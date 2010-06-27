Trending

Kangert claims men's crown

Treier crushes women's field

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanel Kangert0:54:21.9
2Ervin Korts-Laur0:00:06.9
3Gert Jõeäär0:02:24.8
4Priit Prous0:04:09.8
5Rigo Räim0:04:31.2
6Kirill Kotsegarov0:04:35.3
7Indrek Rannama0:06:05.9
8Rainer Põvvat0:06:22.2
9Riko Räim0:08:13.9

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grete Treier0:41:10.6
2Liisa Ehrberg0:05:10.7
3Ivika Lainevee0:05:12.3
4Liisi Rist0:05:39.5
5Maris Nurm0:06:31.6
6Tea Lang0:06:35.0
7Laura Lepasalu0:07:24.3
8Kaisa Peiker0:14:14.1

Under 23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Puusepp0:57:16.7
2Urmo Utar0:00:36.7
3Karlo Aia0:00:52.8
4Raido Saar0:01:29.8
5Kristjan Heinrand0:02:34.8
6Risto Raid0:02:43.6
7Eerik Idarand0:02:45.8
8Markus Paas0:02:51.1
9Mikk Vaaks0:02:53.7
10Esko pik0:02:56.1
11Mihkel Ronimois0:03:02.2
12Mihkel JÜri0:03:49.6
13Joonas Jõgi0:04:21.9
14Reijo Puhm0:04:36.8
15Anti Arumägi0:05:11.5
16Martin Kukrus0:05:53.7
17Martti Välk0:05:58.9
18Ats Vaaks0:06:49.0
19David Randoja0:07:21.3
20Kristjan Kivistik0:07:22.2
21Karli Kannel0:12:10.0
22Rauno Neuhaus0:14:51.7

