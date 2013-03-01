Vandewalle wins Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen prologue
Machado, Steegmans round out top three
Prologue: Middelkerke (ITT) -
Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won his first race of the 2013 season with a victory in the opening 7km prologue time trial at the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen. The Belgian time trial champion finished eight seconds ahead of Tiago Machado (RadioShack Leopard) and nine seconds up on Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammate Gert Steegmans.
With his victory, Vandewalle earns the first leader's jersey of the three-day Belgian stage race.
"It was great to win today, with it only being my fifth race of the season." Vandewalle said. "To start winning like this is good. We started with a really strong team and we did a good warm-up. We started warming-up through motor pacing behind our bus driver Dirk Clarysse, which was 40km from the start. I think it was the right decision to do it like that.
"As for me, my condition was good for this race. But last week I became sick so it was one big question mark if I would be good today or not. So I had quite a good feeling when I started today, but did not come into this race expecting to have such a good result."
The Belgian ProTeam hopes to build on its momentum and looks to work for their sprinter Mark Cavendish on the upcoming stages.
"It's good for the morale," Vandewalle said. "Everyone performed really good and everyone was already motivated for this weekend. Now we have to perform in the next days. We will do our best to keep the leader's jersey in the team. Hopefully we can come into the next races with a win. I think it can be two times a bunch sprint if the wind is not that strong in either stage. With a guy like Cavendish on the team we always have a good chance."
|1
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:09
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:08
|3
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:09
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:10
|7
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:11
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:12
|9
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:14
|10
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:15
|11
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:16
|13
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:18
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:19
|16
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:20
|17
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:22
|19
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|22
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:23
|23
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:24
|25
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:25
|27
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:26
|28
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|30
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|31
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:27
|33
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|34
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:28
|36
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:29
|37
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|39
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:31
|41
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|42
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|43
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|46
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|48
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:00:32
|49
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|52
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|53
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|55
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|56
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:00:33
|57
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|58
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|59
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|60
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|61
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:35
|62
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:36
|64
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|65
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|67
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|68
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|69
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|70
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|71
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:38
|72
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|74
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|75
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|76
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|78
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:40
|79
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:41
|80
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|81
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|82
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|83
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|85
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:42
|86
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|88
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|91
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|92
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|93
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:43
|94
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|95
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|96
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|97
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|98
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:44
|99
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|100
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|101
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:45
|102
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|103
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:46
|104
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|105
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:47
|106
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|107
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:48
|108
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|109
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|110
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|111
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|112
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|113
|Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
|114
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|115
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|116
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:50
|117
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|118
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|119
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:51
|120
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|121
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|122
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:52
|123
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|124
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|126
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|128
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|129
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|131
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
|134
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:56
|135
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|136
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|137
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|138
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:00:57
|139
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:58
|140
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|141
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|142
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|143
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|144
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:59
|147
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:00
|149
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|150
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|151
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|152
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:02
|153
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:04
|154
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|155
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|156
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:05
|158
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|159
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|160
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|161
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|162
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|163
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:07
|165
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|166
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|167
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:09
|168
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|169
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|170
|Johan Broberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:01:10
|171
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|172
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|173
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:11
|174
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:12
|175
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:13
|176
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
|177
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
|178
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:14
|179
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|180
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:15
|181
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:18
|182
|Sebastian Ferner Johansen (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:01:19
|183
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|184
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:24
|185
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:27
|186
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:30
|187
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|188
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|189
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|190
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:04
|191
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:09
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:08
|3
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:09
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:10
|7
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:11
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:12
|9
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:14
|10
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:15
|11
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:16
|13
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:18
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:19
|16
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:20
|17
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:22
|19
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|22
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:23
|23
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:24
|25
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:25
|27
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:26
|28
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|30
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|31
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:27
|33
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|34
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:28
|36
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:29
|37
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|39
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:31
|41
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|42
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|43
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|46
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|48
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:00:32
|49
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|52
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|53
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|55
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|56
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:00:33
|57
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|58
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|59
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|60
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|61
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:35
|62
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:36
|64
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|65
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|67
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|68
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|69
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|70
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|71
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:38
|72
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|74
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|75
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|76
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|78
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:40
|79
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:41
|80
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|81
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|82
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|83
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|85
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:42
|86
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|88
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|91
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|92
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|93
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:43
|94
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|95
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|96
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|97
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|98
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:44
|99
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|100
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|101
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:45
|102
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|103
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:46
|104
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|105
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:47
|106
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|107
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:48
|108
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|109
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|110
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|111
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|112
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|113
|Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
|114
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|115
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|116
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:50
|117
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|118
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|119
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:51
|120
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|121
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|122
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:52
|123
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|124
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|126
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|128
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|129
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|131
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
|134
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:56
|135
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|136
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|137
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|138
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:00:57
|139
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:58
|140
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|141
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|142
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|143
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|144
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:59
|147
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:00
|149
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|150
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|151
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|152
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:02
|153
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:04
|154
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|155
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|156
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:05
|158
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|159
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|160
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|161
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|162
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|163
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:07
|165
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|166
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|167
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:09
|168
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|169
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|170
|Johan Broberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:01:10
|171
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|172
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|173
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:11
|174
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:12
|175
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:13
|176
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
|177
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
|178
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:14
|179
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|180
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:15
|181
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:18
|182
|Sebastian Ferner Johansen (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:01:19
|183
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|184
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:24
|185
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:27
|186
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:30
|187
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|188
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|189
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|190
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:04
|191
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy