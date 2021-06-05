Rasmus Tiller wins Dwars door het Hageland
By Cyclingnews
Uno-X rider out-paces Van Poppel in cobbled finale
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3:58:27
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:01
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:02
|4
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|6
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:05
|7
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:16
|8
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:47
|9
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:51
|10
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
