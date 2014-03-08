Trending

Danny van Poppel wins stage 1 at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen

Joeaar remains in leader's jersey

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) won the first road stage at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) won the first road stage at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen
(Image credit: AFP)
Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) on the podium after winning stage 1 at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) on the podium after winning stage 1 at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen
(Image credit: AFP)

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) sprinted to his first victory as a professional in stage 1 at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen. Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Scott Thwaites (Team NetApp-Endura) rounded out the top three in the field sprint finale behind the 20-year-old Dutch winner.

Prologue winner Gert Joeaar (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) remains in the leader's jersey with one stage remaining. The Estonian leads Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr) by five seconds and Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) by eight seconds on general classification.

The stage was set for a bunch gallop to decide stage 1 after the final escapee was caught four kilometres from the finish. Trek Factory Racing was among the sprinters' teams working to set up their fast men for victory.

"I am very happy! There was a corner around 500m to go, and just after this the team came by me and went full gas," said van Poppel. "It was perfect for me, I was sitting on Danilo Napolitano's wheel and he started his sprint early, and I was able to come around him at the end. I have had a lot of podiums before this, but this is my first win.

"I did not feel super today at the start, but then started to feel better and better as the race went along. And for a sprinter at the end, it does not matter - when I see the finish line coming, and with the team helping me like they did at the end, that made it easy for me. I want to really thank the team today, because without them I would not have won."

The stage began with a four-man break comprised of Eduard Michael Grosu (Vini Fantini Nippo), Julien Duval (Roubaix Lille Metropole), Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise). The escapees attained a maximum advantage of five minutes, but the undulating parcours created a split in the break and ultimately all were swept up with about 50km to go.

A new break formed with Stig Broeckx (Lotto-Belisol) and Alphonse Vermote (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) and the pair gained 25 seconds before Broeckx decided to set off alone. Vermote was soon caught but Broeckx held off the peloton alone until just four kilometres remained to the finish.

Full Results
1Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4:14:21
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
4Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
5Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
7Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
9Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
11Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
12Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
13Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
16Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
17Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura
18Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:04
20Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
21Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
22Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
23Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
24Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
26Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
27Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
28Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
30Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
32Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
33Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
35Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
36Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
38Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
42Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
43James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
45Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
46Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
47Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
48Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
49Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
50Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
51Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
52Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
53Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
55Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
56Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
57Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
58Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
59Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
61Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
62Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
63Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
64Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
65Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
66Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
68Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
70Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
71Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
72Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
73Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
74Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
77Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
78Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
79Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
81Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
82Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
84Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
85Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
87Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
88Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
89Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
90Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
91Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
92Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
93Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo
95Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
97Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
98Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
100Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:19
101Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:30
102Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:04
103Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:07
104Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
105Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
106Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
107Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:04
108Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:57
109Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:04:37
110Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:04:39
111Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
112Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:06:31
113Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
114Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:06:56
115Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:08:27
116Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:09:31
117Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:09:42
118Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
119Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo
120Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:12:37
121Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
122Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
124Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
126Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
127Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
128Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
130Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
131Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
132Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
133Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
134Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
135Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
136Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
137Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
138Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
139Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
140Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
141Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
142Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
143Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M
144Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
145Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
146Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
147Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
148Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems
149Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
150Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
151Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
152Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
153Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
155Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
156Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
157Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
158Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
159Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
160Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Team 3M
161Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
162Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
163Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
164Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
165Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
166Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
167Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
168Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
169Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
170Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
171Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
172Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
173Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
174Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
175Tino Thömel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
176Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
177Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
178Jack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart0:18:00
179Christopher Muche (Ger) Team Stuttgart
180Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
181Marcel Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:18:18
182Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFRobert-Jon McCarthy (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFRyan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFSven Vandousselaere (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFGerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
DNFRick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFRomain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMax Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart

Sprint 1
1Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo3pts
2Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Sprint 2
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Sprint 3
1Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Points
1Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing15pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
3Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura10
4Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale7
5Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole5
7Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
8Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo3
9Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke1

Mountain 1
1Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo3pts
2Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 2
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Mountain 3
1Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Young riders
1Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4:14:21
2Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
3Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
5Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
6Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
9Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:04
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
13Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
17Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
19Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
21Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
22Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
23Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
24Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
26Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
27Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
29Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
30Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
33Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
36Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
38Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
40Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
41Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
42Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
43Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo
45Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
46Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
48Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
49Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:07
50Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
51Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
52Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:04
53Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:06:31
54Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
55Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:06:56
56Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:09:42
57Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo
58Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:12:37
59Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
60Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
61Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
62Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
63Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
64Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
65Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
66Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
67Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
68Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
69Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
70Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
71Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
72Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
73Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
74Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
75Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M
76Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
77Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
78Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
79Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
80Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
81Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
82Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
83Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
84Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
85Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
86Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
87Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
88Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
89Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
90Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
91Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
92Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
93Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
94Jack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart0:18:00
95Christopher Muche (Ger) Team Stuttgart

Local riders
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole4:14:21
2Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:00:04
3Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:07
14Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
15Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:09:31
16Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:12:37
17Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
18Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
19Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M
20Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Teams
1Team NetApp - Endura12:43:07
2Cyclingteam De Rijke
3Wallonie - Bruxelles
4Ag2R La Mondiale
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Lotto Belisol
7Trek Factory Racing0:00:04
8Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Roubaix Lille Metropole
11Team Giant-Shimano
12Vini Fantini Nippo
13FDJ.fr0:00:08
14BMC Racing Team
15Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
16Bretagne - Seche Environnement
17RusVelo
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19MTN - Qhubeka
20Veranclassic - Doltcini
21Garmin Sharp0:03:01
22Team 3M0:12:41
23Team Stuttgart0:19:08
24An Post - Chain Reaction0:22:08
25Verandas Willems0:22:19

General classification after stage 1
1Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:22:18
2Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:05
3Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:08
4Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:11
5Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:13
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:14
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:00:15
9Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:17
10Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:18
12Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
13Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
14Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:20
16Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:22
17Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:23
18Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:24
19Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
20Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:26
21Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
22Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:27
24Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:28
25Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:00:29
26Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
27Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
28Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo0:00:30
29Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
30Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:32
31Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
32Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:33
33Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
35Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:34
37Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
38Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
39Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
41Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
44Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
45Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:38
46Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
47Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:39
48Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:40
49Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
50Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:41
51Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
52Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
53Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
54Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
55Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:43
56Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:44
57Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
58Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
59Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
60Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
61Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:46
63Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
64Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M0:00:47
65Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:00:48
67Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
68Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
69Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:49
70Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:52
71Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:53
72Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
73Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
74Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
75Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
76Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
77Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
78Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:55
79Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
80Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
81Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:56
82Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
83Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
84James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:57
85Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
86Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:59
88Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
89Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
90Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
91Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:00
92Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:01
93Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:02
94Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo0:01:03
95Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M0:01:05
96Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:08
97Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
98Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:14
99Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:01:17
100Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:20
101Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:30
102Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:39
103Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:42
104Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:43
105Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:44
106Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:52
107Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:58
108Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:03:45
109Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:05:12
110Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:05:29
111Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:06:07
112Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:07:12
113Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:07:52
114Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:07:53
115Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:08:57
116Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo0:10:20
117Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:10:28
118Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:10:38
119Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:11:12
120Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:55
121Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:58
122Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:00
124Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:03
125Tino Thömel (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:13:04
126Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M
127Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:13:05
128Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:07
129Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
130Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
131Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:08
132Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:13:09
133Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems0:13:10
134Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:11
135Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:13:12
136Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:13
137Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:13:14
138Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:13:16
139Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:13:17
140Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems0:13:18
141Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
142Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:13:19
143Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo0:13:20
144Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
145Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M0:13:22
146Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:24
147Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
148Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:25
149Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
150Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
151Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:13:26
152Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
153Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:13:27
154Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo0:13:28
155Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:29
156Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:13:31
157Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:13:32
158Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
159Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:13:33
160Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
161Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:37
162Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Team 3M0:13:38
163Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M0:13:39
164Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
165Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
166Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:13:40
167Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano0:13:42
168Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo0:13:44
169Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:13:45
170Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:13:46
171Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
172Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:13:49
173Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:13:58
174Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:14:01
175Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:14:05
176Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems0:14:16
177Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems0:14:26
178Jack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart0:18:58
179Christopher Muche (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:19:05
180Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo0:19:14
181Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:19:41
182Marcel Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:20:04

Points classification
1Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing15
3Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr12
4Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
5Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing10
6Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura10
7Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing7
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale7
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
10Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
12Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
13Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing5
14Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole5
15Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
16Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
17Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo3
18Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
19Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo3
20Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura2
21Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
22Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
23Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano1
24Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke1
25Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4pts
2Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
3Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo3
4Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
5Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
6Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
7Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Best young rider classification
1Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr4:22:23
2Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:09
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
4Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:13
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:14
6Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:15
8Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:17
9Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:23
11Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:24
12Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:27
13Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:28
15Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:29
17Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
18Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:30
19Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
20Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:31
21Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
23Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:32
24Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
25Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:36
26Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
27Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
28Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
29Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:38
30Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:39
31Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
32Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
33Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
34Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M0:00:42
35Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:43
37Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:47
38Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:48
39Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:50
40Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:51
41Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
42Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:54
43Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
44Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:55
45Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:56
46Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo0:00:58
47Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:09
48Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:01:12
49Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:25
50Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:38
51Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:39
52Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:53
53Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:07:07
54Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:07:47
55Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:07:48
56Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo0:10:15
57Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:10:23
58Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:58
59Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M0:12:59
60Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:02
61Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
62Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:13:04
63Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:06
64Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:08
65Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:13:09
66Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:13:11
67Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:13:12
68Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems0:13:13
69Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
70Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:13:14
71Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo0:13:15
72Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
73Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M0:13:17
74Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems0:13:19
75Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:13:20
76Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
77Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:13:22
78Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo0:13:23
79Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:13:26
80Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:13:27
81Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
82Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:13:28
83Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
84Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:32
85Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M0:13:34
86Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
87Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo0:13:39
88Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:13:40
89Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:13:41
90Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:13:53
91Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:13:56
92Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:14:00
93Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems0:14:11
94Jack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart0:18:53
95Christopher Muche (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:19:00

Best local rider classification
1Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing4:22:26
2Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:03
3Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:05
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:06
5Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:14
6Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
7Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:20
8Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:44
9James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:49
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
11Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:00
12Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:12
13Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:22
14Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:50
15Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:10:30
16Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M0:12:56
17Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:13:04
18Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems0:13:16
19Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:13:19
20Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems0:14:08

Teams classification
1Trek Factory Racing13:07:24
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:09
3FDJ.fr0:00:24
4Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:27
5BMC Racing Team0:00:31
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:44
7Team NetApp - Endura0:00:47
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:50
9Team Giant-Shimano0:00:52
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:56
11Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:03
12Lotto Belisol0:01:05
13MTN - Qhubeka0:01:10
14Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:17
15Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:19
16Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:23
17RusVelo0:01:33
18Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:38
19Vini Fantini Nippo0:01:47
20Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:48
21Garmin Sharp0:03:49
22Team 3M0:14:10
23Team Stuttgart0:21:05
24Verandas Willems0:23:53
25An Post - Chain Reaction0:24:31

Latest on Cyclingnews