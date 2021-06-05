Trending

Rasmus Tiller wins Dwars door het Hageland

By

Uno-X rider out-paces Van Poppel in cobbled finale

Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X) in the E3 Saxo Bank Classic
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3:58:27
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:01
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:02
4Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
5Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
6Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:05
7Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:16
8Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 0:00:47
9Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:51
10Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

