Mathieu van der Poel wins third straight Dutch cyclo-cross title
Corne van Kessel second, Joris Nieuwenhuis third
Mathieu van der Poel became Dutch national cyclo-cross champion for the third year in a row on Sunday, making it three wins from three since he turned professional.
The 21-year-old dominated the race in Sint-Michielsgestel, with Corné van Kessel finishing second, and Joris Nieuwenhuis third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)
|2
|Corné Van Kessel (Telenet Fidea)
|3
|Lars Van der Haar (Giant Shimano)
|4
|David Van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)
|5
|Stan Godrie
|6
|Patrick Van Leeuwen
|7
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Cycling Team JO Piels)
|8
|Lars Boom
|9
|Niels Wubben (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
|10
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
|11
|Boy Van Poppel
|12
|Douwe Verberne
|13
|Mitchell Huenders
|14
|Bart Bakhuis
|15
|Roderik Egberink
|16
|Joep Van Gennip
|17
|Rowan Bergmans
|18
|Jeroen Janssen
|19
|Vincent Fackeldey
|20
|Joost Van Wijngaarden
