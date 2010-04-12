Trending

Rossi rounds 'em up

Italian continues great season start in Drenthe

Dieter Cappelle (Verandas Willems)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Enrico Rossi wins the Dwars door Drenthe.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Marco Bos (Cycling Team Jo Piels)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Matthe Pronk (Vacansoleil) shows the effort.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Morten Christiansen (Team Designa Kokken) finds the going tough on the Vam Berg.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The podium (l-r): Ina Teutenberg (HTC Columbia), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Drink time after a cold, hard race.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Riders head over the Vam Berg climb.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Vacansoleil leads on the climb of the Vam Berg.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Vacansoleil stacks the front on the Vam Berg.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia - Bossini Docce4:04:56
2Arnoud Groen van (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:32
4Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
5David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
6Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
7Jorge M Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
8Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
9Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
10Boy van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
11Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
13Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Team Designa Køkken
15Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Team Designa Køkken
16Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
17Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
18Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
19Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
20Bart van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
21Sylvester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
23Tom Van den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
24Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
25Frederink Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
26Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia - Bossini Docce
27Christian Moberg Jorgensen (Den) Glud GLU Marstrand/LRO Radgivning
28Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
29Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
31Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
32Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
33Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
34Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
35Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
36Glenn Bak (Den) Team Designa Køkken
37Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:39
38Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:47
39Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud GLU Marstrand/LRO Radgivning0:02:18
40Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Team Designa Køkken0:02:54
41Morten Christiansen (Nor) Team Designa Køkken
42Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:03:40
43Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
44Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
45Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
47Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
48Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
49Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
50Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
51Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
52Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
53Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
54Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
55Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
57Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
58Niek van Geffen (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
59Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
60Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team NetApp
61Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
62Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
63Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
64Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
65Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
66Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
67Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
68Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
69Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
70Raivis Belohvosciks (Lat) Ceramiche Flaminia - Bossini Docce
71Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia - Bossini Docce
72Jose Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
73Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
74Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
75Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Team Differdange
76Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
77Pim de Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
78Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
79Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
80Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
82Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
83Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
84Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
85Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
86Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
87Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
88Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange
89Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
90Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
91Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
92Fabrizio Lucciola (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia - Bossini Docce
93Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
94Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
95Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
96Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota Indeland
97Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
98Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro - NGC0:03:55
99Michael Tronborg (Den) Glud GLU Marstrand/LRO Radgivning0:03:59
100Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:04:02
101Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
102Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia - Bossini Docce0:04:05
103Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia - Bossini Docce
104Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota Indeland
105Marco Bos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:04:06
106Stefan Cohnen (Ger) Team Differdange
107Rostislav Mykhaylov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:06:54
108Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFEdoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramiche Flaminia - Bossini Docce
DNFEric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
DNFDiego Genovesi (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
DNFEnrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
DNFAndrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
DNFAlessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
DNFFabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
DNFKamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFFrederic Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFJonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
DNFStijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFDenis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
DNFVitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
DNFIvan Pylypenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
DNFBob Schoonbrood (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
DNFMichael Berling (Den) Glud GLU Marstrand/LRO Radgivning
DNFKasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud GLU Marstrand/LRO Radgivning
DNFMatthias Jakobsen (Den) Glud GLU Marstrand/LRO Radgivning
DNFTroels Vinther (Den) Glud GLU Marstrand/LRO Radgivning
DNFPatrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFBen Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFJurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
DNFRob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
DNFTom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
DNFJean Zen (Fra) Palmans - Cras
DNFEmil Hovmand (Den) Team Designa Køkken
DNFMichael Reihs (Den) Team Designa Køkken
DNFRobin Steenuit (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFJonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFFrank Dressler (Ger) Team Differdange
DNFJempy Drucker (Lux) Team Differdange
DNFDominik Eberle (Ger) Team Differdange
DNFPatrick Gressnich (Lux) Team Differdange
DNFFlorenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
DNFDirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
DNFJan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
DNFDimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp
DNFBastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp

