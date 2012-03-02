Image 1 of 33 Defending champion Jesse Sergent (Radioshack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 33 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) netted the points jersey too (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 33 Overall Driedaagse Van West Vlaanderen leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 33 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) gets the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 33 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 33 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 33 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) steps onto the podium for his first professional win (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 33 Adrien Petit (Cofidis) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 33 Dominique Cornu (Topsport Vlaanderen) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 33 Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 33 Leif Hoste (Accent Jobs) was 60th (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 33 Sander Cordeel was Lotto-Belisol's top man, 28th (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 33 Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 33 Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) took 7th on the day (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 33 Jimmy Casper (AG2R La Mondiale) suffers to the finish of the prologue (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 33 Geoffrey Soupe (FDJ-BigMat) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 33 Luke Roberts was Saxo Bank's top finisher in 13th (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 33 Michael Rogers (Sky), 8th in the prologue (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 33 Sébastien Turgot (Europcar) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 33 Karol Domagalski (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 33 Gorik Gardeyn (Champion System) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 33 Maxime Vantomme (Katusha) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 33 Ben Gastauer (Ag2r La Mondiale) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 33 Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ-BigMat) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 33 Troels Ronning Vinther (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 33 Ben King (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 33 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rides to the prologue victory (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 33 Niels Wytinck (An Post - Sean Kelly) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 33 Edwin Wilson (Team Cykelcity.se) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 33 Jenning Huizenga (Rabobank Continental) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 33 Ryan Roth was the top Pro Continental rider in 11th (Spidertech-C10) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 33 Nikolay Trusov (RusVelo) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 33 of 33 Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Barracuda) could only mange fourth on the prologue (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Polish rider Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) showed he will be a force to be reckoned with this season as he powered to the prologue victory in the Dreidaagse Van West-Vlaanderen on Friday.

The 21-year-old clocked an even 8 minutes for the 7km distance, slicing through the air four seconds quicker than his teammate Julien Vermote to lead an Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1-2 on the day and in the overall standings.

"It's the best day of my life," Kwiatkowski said in a team press release. "I didn't expect to win today. I knew that I had the legs for a good result, maybe top five or top three, but not the victory. I'm over the moon."

After making his debut in the WorldTour with RadioShack last season, Kwiatkowski moved across to the Belgian team for 2012, putting in an impressive ride in Le Samyn earlier this week, where he launched a strong but ultimately unsuccessful breakaway bid in the closing kilometers.

"I'll never forget this moment," Kwiatkowski continued. "It repaid me for all the effort I did in the last weeks. I want to share this victory with all the people who have an important part in my life and of course this extraordinary team, a real band of brothers."

The victory was Omega Pharma-QuickStep's 18th of the season.

Robert Wagner (RadioShack) placed third, 8 seconds off the stage win, while Garmin-Barracuda's Alex Rasmussen was 10 seconds off the pace in fourth, just fractions of a second over defending Driedaagse Van West Vlaanderen race champion Jesse Sergent (RadioShack).

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:00.430 2 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:04.023 3 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:08.953 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:10.125 5 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:10.199 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:10.488 7 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:12.738 8 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:13.293 9 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:13.691 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:15.476 11 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:17.504 12 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:17.855 13 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:18.410 14 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:18.886 15 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:19.015 16 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:20.019 17 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:20.742 18 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:21.312 19 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:21.636 20 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:21.937 21 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:22.531 22 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:22.652 23 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:23.816 24 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:23.925 25 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:25.754 26 Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:26.883 27 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:27.679 28 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:29.543 29 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:30.328 30 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:31.238 31 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:00:31.293 32 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:00:31.332 33 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:00:31.359 34 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:00:31.418 35 Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:31.832 36 Zachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:32.031 37 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:00:32.199 38 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:32.238 39 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:32.394 40 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:32.425 41 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:32.636 42 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:33.179 43 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:33.250 44 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:33.543 45 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:33.621 46 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:33.816 47 Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:34.039 48 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:34.668 49 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:00:34.828 50 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:36.242 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:36.508 52 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:36.929 53 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:37.238 54 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:37.418 55 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:37.511 56 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:37.562 57 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:37.902 58 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:38.054 59 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:38.125 60 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:00:38.160 61 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:00:38.879 62 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:39.293 63 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:39.355 64 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:39.609 65 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:39.863 66 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:40.058 67 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:40.133 68 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:40.300 69 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:00:40.855 70 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:40.875 71 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:41.293 72 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:41.336 73 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:00:42.258 74 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:42.609 75 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:00:42.746 76 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:00:42.785 77 Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:00:43.179 78 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:43.535 79 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:43.636 80 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:43.734 81 Marc De Maar (AHo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:43.773 82 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:44.074 83 Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:44.140 84 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:00:44.386 85 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:44.425 86 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:44.629 87 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:44.754 88 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:00:45.050 89 Arki Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:45.203 90 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:45.250 91 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:00:45.539 92 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:45.914 93 Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:00:46.019 94 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:46.855 95 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:00:46.976 96 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:47.668 97 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:47.797 98 Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:47.800 99 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:48.211 100 Henrik Abom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:00:48.226 101 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:48.437 102 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:48.777 103 Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:48.890 104 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:48.906 105 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:49.199 106 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:00:50.066 107 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:50.090 108 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:50.140 109 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:50.515 110 Dav De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:50.601 111 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:50.738 112 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:50.808 113 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:51.140 114 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:51.312 115 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:00:51.429 116 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:00:51.953 117 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:00:52.160 118 Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:00:52.269 119 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:52.519 120 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:52.566 121 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:54.066 122 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:00:54.129 123 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:54.457 124 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:00:55.543 125 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:55.758 126 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:00:55.840 127 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:55.925 129 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:56.222 130 Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:56.336 131 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:00:56.383 132 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:56.664 133 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:56.687 134 Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:57.258 135 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:00:57.617 136 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:57.730 137 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:00:58.254 138 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:58.672 139 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:00:58.879 140 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:59.113 141 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:59.250 142 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:59.367 143 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 0:01:00.254 144 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:00.406 145 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:00.410 146 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:01:00.652 147 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:00.851 148 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:01.164 149 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:01.597 150 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:01.730 151 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:01:02.230 152 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:02.265 153 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:01:02.289 154 Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:02.390 155 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:01:02.554 156 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:03.070 157 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:03.273 158 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:03.468 159 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:03.800 160 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:01:03.843 161 Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:01:04.113 162 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:04.418 163 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:04.660 164 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:01:04.742 165 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:04.886 166 Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:05.258 167 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:01:05.480 168 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:06.293 169 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:07.133 170 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:07.656 171 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:08.254 172 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:08.383 173 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:08.832 174 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:01:09.636 175 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:10.160 176 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:01:10.195 177 Amir Zargari (IRI) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:11.074 178 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:01:12.679 179 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:01:13.476 180 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:13.515 181 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:13.793 182 Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:15.043 183 Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:15.082 184 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:16.558 185 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:17.968 186 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:19.215 187 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:01:20.183 188 Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:01:23.765 189 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:27.543 190 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:01:28.175 191 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:28.840 192 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:29.281

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 pts 2 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 3 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 10 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda 7 5 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 6 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 7 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 8 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 9 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 2 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:00 2 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:04 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:10 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 6 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:19 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:21 8 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:22 9 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:23 11 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:24 12 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:26 14 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:28 15 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:29 16 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:31 17 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 18 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 19 Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:32 20 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke 21 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 22 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:33 23 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 24 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 25 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:34 26 Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 27 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:35 28 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 29 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:36 30 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:37 31 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:38 32 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:39 33 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:40 34 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team 35 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:00:41 37 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 38 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:43 40 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 41 Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 42 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:44 43 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 44 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:45 45 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 46 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 47 Arki Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 48 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 49 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:48 50 Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo 51 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:49 52 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:50 53 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 54 Dav De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:51 55 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 56 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 57 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 58 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:00:54 59 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 60 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:56 61 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 62 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 63 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 64 Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 65 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 66 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:57 67 Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 68 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:58 69 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:59 70 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling 71 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 72 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 73 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:00 74 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:01:01 75 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:02 76 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 77 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 78 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:03 79 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:01:04 80 Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling 81 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 82 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:05 83 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 84 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:07 85 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:08 86 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:01:10 87 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:01:13 89 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 90 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:14 91 Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:15 92 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:19 93 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:29

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:24:14 2 Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:25 3 Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:39 4 Sky Procycling 0:00:41 5 Rusvelo 0:00:59 6 Spidertech Powered By C10 7 Katusha Team 0:01:01 8 Fdj-Big Mat 0:01:06 9 Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:09 10 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:12 11 Team Europcar 0:01:13 12 Team Saxo Bank 0:01:25 13 Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:26 14 Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:30 15 Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 16 An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:43 17 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:45 18 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 20 Team Cykelcity.Se 0:01:47 21 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:48 22 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 23 Caja Rural 0:01:55 24 Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:03 25 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:02

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:00 2 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:04 3 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:09 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:10 5 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:13 8 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 9 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:14 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:15 11 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:17 12 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 13 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 14 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:19 15 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 16 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:20 17 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:21 18 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:22 20 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 21 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:23 23 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:24 24 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 25 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:26 26 Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:27 27 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:28 28 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:29 29 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:30 30 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:31 31 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 32 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 33 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 34 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 35 Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:32 36 Zachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 37 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke 38 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 40 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 41 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:33 42 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 43 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 44 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 45 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:34 46 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 47 Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 48 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:35 49 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 50 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:36 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan 52 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:37 53 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 54 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 55 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 56 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 57 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:38 58 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 59 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 60 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 61 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:00:39 62 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 63 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 64 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:40 65 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 66 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 67 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team 68 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 69 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:00:41 70 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 71 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 72 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 73 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:00:42 74 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:43 75 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 76 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 77 Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 78 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 79 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:44 80 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 81 Marc De Maar (AHo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 82 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 83 Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 84 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 85 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 86 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:45 87 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 88 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 89 Arki Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 90 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 91 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 92 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:46 93 Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 94 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:47 95 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 96 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:48 97 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 98 Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo 99 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 100 Henrik Abom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 101 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 102 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:49 103 Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 104 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 105 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 106 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:00:50 107 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 108 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 109 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 110 Dav De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:51 111 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan 112 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 113 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 114 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 115 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 116 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:00:52 117 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 118 Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 119 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 120 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 121 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:54 122 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 123 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 124 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:00:55 125 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:56 126 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 127 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 129 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 130 Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 131 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 132 Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:57 133 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 134 Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 135 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:00:58 136 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 137 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 138 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:59 139 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling 140 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 141 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 142 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 143 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 0:01:00 144 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 145 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r La Mondiale 146 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:01:01 147 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 148 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 149 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:02 150 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 151 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 152 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 153 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 154 Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 155 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 156 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:03 157 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 158 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 159 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:04 160 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 161 Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling 162 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 163 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:05 164 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 165 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 166 Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 167 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 168 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:06 169 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:07 170 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:08 171 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 172 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 173 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:09 174 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:01:10 175 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 176 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 177 Amir Zargari (IRI) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:11 178 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:01:13 179 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling 180 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 181 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:14 182 Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:15 183 Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo 184 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:16 185 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:18 186 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:19 187 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:01:20 188 Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:01:24 189 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:27 190 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:01:28 191 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:29 192 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda 5 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 9 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:00 2 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:04 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:10 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 6 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:19 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:21 8 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:22 9 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:23 11 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:24 12 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:26 14 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:28 15 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:29 16 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:31 17 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 18 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 19 Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:32 20 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke 21 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 22 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:33 23 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 24 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 25 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:34 26 Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 27 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:35 28 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 29 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:36 30 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:37 31 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:38 32 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:39 33 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:40 34 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team 35 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:00:41 37 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 38 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:43 40 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 41 Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 42 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:44 43 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 44 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:45 45 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 46 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 47 Arki Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 48 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 49 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:48 50 Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo 51 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:49 52 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:50 53 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 54 Dav De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:51 55 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 56 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 57 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 58 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:00:54 59 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 60 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:56 61 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 62 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 63 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 64 Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 65 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 66 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:57 67 Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 68 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:58 69 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:59 70 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling 71 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 72 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 73 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:00 74 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:01:01 75 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:02 76 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 77 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 78 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:03 79 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:01:04 80 Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling 81 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 82 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:05 83 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 84 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:07 85 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:08 86 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:01:10 87 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke 0:01:13 89 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 90 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:14 91 Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:15 92 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:19 93 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:29