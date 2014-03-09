Trending

Joeaar wins Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen

Van Keirsbulck solos to victory on final stage

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) soloed to victory in Ichtegem to win the final stage at the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen. Overnight race leader and prologue time trial winner Gert Joeaar (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) sealed the general classification victory, albeit with a bit of a scare from Van Keirsbulck who fell three seconds short of unseating the Estonian once the stage winner's time bonus and winning margin were factored in.

Van Keirsbulck had bridged to a breakaway with less than 23km remaining in the 186km stage from Nieuwport to Ichtegem and then jumped away in a solo attack 5km from the finish. The 23-year-old Belgian started the day 14 seconds behind GC leader Joeaar, and with a 10-second bonus for the stage winner up for grabs he not only sought the stage win but overall victory as well.

Van Keirsbulck did manage to score his first win since the latter part of the 2011 season as he held off a 31-rider chase group by a scant one second, but with Joeaar crossing the line as part of that group the 26-year-old Estonian managed to hang on to the leader's jersey he'd earned on the first stage on Friday. Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr), second to Joeaar in the prologue time trial by five seconds, was bumped down to third on the final general classification by Van Keirsbulck.

In addition to winning the final stage and earning a spot on the GC podium, the Omega Pharma-QuickStep Belgian also claimed the young rider classification as well as the best West-Vlaamse rider classification.

"I am really happy to finally grab a victory," Van Keirsbulck said. "The last 500 meters I was really suffering because there was also a headwind. I was a bit scared that they would catch me, but I made it to the line.

"I was really happy I had also the time to celebrate. I am happy also because my condition is very good. The entire year I've been riding well. I had a good feeling this season even if I have a back problem I am trying to solve. It's nice that all the work I've done is paying off now.

"It's my first victory of the season, but also the first time I've won in two years. So, I really want to enjoy this victory. It's a pity that I lost the GC by a few seconds, but today let me enjoy my stage win in front of my public in West-Vlaanderen."

Full Results
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4:21:05
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:01
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
6Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
11Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
13Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
14Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
15Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
16Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
17Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
19Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
20Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
21Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
22Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
23Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
24Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
25Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
29James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
31Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
32Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
33Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:06
34Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:09
35Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
36Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
37Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
38Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
40Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
41Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
42Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
43Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
45Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
46Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
48Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
49Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
54Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
55Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
56Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura
57Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
58Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:17
61Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:18
62Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:21
64Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
65Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:34
66Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
67Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:47
68Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:55
69Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:59
70Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:04
71Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:09
72Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:18
73Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
74Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:20
75Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
76Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
77Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:26
78Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
79Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
80Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
81Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
82Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
83Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
84Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
85Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
86Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
87Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
88Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:34
89Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
90Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:44
91Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
92Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
93Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
94Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
95Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
96Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
97Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
98Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
99Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
100Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
101Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
102Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
103Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
104Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
106Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo0:02:23
107Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo0:03:27
108Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
109Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:06
110Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:24
111Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:07:08
112Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M0:08:10
113Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
115Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
117Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
118Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
119Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
120Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
121Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Team 3M
122Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
123Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:13
124Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo0:08:37
125Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:10:02
126Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo0:12:35
127Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
128Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:15:35
129Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
130Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
131Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
132Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
133Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
134Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
135Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
136Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
137Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
138Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
139Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
140Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
141Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
142Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
143Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNSGreg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
DNFFabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
DNFBoy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
DNFDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFArnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGuillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFDaniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
DNFLeonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFLaurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFSean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFWout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFJack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFJens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M
DNFSébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFWouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFGiorgio Brambilla (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFDarijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFTom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFJérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFNicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFRudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFFranck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFRudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart
DNFKai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
DNFChristopher Muche (Ger) Team Stuttgart
DNFTino Thömel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
DNFMarcel Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
DNFManabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
DNFYuma Koishi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
DNFRiccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo

Sprint 1
1Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo3pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Sprint 3
1Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
3James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Points
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing10
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp4
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura3
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano2
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Young riders
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4:21:05
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:01
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
4Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
5Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
6Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
7Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
9Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
10Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
13Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:09
14Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
15Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
17Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
24Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:17
26Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:18
27Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:21
28Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:34
29Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:55
30Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:59
31Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:18
32Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:20
33Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
34Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
35Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
36Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
37Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
38Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:34
39Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
40Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:01:44
41Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
42Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
43Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
44Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
45Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
46Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
47Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
48Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
49Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
50Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
52Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo0:03:27
53Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
54Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:24
55Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:07:08
56Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M0:08:10
57Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
58Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
59Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
61Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
62Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
63Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
64Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo0:08:37
65Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:10:02
66Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo0:12:35
67Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
68Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:35
69Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
70Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
71Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
72Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
73Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
74Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
75Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
76Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
77Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke

Local riders
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4:21:05
2Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:01
3Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
4Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
5Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:09
9Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:34
14Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:18
15Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:34
16Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:44
17Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
18Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:15:35

Teams
1Trek Factory Racing13:03:18
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3BMC Racing Team
4Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:07
5Garmin Sharp0:00:08
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Lotto Belisol
8Team NetApp - Endura
9Team Giant-Shimano
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:16
11Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
12MTN - Qhubeka0:00:21
13Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:28
14Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:41
15Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:19
16RusVelo0:01:42
17Team 3M0:01:43
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:51
19Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:50
20FDJ.fr0:03:08
21Vini Fantini Nippo0:05:48
22Verandas Willems0:10:59

Final general classification
1Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8:43:24
2Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:03
3Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:05
4Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:11
5Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:13
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:15
8Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
9Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:16
10Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:17
11Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:18
12Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
13Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
14Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
15Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:26
16Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
17Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:27
18Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:29
19Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:30
20Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:31
21Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
22Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:32
23Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:35
24Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
25Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:41
26Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
28Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:42
29Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:43
30Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:44
31Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:45
32Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:46
33Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
35Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:48
36Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:49
37Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:52
38Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
39Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
40Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
41Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
42Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo0:00:55
43Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:56
45Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
46Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:57
47Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
48Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:58
49Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:00
50Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:03
51Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:04
52Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M0:01:05
53Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:08
55Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
56Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:28
57Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:30
58Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:42
59Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:49
61Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:52
62Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:55
63Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:59
64Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:03
65Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:06
66Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:09
67Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:10
68Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:13
69Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:17
70Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:18
71Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:20
72Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:24
73Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
74Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:02:28
75Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:39
76Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:02:51
77Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
78Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction0:02:57
79Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:03:08
80Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo0:03:17
81Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:25
82Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:41
83Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo0:04:29
84Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:06:37
85Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:43
86Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:07:32
87Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:07:53
88Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:08:36
89Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo0:08:39
90Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:44
91Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:45
92Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:08:55
93Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M0:08:56
94Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems0:09:02
95Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:09:05
96Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:09:35
97Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:03
98Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:13:22
99Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:13:37
100Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M0:13:39
101Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
102Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:13:45
103Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:13:51
104Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:54
105Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:40
106Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:14:41
107Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:14:54
108Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems0:14:57
109Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:15:01
110Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:02
111Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
112Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:15:04
113Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M0:15:05
114Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:15:14
115Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:15:17
116Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems0:15:33
117Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:16:04
118Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:10
119Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:16:14
120Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:23
121Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo0:18:53
122Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:03
123Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:19:19
124Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:20:24
125Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:21:18
126Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:36
127Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:21:42
128Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
129Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Team 3M0:21:47
130Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:21:48
131Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:23:17
132Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo0:25:54
133Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:26:02
134Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:26:12
135Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:26:46
136Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:28:37
137Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:28:45
138Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:28:47
139Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:28:59
140Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:29:05
141Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:29:06
142Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano0:29:16
143Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:29:35

Points classification
1Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert26pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing25
3Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team21
4Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
6Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura13
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale13
8Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr12
9Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing10
10Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing7
11Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
12Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
13Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
14Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo6
15Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole5
16Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing5
17Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
18Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp4
19Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
20Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
21Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo3
22Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale3
23Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
24Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano2
25Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura2
26Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
27Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
28Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
29Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano1
30Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke1
31Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
32James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Young riders classification
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8:43:27
2Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:02
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:12
5Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:15
6Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
7Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:24
8Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:27
9Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:29
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:32
11Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:38
12Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:39
13Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:40
14Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:41
15Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:42
16Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:46
17Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:52
19Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:53
20Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:54
21Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:57
22Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:00
23Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:05
24Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:27
25Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:39
26Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:52
27Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:56
28Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:06
29Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:14
30Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:17
31Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:21
32Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
33Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:02:25
34Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:36
35Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction0:02:54
36Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:03:05
37Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:38
38Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo0:04:26
39Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:40
40Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:07:50
41Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:41
42Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:42
43Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:08:52
44Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M0:08:53
45Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems0:08:59
46Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:09:32
47Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:13:19
48Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:13:34
49Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M0:13:36
50Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:13:48
51Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:37
52Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems0:14:54
53Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:58
54Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:59
55Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
56Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:15:01
57Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M0:15:02
58Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:15:14
59Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems0:15:30
60Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:16:01
61Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:07
62Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo0:18:50
63Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:20:21
64Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:21:15
65Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:21:39
66Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
67Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:21:45
68Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:23:14
69Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo0:25:51
70Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:25:59
71Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:28:34
72Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:28:42
73Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:28:44
74Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:28:56
75Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:29:02
76Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:29:03
77Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:29:32

Teams classification
1Trek Factory Racing26:10:42
2BMC Racing Team0:00:31
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:34
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:50
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:52
6Team NetApp - Endura0:00:55
7Team Giant-Shimano0:01:00
8Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:12
9Lotto Belisol0:01:13
10MTN - Qhubeka0:01:31
11Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:45
12Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:54
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:00
14Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:04
15Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:03:07
16RusVelo0:03:15
17FDJ.fr0:03:32
18Cyclingteam De Rijke0:03:53
19Garmin Sharp0:03:57
20Vini Fantini Nippo0:07:35
21Team 3M0:15:53
22Verandas Willems0:34:52

