:36:55
|17
|Michela Fanini-Rox
|0:38:26
|18
|Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|1:00:54
