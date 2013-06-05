Emakumeen Euskal Bira past winners
Champions from 1988 to 2012
|2012
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-AIS
|2011
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2010
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|2009
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Columbia Highroad Women
|2008
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
|2007
|Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team Flexpoint
|2006
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bortolo
|2005
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs
|2004
|Joane Somarriba (Spa) Bizkaia-Panda Software
|2003
|Mirjam Melchers (Ned) Farm Frites-Hartol
|2002
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) M&H Figurella
|2001
|Leontien Van Moorsel (Ned) Farm Frites - Hartol
|2000
|Joane Somariba (Spa) Alfa Lum
|1999
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|1998
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|1997
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|1996
|Dori Ruano Sanchon (Spa)
|1995
|Jeannie Longo (Fra)
|1994
|Alena Barilova (Svk)
|1993
|Alena Barilova (Svk)
|1992
|Lenka Ilavska (Svk)
|1991
|Joane Somarriba (Spa)
|1990
|Josune Gorostidi (Spa)
|1989
|Maria Mora (Spa)
|1988
|Inma de Carlos (Spa)
