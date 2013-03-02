Trending

Napolitano wins bunch sprint in West-Vlaanderen

Vandewalle keeps race lead in crash-filled finale

Danilo Napolitano (Accent.Jobs-Wanty) wins the sprint on stage 1

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Napolitano wins the bunch sprint in Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Danilo Napolitano got his first win with Accent.Jobs in Harelbeke

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The three-man breakaway: Jelle Wallays, James Vanlandschoot and Christophe Pfingsten

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The sprint in Harelbeke was hairy.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Italian Danilo Napolitano proved himself to be a worthy addition to the local Accent Jobs-Wanty team by winning the bunch sprint on stage 1 of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen. The Sicilian beat up-and-comer Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) in a fast, chaotic sprint to the line in Harelbeke.

The overall race lead remained in the hands of Omega Pharma's Kristof Vandewalle, who leads by 8 seconds over Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Leopard) with his own teammate Niki Terpstra in third a further second behind.

The finale was marred by several crashes, one large one just outside the 3km mark which included Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Gerald Ciolek and two of his MTN-Qhubeka teammates. Another fall inside the protected section kept Sébastien Chavanel and Tony Hurel (Europcar) from losing time.

The stage was likely the best chance for Mark Cavendish to deliver a win for his Omega Pharma team, but the crash of Steegmans disrupted the lead-out.

"They were organized for the sprint, but there was a crash inside the final 5km and it involved Gert Steegmans," said directeur sportif Tom Steels. "It was also really dangerous as there was a lot of tailwind, making it a hectic and high speed sprint. Cavendish tried, but not 100 percent as it was a bit too risky."

The day belonged to Accent Jobs, however. The team put James Vanlandschoot in the breakaway with Christophe Pfingsten (Cyclingteam de Rijke) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen). The trio stayed away for 158km, sharing the intermediate sprints along the way before being swept up by the peloton.

The breakaway meant that Vandewalle kept not only the overall lead but also the sprint jersey, although Napolitano came even on points with his win. Swede Tobias Ludvigsson (Argos-Shimano) is the race's best young rider.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty4:06:12
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
12Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
14Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
17Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
18Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
19Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
20Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
21Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
22Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
23Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
24Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
25Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
27David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
28Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
29Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
30Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
31Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
32Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
33Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
34Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
35Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
36Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
37Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
38Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
39Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
40Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
41Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
42Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
43Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
44Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
45Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
46Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
49Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
50Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
51Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
53Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
54Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
55Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
56Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
57Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
58Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
59Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
60Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
61Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
62Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
63Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
64Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
65Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
66Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
67Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
68Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
69Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
70Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
71Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
72Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
73Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
74Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M
75Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
77Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
78Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
79Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
80Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
81Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
82Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
83Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
84Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
86Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
88Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
89Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
90Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
91Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
92Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
93Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
94Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
95Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
96Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
97Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
98Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
99Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
100Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
101Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
102Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
103Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
104Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
105Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
106Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
107Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
108Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
109Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
110Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
111Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
112Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
113Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
114Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
115David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
116Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
117Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
119Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
120Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
121Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
122Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
123Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
124Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
126Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
127Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
129Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
130Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
131Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
132Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
134Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
135Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
136Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
137Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
138Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
139Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
140Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
141Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
142Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
143Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
144Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
145Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
146Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
147Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
148Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
149Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
150Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
151Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
152Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
153Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
154William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:20
155Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:00:48
156Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
157Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:14
158Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
159Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
160Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
161Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
162Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
163Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
164Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
165Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
166Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
167Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
168Johan Broberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
169Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
170Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
171Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
172Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
173Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
174Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:18
175Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:19
176Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
177Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:54
178James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:24
179Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
180Ramon Carretero (Pan) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
181Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:50
182Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
183Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
184Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
185Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:22
186Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:04:37
187Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:05:29
DNFAnthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMarc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFSebastian Ferner Johansen (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks3pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty3pts
2Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks2
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty2
3Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty15pts
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise12
3Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
4Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
5Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
6Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale5
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
8Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks2
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:14:21
2Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:08
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:09
4Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
5Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:10
6Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:11
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:12
8Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:14
9Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:15
10Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha0:00:16
12Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:18
13Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
15Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:19
16Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:20
17Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
18Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:00:22
19Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
20David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
21Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
22Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:23
23Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
24Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:24
25Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:25
26Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:26
27Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
28Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
29Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:27
30Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
31Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
32Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:00:28
33Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
34Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:31
35Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
36Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
38Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
39Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
40Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:32
41Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
43Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
45Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
46Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:00:33
47Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
48Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
49Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
50Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
51Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:35
52Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
53Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:36
54Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
55Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
56Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
57Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
58Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
59Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:38
60Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
61Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
62David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
63Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
64Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
65Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:40
66Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:41
67Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
68Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
69Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
70Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:42
71Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
73Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
74Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
75Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:43
76Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
77Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
78Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
79Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:44
80Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
81Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:45
82Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
83Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:46
84Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:47
85Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
86Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:48
87Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
88Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
89Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
90Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
93Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
94Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
95Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
96Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:50
97Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
98Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:51
99Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
100Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
101Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:52
102Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
103Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
105Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
106Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
107Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
108Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
109Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
110Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
111Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
112Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:56
113Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
114Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
115Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
116Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:00:57
117Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:58
118Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
119Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
120Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
121Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
122Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:59
124Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
125Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:00
126Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
127Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
128Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
129Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:02
130Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:04
131Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:05
133Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:06
134William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
135Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
136Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
137Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:07
138Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
139Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
140Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:09
141Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
143Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:10
144Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
145Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:11
146Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:12
147Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M0:01:13
148Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
149Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:01:14
150Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
151Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
152Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:15
153Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:17
154Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M0:01:18
155Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:19
156Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:40
157Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:01:43
158Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
159Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
160Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:45
161Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
162Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
163Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
164Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:53
165Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:55
166Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:56
167Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:58
168Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:01
169Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:04
170Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
171Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:18
172Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:19
173Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:22
174Johan Broberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:02:24
175Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:36
176Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:37
177Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:44
178Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
179Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:21
180Ramon Carretero (Pan) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:03:22
181Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:33
182Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:03:37
183James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:03:42
184Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:56
185Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:31
186Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:05:13
187Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:06:01

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty15
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise12
4Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard12
5Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
6Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
8Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
9Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano6
10Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
11Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
12Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks6
13James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty6
14Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale5
15Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard5
16Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
17Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ4
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
19Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
20Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ2
21Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks2
22Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
23Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano4:14:30
2Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:02
3Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha0:00:07
4Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:09
5Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
6Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:11
7Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:13
9Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:14
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:17
11Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
12Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
13Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:18
14Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:20
15Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:22
16Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
18Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
19Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23
20Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:00:24
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:26
23Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
24Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:27
25Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
26Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
28Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:29
29Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:00:32
30Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
31Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:00:33
32Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:34
33Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
34Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
35Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:39
36Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
37Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
38Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
39Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
40Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:41
41Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M0:00:42
42Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
43Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:43
44Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
45Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony0:00:44
46Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M0:00:46
47Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:47
48Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
49Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:00:48
50Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:49
51Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
52Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
53Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
54Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
55Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:51
56Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:52
57Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
58Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:00:56
59Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:57
60Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:00:58
61Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:00
62Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:01
63Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M0:01:04
64Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
65Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
66Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:36
67Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
68Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:47
69Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:49
70Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:52
71Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:55
72Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
73Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:13
74Johan Broberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:02:15
75Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:27
76Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:35
77Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
78Ramon Carretero (Pan) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:03:13
79Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:47
80Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:05:04
81Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:05:52

 

