Mathieu van der Poel wins third straight Dutch cyclo-cross title

Corne van Kessel second, Joris Nieuwenhuis third

Mathieu van der Poel reacts as he finishes first at the Dutch national championship cyclocross cycling race in Sint-Michielsgeste

Mathieu van der Poel tops the podium at the 2017 Dutch cyclo-cross championships

Mathieu van der Poel reacts as he finishes first at the Dutch national championship cyclocross cycling race in Sint-Michielsgeste

Mathieu van der Poel became Dutch national cyclo-cross champion for the third year in a row on Sunday, making it three wins from three since he turned professional. 

The 21-year-old dominated the race in Sint-Michielsgestel, with Corné van Kessel finishing second, and Joris Nieuwenhuis third. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mathieu Van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)
2Corné Van Kessel (Telenet Fidea)
3Lars Van der Haar (Giant Shimano)
4David Van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)
5Stan Godrie
6Patrick Van Leeuwen
7Gert-Jan Bosman (Cycling Team JO Piels)
8Lars Boom
9Niels Wubben (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
10Thijs Van Amerongen (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
11Boy Van Poppel
12Douwe Verberne
13Mitchell Huenders
14Bart Bakhuis
15Roderik Egberink
16Joep Van Gennip
17Rowan Bergmans
18Jeroen Janssen
19Vincent Fackeldey
20Joost Van Wijngaarden

