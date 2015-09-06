Trending

Antonneau wins Ellison Park Cyclocross day 1

Meredith Miller second, Amanda Miller third

Day 1 Elite Women: Rochester, NY -

Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) was the top American in 13th

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)41:33:00
2Meredith Miller (USA)0:08:00
3Amanda Miller (USA)0:20:00
4Crystal Anthony (USA)0:28:00
5Caroline Mani (Fra)1:01:00
6Gabriella Durrin (GBr)1:32:00
7Rachel Lloyd (USA)1:34:00
8Rebecca Fahringer (USA)2:10:00
9Erica Zaveta (USA)2:44:00
10Katherine Northcott (USA)2:51:00
11Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)3:01:00
12Jena Greaser (USA)3:03:00
13Ally Stacher (USA)3:18:00
14Ellen Noble (USA)3:57:00
15Natasha Elliott (Can)4:17:00
16Brittlee Bowman (USA)4:35:00
17Rebecca Blatt (USA)4:56:00
18Kathleen Lysakowski (USA)5:17:00
19Laurel Rathbun (USA)5:36:00
20Jennifer Malik (USA)5:40:00
21Julie Hunter (USA)5:54:00
22Carol Jeane Sansome (USA)6:31:00
23Julie Wright (USA)7:53:00
24Katina Walker (USA)7:55:00
25Erin Faccone (USA)8:38:00
26Vickie Monahan (USA)8:50:00
27Victoria Steen (USA)8:58:00
28Jessica Duppler (USA)9:32:00
29Regina Legge (USA)11:07:00
30Natasja Brooijmans (USA)
31Anna Dingman (USA)
32Josie Simpson (Aus)
33Lydia Hausle (USA)

