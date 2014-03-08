Danny van Poppel wins stage 1 at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen
Joeaar remains in leader's jersey
Stage 1: Brugge - Harelbeke
Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) sprinted to his first victory as a professional in stage 1 at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen. Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Scott Thwaites (Team NetApp-Endura) rounded out the top three in the field sprint finale behind the 20-year-old Dutch winner.
Prologue winner Gert Joeaar (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) remains in the leader's jersey with one stage remaining. The Estonian leads Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr) by five seconds and Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) by eight seconds on general classification.
The stage was set for a bunch gallop to decide stage 1 after the final escapee was caught four kilometres from the finish. Trek Factory Racing was among the sprinters' teams working to set up their fast men for victory.
"I am very happy! There was a corner around 500m to go, and just after this the team came by me and went full gas," said van Poppel. "It was perfect for me, I was sitting on Danilo Napolitano's wheel and he started his sprint early, and I was able to come around him at the end. I have had a lot of podiums before this, but this is my first win.
"I did not feel super today at the start, but then started to feel better and better as the race went along. And for a sprinter at the end, it does not matter - when I see the finish line coming, and with the team helping me like they did at the end, that made it easy for me. I want to really thank the team today, because without them I would not have won."
The stage began with a four-man break comprised of Eduard Michael Grosu (Vini Fantini Nippo), Julien Duval (Roubaix Lille Metropole), Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise). The escapees attained a maximum advantage of five minutes, but the undulating parcours created a split in the break and ultimately all were swept up with about 50km to go.
A new break formed with Stig Broeckx (Lotto-Belisol) and Alphonse Vermote (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) and the pair gained 25 seconds before Broeckx decided to set off alone. Vermote was soon caught but Broeckx held off the peloton alone until just four kilometres remained to the finish.
|1
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4:14:21
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|4
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|9
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|11
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|12
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|16
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura
|18
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:04
|20
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|21
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|22
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|23
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|26
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|27
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|28
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|30
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|32
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|33
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|35
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|36
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|38
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|42
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|43
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|45
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|46
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|48
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|49
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|50
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|51
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|53
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|55
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|56
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|57
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|58
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|59
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|61
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|62
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|63
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|64
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|65
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|66
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|68
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|70
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|71
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|72
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|74
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|77
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|78
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|79
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|81
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|82
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|84
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|85
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|87
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|88
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|89
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|90
|Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|91
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|92
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|93
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo
|95
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|98
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:19
|101
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:30
|102
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:04
|103
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|104
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|105
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|106
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|107
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:04
|108
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:57
|109
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:04:37
|110
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:04:39
|111
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|112
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:06:31
|113
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|114
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:56
|115
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:27
|116
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:09:31
|117
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:09:42
|118
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|119
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo
|120
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:37
|121
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|127
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|128
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
|130
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
|131
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|134
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|135
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|136
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|137
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|138
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|139
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|140
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|141
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|142
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|143
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M
|144
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|145
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|146
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|147
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|148
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems
|149
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|150
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|151
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|152
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|153
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|155
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|156
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|157
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|158
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|159
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|160
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Team 3M
|161
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|162
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|163
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|164
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|165
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|166
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|167
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|168
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|169
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|170
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|171
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|172
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|173
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|174
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
|175
|Tino Thömel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|176
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|177
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|178
|Jack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart
|0:18:00
|179
|Christopher Muche (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|180
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|181
|Marcel Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:18:18
|182
|Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|1
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo
|3
|pts
|2
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|1
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|pts
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|3
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|10
|4
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|7
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|8
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|3
|9
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|1
|1
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo
|3
|pts
|2
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|1
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4:14:21
|2
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|3
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|5
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|9
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:04
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|19
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|21
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|22
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|24
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|26
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|27
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|29
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|30
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|36
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|38
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|40
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|41
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|42
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|43
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo
|45
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|46
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|49
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|50
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|51
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|52
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:04
|53
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:06:31
|54
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|55
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:56
|56
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:09:42
|57
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo
|58
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:37
|59
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|62
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|63
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
|64
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
|65
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|66
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|67
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|68
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|69
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|70
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|71
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|72
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|73
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|74
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|75
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M
|76
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|77
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|78
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|79
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|80
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|81
|Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|82
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|83
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|84
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|85
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|86
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|87
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|88
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|89
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|90
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|91
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|92
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
|93
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|94
|Jack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart
|0:18:00
|95
|Christopher Muche (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4:14:21
|2
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:00:04
|3
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|14
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|15
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:09:31
|16
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:12:37
|17
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|18
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|19
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M
|20
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|Team NetApp - Endura
|12:43:07
|2
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|3
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Lotto Belisol
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:04
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Vini Fantini Nippo
|13
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:08
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|16
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|17
|RusVelo
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|21
|Garmin Sharp
|0:03:01
|22
|Team 3M
|0:12:41
|23
|Team Stuttgart
|0:19:08
|24
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:22:08
|25
|Verandas Willems
|0:22:19
|1
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:22:18
|2
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:05
|3
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:08
|4
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:11
|5
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:13
|6
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:15
|9
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:17
|10
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|12
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|13
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|14
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:20
|16
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:22
|17
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:23
|18
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:24
|19
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|20
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:26
|21
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:27
|24
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:28
|25
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:00:29
|26
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|27
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|28
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:30
|29
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|30
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:32
|31
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|32
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:33
|33
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|35
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:34
|37
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|38
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|39
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:36
|41
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|43
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:37
|44
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|45
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|46
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|47
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:39
|48
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:40
|49
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|50
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:41
|51
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|52
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|53
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|55
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:43
|56
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:44
|57
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|58
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|59
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|60
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|61
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:46
|63
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|64
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:47
|65
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:48
|67
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|68
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|69
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:49
|70
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:52
|71
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:53
|72
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|73
|Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|74
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|76
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|77
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|78
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:55
|79
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|80
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|81
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:56
|82
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|83
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|84
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:57
|85
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|86
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:59
|88
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|89
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|90
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|91
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:00
|92
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:01
|93
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:02
|94
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:01:03
|95
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|0:01:05
|96
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:08
|97
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|98
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:01:14
|99
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:01:17
|100
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:20
|101
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|102
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:39
|103
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|104
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:43
|105
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|106
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:52
|107
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:58
|108
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:45
|109
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:05:12
|110
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:05:29
|111
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:06:07
|112
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:07:12
|113
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:07:52
|114
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:53
|115
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:57
|116
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:10:20
|117
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:10:28
|118
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:10:38
|119
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:11:12
|120
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:55
|121
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:58
|122
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:00
|124
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:03
|125
|Tino Thömel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:13:04
|126
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M
|127
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:05
|128
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:07
|129
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|131
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:08
|132
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:13:09
|133
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:13:10
|134
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:11
|135
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:13:12
|136
|Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:13
|137
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:13:14
|138
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:13:16
|139
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:17
|140
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:13:18
|141
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|142
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:13:19
|143
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:13:20
|144
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|145
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
|0:13:22
|146
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:24
|147
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|148
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:25
|149
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|150
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:13:26
|152
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|153
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:13:27
|154
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:13:28
|155
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:29
|156
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:13:31
|157
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:13:32
|158
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|159
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:13:33
|160
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|161
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:37
|162
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Team 3M
|0:13:38
|163
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|0:13:39
|164
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|165
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|166
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:13:40
|167
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:42
|168
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:13:44
|169
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:13:45
|170
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:46
|171
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|172
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:13:49
|173
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:13:58
|174
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:14:01
|175
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:14:05
|176
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:14:16
|177
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:14:26
|178
|Jack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart
|0:18:58
|179
|Christopher Muche (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:19:05
|180
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:19:14
|181
|Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:19:41
|182
|Marcel Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:20:04
|1
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|3
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|4
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|5
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|6
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|10
|7
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|10
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|13
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|14
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|15
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|16
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|17
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|3
|18
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|19
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo
|3
|20
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|2
|21
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|22
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|23
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|24
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|1
|25
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|pts
|2
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo
|3
|4
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|5
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|7
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:22:23
|2
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:13
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:14
|6
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:15
|8
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:17
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:23
|11
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|12
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:27
|13
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:28
|15
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:29
|17
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|18
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:30
|19
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:31
|21
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|23
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:32
|24
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|25
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:36
|26
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|27
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo
|29
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:38
|30
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:39
|31
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|32
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|33
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|34
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:42
|35
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:43
|37
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:47
|38
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:48
|39
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:50
|40
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:51
|41
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|42
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:54
|43
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|44
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:55
|45
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:56
|46
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:00:58
|47
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:01:09
|48
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:01:12
|49
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|50
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:38
|51
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|52
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:53
|53
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:07:07
|54
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:07:47
|55
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:48
|56
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:10:15
|57
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:10:23
|58
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:58
|59
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M
|0:12:59
|60
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:02
|61
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|62
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:13:04
|63
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:06
|64
|Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:08
|65
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:13:09
|66
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:13:11
|67
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:12
|68
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:13:13
|69
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|70
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:13:14
|71
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:13:15
|72
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|73
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
|0:13:17
|74
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:13:19
|75
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:13:20
|76
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:13:22
|78
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:13:23
|79
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:13:26
|80
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:13:27
|81
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|82
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:13:28
|83
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|84
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:32
|85
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|0:13:34
|86
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|87
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:13:39
|88
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:13:40
|89
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:13:41
|90
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:13:53
|91
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:13:56
|92
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:14:00
|93
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:14:11
|94
|Jack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart
|0:18:53
|95
|Christopher Muche (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:19:00
|1
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|4:22:26
|2
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:03
|3
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:05
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:14
|6
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|7
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:20
|8
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|9
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:49
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:00
|12
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:12
|13
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|14
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:50
|15
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:10:30
|16
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M
|0:12:56
|17
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:13:04
|18
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:13:16
|19
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:13:19
|20
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:14:08
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|13:07:24
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:09
|3
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:24
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|7
|Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:47
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:50
|9
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:52
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|11
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:03
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:05
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:10
|14
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:17
|15
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:19
|16
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:23
|17
|RusVelo
|0:01:33
|18
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:38
|19
|Vini Fantini Nippo
|0:01:47
|20
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:48
|21
|Garmin Sharp
|0:03:49
|22
|Team 3M
|0:14:10
|23
|Team Stuttgart
|0:21:05
|24
|Verandas Willems
|0:23:53
|25
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:24:31
