Lampaert solos to Dutch Food Valley Classic victory

Michael Vingerling wins sprint for second ahead of Jos Van Emden

Image 1 of 4

Sprint classification winner Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 4

Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) celebrates the win

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
Image 3 of 4

Michael Vingerling (Team 3M) wins the sprint for third

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)
Image 4 of 4

The Dutch Food Valley Classic podium

(Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com)

Results

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4:35:03
2Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:00:10
3Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:13
7Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
8Tim Gebauer (Ger) Team Stölting
9Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
10Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
11Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:11
12Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
13Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Development Team Giant-Shimano
14Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Netherlands
15Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
16André Looij (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
17Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
18Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
19Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
20Enrique Sanz (Esp) Movistar Team
21Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Netherlands
22Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Ricardo Van Dongen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
24Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Development Team Giant-Shimano
25Jan Dieteren (Ger) Team Stölting
26Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
27Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team
28Robert Pölder (Swe) Development Team Giant-Shimano
29Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
30Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
31Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
32Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
33Rubén Caseny (Esp) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
34Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
35Martijn Budding (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
36Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
37Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
38Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
39Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
40Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
41Wouter Mol (Ned) Netherlands
42Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team
43Arne Egner (Ger) Team Stölting
44Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
45Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
46Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
48Maximilian Werda (Ger) Team Stölting
49Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
50Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Aaron Gate (NZL) An Post - Chain Reaction
52Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
53Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
54Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
55Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
57Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Development Team Giant-Shimano
58Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
60Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
61Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
62Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team 3M
63Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
64Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
65Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
66Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
67Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
68Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
69Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
70Bas Tietema (Ned) Netherlands
71Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:25
72Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
73Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
74Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
75Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team
76Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:01:28
77Christopher Uberti (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:02:07
78Fraser Gough (NZL) Team 3M0:03:19
79Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:04:07
80Reinier Honig (Ned) Netherlands
81Glenn O'shea (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction0:05:32
82Michael Pincus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:05:53
83Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:07:30
84Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:09:42
DNFMarco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
DNFJasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
DNFArthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMathias Rask Jeppesen (Den) Development Team Giant-Shimano
DNFLars Van Der Haar (Ned) Development Team Giant-Shimano
DNFMatt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFHuub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFStefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFRens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFWim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFMarco Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
DNFJasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
DNFCarlos Henrique Dos Santos (Bra) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
DNFGustavo Mino (Par) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
DNFTravis Samuel (Can) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
DNFDavid Van Eerd (Ned) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
DNFFrederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Stölting
DNFDylan Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
DNFWouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands

