Napolitano wins bunch sprint in West-Vlaanderen
Vandewalle keeps race lead in crash-filled finale
Stage 1: Brugge - Harelbeke
Italian Danilo Napolitano proved himself to be a worthy addition to the local Accent Jobs-Wanty team by winning the bunch sprint on stage 1 of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen. The Sicilian beat up-and-comer Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) in a fast, chaotic sprint to the line in Harelbeke.
The overall race lead remained in the hands of Omega Pharma's Kristof Vandewalle, who leads by 8 seconds over Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Leopard) with his own teammate Niki Terpstra in third a further second behind.
The finale was marred by several crashes, one large one just outside the 3km mark which included Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Gerald Ciolek and two of his MTN-Qhubeka teammates. Another fall inside the protected section kept Sébastien Chavanel and Tony Hurel (Europcar) from losing time.
The stage was likely the best chance for Mark Cavendish to deliver a win for his Omega Pharma team, but the crash of Steegmans disrupted the lead-out.
"They were organized for the sprint, but there was a crash inside the final 5km and it involved Gert Steegmans," said directeur sportif Tom Steels. "It was also really dangerous as there was a lot of tailwind, making it a hectic and high speed sprint. Cavendish tried, but not 100 percent as it was a bit too risky."
The day belonged to Accent Jobs, however. The team put James Vanlandschoot in the breakaway with Christophe Pfingsten (Cyclingteam de Rijke) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen). The trio stayed away for 158km, sharing the intermediate sprints along the way before being swept up by the peloton.
The breakaway meant that Vandewalle kept not only the overall lead but also the sprint jersey, although Napolitano came even on points with his win. Swede Tobias Ludvigsson (Argos-Shimano) is the race's best young rider.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|4:06:12
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|12
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|14
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|19
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|20
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|21
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
|23
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|24
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|25
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|27
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|29
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|30
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|32
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|33
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
|35
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|36
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|37
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|38
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|39
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|40
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|42
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|43
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|44
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|45
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|50
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|53
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|55
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|56
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|57
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|58
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|59
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|60
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|61
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|62
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|63
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|64
|Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
|65
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|66
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|67
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|68
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|69
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|70
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|71
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|72
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|73
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|74
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M
|75
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|77
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|78
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|79
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|80
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|82
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|83
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|86
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|88
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|89
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|90
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|91
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|92
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|93
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|94
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|95
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|97
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|98
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|99
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|102
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|103
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|104
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|105
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|106
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|107
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|108
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|109
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|112
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|113
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|114
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|115
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|116
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|117
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|119
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|120
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|121
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|122
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|123
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|124
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|126
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|127
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|130
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|131
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|132
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|134
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|135
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|136
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|137
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|138
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|139
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|140
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|142
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|143
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|144
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|146
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
|147
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|148
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|149
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|150
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|151
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|152
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|153
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|154
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:20
|155
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:48
|156
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|157
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:14
|158
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|159
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|161
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|164
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|165
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|166
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|167
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|168
|Johan Broberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|169
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|170
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|171
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|172
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|173
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|174
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:18
|175
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:19
|176
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|177
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:54
|178
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:24
|179
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|180
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|181
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:50
|182
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|183
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|184
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|185
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:22
|186
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:04:37
|187
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:05:29
|DNF
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sebastian Ferner Johansen (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|3
|pts
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|pts
|2
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|2
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|2
|3
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|15
|pts
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|3
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|6
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|8
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|2
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:14:21
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:08
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:09
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:10
|6
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:11
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:12
|8
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:14
|9
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:15
|10
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:16
|12
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:18
|13
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:19
|16
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:20
|17
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:22
|19
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|22
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:23
|23
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:24
|25
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:25
|26
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:26
|27
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|28
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|29
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:27
|30
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|31
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:28
|33
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|34
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:31
|35
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|36
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|38
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|40
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:32
|41
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|43
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|45
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|46
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:00:33
|47
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|48
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|49
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|50
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|51
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:35
|52
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|53
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:36
|54
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|55
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|56
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|57
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|58
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|59
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:38
|60
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|62
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|63
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|64
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|65
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:40
|66
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:41
|67
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|69
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:42
|71
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|74
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|75
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:43
|76
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|77
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|78
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|79
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:44
|80
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|81
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:45
|82
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:46
|84
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:47
|85
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|86
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:48
|87
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|88
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|89
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|90
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|93
|Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
|94
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|95
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|96
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:50
|97
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|98
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:51
|99
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|100
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|101
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:52
|102
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|103
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|105
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|106
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|107
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|109
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
|112
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:56
|113
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|114
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|115
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|116
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:00:57
|117
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:58
|118
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|119
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|120
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:59
|124
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:00
|126
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|127
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|128
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|129
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:02
|130
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:04
|131
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:05
|133
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:01:06
|134
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|135
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|136
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|137
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:07
|138
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|139
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|140
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:09
|141
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|143
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:10
|144
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|145
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:11
|146
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:12
|147
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
|0:01:13
|148
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
|149
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:14
|150
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|151
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:15
|153
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:17
|154
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:18
|155
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:19
|156
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|157
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:01:43
|158
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|159
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:45
|161
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|162
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|163
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|164
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|165
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:55
|166
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:56
|167
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:58
|168
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:01
|169
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:04
|170
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|171
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:18
|172
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:19
|173
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:22
|174
|Johan Broberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:02:24
|175
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:36
|176
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|177
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:44
|178
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|179
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:21
|180
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:03:22
|181
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:33
|182
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:03:37
|183
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:03:42
|184
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:56
|185
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:31
|186
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:05:13
|187
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:06:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|15
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|5
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|8
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|10
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|11
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|12
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|6
|13
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|6
|14
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|15
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|16
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|17
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|4
|18
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|19
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|20
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|2
|21
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|2
|22
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|23
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:14:30
|2
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:02
|3
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:07
|4
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:09
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:11
|7
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:13
|9
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:14
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:17
|11
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|13
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:18
|14
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:20
|15
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:22
|16
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|19
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:23
|20
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:24
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:26
|23
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|24
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:27
|25
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|26
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|27
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|28
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:29
|29
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:32
|30
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|31
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:00:33
|32
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:34
|33
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|34
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|35
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:39
|36
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|37
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|38
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|39
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|40
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:41
|41
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:42
|42
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|43
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:43
|44
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|45
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:44
|46
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:46
|47
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:47
|48
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|49
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:00:48
|50
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:49
|51
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|52
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|53
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|54
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|55
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:51
|56
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:52
|57
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|58
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:00:56
|59
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:57
|60
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:00:58
|61
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:00
|62
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:01
|63
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
|0:01:04
|64
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
|65
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|66
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:36
|67
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|68
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:47
|69
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:49
|70
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:52
|71
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:55
|72
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|73
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:13
|74
|Johan Broberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:02:15
|75
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:27
|76
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:35
|77
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|78
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:03:13
|79
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:47
|80
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:05:04
|81
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:05:52
