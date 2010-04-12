Rossi rounds 'em up
Italian continues great season start in Drenthe
Image 1 of 10
Image 2 of 10
Image 3 of 10
Image 4 of 10
Image 5 of 10
Image 6 of 10
Image 7 of 10
Image 8 of 10
Image 9 of 10
Image 10 of 10
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia - Bossini Docce
|4:04:56
|2
|Arnoud Groen van (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|5
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|6
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|7
|Jorge M Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|8
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|9
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|10
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|11
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|13
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Team Designa Køkken
|15
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Team Designa Køkken
|16
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|17
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|18
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|19
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|20
|Bart van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|21
|Sylvester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|23
|Tom Van den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|24
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|25
|Frederink Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia - Bossini Docce
|27
|Christian Moberg Jorgensen (Den) Glud GLU Marstrand/LRO Radgivning
|28
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|29
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|31
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|32
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|33
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|34
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Glenn Bak (Den) Team Designa Køkken
|37
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:39
|38
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:47
|39
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud GLU Marstrand/LRO Radgivning
|0:02:18
|40
|Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Team Designa Køkken
|0:02:54
|41
|Morten Christiansen (Nor) Team Designa Køkken
|42
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:03:40
|43
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|44
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|45
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|47
|Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|48
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|49
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|50
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|51
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|52
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|53
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|54
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|55
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|57
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|58
|Niek van Geffen (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|59
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|60
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team NetApp
|61
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|63
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|64
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|65
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|66
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|67
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|68
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|70
|Raivis Belohvosciks (Lat) Ceramiche Flaminia - Bossini Docce
|71
|Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia - Bossini Docce
|72
|Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|73
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|74
|Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|75
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Team Differdange
|76
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|Pim de Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|78
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|79
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|80
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|82
|Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|83
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|84
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|85
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|86
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|87
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|88
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange
|89
|Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|90
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|91
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Fabrizio Lucciola (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia - Bossini Docce
|93
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|94
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|95
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|96
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota Indeland
|97
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|98
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:03:55
|99
|Michael Tronborg (Den) Glud GLU Marstrand/LRO Radgivning
|0:03:59
|100
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:04:02
|101
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|102
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia - Bossini Docce
|0:04:05
|103
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia - Bossini Docce
|104
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota Indeland
|105
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:04:06
|106
|Stefan Cohnen (Ger) Team Differdange
|107
|Rostislav Mykhaylov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:06:54
|108
|Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia - Bossini Docce
|DNF
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|DNF
|Diego Genovesi (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|DNF
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|DNF
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|DNF
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|DNF
|Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|DNF
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Ivan Pylypenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Bob Schoonbrood (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|DNF
|Michael Berling (Den) Glud GLU Marstrand/LRO Radgivning
|DNF
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud GLU Marstrand/LRO Radgivning
|DNF
|Matthias Jakobsen (Den) Glud GLU Marstrand/LRO Radgivning
|DNF
|Troels Vinther (Den) Glud GLU Marstrand/LRO Radgivning
|DNF
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Ben Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|DNF
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|DNF
|Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|DNF
|Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
|DNF
|Emil Hovmand (Den) Team Designa Køkken
|DNF
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Designa Køkken
|DNF
|Robin Steenuit (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Frank Dressler (Ger) Team Differdange
|DNF
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) Team Differdange
|DNF
|Dominik Eberle (Ger) Team Differdange
|DNF
|Patrick Gressnich (Lux) Team Differdange
|DNF
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|DNF
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|DNF
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
