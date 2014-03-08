Image 1 of 2 Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) won the first road stage at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) on the podium after winning stage 1 at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen (Image credit: AFP)

Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) sprinted to his first victory as a professional in stage 1 at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen. Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Scott Thwaites (Team NetApp-Endura) rounded out the top three in the field sprint finale behind the 20-year-old Dutch winner.

Prologue winner Gert Joeaar (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) remains in the leader's jersey with one stage remaining. The Estonian leads Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr) by five seconds and Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) by eight seconds on general classification.

The stage was set for a bunch gallop to decide stage 1 after the final escapee was caught four kilometres from the finish. Trek Factory Racing was among the sprinters' teams working to set up their fast men for victory.

"I am very happy! There was a corner around 500m to go, and just after this the team came by me and went full gas," said van Poppel. "It was perfect for me, I was sitting on Danilo Napolitano's wheel and he started his sprint early, and I was able to come around him at the end. I have had a lot of podiums before this, but this is my first win.

"I did not feel super today at the start, but then started to feel better and better as the race went along. And for a sprinter at the end, it does not matter - when I see the finish line coming, and with the team helping me like they did at the end, that made it easy for me. I want to really thank the team today, because without them I would not have won."

The stage began with a four-man break comprised of Eduard Michael Grosu (Vini Fantini Nippo), Julien Duval (Roubaix Lille Metropole), Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise). The escapees attained a maximum advantage of five minutes, but the undulating parcours created a split in the break and ultimately all were swept up with about 50km to go.

A new break formed with Stig Broeckx (Lotto-Belisol) and Alphonse Vermote (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) and the pair gained 25 seconds before Broeckx decided to set off alone. Vermote was soon caught but Broeckx held off the peloton alone until just four kilometres remained to the finish.

Full Results 1 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4:14:21 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 4 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo 9 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 11 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 12 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 13 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 16 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 17 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura 18 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:04 20 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 21 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 22 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 23 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 24 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 26 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 27 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 28 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 30 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 32 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 33 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 35 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 36 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 38 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 39 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 42 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 43 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 45 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 46 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 47 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 48 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 49 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 50 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 51 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 52 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 53 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 55 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 56 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 57 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 58 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 59 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo 61 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction 62 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 63 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 64 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 65 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 66 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 67 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 68 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 69 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 70 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 71 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 72 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 73 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 74 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 77 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 78 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 79 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 81 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart 82 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 83 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 84 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 85 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 87 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 88 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 89 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 90 Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 91 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo 92 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini 93 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo 95 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 96 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 98 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 100 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:19 101 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:30 102 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:04 103 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:07 104 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 105 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 106 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 107 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:04 108 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:57 109 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:04:37 110 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:04:39 111 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 112 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:06:31 113 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 114 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:06:56 115 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:08:27 116 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:09:31 117 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:09:42 118 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 119 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo 120 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:12:37 121 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 122 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 127 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 128 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M 130 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo 131 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 132 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 133 Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 134 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 135 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 136 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems 137 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 138 Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 139 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 140 Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 141 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 142 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 143 Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M 144 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 145 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 146 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 147 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 148 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems 149 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 150 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 151 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 152 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 153 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 155 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 156 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 157 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 158 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems 159 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 160 Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Team 3M 161 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 162 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 163 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 164 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 165 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 166 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini 167 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 168 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 169 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 170 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 171 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 172 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 173 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 174 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo 175 Tino Thömel (Ger) Team Stuttgart 176 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 177 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 178 Jack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart 0:18:00 179 Christopher Muche (Ger) Team Stuttgart 180 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 181 Marcel Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:18:18 182 Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart DNF Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Robert-Jon McCarthy (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction DNF Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction DNF Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team DNF Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M DNF Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini DNF Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart

Sprint 1 1 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo 3 pts 2 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Sprint 2 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Sprint 3 1 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Points 1 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 15 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 3 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 10 4 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 7 5 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 6 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 5 7 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 8 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo 3 9 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 1

Mountain 1 1 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo 3 pts 2 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 2 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Mountain 3 1 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Young riders 1 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4:14:21 2 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 3 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 5 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 6 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 9 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:04 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 13 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 17 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 19 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 21 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 22 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 23 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 24 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 26 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 27 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction 29 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 30 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 32 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 36 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart 38 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 40 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 41 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 42 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo 43 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo 45 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 46 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 48 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 49 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:07 50 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 51 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 52 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:04 53 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:06:31 54 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 55 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:06:56 56 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:09:42 57 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo 58 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:12:37 59 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 62 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 63 Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M 64 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo 65 Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 66 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 67 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 68 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems 69 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 70 Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 71 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 72 Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 73 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 74 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 75 Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M 76 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 77 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 78 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 79 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 80 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 81 Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 82 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 83 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 84 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 85 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 86 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 87 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini 88 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 89 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 90 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 91 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 92 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo 93 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 94 Jack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart 0:18:00 95 Christopher Muche (Ger) Team Stuttgart

Local riders 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4:14:21 2 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:00:04 3 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 12 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:07 14 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 15 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:09:31 16 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:12:37 17 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems 18 Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 19 Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M 20 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Teams 1 Team NetApp - Endura 12:43:07 2 Cyclingteam De Rijke 3 Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 Ag2R La Mondiale 5 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Lotto Belisol 7 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:04 8 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Roubaix Lille Metropole 11 Team Giant-Shimano 12 Vini Fantini Nippo 13 FDJ.fr 0:00:08 14 BMC Racing Team 15 Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 16 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 17 RusVelo 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 MTN - Qhubeka 20 Veranclassic - Doltcini 21 Garmin Sharp 0:03:01 22 Team 3M 0:12:41 23 Team Stuttgart 0:19:08 24 An Post - Chain Reaction 0:22:08 25 Verandas Willems 0:22:19

General classification after stage 1 1 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:22:18 2 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:05 3 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:08 4 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:11 5 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:13 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:14 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:15 9 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:17 10 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:18 12 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 13 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 14 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:20 16 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:22 17 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:23 18 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:24 19 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 20 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:26 21 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:27 24 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:28 25 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:00:29 26 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 27 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 28 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:30 29 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 30 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:32 31 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 32 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:33 33 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 34 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 35 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:34 37 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 38 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 39 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 40 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:36 41 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 43 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:37 44 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 45 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:38 46 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 47 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:39 48 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:40 49 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 50 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:41 51 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 52 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 53 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 54 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo 55 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:43 56 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:44 57 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 58 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 59 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 60 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 61 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 62 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:46 63 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 64 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:47 65 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:48 67 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 68 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 69 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:49 70 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:52 71 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:53 72 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 73 Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 74 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 76 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 77 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 78 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:55 79 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo 80 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo 81 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:56 82 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 83 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 84 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:57 85 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 86 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 87 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:59 88 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 89 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 90 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 91 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:00 92 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:01 93 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:02 94 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:01:03 95 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 0:01:05 96 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:08 97 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 98 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:01:14 99 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:01:17 100 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:20 101 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:30 102 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:39 103 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:42 104 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:43 105 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:44 106 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:52 107 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:58 108 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:03:45 109 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:05:12 110 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:05:29 111 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:06:07 112 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:07:12 113 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:07:52 114 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:07:53 115 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:08:57 116 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:10:20 117 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:10:28 118 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:10:38 119 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:11:12 120 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:55 121 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:58 122 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:00 124 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:03 125 Tino Thömel (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:13:04 126 Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M 127 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:13:05 128 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:07 129 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 131 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:08 132 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:13:09 133 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:13:10 134 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:11 135 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:13:12 136 Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:13 137 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:13:14 138 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:13:16 139 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:13:17 140 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:13:18 141 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 142 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:13:19 143 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 0:13:20 144 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 145 Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M 0:13:22 146 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:24 147 Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 148 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:25 149 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini 150 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 151 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:13:26 152 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 153 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:13:27 154 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:13:28 155 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:29 156 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:13:31 157 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:13:32 158 Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 159 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:13:33 160 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 161 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:37 162 Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Team 3M 0:13:38 163 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 0:13:39 164 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 165 Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 166 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:13:40 167 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:42 168 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:13:44 169 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:13:45 170 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:46 171 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 172 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:13:49 173 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:13:58 174 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:14:01 175 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:14:05 176 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:14:16 177 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:14:26 178 Jack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart 0:18:58 179 Christopher Muche (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:19:05 180 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 0:19:14 181 Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:19:41 182 Marcel Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:20:04

Points classification 1 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 15 3 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 4 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 5 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 10 6 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 10 7 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 7 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 7 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 10 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 12 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 13 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 5 14 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 5 15 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 16 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 17 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo 3 18 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 19 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo 3 20 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 2 21 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 22 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 23 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 1 24 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 1 25 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 pts 2 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 3 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo 3 4 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 6 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 7 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Best young rider classification 1 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:22:23 2 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:09 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:13 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:14 6 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:15 8 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:17 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:23 11 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:24 12 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:27 13 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:28 15 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:29 17 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 18 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30 19 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:31 21 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 23 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:32 24 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 25 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:36 26 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 27 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 28 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Fantini Nippo 29 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:38 30 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:39 31 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 32 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 33 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 34 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:42 35 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:43 37 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:47 38 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:00:48 39 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:50 40 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:51 41 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 42 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:54 43 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 44 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:55 45 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:56 46 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:00:58 47 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:01:09 48 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:01:12 49 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:25 50 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:38 51 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:39 52 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:53 53 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:07:07 54 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:07:47 55 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:07:48 56 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:10:15 57 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:10:23 58 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:58 59 Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M 0:12:59 60 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:02 61 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 62 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:13:04 63 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:06 64 Johann van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:08 65 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:13:09 66 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:13:11 67 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:13:12 68 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:13:13 69 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 70 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:13:14 71 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 0:13:15 72 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 73 Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M 0:13:17 74 Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:13:19 75 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:13:20 76 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 77 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:13:22 78 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:13:23 79 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:13:26 80 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:13:27 81 Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 82 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:13:28 83 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 84 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:32 85 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 0:13:34 86 Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 87 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini Fantini Nippo 0:13:39 88 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:13:40 89 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:13:41 90 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:13:53 91 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:13:56 92 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:14:00 93 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:14:11 94 Jack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart 0:18:53 95 Christopher Muche (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:19:00

Best local rider classification 1 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 4:22:26 2 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:03 3 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:05 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:06 5 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:14 6 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 7 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:20 8 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:44 9 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:49 10 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 11 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:00 12 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:12 13 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:22 14 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:50 15 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:10:30 16 Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M 0:12:56 17 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:13:04 18 Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:13:16 19 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:13:19 20 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:14:08