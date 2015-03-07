Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen: Lampaert wins stage 2 and moves into race lead
Etiix-QuickStep on top in Belgium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:54:52
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:04
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|11
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|13
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|17
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|19
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|24
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|26
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|28
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|29
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|32
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|36
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|43
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|44
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|45
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|46
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|47
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|48
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|49
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|51
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|53
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole
|54
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|58
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|59
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|63
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|67
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|68
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|69
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|70
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|71
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|72
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|73
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel)Veranclassic-Ekoi
|74
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|75
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|77
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|78
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|79
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|81
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|82
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|83
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|84
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|86
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|89
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|90
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|95
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|96
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|98
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|100
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|101
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|102
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|103
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|105
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|107
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|109
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|112
|Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|113
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|114
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|115
|Gaetan Bille (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|118
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|120
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|121
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|122
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|124
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|125
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|126
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|127
|Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|128
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycing Team
|129
|VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco
|130
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|131
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|133
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|134
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|135
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|136
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|137
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|138
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:33
|139
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|140
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|141
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:42
|142
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:50
|143
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|0:00:53
|144
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|145
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:55
|146
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:59
|147
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|148
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:02
|149
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|150
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka
|151
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|152
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|154
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|155
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|156
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|157
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|158
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|159
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|160
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|161
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|162
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|163
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|164
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|165
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:38
|166
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:04
|167
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:45
|168
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|169
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|170
|Shane Archbold (GBr) Bora-Argon18
|171
|KRUOPIS Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:07:08
|172
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|173
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|174
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|175
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction
|176
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|177
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|178
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|179
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:41
|180
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|DNS
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|2
|3
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|3
|pts
|2
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|2
|3
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|3
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|10
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|8
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|9
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|10
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:54:52
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:04
|3
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|6
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|9
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole
|12
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|14
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|17
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|18
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|22
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|0:00:53
|23
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:54:52
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:04
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|8
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|13
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|18
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|19
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|21
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|27
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|28
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|29
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole
|33
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|36
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|39
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|42
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|45
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|53
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|54
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|56
|Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|57
|VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco
|58
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|59
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|60
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|61
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|62
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:33
|63
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|64
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|65
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:50
|66
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:55
|67
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:02
|68
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|69
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|70
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|71
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|73
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:04
|74
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:05:45
|75
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|76
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:08
|77
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|78
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction
|79
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|80
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:41
|82
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|11:44:44
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:04
|7
|Bora-Argon 18
|8
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Team Roompot
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Veranclassic - Ekoi
|16
|An Post - Chainreaction
|17
|Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|18
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Team Katusha
|20
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|21
|Team Europcar
|22
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|23
|FDJ.fr
|24
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:02:45
|2
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:08
|3
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:12
|4
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:13
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|6
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:17
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|8
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:20
|9
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:21
|10
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:22
|12
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|13
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|15
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:26
|17
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:27
|20
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:28
|24
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|28
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:29
|30
|Gaetan Bille (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:30
|32
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|33
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|34
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|35
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:33
|36
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:34
|42
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:35
|45
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycing Team
|0:00:36
|49
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|52
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|53
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:37
|54
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|55
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:38
|57
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|58
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|59
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:39
|61
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|62
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|63
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:41
|65
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:42
|67
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:43
|69
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|70
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|71
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|74
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|76
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|77
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|80
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|82
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|85
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|86
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|87
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|0:00:47
|88
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|89
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:48
|90
|Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|91
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:49
|92
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole
|0:00:52
|94
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|97
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:00:53
|98
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:54
|99
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|100
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|101
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:55
|102
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:56
|103
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:57
|105
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|106
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:59
|108
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|0:01:00
|110
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|112
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:01
|113
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|114
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:02
|115
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:03
|116
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|117
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:04
|118
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|119
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|120
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|121
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:06
|122
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|124
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|125
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|126
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:08
|127
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|128
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|129
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|130
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:10
|131
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:12
|132
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:13
|133
|VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco
|134
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:14
|135
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:16
|136
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|137
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel)Veranclassic-Ekoi
|0:01:17
|138
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|139
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:01:19
|141
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:21
|142
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:27
|143
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:28
|144
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|145
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:34
|146
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:35
|147
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|148
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:40
|149
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:41
|150
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:44
|151
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|152
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:47
|153
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:48
|154
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|155
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:52
|156
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|157
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:55
|158
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:58
|159
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:59
|160
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:02:05
|161
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:10
|162
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|163
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:26
|164
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:31
|165
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|0:02:51
|166
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:05
|167
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:14
|168
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:06:18
|169
|Shane Archbold (GBr) Bora-Argon18
|0:06:26
|170
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:06:57
|171
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:07:48
|172
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:49
|173
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:07:59
|174
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|175
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:08:03
|176
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:16
|177
|KRUOPIS Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:08:17
|178
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:08:22
|179
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:10:06
|180
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:10:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|pts
|2
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|3
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|5
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|6
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|10
|7
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|10
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|9
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|10
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|11
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|5
|12
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|14
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|15
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|16
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|17
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|3
|18
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|19
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|20
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|21
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:02:45
|2
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:33
|4
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:36
|5
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:37
|6
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:38
|7
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|9
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:42
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:43
|11
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|12
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:45
|13
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole
|0:00:52
|15
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:00:53
|16
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|17
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|18
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:55
|19
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:08
|20
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:12
|21
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:16
|22
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:35
|23
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|0:02:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:02:45
|2
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:08
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|4
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:20
|5
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|6
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|7
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:26
|9
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:27
|12
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:28
|15
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:30
|18
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|19
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:33
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:34
|23
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:35
|24
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:36
|26
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:38
|28
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|30
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:41
|31
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:43
|32
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|33
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|36
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|38
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|39
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|41
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|43
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|44
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|45
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:47
|46
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole
|0:00:52
|47
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|48
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:00:53
|49
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:54
|50
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:57
|51
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|0:01:00
|52
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:03
|53
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|54
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|55
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:08
|56
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|57
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|58
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:10
|59
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:13
|60
|VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco
|61
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:14
|62
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:16
|63
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|64
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:21
|65
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:27
|66
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:34
|67
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:41
|68
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:47
|69
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:48
|70
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|71
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:52
|72
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:10
|73
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:26
|74
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:06:18
|75
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:06:57
|76
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:07:48
|77
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:49
|78
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:07:59
|79
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:08:03
|80
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:16
|81
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:10:06
|82
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:10:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|12:09:12
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:04
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:08
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:00:12
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:15
|7
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:18
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:22
|10
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:00:38
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:39
|13
|Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:49
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:57
|16
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:00
|17
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:04
|18
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:12
|19
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|20
|Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:01:13
|21
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:01:25
|22
|Team Roompot
|0:01:33
|23
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:34
|24
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:40
