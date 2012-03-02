Kwiatkowski scorches to West Flanders prologue win
Vermote and Wagner second and third
Prologue - (ITT): Middelkerke - Middelkerke
Polish rider Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) showed he will be a force to be reckoned with this season as he powered to the prologue victory in the Dreidaagse Van West-Vlaanderen on Friday.
The 21-year-old clocked an even 8 minutes for the 7km distance, slicing through the air four seconds quicker than his teammate Julien Vermote to lead an Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1-2 on the day and in the overall standings.
"It's the best day of my life," Kwiatkowski said in a team press release. "I didn't expect to win today. I knew that I had the legs for a good result, maybe top five or top three, but not the victory. I'm over the moon."
After making his debut in the WorldTour with RadioShack last season, Kwiatkowski moved across to the Belgian team for 2012, putting in an impressive ride in Le Samyn earlier this week, where he launched a strong but ultimately unsuccessful breakaway bid in the closing kilometers.
"I'll never forget this moment," Kwiatkowski continued. "It repaid me for all the effort I did in the last weeks. I want to share this victory with all the people who have an important part in my life and of course this extraordinary team, a real band of brothers."
The victory was Omega Pharma-QuickStep's 18th of the season.
Robert Wagner (RadioShack) placed third, 8 seconds off the stage win, while Garmin-Barracuda's Alex Rasmussen was 10 seconds off the pace in fourth, just fractions of a second over defending Driedaagse Van West Vlaanderen race champion Jesse Sergent (RadioShack).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:00.430
|2
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:04.023
|3
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:08.953
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:10.125
|5
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:10.199
|6
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:10.488
|7
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:12.738
|8
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13.293
|9
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:13.691
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:15.476
|11
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:17.504
|12
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:17.855
|13
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:18.410
|14
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:18.886
|15
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:19.015
|16
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:20.019
|17
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:20.742
|18
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:21.312
|19
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:21.636
|20
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:21.937
|21
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:22.531
|22
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:22.652
|23
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:23.816
|24
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:23.925
|25
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:25.754
|26
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:26.883
|27
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:27.679
|28
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:29.543
|29
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling
|0:00:30.328
|30
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:31.238
|31
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:00:31.293
|32
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|0:00:31.332
|33
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:00:31.359
|34
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:00:31.418
|35
|Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:31.832
|36
|Zachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:32.031
|37
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|0:00:32.199
|38
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:32.238
|39
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:32.394
|40
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:32.425
|41
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:32.636
|42
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:33.179
|43
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:33.250
|44
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:33.543
|45
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:33.621
|46
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:33.816
|47
|Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:34.039
|48
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:34.668
|49
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:34.828
|50
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:36.242
|51
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:36.508
|52
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:36.929
|53
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:37.238
|54
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:37.418
|55
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:37.511
|56
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:37.562
|57
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:37.902
|58
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling
|0:00:38.054
|59
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:38.125
|60
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:00:38.160
|61
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:00:38.879
|62
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:39.293
|63
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:39.355
|64
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:39.609
|65
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:39.863
|66
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:40.058
|67
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:40.133
|68
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:40.300
|69
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|0:00:40.855
|70
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:40.875
|71
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:41.293
|72
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling
|0:00:41.336
|73
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:00:42.258
|74
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:42.609
|75
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:42.746
|76
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:00:42.785
|77
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:43.179
|78
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:43.535
|79
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:43.636
|80
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:43.734
|81
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:43.773
|82
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:44.074
|83
|Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:44.140
|84
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|0:00:44.386
|85
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:44.425
|86
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:44.629
|87
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:44.754
|88
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:00:45.050
|89
|Arki Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:45.203
|90
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:45.250
|91
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:00:45.539
|92
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:00:45.914
|93
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|0:00:46.019
|94
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:46.855
|95
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:00:46.976
|96
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:47.668
|97
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:47.797
|98
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:47.800
|99
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:48.211
|100
|Henrik Abom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:48.226
|101
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:48.437
|102
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:48.777
|103
|Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:48.890
|104
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:48.906
|105
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling
|0:00:49.199
|106
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:00:50.066
|107
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:50.090
|108
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:50.140
|109
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling
|0:00:50.515
|110
|Dav De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:50.601
|111
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:50.738
|112
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:50.808
|113
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:51.140
|114
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:51.312
|115
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:00:51.429
|116
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:51.953
|117
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:00:52.160
|118
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:52.269
|119
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:52.519
|120
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:52.566
|121
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:54.066
|122
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:00:54.129
|123
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:54.457
|124
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:00:55.543
|125
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:55.758
|126
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:00:55.840
|127
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:55.925
|129
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:56.222
|130
|Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:56.336
|131
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:56.383
|132
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:56.664
|133
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:56.687
|134
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:57.258
|135
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:00:57.617
|136
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:57.730
|137
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:00:58.254
|138
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling
|0:00:58.672
|139
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:00:58.879
|140
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:59.113
|141
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling
|0:00:59.250
|142
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:59.367
|143
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling
|0:01:00.254
|144
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:00.406
|145
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:00.410
|146
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:01:00.652
|147
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:00.851
|148
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:01.164
|149
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:01.597
|150
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:01.730
|151
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:01:02.230
|152
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:02.265
|153
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:02.289
|154
|Jason McCartney (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:02.390
|155
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:01:02.554
|156
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:03.070
|157
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:03.273
|158
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:03.468
|159
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:03.800
|160
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|0:01:03.843
|161
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:01:04.113
|162
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:04.418
|163
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:04.660
|164
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:01:04.742
|165
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:04.886
|166
|Javier Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:05.258
|167
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:05.480
|168
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:06.293
|169
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:07.133
|170
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:07.656
|171
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:08.254
|172
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:08.383
|173
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:08.832
|174
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|0:01:09.636
|175
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:10.160
|176
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:10.195
|177
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:11.074
|178
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|0:01:12.679
|179
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:01:13.476
|180
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:13.515
|181
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:13.793
|182
|Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:15.043
|183
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:15.082
|184
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:16.558
|185
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:17.968
|186
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:19.215
|187
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:01:20.183
|188
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:01:23.765
|189
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:27.543
|190
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:01:28.175
|191
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:28.840
|192
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:29.281
