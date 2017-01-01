Camps wins GP Sven Nys
Spaniard Cullell second over Arensman
Junior Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Camps (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:36:12
|2
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa) Megamo Cycling Team Club
|0:00:08
|3
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher
|0:00:22
|4
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|5
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:00:48
|6
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|7
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Cycling Canada Cyclisme
|0:01:11
|8
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:01:14
|9
|Jens Clynhens (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam
|10
|Niels Vandermeulen (Bel) Meubelen Gaverzicht-Glascentra Ct
|0:01:17
|11
|Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:01:26
|12
|Jarno Bellens (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D
|0:01:35
|13
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct
|0:01:40
|14
|Julian Siemons (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam
|0:01:41
|15
|Bart Artz (Ned) Zzpr.Nl-Hanclean-Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|16
|Sander De Vet (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:01:58
|17
|Lloyd Sprangers (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct
|0:02:07
|18
|Brody Sanderson (Can) Cycling Canada Cyclisme
|0:02:08
|19
|Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam
|0:02:17
|20
|Tomas Kopecky (Cze) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:02:28
|21
|Witse Van Rillaer (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportief Vzw
|0:02:46
|22
|Joren Thys (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam
|0:03:11
|23
|Jonas Bruyninckx (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Club Vzw
|0:03:31
|24
|Aron Arkesteyn (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportief Vzw
|0:03:43
|25
|Adam Blazevic (Aus) Blackburn Cycling Club
|0:03:44
|26
|Jarno Jordens (Bel) AA drink Jongerenteam
|0:04:01
|27
|Xander Geysels (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan Kontich
|0:04:21
|28
|Gill Sempels (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen
|0:04:22
|29
|Kwinten Stuer (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes Ct
|0:04:40
|30
|Landers Tibackx (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes Ct
|0:04:47
|31
|Maxim Cockx (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D
|0:05:57
|32
|Ward Deschepper (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes Ct
|0:06:08
|33
|Aaron Logie (Bel) Mahieu Construct-Kona
|0:06:09
|34
|Ward Steurs (Bel) Lensworld Cycling Team
|0:06:22
|35
|Jasper Gielen (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:06:32
|36
|Cedric Mertens (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Team
|0:06:34
|37
|Seppe Broeckx (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg
|0:06:38
|38
|Yoran Arnoets (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D
|0:07:48
|39
|Luuk Muggleton (Ned) Wc Midden Limburg
|40
|Asier Fernández Sobera (Spa) Vicinay Cadenas Lancor
|DNF
|Arno Debeir (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct
|DNF
|Clyde De Decker (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D
|DNF
|Jarne De Meyer (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
|DNF
|Sander Lemmens (Bel) Lensworld Cycling Team
