Kangert claims men's crown
Treier crushes women's field
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanel Kangert
|0:54:21.9
|2
|Ervin Korts-Laur
|0:00:06.9
|3
|Gert Jõeäär
|0:02:24.8
|4
|Priit Prous
|0:04:09.8
|5
|Rigo Räim
|0:04:31.2
|6
|Kirill Kotsegarov
|0:04:35.3
|7
|Indrek Rannama
|0:06:05.9
|8
|Rainer Põvvat
|0:06:22.2
|9
|Riko Räim
|0:08:13.9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grete Treier
|0:41:10.6
|2
|Liisa Ehrberg
|0:05:10.7
|3
|Ivika Lainevee
|0:05:12.3
|4
|Liisi Rist
|0:05:39.5
|5
|Maris Nurm
|0:06:31.6
|6
|Tea Lang
|0:06:35.0
|7
|Laura Lepasalu
|0:07:24.3
|8
|Kaisa Peiker
|0:14:14.1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Puusepp
|0:57:16.7
|2
|Urmo Utar
|0:00:36.7
|3
|Karlo Aia
|0:00:52.8
|4
|Raido Saar
|0:01:29.8
|5
|Kristjan Heinrand
|0:02:34.8
|6
|Risto Raid
|0:02:43.6
|7
|Eerik Idarand
|0:02:45.8
|8
|Markus Paas
|0:02:51.1
|9
|Mikk Vaaks
|0:02:53.7
|10
|Esko pik
|0:02:56.1
|11
|Mihkel Ronimois
|0:03:02.2
|12
|Mihkel JÜri
|0:03:49.6
|13
|Joonas Jõgi
|0:04:21.9
|14
|Reijo Puhm
|0:04:36.8
|15
|Anti Arumägi
|0:05:11.5
|16
|Martin Kukrus
|0:05:53.7
|17
|Martti Välk
|0:05:58.9
|18
|Ats Vaaks
|0:06:49.0
|19
|David Randoja
|0:07:21.3
|20
|Kristjan Kivistik
|0:07:22.2
|21
|Karli Kannel
|0:12:10.0
|22
|Rauno Neuhaus
|0:14:51.7
