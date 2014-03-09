Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) soloed to victory in Ichtegem to win the final stage at the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen. Overnight race leader and prologue time trial winner Gert Joeaar (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) sealed the general classification victory, albeit with a bit of a scare from Van Keirsbulck who fell three seconds short of unseating the Estonian once the stage winner's time bonus and winning margin were factored in.

Van Keirsbulck had bridged to a breakaway with less than 23km remaining in the 186km stage from Nieuwport to Ichtegem and then jumped away in a solo attack 5km from the finish. The 23-year-old Belgian started the day 14 seconds behind GC leader Joeaar, and with a 10-second bonus for the stage winner up for grabs he not only sought the stage win but overall victory as well.

Van Keirsbulck did manage to score his first win since the latter part of the 2011 season as he held off a 31-rider chase group by a scant one second, but with Joeaar crossing the line as part of that group the 26-year-old Estonian managed to hang on to the leader's jersey he'd earned on the first stage on Friday. Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr), second to Joeaar in the prologue time trial by five seconds, was bumped down to third on the final general classification by Van Keirsbulck.

In addition to winning the final stage and earning a spot on the GC podium, the Omega Pharma-QuickStep Belgian also claimed the young rider classification as well as the best West-Vlaamse rider classification.

"I am really happy to finally grab a victory," Van Keirsbulck said. "The last 500 meters I was really suffering because there was also a headwind. I was a bit scared that they would catch me, but I made it to the line.

"I was really happy I had also the time to celebrate. I am happy also because my condition is very good. The entire year I've been riding well. I had a good feeling this season even if I have a back problem I am trying to solve. It's nice that all the work I've done is paying off now.

"It's my first victory of the season, but also the first time I've won in two years. So, I really want to enjoy this victory. It's a pity that I lost the GC by a few seconds, but today let me enjoy my stage win in front of my public in West-Vlaanderen."

Full Results 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4:21:05 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:01 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 10 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo 13 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 14 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 15 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 16 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 17 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 19 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 20 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 21 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 22 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 23 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 24 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 25 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 31 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 32 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 33 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:06 34 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:09 35 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 36 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 37 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 40 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 41 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 42 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 43 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 45 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 46 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 48 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 49 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 52 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 53 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 54 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 55 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 56 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura 57 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 58 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:17 61 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:18 62 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:21 64 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 65 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:34 66 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 67 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:47 68 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:55 69 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:59 70 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:04 71 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:01:09 72 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:18 73 Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 74 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:20 75 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 76 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 77 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:26 78 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 80 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 81 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 82 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 83 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 84 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 85 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 86 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 87 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 88 Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:34 89 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:44 91 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 92 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart 93 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 94 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 95 Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M 96 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction 97 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 98 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 99 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 100 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 101 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 102 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 103 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 104 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 106 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:02:23 107 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:03:27 108 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 109 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:06 110 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:24 111 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:07:08 112 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 0:08:10 113 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 115 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 117 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 118 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 119 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 120 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 121 Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Team 3M 122 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 123 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:13 124 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:08:37 125 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:10:02 126 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 0:12:35 127 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart 128 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:15:35 129 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 130 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 131 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 132 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 133 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 134 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 135 Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 136 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 137 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 138 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 139 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 140 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 141 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 142 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 143 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke DNS Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol DNF Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing DNF Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing DNF Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing DNF Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement DNF Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura DNF Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo DNF Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction DNF Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction DNF Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction DNF Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction DNF Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M DNF Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini DNF Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini DNF Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini DNF Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini DNF Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini DNF Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems DNF Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems DNF Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems DNF Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Jack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart DNF Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart DNF Christopher Muche (Ger) Team Stuttgart DNF Tino Thömel (Ger) Team Stuttgart DNF Marcel Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart DNF Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo DNF Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo DNF Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo

Sprint 1 1 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo 3 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Sprint 3 1 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 3 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Points 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 7 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 4 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 3 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 2 10 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Young riders 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4:21:05 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:01 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 5 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 6 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 9 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 10 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 13 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:09 14 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 15 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 17 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 24 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:17 26 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:18 27 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:21 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:34 29 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:55 30 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:59 31 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:18 32 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:20 33 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 34 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 35 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 36 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 37 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 38 Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:34 39 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:01:44 41 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 42 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 43 Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M 44 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction 45 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 46 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 47 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 48 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 49 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 50 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 52 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:03:27 53 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 54 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:24 55 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:07:08 56 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 0:08:10 57 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 58 Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 59 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 61 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 62 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 63 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 64 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:08:37 65 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:10:02 66 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 0:12:35 67 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart 68 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:35 69 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 70 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 71 Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 72 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 73 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 74 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 75 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 76 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 77 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke

Local riders 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4:21:05 2 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:09 9 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:34 14 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:18 15 Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:34 16 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:44 17 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 18 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:15:35

Teams 1 Trek Factory Racing 13:03:18 2 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:07 5 Garmin Sharp 0:00:08 6 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Lotto Belisol 8 Team NetApp - Endura 9 Team Giant-Shimano 10 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 11 Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 12 MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:21 13 Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:28 14 Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:41 15 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:19 16 RusVelo 0:01:42 17 Team 3M 0:01:43 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:51 19 Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:02:50 20 FDJ.fr 0:03:08 21 Vini Fantini Nippo 0:05:48 22 Verandas Willems 0:10:59

Final general classification 1 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8:43:24 2 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:05 4 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:11 5 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:13 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:15 8 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 9 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:16 10 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:17 11 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:18 12 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 13 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 14 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 15 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:26 16 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 17 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:27 18 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:29 19 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:30 20 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:31 21 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:32 23 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:35 24 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 25 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:41 26 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 28 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:42 29 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:43 30 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:44 31 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:45 32 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:46 33 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 34 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 35 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:48 36 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:49 37 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:52 38 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 39 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 40 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 42 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:00:55 43 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:56 45 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 46 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:57 47 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 48 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:58 49 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:00 50 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:03 51 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:04 52 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 0:01:05 53 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:08 55 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 56 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:28 57 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:30 58 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:42 59 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:49 61 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:52 62 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:55 63 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:59 64 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:03 65 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:02:06 66 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:09 67 Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:02:10 68 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:13 69 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:17 70 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:18 71 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:20 72 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:24 73 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 74 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:02:28 75 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:02:39 76 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:02:51 77 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 78 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:02:57 79 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:03:08 80 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:03:17 81 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:25 82 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:03:41 83 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:04:29 84 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:06:37 85 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:43 86 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:07:32 87 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:07:53 88 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:08:36 89 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 0:08:39 90 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:44 91 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:45 92 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:08:55 93 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 0:08:56 94 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:09:02 95 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:09:05 96 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:09:35 97 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:03 98 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:13:22 99 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:13:37 100 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 0:13:39 101 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 102 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:13:45 103 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:13:51 104 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:54 105 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:40 106 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:14:41 107 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:14:54 108 Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:14:57 109 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:15:01 110 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:02 111 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 112 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:15:04 113 Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M 0:15:05 114 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:15:14 115 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:15:17 116 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:15:33 117 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:16:04 118 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:10 119 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:16:14 120 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:23 121 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:18:53 122 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:03 123 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:19:19 124 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:20:24 125 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:21:18 126 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:36 127 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:21:42 128 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 129 Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Team 3M 0:21:47 130 Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:21:48 131 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:23:17 132 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 0:25:54 133 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:26:02 134 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:26:12 135 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:26:46 136 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:28:37 137 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:28:45 138 Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:28:47 139 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:28:59 140 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:29:05 141 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:29:06 142 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 0:29:16 143 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:29:35

Points classification 1 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 25 3 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 21 4 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 6 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 13 7 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 13 8 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 9 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 10 10 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 7 11 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 12 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 13 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 14 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo 6 15 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 5 16 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 5 17 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 18 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 4 19 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 20 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 21 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo 3 22 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 3 23 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 24 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 2 25 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 2 26 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 27 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 28 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 29 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 1 30 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 1 31 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 32 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Young riders classification 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8:43:27 2 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:02 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:12 5 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:15 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 7 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:24 8 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:27 9 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:29 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:32 11 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:38 12 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:39 13 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:40 14 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:41 15 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:42 16 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:46 17 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 18 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:52 19 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:53 20 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:54 21 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:57 22 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:00 23 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:05 24 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:27 25 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:39 26 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:52 27 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:56 28 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:06 29 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:14 30 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:17 31 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:21 32 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 33 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:02:25 34 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:02:36 35 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:02:54 36 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:03:05 37 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:03:38 38 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:04:26 39 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:40 40 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:07:50 41 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:41 42 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:42 43 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:08:52 44 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 0:08:53 45 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:08:59 46 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:09:32 47 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:13:19 48 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:13:34 49 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 0:13:36 50 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:13:48 51 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:37 52 Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:14:54 53 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:14:58 54 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:59 55 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 56 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:15:01 57 Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M 0:15:02 58 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:15:14 59 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:15:30 60 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:16:01 61 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:07 62 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:18:50 63 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:20:21 64 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:21:15 65 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:21:39 66 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 67 Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:21:45 68 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:23:14 69 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 0:25:51 70 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:25:59 71 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:28:34 72 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:28:42 73 Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:28:44 74 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:28:56 75 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:29:02 76 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:29:03 77 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:29:32