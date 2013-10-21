Van Gilder, Gagne take Ellison Park 'cross opener
McDonald close in Rochester
Day 1: Rochester -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel P/B Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers
|0:45:49
|2
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven Cycles
|0:00:04
|3
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Rare Vos Racing-Stevens
|0:00:52
|4
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team Cf
|0:01:03
|5
|Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com
|0:01:16
|6
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing / Van Dessel
|0:01:27
|7
|Julie Hunter (USA) Phaup St. Journal
|0:02:17
|8
|Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:02:38
|9
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:02:52
|10
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries - Richard Sachs - Rgm
|0:02:55
|11
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|0:03:23
|12
|Molly Hurford (USA) Nj/Ny Colavita Women's Team
|0:03:30
|13
|Christina Birch (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc
|0:03:39
|14
|Victoria Barclay (USA) Stan's Notubes Women's Elite Team
|0:03:40
|15
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:03:51
|16
|Jessica Snyder (USA) Mac5 Bikes
|0:04:03
|17
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com
|0:04:54
|18
|Jamie Gilgen (USA) Blacksmith Cycle
|0:05:55
|19
|Antje Thamm (Ger) Invita-Fcv
|0:07:14
|20
|Victoria Gates (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc
|0:08:28
|21
|Erin Mascelli (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|22
|Siobhan Kelly (USA) Adrenlineracer/To Wheels
|23
|Kelly Paterson (Can) Wolverine Racing/Acfstores.Com
|24
|Jordan Dube (USA) Keough Cyclocross P/B Felt Bicycle
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory
|0:58:19
|2
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:06
|3
|Anthony Clark (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc
|0:00:33
|4
|Evan Mcneely (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:01:16
|5
|Andre Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:01:51
|6
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Scott Bikes
|0:01:57
|7
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart
|0:01:58
|8
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc
|0:02:13
|9
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classsic Pro Cx Team
|0:02:31
|10
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite Cx
|0:02:32
|11
|Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.Com
|0:03:01
|12
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:03:24
|13
|Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens Racing-The Cyclery
|0:03:37
|14
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Bikereg.Com / Joe's Garage
|0:03:44
|15
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team Smartstop/Mountain Khakis
|16
|Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries - Richard Sachs - Rgm
|0:03:58
|17
|Sam Okeefe (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:04:02
|18
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
|0:04:10
|19
|Joshua Dillon (USA) Bikereg.Com / Joe's Garage
|0:04:20
|20
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|0:04:33
|21
|Adam St. Germain (USA) Engvt / Specialized
|0:05:25
|22
|Dan Chabanov (USA) House Industries - Richard Sachs - Rgm
|0:05:39
|23
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Garneau-Quebecor Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:44
|24
|Evan Huff (USA) Crossresults.Com
|25
|Adam York (USA) Wolverine Racing/Trek
|26
|Tom Burke (Can) Wolverine Racing/Trek
|27
|Alexandre Vialle (USA) Espresso Sport
|28
|Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista
|29
|Jon Erguin (Can) Orbea-Orca-Udaberri
|30
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Sophisticated Living P/B Bob's Red Mill
|31
|Conor O'Brien (Spa) Stevens Racing Pb The Cyclery
|32
|Andrew Lysaght (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|33
|Olivier Vrambout (USA) The Bikery Du Nord
|34
|Kailin Waterman (USA) Bicycle Blue Book/Hrs/Rocklobster
|35
|Austin Skomra (USA) Tbs Racing P/B Plan2Peak
|36
|Derrick St. John (USA) Stevens Racing-The Cyclery
|DNF
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team Smart Stop-Mountain Khakis
|DNF
|Paul Mesi (USA) Fast Frankie Coaching/Clr
|DNF
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross P/B Felt Bicycle
|DNF
|Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale
|DNF
|Jesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross P/B Felt Bicycle
|DNF
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Christian Favata (USA) Trt Bicycles P/B Stans No Tubes
