Trending

Vandewalle wins Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen prologue

Machado, Steegmans round out top three

Image 1 of 5

Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the leader's yellow jersey after winning the prologue.

Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the leader's yellow jersey after winning the prologue.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 5

Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard) cracked the top ten with a 6th place result.

Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard) cracked the top ten with a 6th place result.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 5

Belgian time trial champion Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) powers to victory in the prologue time trial.

Belgian time trial champion Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) powers to victory in the prologue time trial.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 5

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) finished fourth in the 7km prologue time trial.

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) finished fourth in the 7km prologue time trial.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 5

Tobias Ludvigsson (Team Argos-Shimano) leads the young rider classification after finishing fifth in the prologue time trial.

Tobias Ludvigsson (Team Argos-Shimano) leads the young rider classification after finishing fifth in the prologue time trial.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won his first race of the 2013 season with a victory in the opening 7km prologue time trial at the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen. The Belgian time trial champion finished eight seconds ahead of Tiago Machado (RadioShack Leopard) and nine seconds up on Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammate Gert Steegmans.

With his victory, Vandewalle earns the first leader's jersey of the three-day Belgian stage race.

"It was great to win today, with it only being my fifth race of the season." Vandewalle said. "To start winning like this is good. We started with a really strong team and we did a good warm-up. We started warming-up through motor pacing behind our bus driver Dirk Clarysse, which was 40km from the start. I think it was the right decision to do it like that.

"As for me, my condition was good for this race. But last week I became sick so it was one big question mark if I would be good today or not. So I had quite a good feeling when I started today, but did not come into this race expecting to have such a good result."

The Belgian ProTeam hopes to build on its momentum and looks to work for their sprinter Mark Cavendish on the upcoming stages.

"It's good for the morale," Vandewalle said. "Everyone performed really good and everyone was already motivated for this weekend. Now we have to perform in the next days. We will do our best to keep the leader's jersey in the team. Hopefully we can come into the next races with a win. I think it can be two times a bunch sprint if the wind is not that strong in either stage. With a guy like Cavendish on the team we always have a good chance."

Full Results
1Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:09
2Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:08
3Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:09
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
6Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:10
7Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:11
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:12
9Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:14
10Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:15
11Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha0:00:16
13Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:18
14Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
15Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:19
16Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:20
17Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
18Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:00:22
19Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
20David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
21Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
22Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:23
23Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
24Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:24
25Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:25
27Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:00:26
28Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
30Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
31Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
32Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:27
33Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
34Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
35Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:00:28
36Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:29
37Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
39Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:31
41Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
42Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
43Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
45Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
46Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
47Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
48Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:00:32
49Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
52Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
53Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
54Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
55Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
56Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:00:33
57Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
58Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
59Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
60Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
61Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:35
62Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
63Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:36
64Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
65Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
66Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
67Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
68Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
69Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
70Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
71Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:38
72Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
73Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
74David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
75Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
76Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
77Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
78Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:40
79Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:41
80Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
81Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
82Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
83Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
84Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
85Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:42
86Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
87Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
88Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
90Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
91Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
92Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
93Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:43
94Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
95Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
96Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
97Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
98Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:44
99Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
100Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
101Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:45
102Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
103William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:46
104Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
105Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:47
106Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
107Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:48
108Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
109Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
110Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
111Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
113Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
114Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
115Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
116Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:50
117Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
118Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
119Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:51
120Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
121Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
122Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:52
123Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
124Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
126Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
127Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
128Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
129Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
130Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
131Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
132Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
133Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
134Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:56
135Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
136Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
137Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
138Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:00:57
139Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:58
140Ramon Carretero (Pan) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
141Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
142Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
143Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
144Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
145Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:59
147Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
148Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:00
149Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
150Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
151Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
152Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:02
153Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:04
154Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
155Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
156Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:05
158Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
159Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
160Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
161Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
162Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
163Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
164Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:07
165Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
166Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
167Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:09
168Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
169Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
170Johan Broberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:01:10
171Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
172Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
173Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:11
174Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:12
175Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:13
176Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
177Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
178Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:14
179Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
180Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:15
181Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M0:01:18
182Sebastian Ferner Johansen (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:01:19
183Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
184James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:24
185Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:27
186Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:30
187Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
188Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
189Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
190Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:04
191Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff

General classification after prologue
1Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:09
2Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:08
3Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:09
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
6Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:10
7Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:11
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:12
9Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:14
10Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:15
11Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha0:00:16
13Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:18
14Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
15Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:19
16Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:20
17Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
18Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:00:22
19Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
20David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
21Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
22Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:23
23Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
24Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:24
25Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:25
27Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:00:26
28Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
30Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
31Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
32Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:27
33Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
34Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
35Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:00:28
36Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:29
37Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
39Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:31
41Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
42Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
43Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
45Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
46Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
47Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
48Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:00:32
49Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
52Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
53Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
54Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
55Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
56Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:00:33
57Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
58Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
59Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
60Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
61Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:35
62Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
63Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:36
64Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
65Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
66Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
67Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
68Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
69Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
70Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
71Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:38
72Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
73Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
74David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
75Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
76Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
77Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
78Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:40
79Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:41
80Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
81Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
82Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
83Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
84Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
85Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:42
86Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
87Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
88Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
90Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
91Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
92Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
93Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:43
94Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
95Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
96Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
97Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
98Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:44
99Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
100Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
101Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:45
102Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
103William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:46
104Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
105Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:47
106Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
107Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:48
108Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
109Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
110Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
111Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
113Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
114Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
115Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
116Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:50
117Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
118Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
119Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:51
120Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
121Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
122Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:52
123Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
124Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
126Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
127Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
128Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
129Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
130Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
131Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
132Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
133Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
134Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:56
135Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
136Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
137Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
138Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:00:57
139Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:58
140Ramon Carretero (Pan) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
141Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
142Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
143Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
144Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
145Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:59
147Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
148Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:00
149Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
150Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
151Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
152Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:02
153Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:04
154Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
155Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
156Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:05
158Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
159Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
160Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
161Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
162Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
163Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
164Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:07
165Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
166Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
167Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:09
168Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
169Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
170Johan Broberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:01:10
171Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
172Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
173Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:11
174Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:12
175Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:13
176Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
177Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
178Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:14
179Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
180Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:15
181Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M0:01:18
182Sebastian Ferner Johansen (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:01:19
183Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
184James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:24
185Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:27
186Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:30
187Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
188Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
189Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
190Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:04
191Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff

Latest on Cyclingnews