Van Gilder, Gagne take Ellison Park 'cross opener

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel P/B Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers0:45:49
2Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven Cycles0:00:04
3Natasha Elliott (Can) Rare Vos Racing-Stevens0:00:52
4Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team Cf0:01:03
5Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com0:01:16
6Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing / Van Dessel0:01:27
7Julie Hunter (USA) Phaup St. Journal0:02:17
8Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:02:38
9Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge0:02:52
10Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries - Richard Sachs - Rgm0:02:55
11Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot0:03:23
12Molly Hurford (USA) Nj/Ny Colavita Women's Team0:03:30
13Christina Birch (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc0:03:39
14Victoria Barclay (USA) Stan's Notubes Women's Elite Team0:03:40
15Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club0:03:51
16Jessica Snyder (USA) Mac5 Bikes0:04:03
17Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com0:04:54
18Jamie Gilgen (USA) Blacksmith Cycle0:05:55
19Antje Thamm (Ger) Invita-Fcv0:07:14
20Victoria Gates (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc0:08:28
21Erin Mascelli (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
22Siobhan Kelly (USA) Adrenlineracer/To Wheels
23Kelly Paterson (Can) Wolverine Racing/Acfstores.Com
24Jordan Dube (USA) Keough Cyclocross P/B Felt Bicycle

men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:58:19
2Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus0:00:06
3Anthony Clark (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc0:00:33
4Evan Mcneely (Can) Norco Factory Team0:01:16
5Andre Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team0:01:51
6Cameron Dodge (USA) Scott Bikes0:01:57
7Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart0:01:58
8Stephen Hyde (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc0:02:13
9Robert Marion (USA) American Classsic Pro Cx Team0:02:31
10Jake Wells (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite Cx0:02:32
11Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.Com0:03:01
12Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team0:03:24
13Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens Racing-The Cyclery0:03:37
14Jerome Townsend (USA) Bikereg.Com / Joe's Garage0:03:44
15Adam Myerson (USA) Team Smartstop/Mountain Khakis
16Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries - Richard Sachs - Rgm0:03:58
17Sam Okeefe (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:04:02
18Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel0:04:10
19Joshua Dillon (USA) Bikereg.Com / Joe's Garage0:04:20
20Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:04:33
21Adam St. Germain (USA) Engvt / Specialized0:05:25
22Dan Chabanov (USA) House Industries - Richard Sachs - Rgm0:05:39
23Adam Farabaugh (USA) Garneau-Quebecor Pro Cycling Team0:05:44
24Evan Huff (USA) Crossresults.Com
25Adam York (USA) Wolverine Racing/Trek
26Tom Burke (Can) Wolverine Racing/Trek
27Alexandre Vialle (USA) Espresso Sport
28Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista
29Jon Erguin (Can) Orbea-Orca-Udaberri
30Stephen Bassett (USA) Sophisticated Living P/B Bob's Red Mill
31Conor O'Brien (Spa) Stevens Racing Pb The Cyclery
32Andrew Lysaght (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
33Olivier Vrambout (USA) The Bikery Du Nord
34Kailin Waterman (USA) Bicycle Blue Book/Hrs/Rocklobster
35Austin Skomra (USA) Tbs Racing P/B Plan2Peak
36Derrick St. John (USA) Stevens Racing-The Cyclery
DNFTravis Livermon (USA) Team Smart Stop-Mountain Khakis
DNFPaul Mesi (USA) Fast Frankie Coaching/Clr
DNFNicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross P/B Felt Bicycle
DNFMatt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale
DNFJesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross P/B Felt Bicycle
DNFJeremy Durrin (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFChristian Favata (USA) Trt Bicycles P/B Stans No Tubes

