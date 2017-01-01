Iserbyt wins again in GP Sven Nys
Thijs Aerts, Hermans round out podium
U23 Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:49:03
|2
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:00:02
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:00:26
|4
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Beobank-Corendon
|0:00:30
|5
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex Superano Ham
|0:00:42
|6
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:00:55
|7
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:01:39
|8
|Jonas Degroote (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:01:43
|9
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:02:04
|10
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:02:25
|11
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Cycling.be - Alpha Motorhomes
|0:02:31
|12
|Tony Periou (Fra) Vcp Loudeac
|0:02:35
|13
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Crelan - Veranda's Willems
|14
|Reno Bauters (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:02:52
|15
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:02:58
|16
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:03:07
|17
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Pauwels sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:03:10
|18
|Gert Smets (Bel) Individueel
|0:03:16
|19
|Niels Derveaux (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex Superano Ham
|0:03:32
|20
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex Superano Ham (Team B)
|0:04:17
|21
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Iko Enertherm - Beobank
|0:04:26
|22
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam
|0:04:43
|23
|Brecht Vandenheede (Bel) VZW WP De Molenspurters
|0:04:58
|24
|Julien Kaise (Bel) T Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:05:07
|25
|Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Yowamushi Pedal Cycling Team
|26
|Tomas Szédelyi (Bel) AA-Drink Jongerenteam
|0:05:38
|27
|Mart Muskens (Ned) Twc Het Snelle Wiel
|0:05:55
|28
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|29
|Dorian De Maeght (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam
|0:06:13
|30
|Guillaume Lallement (Fra) Veloce Club Spinalien
|0:06:22
|31
|Glenn Verbeeck (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam
|0:06:51
|32
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Canada
|33
|Lucas Vaz (Fra) Ecv Boulzicourt
|DNF
|Stephen Lee (GBr) Derwentside Cc
|DNF
|Mathieu Morichon (Fra) Creuse Oxygene
|DNF
|Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) Jd Racing Cycling
|DNF
|Sybren Jacobs (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|DNF
|Kyle De Proost (Bel) Bmx Vlijtingen
|DNF
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
