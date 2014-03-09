Joeaar wins Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen
Van Keirsbulck solos to victory on final stage
Stage 2: Nieuwport - Ichtegem
Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) soloed to victory in Ichtegem to win the final stage at the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen. Overnight race leader and prologue time trial winner Gert Joeaar (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) sealed the general classification victory, albeit with a bit of a scare from Van Keirsbulck who fell three seconds short of unseating the Estonian once the stage winner's time bonus and winning margin were factored in.
Van Keirsbulck had bridged to a breakaway with less than 23km remaining in the 186km stage from Nieuwport to Ichtegem and then jumped away in a solo attack 5km from the finish. The 23-year-old Belgian started the day 14 seconds behind GC leader Joeaar, and with a 10-second bonus for the stage winner up for grabs he not only sought the stage win but overall victory as well.
Van Keirsbulck did manage to score his first win since the latter part of the 2011 season as he held off a 31-rider chase group by a scant one second, but with Joeaar crossing the line as part of that group the 26-year-old Estonian managed to hang on to the leader's jersey he'd earned on the first stage on Friday. Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr), second to Joeaar in the prologue time trial by five seconds, was bumped down to third on the final general classification by Van Keirsbulck.
In addition to winning the final stage and earning a spot on the GC podium, the Omega Pharma-QuickStep Belgian also claimed the young rider classification as well as the best West-Vlaamse rider classification.
"I am really happy to finally grab a victory," Van Keirsbulck said. "The last 500 meters I was really suffering because there was also a headwind. I was a bit scared that they would catch me, but I made it to the line.
"I was really happy I had also the time to celebrate. I am happy also because my condition is very good. The entire year I've been riding well. I had a good feeling this season even if I have a back problem I am trying to solve. It's nice that all the work I've done is paying off now.
"It's my first victory of the season, but also the first time I've won in two years. So, I really want to enjoy this victory. It's a pity that I lost the GC by a few seconds, but today let me enjoy my stage win in front of my public in West-Vlaanderen."
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4:21:05
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:01
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|8
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|13
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|15
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|16
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|17
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|19
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|20
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|21
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|22
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|24
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|31
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|32
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|33
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:06
|34
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:09
|35
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|36
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|37
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|40
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|41
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|42
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|43
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|46
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|49
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|54
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|55
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|56
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura
|57
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|58
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:17
|61
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:18
|62
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:21
|64
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|65
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|66
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|67
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:47
|68
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:55
|69
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:59
|70
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:04
|71
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:09
|72
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:18
|73
|Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|74
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:20
|75
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|76
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|77
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:26
|78
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|80
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|81
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|83
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|84
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|85
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|86
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|87
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|88
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:34
|89
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:44
|91
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|92
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|93
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|94
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|95
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
|96
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|97
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|98
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|99
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|100
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|101
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|102
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|103
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|104
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|106
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:02:23
|107
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:03:27
|108
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|109
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:06
|110
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:24
|111
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:08
|112
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|0:08:10
|113
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|115
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|117
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|118
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|119
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|120
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|121
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Team 3M
|122
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|123
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:13
|124
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:08:37
|125
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:02
|126
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:12:35
|127
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|128
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:15:35
|129
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|130
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|131
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|132
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|134
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|135
|Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|136
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|137
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|138
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|139
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|140
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|141
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|142
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|143
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNS
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|DNF
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Jack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Christopher Muche (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Tino Thömel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Marcel Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
|DNF
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
|DNF
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|1
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo
|3
|pts
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|1
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|4
|8
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|3
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|10
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4:21:05
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:01
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|5
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|6
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|9
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|10
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:09
|14
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|15
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|17
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|24
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:17
|26
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:18
|27
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:21
|28
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|29
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:55
|30
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:59
|31
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:18
|32
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:20
|33
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|34
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|35
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|36
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|37
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|38
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:34
|39
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:01:44
|41
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|42
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|43
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
|44
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|45
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|46
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|47
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|48
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|49
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|50
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|52
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:03:27
|53
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|54
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:24
|55
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:08
|56
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|0:08:10
|57
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|58
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|59
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|61
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|62
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|63
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|64
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:08:37
|65
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:02
|66
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:12:35
|67
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|68
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:35
|69
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|71
|Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|72
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|73
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|74
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|75
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|77
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4:21:05
|2
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:09
|9
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:34
|14
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:18
|15
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:34
|16
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:44
|17
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|18
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:15:35
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|13:03:18
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:08
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|8
|Team NetApp - Endura
|9
|Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|11
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|12
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:21
|13
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:28
|14
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:41
|15
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:19
|16
|RusVelo
|0:01:42
|17
|Team 3M
|0:01:43
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:51
|19
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:50
|20
|FDJ.fr
|0:03:08
|21
|Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:05:48
|22
|Verandas Willems
|0:10:59
|1
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8:43:24
|2
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:05
|4
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:11
|5
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:13
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:15
|8
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:16
|10
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:17
|11
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:18
|12
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|13
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|14
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:26
|16
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:27
|18
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:29
|19
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:30
|20
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:31
|21
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:32
|23
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:35
|24
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:41
|26
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|28
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:42
|29
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:43
|30
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|31
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:45
|32
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:46
|33
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|35
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:48
|36
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:49
|37
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:52
|38
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|39
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|40
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|42
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:00:55
|43
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:56
|45
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|46
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:57
|47
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|48
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:58
|49
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:00
|50
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:03
|51
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:04
|52
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|0:01:05
|53
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:08
|55
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|56
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:28
|57
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|58
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:42
|59
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:49
|61
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:52
|62
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:55
|63
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:59
|64
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|65
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:06
|66
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|67
|Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:10
|68
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:13
|69
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|70
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:18
|71
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:20
|72
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:24
|73
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|74
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:02:28
|75
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:39
|76
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:02:51
|77
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|78
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:02:57
|79
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:03:08
|80
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:03:17
|81
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|82
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:41
|83
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:04:29
|84
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:06:37
|85
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:43
|86
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:07:32
|87
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:53
|88
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:08:36
|89
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|0:08:39
|90
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:44
|91
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:45
|92
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:08:55
|93
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|0:08:56
|94
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:09:02
|95
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:05
|96
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:09:35
|97
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:03
|98
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:13:22
|99
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:13:37
|100
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|0:13:39
|101
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|102
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:13:45
|103
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:13:51
|104
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:54
|105
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:40
|106
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:14:41
|107
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:54
|108
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:14:57
|109
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:15:01
|110
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:02
|111
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|112
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:15:04
|113
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
|0:15:05
|114
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:15:14
|115
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:15:17
|116
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:15:33
|117
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:16:04
|118
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:10
|119
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:16:14
|120
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:23
|121
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:18:53
|122
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:03
|123
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:19:19
|124
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:20:24
|125
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:21:18
|126
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:36
|127
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:21:42
|128
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|129
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Team 3M
|0:21:47
|130
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:21:48
|131
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:23:17
|132
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:25:54
|133
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:26:02
|134
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:26:12
|135
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:26:46
|136
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:28:37
|137
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:28:45
|138
|Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:28:47
|139
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:59
|140
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:29:05
|141
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:29:06
|142
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:29:16
|143
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:29:35
|1
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|3
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|21
|4
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|6
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|13
|7
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|8
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|9
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|10
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|11
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|12
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|13
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|14
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo
|6
|15
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|16
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|17
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|18
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|4
|19
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|21
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|3
|22
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|23
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|24
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|25
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|2
|26
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|27
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|28
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|29
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|30
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|1
|31
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|32
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8:43:27
|2
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:02
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:12
|5
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:15
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|7
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:24
|8
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:27
|9
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:29
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:32
|11
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:38
|12
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:39
|13
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:40
|14
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:41
|15
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:42
|16
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:46
|17
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:52
|19
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:53
|20
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:54
|21
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:57
|22
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:00
|23
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:05
|24
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|25
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:39
|26
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:52
|27
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:56
|28
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|29
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|30
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:17
|31
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:21
|32
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|33
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:02:25
|34
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:36
|35
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:02:54
|36
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:03:05
|37
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:38
|38
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:04:26
|39
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:40
|40
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:50
|41
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:41
|42
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:42
|43
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:08:52
|44
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|0:08:53
|45
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:08:59
|46
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:09:32
|47
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:13:19
|48
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:13:34
|49
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|0:13:36
|50
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:13:48
|51
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:37
|52
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:14:54
|53
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:14:58
|54
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:59
|55
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|56
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:15:01
|57
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
|0:15:02
|58
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:15:14
|59
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:15:30
|60
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:16:01
|61
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:07
|62
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:18:50
|63
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:20:21
|64
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:21:15
|65
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:21:39
|66
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|67
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:21:45
|68
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:23:14
|69
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:25:51
|70
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:25:59
|71
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:28:34
|72
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:28:42
|73
|Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:28:44
|74
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:56
|75
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:29:02
|76
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:29:03
|77
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:29:32
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|26:10:42
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:50
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:52
|6
|Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:55
|7
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:00
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:13
|10
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:31
|11
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:45
|12
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:54
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:00
|14
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:04
|15
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:03:07
|16
|RusVelo
|0:03:15
|17
|FDJ.fr
|0:03:32
|18
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:03:53
|19
|Garmin Sharp
|0:03:57
|20
|Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:07:35
|21
|Team 3M
|0:15:53
|22
|Verandas Willems
|0:34:52
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy