Ciolek claims first victory for MTN-Qhubeka in Ichtegem
First win for African team in Belgium
Stage 2: Nieuwpoort - Ichtegem
Gerald Ciolek scored an historic first victory for Africa's new Pro Continental outfit MTN-Qhubeka in the final stage of the 3-Daagse van West-Vlaanderen. The German beat out Adrien Petit (Cofidis) and Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) to win the sprint in Ichtegem. Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Kristoff Vandewalle secured the overall victory after leading the race since the prologue.
The win for Ciolek came after a disastrous finish to the first stage in which he crashed with two of his teammates outside the 3km banner.
"Cycling is amazing. One day you have all the bad luck and then the next day you are on the podium," Ciolek said after the race.
While it took some time for the team to hone its lead-out, things came together perfectly on a calm final stage.
"There were narrow roads and it was quite technical towards the finish which suits me perfectly. I had the perfect lead-out from Ignatas [Konovalovas] then my last guy was Andreas [Stauff] and he lead me out to 250m to go and I just had to finish the job."
Overall winner Vandewalle heads to South Africa
The overall race victory went to prologue winner Vandewalle, who enjoyed his first stage race win as a professional. The Belgian time trial champion has a number of victories against the clock, including the Omega Pharma-Quickstep team's world title from 2012, but this one was special.
"I am super happy about this victory," Vandewalle said. "For me it's something special because I am from this region, making it a bit of a hometown race. It was a pleasure for me to win in front of my public. I have to say also that, I had a good performance in the prologue and yesterday I felt good, but today I really got great support from my teammates.
"I have to thank them, they did a great job because today wasn't one of the best racing days of my life. Fortunately I can count on a strong team. I think the problem was I felt a little bit the sickness of last week, when I had a fever. So, today, I felt a little weak after three days in a row of racing after a few days of sickness. It was not so easy but I am happy I pulled it off.
"I will celebrate this victory with my team and look forward to my next appointment: Cape Argus Pick 'n Pay Cycle Tour. We will go there with Iljo Keisse and Julien Vermote to try and get a good result there also. Why not? We will try to do our best and maybe even get a victory. We will see!"
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:19:01
|2
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|6
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|7
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|13
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|16
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|19
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|22
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|23
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|25
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|27
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|28
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|29
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|30
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|31
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|32
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|34
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|35
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|36
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Netapp - Endura
|37
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan - Euphony
|38
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|39
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|41
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|44
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|45
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
|46
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|47
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|48
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|51
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Rusvelo
|52
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|54
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|59
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|60
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|61
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|62
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|63
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|64
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
|65
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|66
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|67
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|68
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|69
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|71
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|72
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|73
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|74
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|75
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|78
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|79
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|83
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|84
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|90
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|92
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|94
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|95
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|96
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|97
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|98
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|99
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
|100
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|101
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
|102
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|104
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|105
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|106
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|107
|Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
|108
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|109
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
|111
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|112
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|114
|Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack Leopard
|115
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|116
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|117
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|118
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|121
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M
|122
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|123
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|124
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|125
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|126
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|127
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|128
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
|129
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|130
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
|132
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|133
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|134
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|135
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|136
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|137
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|138
|Alexander Nikita Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
|139
|Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|141
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|142
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|143
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|144
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|145
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|146
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|147
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|148
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|149
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|151
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|152
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|157
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|158
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
|159
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|160
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|161
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|162
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|163
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|166
|Glenn O´Shea (Aus) An Post - Chainreaction
|167
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8:33:22
|2
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:06
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:07
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:08
|5
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:11
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:12
|7
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:14
|9
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:15
|10
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:18
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:19
|13
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:20
|14
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:22
|15
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|17
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:23
|18
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:24
|19
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
|0:00:25
|20
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:26
|21
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:27
|22
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:28
|25
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:31
|27
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|29
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|31
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:32
|32
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|34
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|35
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|36
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|37
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:35
|38
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|39
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:36
|40
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|42
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:37
|43
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:38
|44
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|46
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|47
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:39
|48
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:40
|49
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:41
|50
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:42
|51
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|53
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:43
|54
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:45
|55
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:46
|57
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:47
|58
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:48
|59
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|60
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:49
|61
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
|63
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|64
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:50
|65
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|66
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|67
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:52
|68
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:53
|69
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|71
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:00:56
|72
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|73
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:58
|74
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|75
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|78
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:01:02
|79
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:05
|80
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:01:06
|81
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|82
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:09
|83
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|84
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:10
|85
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
|0:01:13
|86
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:14
|87
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:15
|89
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:17
|90
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:43
|91
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:46
|93
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:55
|95
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:02:04
|96
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|97
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:07
|98
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:02:12
|99
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|100
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:02:19
|101
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:36
|102
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:11
|103
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:30
|104
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:03:41
|105
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:47
|106
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:56
|107
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:04
|108
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:15
|109
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:05:40
|110
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:53
|111
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:58
|112
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:59
|113
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:03
|114
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:05
|115
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:06
|116
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:09
|117
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:07:14
|118
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:15
|119
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|120
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:22
|121
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:24
|122
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:26
|123
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|124
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:27
|125
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:30
|126
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:07:31
|127
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:32
|128
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|129
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|0:07:34
|130
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|131
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:35
|132
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:36
|134
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:07:40
|135
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:41
|136
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:07:42
|137
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:43
|138
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|139
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:07:44
|140
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:07:47
|141
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:49
|143
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:50
|144
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|145
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|146
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:07:52
|147
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:53
|148
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:07:55
|149
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:07:57
|150
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M
|0:08:01
|151
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:23
|152
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:08:26
|153
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:28
|154
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:32
|155
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:34
|156
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:36
|157
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:08:39
|158
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:41
|159
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:08:47
|160
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:05
|161
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:09:19
|162
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:20
|163
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:09:27
|164
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|165
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:10:16
|166
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:10:20
|167
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:11:56
