Trending

Iserbyt wins again in GP Sven Nys

Thijs Aerts, Hermans round out podium

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:49:03
2Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:00:02
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:00:26
4Adam Toupalik (Cze) Beobank-Corendon0:00:30
5Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex Superano Ham0:00:42
6Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:00:55
7Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:01:39
8Jonas Degroote (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:01:43
9Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:02:04
10Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:02:25
11Lander Loockx (Bel) Cycling.be - Alpha Motorhomes0:02:31
12Tony Periou (Fra) Vcp Loudeac0:02:35
13Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Crelan - Veranda's Willems
14Reno Bauters (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:02:52
15Jarno Liessens (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:02:58
16Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:03:07
17Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Pauwels sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:03:10
18Gert Smets (Bel) Individueel0:03:16
19Niels Derveaux (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex Superano Ham0:03:32
20Jenko Bonne (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex Superano Ham (Team B)0:04:17
21Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Iko Enertherm - Beobank0:04:26
22Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam0:04:43
23Brecht Vandenheede (Bel) VZW WP De Molenspurters0:04:58
24Julien Kaise (Bel) T Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon0:05:07
25Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Yowamushi Pedal Cycling Team
26Tomas Szédelyi (Bel) AA-Drink Jongerenteam0:05:38
27Mart Muskens (Ned) Twc Het Snelle Wiel0:05:55
28Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
29Dorian De Maeght (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam0:06:13
30Guillaume Lallement (Fra) Veloce Club Spinalien0:06:22
31Glenn Verbeeck (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam0:06:51
32Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Canada
33Lucas Vaz (Fra) Ecv Boulzicourt
DNFStephen Lee (GBr) Derwentside Cc
DNFMathieu Morichon (Fra) Creuse Oxygene
DNFJoffrey Degueurce (Fra) Jd Racing Cycling
DNFSybren Jacobs (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
DNFKyle De Proost (Bel) Bmx Vlijtingen
DNFTijl Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games

Latest on Cyclingnews