Trending

Camps wins GP Sven Nys

Spaniard Cullell second over Arensman

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Camps (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:36:12
2Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa) Megamo Cycling Team Club0:00:08
3Thymen Arensman (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher0:00:22
4Andreas Goeman (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:38
5Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:00:48
6Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:01
7Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Cycling Canada Cyclisme0:01:11
8Maxim Van Gils (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:01:14
9Jens Clynhens (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam
10Niels Vandermeulen (Bel) Meubelen Gaverzicht-Glascentra Ct0:01:17
11Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:01:26
12Jarno Bellens (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D0:01:35
13Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct0:01:40
14Julian Siemons (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam0:01:41
15Bart Artz (Ned) Zzpr.Nl-Hanclean-Orange Babies Cycling Team0:01:50
16Sander De Vet (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:01:58
17Lloyd Sprangers (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct0:02:07
18Brody Sanderson (Can) Cycling Canada Cyclisme0:02:08
19Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam0:02:17
20Tomas Kopecky (Cze) Acrog - Balen Bc0:02:28
21Witse Van Rillaer (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportief Vzw0:02:46
22Joren Thys (Bel) Aa-Drink Jongerenteam0:03:11
23Jonas Bruyninckx (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Club Vzw0:03:31
24Aron Arkesteyn (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportief Vzw0:03:43
25Adam Blazevic (Aus) Blackburn Cycling Club0:03:44
26Jarno Jordens (Bel) AA drink Jongerenteam0:04:01
27Xander Geysels (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan Kontich0:04:21
28Gill Sempels (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen0:04:22
29Kwinten Stuer (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes Ct0:04:40
30Landers Tibackx (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes Ct0:04:47
31Maxim Cockx (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D0:05:57
32Ward Deschepper (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes Ct0:06:08
33Aaron Logie (Bel) Mahieu Construct-Kona0:06:09
34Ward Steurs (Bel) Lensworld Cycling Team0:06:22
35Jasper Gielen (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:06:32
36Cedric Mertens (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Team0:06:34
37Seppe Broeckx (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg0:06:38
38Yoran Arnoets (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D0:07:48
39Luuk Muggleton (Ned) Wc Midden Limburg
40Asier Fernández Sobera (Spa) Vicinay Cadenas Lancor
DNFArno Debeir (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct
DNFClyde De Decker (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D
DNFJarne De Meyer (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
DNFSander Lemmens (Bel) Lensworld Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews