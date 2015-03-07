Trending

Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen: Lampaert wins stage 2 and moves into race lead

Etiix-QuickStep on top in Belgium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:54:52
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:04
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
11Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
13Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
14Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
15Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
16Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
17Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
19Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
20Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
21Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
22Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
24Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
25Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
26Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
28Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
29Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
30Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
31Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
32Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
34Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
36Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
43Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
44André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
45Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
46Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
47John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
48Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
49Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
50Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
51Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
52Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
53Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole
54Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
55Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
57Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
58Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
59James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
62Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
63Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
66Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
67Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
68José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
69Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
70Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
71Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
72Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
73Edwig Cammaerts (Bel)Veranclassic-Ekoi
74Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
75Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
77Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
78Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
79Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
80Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
81Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
82Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
83Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
84Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
85Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
86Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
89Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
90Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
91Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
95Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
96Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
98Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
100Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
101Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
102Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
103Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
104Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
105Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
106Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
107Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
109Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
112Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
113Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
114Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
115Gaetan Bille (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
117Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
118Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
120Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
121Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
122Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
123Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
124Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
125Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
126Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
127Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
128Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycing Team
129VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco
130Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
131Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
132Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
133Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
134Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
135Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
136Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
137Brian Bulgac (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
138Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:33
139Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:35
140Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
141Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:42
142Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:50
143Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi0:00:53
144Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
145Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:55
146Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:59
147Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
148Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:02
149Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
150Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka
151Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
152Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
153Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
154Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
155Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
156Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
157Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
158Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
159Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
160Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
161Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
162Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
163Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
164Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
165Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:38
166Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:04
167Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:45
168Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
169Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
170Shane Archbold (GBr) Bora-Argon18
171KRUOPIS Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction0:07:08
172Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
173Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
174Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
175Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction
176Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
177Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
178Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
179Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:41
180Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFNicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
DNSDaniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi2
3Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi3pts
2Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot2
3Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
3Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace10
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
5Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
6Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing5
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
8Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
9Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
10Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot1

Regional riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:54:52
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:04
3Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
5Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
6Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
8Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
9Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole
12Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
14James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
16Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
17Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
18Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
22Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi0:00:53
23Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:02

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:54:52
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:04
5Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
7Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
8Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
10Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
11Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
13Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
15Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
16Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
18Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
19Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
20Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
21Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
27Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
28Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
29Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
30Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
31Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
32Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole
33Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
34Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
36Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
38Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
39Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
41Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
42Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
43Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
45Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
47Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
48Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
52Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
53Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
54Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
56Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
57VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco
58Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
59Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
60Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
61Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
62Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:33
63Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:35
64Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
65Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:50
66Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:55
67Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:02
68Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
69Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
70Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
71Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
72Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
73Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:04
74Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:05:45
75Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
76Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:08
77Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
78Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction
79Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
80Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:41
82Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step11:44:44
2AG2R La Mondiale
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Lotto Soudal
5Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
6Trek Factory Racing0:00:04
7Bora-Argon 18
8Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Team Roompot
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12BMC Racing Team
13Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Veranclassic - Ekoi
16An Post - Chainreaction
17Verandas Willems Cycling Team
18Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Team Katusha
20Cult Energy Pro Cycling
21Team Europcar
22Nippo - Vini Fantini
23FDJ.fr
24MTN - Qhubeka0:00:59

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4:02:45
2Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:08
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:00:12
4Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:00:13
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
6Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:17
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
8Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:20
9Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:21
10Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
11Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
12Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
13Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
15Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
16Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:26
17Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
18Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:27
20Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
23Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:28
24Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
28Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
29Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:29
30Gaetan Bille (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:30
32Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
33John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
34Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:32
35Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:33
36Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
38Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
40Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:34
42Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
44Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:35
45Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
48Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycing Team0:00:36
49Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
50Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
52Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
53José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:37
54Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
55Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
56Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:38
57Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
58Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
59Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
60Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:39
61Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:40
62Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
63Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:41
65Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:42
67Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
68Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:43
69Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
70Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
71Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:44
74Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
76Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
77Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
78Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
79Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
80Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
82Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
83Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:46
85Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
86Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
87Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi0:00:47
88Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
89Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:48
90Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
91Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:49
92Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole0:00:52
94Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
96Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
97Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:00:53
98Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:54
99Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
100Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
101Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:55
102Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:56
103Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:57
105Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:58
106Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
107Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:59
108Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi0:01:00
110Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
112Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:01
113Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
114Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:02
115Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:03
116Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
117Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:04
118Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:05
119Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
120Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
121Brian Bulgac (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:06
122Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:07
124Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
125Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
126Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:08
127Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
128Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
129Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:09
130Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:10
131James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:12
132Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:13
133VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco
134André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:14
135Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:16
136Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
137Edwig Cammaerts (Bel)Veranclassic-Ekoi0:01:17
138Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
139Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:01:19
141Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:21
142Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:27
143Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:28
144Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
145Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:34
146Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:35
147Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
148Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:40
149Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:41
150Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:44
151Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
152Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:47
153Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:48
154Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
155Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:52
156Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
157Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:55
158Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:58
159Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:59
160Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:02:05
161Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:10
162Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
163Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:26
164Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:31
165Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi0:02:51
166Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:05
167Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:14
168Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:06:18
169Shane Archbold (GBr) Bora-Argon180:06:26
170Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:06:57
171Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:07:48
172Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:49
173Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:07:59
174Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
175Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction0:08:03
176Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:16
177KRUOPIS Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction0:08:17
178Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:08:22
179Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:10:06
180Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:10:58

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step24pts
2Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha15
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing12
6Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1810
7Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace10
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
9Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
10Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing5
11Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi5
12Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4
13Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
14Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
15Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
16Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
17Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot3
18Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
19Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
20Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1
21Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot1

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4:02:45
2Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:33
4Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:36
5Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:37
6Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:38
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:40
9Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:42
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:43
11Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
12Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:45
13Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole0:00:52
15Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:00:53
16Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:54
17Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
18Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:55
19Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:08
20James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:12
21Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:16
22Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:35
23Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi0:02:51

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4:02:45
2Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:08
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
4Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:20
5Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
7Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:26
9Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
10Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:27
12Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:28
15Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
17Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:30
18Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:32
19Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:33
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
22Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:34
23Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:35
24Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
25Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:36
26Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:38
28Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
29Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:40
30Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:41
31Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:43
32Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
33Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:44
36Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
38Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
39Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
41Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:46
43Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
44Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
45Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:47
46Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole0:00:52
47Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
48Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:00:53
49Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:54
50Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:57
51Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi0:01:00
52Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:03
53Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
54Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:07
55Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:08
56Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
57Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
58Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:10
59Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:13
60VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco
61André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:14
62Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:16
63Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
64Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:21
65Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:27
66Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:34
67Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:41
68Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:47
69Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:48
70Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
71Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:52
72Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:10
73Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:26
74Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:06:18
75Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:06:57
76Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:07:48
77Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:49
78Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:07:59
79Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction0:08:03
80Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:16
81Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:10:06
82Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:10:58

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step12:09:12
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
3BMC Racing Team0:00:07
4Trek Factory Racing0:00:08
5Team Katusha0:00:12
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:15
7Bora-Argon 180:00:18
8Lotto Soudal0:00:20
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:22
10Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:34
11Team Europcar0:00:38
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:39
13Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:45
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:49
15FDJ.fr0:00:57
16Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:00
17UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:04
18Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:12
19Cult Energy Pro Cycling
20Veranclassic - Ekoi0:01:13
21An Post - Chainreaction0:01:25
22Team Roompot0:01:33
23MTN - Qhubeka0:01:34
24Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:40

