Image 1 of 5 Danilo Napolitano (Accent.Jobs-Wanty) wins the sprint on stage 1 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 5 Napolitano wins the bunch sprint in Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 5 Danilo Napolitano got his first win with Accent.Jobs in Harelbeke (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 5 The three-man breakaway: Jelle Wallays, James Vanlandschoot and Christophe Pfingsten (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 5 The sprint in Harelbeke was hairy. (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Italian Danilo Napolitano proved himself to be a worthy addition to the local Accent Jobs-Wanty team by winning the bunch sprint on stage 1 of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen. The Sicilian beat up-and-comer Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) in a fast, chaotic sprint to the line in Harelbeke.

The overall race lead remained in the hands of Omega Pharma's Kristof Vandewalle, who leads by 8 seconds over Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Leopard) with his own teammate Niki Terpstra in third a further second behind.

The finale was marred by several crashes, one large one just outside the 3km mark which included Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Gerald Ciolek and two of his MTN-Qhubeka teammates. Another fall inside the protected section kept Sébastien Chavanel and Tony Hurel (Europcar) from losing time.

The stage was likely the best chance for Mark Cavendish to deliver a win for his Omega Pharma team, but the crash of Steegmans disrupted the lead-out.

"They were organized for the sprint, but there was a crash inside the final 5km and it involved Gert Steegmans," said directeur sportif Tom Steels. "It was also really dangerous as there was a lot of tailwind, making it a hectic and high speed sprint. Cavendish tried, but not 100 percent as it was a bit too risky."

The day belonged to Accent Jobs, however. The team put James Vanlandschoot in the breakaway with Christophe Pfingsten (Cyclingteam de Rijke) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen). The trio stayed away for 158km, sharing the intermediate sprints along the way before being swept up by the peloton.

The breakaway meant that Vandewalle kept not only the overall lead but also the sprint jersey, although Napolitano came even on points with his win. Swede Tobias Ludvigsson (Argos-Shimano) is the race's best young rider.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 4:06:12 2 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 12 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 14 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 17 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 19 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 20 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 21 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M 23 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 25 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 27 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 28 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 29 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 30 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 31 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 32 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 33 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 34 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M 35 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 36 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 37 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 38 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 39 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 40 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 41 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 42 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 43 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 44 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 45 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 46 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 49 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 50 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 51 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 53 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 55 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 56 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 57 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 58 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 59 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 60 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 61 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 62 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 63 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 64 Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M 65 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 66 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 67 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 68 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 69 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 70 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 71 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 72 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 73 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 74 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M 75 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 77 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 78 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 79 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 80 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 81 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 82 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 83 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 84 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 86 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 88 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 89 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 90 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 91 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 92 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 93 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 94 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 95 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 96 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 97 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 98 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 99 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 101 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 102 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 103 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 104 Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M 105 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 106 Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 107 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 108 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 109 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 110 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 111 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 112 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 113 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 114 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 115 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 116 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 117 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 119 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 120 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 121 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo 122 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 123 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 124 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 126 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 127 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 129 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 130 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 131 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 132 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 134 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 135 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 136 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 137 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 138 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 139 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 140 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 141 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 142 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 143 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 144 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 145 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 146 Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M 147 Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 148 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 149 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 150 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 151 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 152 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 153 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 154 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:20 155 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:48 156 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 157 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:14 158 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 159 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 160 Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 161 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 162 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 163 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 164 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 165 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 166 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 167 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 168 Johan Broberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 169 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 170 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 171 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 172 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 173 Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 174 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:18 175 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:19 176 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 177 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:54 178 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:24 179 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 180 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 181 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:50 182 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 183 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 184 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 185 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:22 186 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:04:37 187 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:05:29 DNF Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Sebastian Ferner Johansen (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 3 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 3 pts 2 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 2 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 2 3 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 15 pts 2 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 3 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 6 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 5 7 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 8 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 9 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 2 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:14:21 2 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:08 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:09 4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 5 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:10 6 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:11 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:12 8 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:00:14 9 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:15 10 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:16 12 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:18 13 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 15 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:19 16 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:20 17 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:22 19 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 20 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 21 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 22 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:23 23 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:24 25 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:00:25 26 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:26 27 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 28 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 29 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:27 30 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 31 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:28 33 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 34 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:31 35 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 36 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 38 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 40 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:32 41 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 43 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 45 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 46 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:00:33 47 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 48 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 49 Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 50 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 51 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:35 52 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 53 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:36 54 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 55 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 56 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 57 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 58 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 59 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:38 60 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 61 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 62 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 63 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 64 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 65 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:40 66 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:00:41 67 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 68 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 69 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 70 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:42 71 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 73 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 74 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 75 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:43 76 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 77 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 78 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 79 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:44 80 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo 81 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:45 82 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 83 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:46 84 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:47 85 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 86 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:00:48 87 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 88 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 89 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 90 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 93 Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M 94 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 95 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 96 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:00:50 97 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 98 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:51 99 Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M 100 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 101 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:52 102 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 103 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 105 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 106 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 107 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 108 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 109 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 110 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 111 Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M 112 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:00:56 113 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 114 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 115 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 116 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:00:57 117 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:58 118 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 119 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 120 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 121 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:59 124 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:00 126 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 127 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 128 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 129 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:02 130 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:04 131 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:01:05 133 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:01:06 134 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 135 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 136 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 137 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:07 138 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 139 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 140 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:09 141 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 143 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:10 144 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 145 Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:11 146 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:12 147 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M 0:01:13 148 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M 149 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:14 150 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 151 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 152 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:15 153 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:17 154 Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:18 155 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:19 156 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:40 157 Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:01:43 158 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 159 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 160 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:45 161 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 162 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 163 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 164 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:53 165 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:55 166 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:56 167 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:58 168 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:01 169 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:04 170 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 171 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:18 172 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:19 173 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:22 174 Johan Broberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:02:24 175 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:36 176 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:37 177 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:44 178 Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 179 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:21 180 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:03:22 181 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:33 182 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:03:37 183 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:03:42 184 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:56 185 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:31 186 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:05:13 187 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:06:01

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 15 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 4 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 12 5 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 6 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 8 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 9 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 6 10 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 11 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 12 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 6 13 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 6 14 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 5 15 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 5 16 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 17 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 4 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 19 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 20 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 2 21 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 2 22 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 23 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1