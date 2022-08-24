Matis Louvel solos to Druivenkoers-Overijse victory

Matis Louvel (Arkéa-Samsic) soloed to victory at the Druivenkoers-Overijse, the 23-year-old claiming the second victory of his young career in Overijse.

The Frenchman was part of a late attacking move that also included Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), which went away on the cobbled final climb of the Bekestraat 22km from the line.

The sprint teams of of Alpecin-Deceuninck, Lotto Soudal and Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert gave chase behind. However, there was nothing that could be done as the group built a half minute lead before Louvel took his chance on the final, cobbled, climb of the Moskesstraat, 7km out.

He seized his opportunity while he could and powered away to the finish to cross the line alone. Démare led Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies) across the line for second and third place while Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) led the peloton home.

Louvel's win delivered a valuable 125 UCI points to his team at a time when they're awaiting the outcome of Nairo Quintana's appeal against his Tour de France disqualification – a decision which could cost Arkéa-Samsic 450 points in the WorldTour promotion/relegation battle.

