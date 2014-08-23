Lampaert solos to Dutch Food Valley Classic victory
Michael Vingerling wins sprint for second ahead of Jos Van Emden
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4:35:03
|2
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:00:10
|3
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:13
|7
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|8
|Tim Gebauer (Ger) Team Stölting
|9
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|10
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:01:11
|12
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|13
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Development Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|16
|André Looij (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|17
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|18
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|19
|Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|20
|Enrique Sanz (Esp) Movistar Team
|21
|Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|22
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Ricardo Van Dongen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|24
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Development Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Team Stölting
|26
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
|27
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team
|28
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Development Team Giant-Shimano
|29
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|30
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|32
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
|33
|Rubén Caseny (Esp) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
|34
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|35
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|36
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|37
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|38
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
|39
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|40
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
|41
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Netherlands
|42
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team
|43
|Arne Egner (Ger) Team Stölting
|44
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|45
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|48
|Maximilian Werda (Ger) Team Stölting
|49
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
|50
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Aaron Gate (NZL) An Post - Chain Reaction
|52
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|53
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|55
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|57
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Development Team Giant-Shimano
|58
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|60
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|61
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|62
|Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M
|63
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
|64
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|65
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|66
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|67
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|68
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|70
|Bas Tietema (Ned) Netherlands
|71
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:25
|72
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|73
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|74
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|75
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team
|76
|Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:01:28
|77
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|78
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Team 3M
|0:03:19
|79
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|80
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Netherlands
|81
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:05:32
|82
|Michael Pincus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:05:53
|83
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:07:30
|84
|Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:09:42
|DNF
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Mathias Rask Jeppesen (Den) Development Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Development Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marco Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Carlos Henrique Dos Santos (Bra) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gustavo Mino (Par) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Travis Samuel (Can) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|David Van Eerd (Ned) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Stölting
|DNF
|Dylan Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
