Kwiatkowski scorches to West Flanders prologue win

Vermote and Wagner second and third

Defending champion Jesse Sergent (Radioshack-Nissan)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) netted the points jersey too

Overall Driedaagse Van West Vlaanderen leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) gets the race leader's jersey

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) steps onto the podium for his first professional win

Adrien Petit (Cofidis)

Dominique Cornu (Topsport Vlaanderen)

Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony)

Leif Hoste (Accent Jobs) was 60th

Sander Cordeel was Lotto-Belisol's top man, 28th

Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) took 7th on the day

Jimmy Casper (AG2R La Mondiale) suffers to the finish of the prologue

Geoffrey Soupe (FDJ-BigMat)

Luke Roberts was Saxo Bank's top finisher in 13th

Michael Rogers (Sky), 8th in the prologue

Sébastien Turgot (Europcar)

Karol Domagalski (Caja Rural)

Gorik Gardeyn (Champion System)

Maxime Vantomme (Katusha)

Ben Gastauer (Ag2r La Mondiale)

Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ-BigMat)

Troels Ronning Vinther (Saxo Bank)

Ben King (RadioShack-Nissan)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rides to the prologue victory

Niels Wytinck (An Post - Sean Kelly)

Edwin Wilson (Team Cykelcity.se)

Jenning Huizenga (Rabobank Continental)

Ryan Roth was the top Pro Continental rider in 11th (Spidertech-C10)

Nikolay Trusov (RusVelo)

Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Barracuda) could only mange fourth on the prologue

Polish rider Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) showed he will be a force to be reckoned with this season as he powered to the prologue victory in the Dreidaagse Van West-Vlaanderen on Friday.

The 21-year-old clocked an even 8 minutes for the 7km distance, slicing through the air four seconds quicker than his teammate Julien Vermote to lead an Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1-2 on the day and in the overall standings.

"It's the best day of my life," Kwiatkowski said in a team press release. "I didn't expect to win today. I knew that I had the legs for a good result, maybe top five or top three, but not the victory. I'm over the moon."

After making his debut in the WorldTour with RadioShack last season, Kwiatkowski moved across to the Belgian team for 2012, putting in an impressive ride in Le Samyn earlier this week, where he launched a strong but ultimately unsuccessful breakaway bid in the closing kilometers.

"I'll never forget this moment," Kwiatkowski continued. "It repaid me for all the effort I did in the last weeks. I want to share this victory with all the people who have an important part in my life and of course this extraordinary team, a real band of brothers."

The victory was Omega Pharma-QuickStep's 18th of the season.

Robert Wagner (RadioShack) placed third, 8 seconds off the stage win, while Garmin-Barracuda's Alex Rasmussen was 10 seconds off the pace in fourth, just fractions of a second over defending Driedaagse Van West Vlaanderen race champion Jesse Sergent (RadioShack).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:00.430
2Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:04.023
3Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:08.953
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:10.125
5Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:10.199
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:10.488
7Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:12.738
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:13.293
9Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:13.691
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:15.476
11Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:17.504
12Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:17.855
13Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:18.410
14Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:18.886
15Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:19.015
16Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:20.019
17Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:20.742
18Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:21.312
19Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:21.636
20Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:21.937
21Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:22.531
22Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:22.652
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:23.816
24Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:23.925
25Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:25.754
26Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:26.883
27Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:27.679
28Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:29.543
29Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling0:00:30.328
30Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:31.238
31Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:00:31.293
32Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:00:31.332
33Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:00:31.359
34Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:00:31.418
35Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:31.832
36Zachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:32.031
37Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:00:32.199
38Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:32.238
39Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:32.394
40Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:32.425
41David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:32.636
42David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:33.179
43Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:33.250
44Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:33.543
45Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:33.621
46Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:33.816
47Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:34.039
48Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:34.668
49Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:34.828
50Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:36.242
51Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:36.508
52Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:36.929
53Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:37.238
54Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:37.418
55Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:37.511
56Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:37.562
57Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:37.902
58Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling0:00:38.054
59Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:38.125
60Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:00:38.160
61Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:00:38.879
62Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:39.293
63Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:39.355
64Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:39.609
65Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:39.863
66Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:40.058
67Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:40.133
68Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:40.300
69Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:00:40.855
70Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:40.875
71Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:41.293
72Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling0:00:41.336
73Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:00:42.258
74Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:42.609
75Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:42.746
76Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:00:42.785
77Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:43.179
78Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:43.535
79Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:43.636
80Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:43.734
81Marc De Maar (AHo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:43.773
82Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:44.074
83Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:44.140
84Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:00:44.386
85Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:44.425
86Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:44.629
87Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:44.754
88Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:00:45.050
89Arki Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo0:00:45.203
90Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:45.250
91Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:00:45.539
92Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:00:45.914
93Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:00:46.019
94Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:46.855
95Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:00:46.976
96Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:47.668
97Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:47.797
98Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo0:00:47.800
99Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:48.211
100Henrik Abom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:48.226
101Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:48.437
102Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:48.777
103Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:48.890
104Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:48.906
105Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling0:00:49.199
106Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:00:50.066
107Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:50.090
108Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:50.140
109Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling0:00:50.515
110Dav De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:50.601
111Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:50.738
112Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:50.808
113Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:51.140
114Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:51.312
115Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:00:51.429
116Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:51.953
117Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:00:52.160
118Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:52.269
119Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:52.519
120Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:52.566
121Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:54.066
122Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:00:54.129
123Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:54.457
124Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:00:55.543
125Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:55.758
126Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:00:55.840
127Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
128Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:55.925
129Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:56.222
130Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:56.336
131Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:56.383
132Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:56.664
133Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:56.687
134Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:57.258
135Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:00:57.617
136Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:57.730
137Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:00:58.254
138Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling0:00:58.672
139Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling0:00:58.879
140Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:59.113
141Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling0:00:59.250
142Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:59.367
143Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling0:01:00.254
144Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:00.406
145Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:00.410
146Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:01:00.652
147Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:00.851
148Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:01.164
149Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:01.597
150Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:01.730
151Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:01:02.230
152Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:02.265
153Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:01:02.289
154Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:02.390
155Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:01:02.554
156Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:03.070
157Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:03.273
158Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:03.468
159Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:03.800
160Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:01:03.843
161Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling0:01:04.113
162Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:04.418
163Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:04.660
164Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:04.742
165Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:04.886
166Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:05.258
167Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:01:05.480
168Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:01:06.293
169Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:07.133
170Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:07.656
171Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:08.254
172Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:08.383
173Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:08.832
174Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:01:09.636
175Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:10.160
176Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:01:10.195
177Amir Zargari (IRI) Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:11.074
178Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:01:12.679
179Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling0:01:13.476
180Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:13.515
181Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:13.793
182Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:15.043
183Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:15.082
184Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:16.558
185Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:17.968
186Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:19.215
187James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:01:20.183
188Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:01:23.765
189Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:01:27.543
190Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling0:01:28.175
191Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:28.840
192Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:29.281

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15pts
2Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
3Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan10
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda7
5Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan6
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
7Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling3
9Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda2
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:00
2Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:04
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:10
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:18
6Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:19
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:21
8Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:22
9Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:23
11Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:24
12Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:26
14Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:28
15Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:29
16Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:31
17Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
18Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
19Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:32
20Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke
21Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
22David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:33
23Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
24Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
25Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:34
26Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
27Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:35
28Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
29Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:36
30Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:37
31Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:38
32Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:39
33Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:40
34Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
35Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
36Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:00:41
37Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
38Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
39Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:43
40Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
41Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
42Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:44
43Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
44Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:45
45Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
46Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
47Arki Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
48Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:48
50Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo
51Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling0:00:49
52Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:50
53Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
54Dav De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:51
55Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
56Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
57Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
58Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:00:54
59Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
60Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:56
61Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
62Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
63Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
64Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
65Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
66Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:57
67Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
68Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:58
69Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling0:00:59
70Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling
71Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
72Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling
73Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:00
74Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:01:01
75Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:02
76Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
77Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
78Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:03
79Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:01:04
80Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling
81Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
82Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:05
83Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
84Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:07
85Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:08
86Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:01:10
87Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
88Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:01:13
89Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
90Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:14
91Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:15
92Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:19
93Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:29

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:24:14
2Garmin-Barracuda0:00:25
3Radioshack-Nissan0:00:39
4Sky Procycling0:00:41
5Rusvelo0:00:59
6Spidertech Powered By C10
7Katusha Team0:01:01
8Fdj-Big Mat0:01:06
9Rabobank Continental Team0:01:09
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:12
11Team Europcar0:01:13
12Team Saxo Bank0:01:25
13Lotto Belisol Team0:01:26
14Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:30
15Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
16An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:43
17Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:45
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
20Team Cykelcity.Se0:01:47
21Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:48
22Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
23Caja Rural0:01:55
24Bretagne - Schuller0:02:03
25Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:02

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:00
2Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:04
3Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:09
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:10
5Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
7Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:13
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
9Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:14
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:15
11Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:17
12Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:18
13Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
14Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:19
15Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
16Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:20
17Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:21
18Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
19Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:22
20Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
21Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
22Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:23
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:24
24Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
25Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:26
26Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:27
27Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:28
28Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:29
29Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling0:00:30
30Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:31
31Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
32Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
33Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
34Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
35Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:32
36Zachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
37Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke
38Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
39Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
40Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
41David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:33
42David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
43Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
44Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
45Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:34
46Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
47Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
48Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:35
49Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
50Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:36
51Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
52Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:37
53Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
54Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
55Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
56Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
57Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:38
58Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling
59Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
60Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
61Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:00:39
62Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
63Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
64Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:40
65Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
66Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
67Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
68Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
69Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:00:41
70Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
71Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
72Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling
73Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:00:42
74Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:43
75Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
76Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
77Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
78Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
79Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:44
80Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
81Marc De Maar (AHo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
82Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
83Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
84Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
85Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
86Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:45
87Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
88Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
89Arki Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
90Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
91Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
92Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:00:46
93Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
94Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:47
95Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
96Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:48
97Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
98Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo
99Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
100Henrik Abom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
101Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
102Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:49
103Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
104Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
105Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling
106Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:00:50
107Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
108Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
109Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling
110Dav De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:51
111Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
112Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
113Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
114Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
115Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
116Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:52
117Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
118Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
119Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
120Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
121Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:54
122Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
123Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
124Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:00:55
125Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:56
126Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
127Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
128Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
129Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
130Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
131Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
132Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:57
133Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
134Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
135Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:00:58
136Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
137Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
138Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling0:00:59
139Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling
140Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
141Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling
142Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
143Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling0:01:00
144Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
145Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r La Mondiale
146Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:01:01
147Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
148Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
149Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:02
150Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
151Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
152Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
153Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
154Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
155Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
156Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:03
157Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
158Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
159Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:04
160Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
161Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling
162Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
163Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:05
164Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
165Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
166Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
167Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
168Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:01:06
169Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:07
170Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:08
171Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
172Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
173Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:09
174Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:01:10
175Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
176Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
177Amir Zargari (IRI) Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:11
178Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:01:13
179Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling
180Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
181Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:14
182Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:15
183Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
184Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:16
185Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:18
186Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:19
187James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:01:20
188Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas0:01:24
189Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:01:27
190Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling0:01:28
191Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:29
192Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
2Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
3Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda
5Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
7Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
9Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:00
2Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:04
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:10
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:18
6Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:19
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:21
8Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:22
9Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:23
11Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:24
12Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:26
14Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:28
15Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:29
16Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:31
17Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
18Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
19Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:32
20Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke
21Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
22David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:33
23Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
24Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
25Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:34
26Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
27Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:35
28Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
29Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:36
30Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:37
31Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:38
32Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:39
33Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:40
34Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
35Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
36Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:00:41
37Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
38Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
39Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:43
40Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
41Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
42Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:44
43Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
44Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:45
45Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
46Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
47Arki Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
48Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:48
50Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo
51Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling0:00:49
52Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:50
53Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
54Dav De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:51
55Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
56Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
57Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
58Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:00:54
59Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
60Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:56
61Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
62Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
63Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
64Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
65Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
66Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:57
67Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
68Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:58
69Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling0:00:59
70Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling
71Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
72Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling
73Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:00
74Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:01:01
75Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:02
76Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
77Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
78Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:03
79Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:01:04
80Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling
81Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
82Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:05
83Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
84Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:07
85Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:08
86Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:01:10
87Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
88Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:01:13
89Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
90Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:14
91Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:15
92Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:19
93Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:29

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:24:14
2Garmin-Barracuda0:00:25
3Radioshack-Nissan0:00:39
4Sky Procycling0:00:41
5Rusvelo0:00:59
6Spidertech Powered By C10
7Katusha Team0:01:01
8Fdj-Big Mat0:01:06
9Rabobank Continental Team0:01:09
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:12
11Team Europcar0:01:13
12Team Saxo Bank0:01:25
13Lotto Belisol Team0:01:26
14Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:30
15Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
16An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:43
17Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:45
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
20Team Cykelcity.Se0:01:47
21Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:48
22Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
23Caja Rural0:01:55
24Bretagne - Schuller0:02:03
25Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:02

 

