Ciolek claims first victory for MTN-Qhubeka in Ichtegem

First win for African team in Belgium

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) not fussed about the cold conditions in Italy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tobias Ludvigsson (Argos-Shimano) was the best young rider

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Gerald Ciolek gives MTN-Qhubeka its first European win of the year

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen) took the points jersey thanks to a second place on the stage

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) wins in Ichtegem

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The overall jersey holders in the 3days of West Flanders

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Kristof Vandewalle wins the 3-daagse van West-Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Kristof Vandelwalle enjoys his first stage race overall vicotory

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Argos Shimano leads the bunch

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Ciolek had a huge lead at the line

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Omega Pharma-Quickstep controls the race for overall leader Kristof Vandewalle

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) wins the sprint on the final stage of the 3-days of West Flanders

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Gerald Ciolek scored an historic first victory for Africa's new Pro Continental outfit MTN-Qhubeka in the final stage of the 3-Daagse van West-Vlaanderen. The German beat out Adrien Petit (Cofidis) and Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) to win the sprint in Ichtegem. Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Kristoff Vandewalle secured the overall victory after leading the race since the prologue.

The win for Ciolek came after a disastrous finish to the first stage in which he crashed with two of his teammates outside the 3km banner.

"Cycling is amazing. One day you have all the bad luck and then the next day you are on the podium," Ciolek said after the race.

While it took some time for the team to hone its lead-out, things came together perfectly on a calm final stage.

"There were narrow roads and it was quite technical towards the finish which suits me perfectly. I had the perfect lead-out from Ignatas [Konovalovas] then my last guy was Andreas [Stauff] and he lead me out to 250m to go and I just had to finish the job."

Overall winner Vandewalle heads to South Africa

The overall race victory went to prologue winner Vandewalle, who enjoyed his first stage race win as a professional. The Belgian time trial champion has a number of victories against the clock, including the Omega Pharma-Quickstep team's world title from 2012, but this one was special.

"I am super happy about this victory," Vandewalle said. "For me it's something special because I am from this region, making it a bit of a hometown race. It was a pleasure for me to win in front of my public. I have to say also that, I had a good performance in the prologue and yesterday I felt good, but today I really got great support from my teammates.

"I have to thank them, they did a great job because today wasn't one of the best racing days of my life. Fortunately I can count on a strong team. I think the problem was I felt a little bit the sickness of last week, when I had a fever. So, today, I felt a little weak after three days in a row of racing after a few days of sickness. It was not so easy but I am happy I pulled it off.

"I will celebrate this victory with my team and look forward to my next appointment: Cape Argus Pick 'n Pay Cycle Tour. We will go there with Iljo Keisse and Julien Vermote to try and get a good result there also. Why not? We will try to do our best and maybe even get a victory. We will see!"

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka4:19:01
2Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
4Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Wanty
5Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
6Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
7Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
9Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
13Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
14Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
15Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
16David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
17Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
18Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
19Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Viktor Manakov (Rus) Rusvelo
22Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
23Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
25Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
26Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
28Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
29Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
30James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
31Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
32Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
34Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
35Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
36Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Netapp - Endura
37Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan - Euphony
38Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
39Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
41Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
42Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
44Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
45Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
46Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
47Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
48Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
50Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
51Roman Maikin (Rus) Rusvelo
52Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
54Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
56Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
59Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
60Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
61Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
62Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
63Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
64Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
65Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
66Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
67Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
68David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
69Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
71Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
72Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
73Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
74Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
75Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
77Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
78Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
79Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
83Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
84Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
85Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
86Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
87Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
88Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
89Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
90Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
92Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
93Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
94Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty
95Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
96Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
97Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
98Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
99Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
100Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
101Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
102Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
103Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
104Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
105Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
106Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
107Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
108Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
109Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
111Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
112Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
114Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack Leopard
115Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
116Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
117Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
118Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
119Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
120Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
121Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M
122Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
123Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
124Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
125Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
126Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
127Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
128Alexander Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
129Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
130Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
131Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
132Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
133Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
134Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
135Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
136Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
137Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
138Alexander Nikita Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
139Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
140Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
141Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
142Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
143Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
144Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
145Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
146Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
147Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
148Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
149Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
151Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
152Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
153Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
156Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
157Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
158Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
159Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty
160William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
161Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
162Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
163Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
164Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
165Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
166Glenn O´Shea (Aus) An Post - Chainreaction
167Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8:33:22
2Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:06
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:07
4Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:08
5Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:11
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:12
7Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:14
9Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:15
10Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:18
11Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:19
13Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:20
14Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:00:22
15David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
16Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
17Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23
18Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:24
19Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling0:00:25
20Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:26
21Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:27
22Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
23Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
24Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:00:28
25Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:00:31
27Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
29Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
30Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
31Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:32
32Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
34Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
35Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
36Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
37Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:35
38Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
39Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:36
40Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
42Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:37
43Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:38
44Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
45Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
46David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
47Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:39
48Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:40
49Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:00:41
50Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:42
51Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
52Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
53Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:43
54Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:45
55Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
56Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:46
57Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:47
58Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:48
59Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
60Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:49
61Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
63Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
64Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:50
65Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
66Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
67Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:52
68Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony0:00:53
69Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
70Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
71Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:00:56
72Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
73Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:58
74Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
75Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
76Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
78Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:01:02
79Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:05
80Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:06
81Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
82Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:09
83Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
84Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:01:10
85Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M0:01:13
86Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:14
87Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
88Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:15
89Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:17
90Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:43
91Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:46
93Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
94Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:55
95Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:02:04
96Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
97Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:07
98Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:02:12
99Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:15
100Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:02:19
101Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M0:02:36
102Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:11
103Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:30
104James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:03:41
105Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:03:47
106Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:56
107Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:04
108Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:15
109Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:05:40
110Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:06:53
111Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:58
112Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha0:06:59
113Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:07:03
114Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:07:05
115Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:06
116Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:09
117Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:07:14
118Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:15
119Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:20
120Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:22
121Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:07:24
122Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:26
123Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
124Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:07:27
125Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:30
126Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:07:31
127Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:32
128Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
129Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M0:07:34
130Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
131Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:35
132Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:07:36
134Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:07:40
135Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:41
136Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:07:42
137Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:43
138Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
139Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka0:07:44
140Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:07:47
141Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:49
143Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:50
144Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
145Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
146Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:07:52
147Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:53
148Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:07:55
149Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:07:57
150Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M0:08:01
151Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:23
152Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:08:26
153Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:28
154Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:32
155Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:34
156Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:36
157Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo0:08:39
158Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:41
159Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:08:47
160Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:05
161Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:09:19
162Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:20
163Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:09:27
164Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
165Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka0:10:16
166Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:10:20
167Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:11:56

 

