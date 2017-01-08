Image 1 of 3 Mathieu van der Poel reacts as he finishes first at the Dutch national championship cyclocross cycling race in Sint-Michielsgeste Image 2 of 3 Mathieu van der Poel tops the podium at the 2017 Dutch cyclo-cross championships (Image credit: sportfoto.nl) Image 3 of 3 Mathieu van der Poel reacts as he finishes first at the Dutch national championship cyclocross cycling race in Sint-Michielsgeste

Mathieu van der Poel became Dutch national cyclo-cross champion for the third year in a row on Sunday, making it three wins from three since he turned professional.

The 21-year-old dominated the race in Sint-Michielsgestel, with Corné van Kessel finishing second, and Joris Nieuwenhuis third.

