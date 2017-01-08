Trending

Marianne Vos wins sixth Dutch cyclo-cross title

Lucinda Brand second, Sophie de Boer third

Marianne Vos continued her impressive return to cyclo-cross by clinching the Dutch title on Sunday, becoming national champion for a sixth time.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)
2Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)
3Sophie De Boer (Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team)
4Maud Kaptheijns (Steylaerts-Verona)
5Thalita de Jong
6Geerte Hoeke
7Denise Betsema
8Monique Van De Ree (Lares Waowdeales)
9Veerle Goossens
10Mascha Mulder
11Bianca Van Den Hoek
12Reza Ravenstijn-Hormes
13Laura Krans
14Lyan Rensen
15Pauliena Rooijakkers
16Lana Verberne
17Laura Gorter
18Elleke Claessen
19Ingeborg Bremmers
20Judith Van Maanen

