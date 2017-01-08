Marianne Vos wins sixth Dutch cyclo-cross title
Lucinda Brand second, Sophie de Boer third
Elite Women:
Marianne Vos continued her impressive return to cyclo-cross by clinching the Dutch title on Sunday, becoming national champion for a sixth time.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)
|3
|Sophie De Boer (Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team)
|4
|Maud Kaptheijns (Steylaerts-Verona)
|5
|Thalita de Jong
|6
|Geerte Hoeke
|7
|Denise Betsema
|8
|Monique Van De Ree (Lares Waowdeales)
|9
|Veerle Goossens
|10
|Mascha Mulder
|11
|Bianca Van Den Hoek
|12
|Reza Ravenstijn-Hormes
|13
|Laura Krans
|14
|Lyan Rensen
|15
|Pauliena Rooijakkers
|16
|Lana Verberne
|17
|Laura Gorter
|18
|Elleke Claessen
|19
|Ingeborg Bremmers
|20
|Judith Van Maanen
