Antonneau wins Ellison Park Cyclocross day 1
Meredith Miller second, Amanda Miller third
Day 1 Elite Women: Rochester, NY -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)
|41:33:00
|2
|Meredith Miller (USA)
|0:08:00
|3
|Amanda Miller (USA)
|0:20:00
|4
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:28:00
|5
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|1:01:00
|6
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr)
|1:32:00
|7
|Rachel Lloyd (USA)
|1:34:00
|8
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|2:10:00
|9
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|2:44:00
|10
|Katherine Northcott (USA)
|2:51:00
|11
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|3:01:00
|12
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|3:03:00
|13
|Ally Stacher (USA)
|3:18:00
|14
|Ellen Noble (USA)
|3:57:00
|15
|Natasha Elliott (Can)
|4:17:00
|16
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|4:35:00
|17
|Rebecca Blatt (USA)
|4:56:00
|18
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA)
|5:17:00
|19
|Laurel Rathbun (USA)
|5:36:00
|20
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|5:40:00
|21
|Julie Hunter (USA)
|5:54:00
|22
|Carol Jeane Sansome (USA)
|6:31:00
|23
|Julie Wright (USA)
|7:53:00
|24
|Katina Walker (USA)
|7:55:00
|25
|Erin Faccone (USA)
|8:38:00
|26
|Vickie Monahan (USA)
|8:50:00
|27
|Victoria Steen (USA)
|8:58:00
|28
|Jessica Duppler (USA)
|9:32:00
|29
|Regina Legge (USA)
|11:07:00
|30
|Natasja Brooijmans (USA)
|31
|Anna Dingman (USA)
|32
|Josie Simpson (Aus)
|33
|Lydia Hausle (USA)
