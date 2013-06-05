Trending

Emakumeen Euskal Bira past winners

Champions from 1988 to 2012

Past winners
2012Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
2011Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
2010Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
2009Judith Arndt (Ger) Columbia Highroad Women
2008Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
2007Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team Flexpoint
2006Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bortolo
2005Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs
2004Joane Somarriba (Spa) Bizkaia-Panda Software
2003Mirjam Melchers (Ned) Farm Frites-Hartol
2002Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) M&H Figurella
2001Leontien Van Moorsel (Ned) Farm Frites - Hartol
2000Joane Somariba (Spa) Alfa Lum
1999Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
1998Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
1997Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
1996Dori Ruano Sanchon (Spa)
1995Jeannie Longo (Fra)
1994Alena Barilova (Svk)
1993Alena Barilova (Svk)
1992Lenka Ilavska (Svk)
1991Joane Somarriba (Spa)
1990Josune Gorostidi (Spa)
1989Maria Mora (Spa)
1988Inma de Carlos (Spa)

Latest on Cyclingnews