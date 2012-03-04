Image 1 of 17 Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat) wins the final stage at the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 17 Points classification winner Arnaud Demare (FDF-Big Mat) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 17 Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) earned his first professional victory at the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 17 Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) is the overall winner of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 17 Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) puts on the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 17 Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat) with the spoils of stage victory. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 17 Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat) won the final stage. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 17 Stage 2 winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 17 Stage 2 winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 17 Runner-up the previous day, Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat) goes one better to win the final stage. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 17 A 56-strong front group arrived to vie for stage honours. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 17 The peloton winds up for the final sprint in dismal conditions. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 17 Best young rider Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 17 Sprint classification winner Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 17 Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony) on the podium for winning the sprint classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 17 Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony) dons the sprint classification jersey. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 17 Points classification winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Arnaud Demare (FDF-Big Mat), runner-up on the previous stage, went one place better on the final day of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen as he sprinted to victory in Ichtegem. The 20-year-old Frenchman, the reigning U23 world road champion, outkicked Alexander Porsev (Katusha Team) and Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) on a taxing day featuring steady rain, cold weather and numerous cobbled climbs.

Runner-up Alexander Porsev suffered an untimely flat with only 10 kilometres remaining, but managed to return to the field and nearly take the win. "I'm very happy about today's podium, it was really a hard stage," said Porsev. "I could have won, but in the end I was unlucky. I spent a lot of energy to close the gap to the main group so I was a little tired for the final sprint. Nevertheless, I almost managed to win, but Demare passed me in the last few metres. It's a bit frustrating, but I'm definitely satisfied."

The miserable conditions, coupled with the narrow Belgian roads, were ingredients for plenty of crashes on the day, one of which, at approximately 50km remaining in the 186.5km stage, forced overnight race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) to abandon. The Belgian ProTour squad showed its depth, however, as second-year professional Julien Vermote shifted his role from domestique for Kwiatkowski to yellow jersey on the road after his Polish teammate crashed out.

The 22-year-old Belgian started the stage in second overall, four seconds off the lead held by Kwiatkowski, and finished in the front group to secure overall victory on a hectic day of racing. Defending champion Jesse Sergent finished second overall, six seconds back, with Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha Team) completing the final general classification podium at nine seconds.

It was an unexpected victory for Vermote, the Belgian's first as a professional.

"I really didn’t expect to win the race," Vermote said. "I’m really sad for Michal [Kwiatkowski], he didn’t win only because of bad luck. But we are a fantastic team here. Everybody sacrifice themself for the team result.

"It was really a terrible day due to the weather conditions. When the group broke into two parts I remained behind with Michal. When I realized that Michal could lose the race I put him in my wheel and we made a terrific effort to come back. We went really fast.

Disaster struck, however, as Vermote and Kwiatkowski were about to bridge across to the front group. "When we were really nearly to close the gap, Michal crashed in a roundabout. At that point I had no choice and I went alone," said Vermote.

"On the road I found Francesco Chicchi and Matthew Brammeier who helped me to complete the chase. Then the guys were super. Guillaume and Andy Fenn worked hard controlling the race and in the last part of the race, Matteo Trentin controlled everything. He was super strong."

A hard day in the saddle

The final day of racing at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen would be the longest stage, at 186.5km, from Nieuwpoort to Ichtegem. After a 75km opening stretch along the North Sea, the route turned inland where the peloton would tackle five climbs: the Goeberg, Zwarte Berg, Rodeberg, Monteberg and the legendary Kemmelberg.

The peloton would arrive in Ichtegem after 153km of racing where they then faced three laps of an 11km finishing circuit. The circuit provided a sting in the tail as each lap the riders would tackle the Keiberg, a sector of pave and then the Ruidenberg, which tops out at 5km to go.

Mother Nature would provide an added factor in steady rain and cold weather for the final stage to test the riders' fortitude and bike-handling skills.

For much of the stage seven riders were on the attack and pushed their lead out over four minutes. The break included David Boucher (FDJ-Big Mat), Aitor Galdos (Caja Rural), Julien Bérard (AG2R La Mondiale), Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Christopher Juul Jensen (Saxo Bank), Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Andy Cappelle (Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's).

Approaching the finishing circuits, with the break's lead cut to less than 30 seconds, the pursuing peloton split into several groups. Ten riders managed to bridge to the seven-man break to form a 17-rider lead group. The riders able to bridge to the break included Mathieu Ladagnous (FDJ), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Mattéo Trentin and Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma - Quickstep), Robert Wagner (RadioShack-Nissan), Tyler Farrar, Jack Bauer and Michel Kreder (Garmin-Barracuda) plus Luke Rowe and Ben Swift (Team Sky).

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski's yellow jersey was in jeopardy, as several riders close to him on general classification had made the front group. Wagner started the day in third place, nine seconds back, while Bauer and Farrar were 14 and 15 seconds behind respectively.

Omega Pharma-Quickstep still had cards to play as Van Keirsbulck started the stage in fifth overall, 10 seconds behind his teammate overall and just one second behind Wagner, the best-placed rider on general classification in the lead group. Additionally Van Keirsbulck had teammates Mattéo Trentin and Andrew Fenn for assistance which proved invaluable at the day's final intermediate sprint. Fenn and Van Keirsbulck finished 1-2 respectively, and the two-second bonus by Van Keirsbulck moved him one second in front of Wagner to become the new virtual leader on the road.

Meanwhile, Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Vermote was attempting to bridge across to the leaders with teammate Kwiatkowski in tow, but Kwiatkowski crashed heavily and would be unable to continue.

Despite the best efforts of the lead group to stay away, a general re-grouping occurred on the penultimate finishing circuit with 20km remaining. Omega Pharma-Quickstep controlled the peloton for Vermote and kept the bunch together through to the sprint finale, taken by an on-form Arnaud Demare.

Full Results 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 4:35:48 2 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 6 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 9 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 11 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 12 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 14 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 16 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 17 Zachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 18 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 19 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 21 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 22 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 23 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 24 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 25 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 27 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 28 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 29 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 30 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 31 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 32 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 33 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 35 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 37 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 38 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 41 Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 42 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 43 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 44 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 45 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 47 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 48 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 49 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 50 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 51 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 52 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 53 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 54 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 55 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 56 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 57 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:31 58 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 59 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 60 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 61 Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 62 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 63 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 64 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 65 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:41 67 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:55 68 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team 69 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 70 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:28 71 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:37 72 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 73 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 74 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 75 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 76 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:41 77 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 78 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:44 80 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:55 81 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:37 82 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:12 83 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 84 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 85 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 87 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:31 88 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:03:51 89 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:05:06 90 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:05:12 91 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:43 92 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 93 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2R La Mondiale 94 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 95 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank 96 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 97 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 98 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Ag2R La Mondiale 99 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 100 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 101 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 102 Javier F Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 103 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 104 Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 105 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 106 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:52

Points 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 15 pts 2 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 12 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 7 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 6 6 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 6 7 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 9 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 10 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 3 11 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 12 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 13 David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 2 14 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 15 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 1 16 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 1

Sprint 1 - Salons Saint Germain Diksmuide, 46.1km 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 3 pts 2 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 1

Sprint 2 - Kemmelberg, 92.9km 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 3 pts 2 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 1

Sprint 3 - 1st passage of finishing circuit, 153.5km 1 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 pts 2 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 1

Young riders 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 4:35:48 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 5 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 8 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 12 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 15 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 16 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 17 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 21 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 23 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 24 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 25 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 26 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 27 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 0:00:27 28 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:31 29 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 30 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:41 32 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:55 33 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:28 35 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:37 36 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 37 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 38 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 39 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 40 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 41 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:55 42 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:37 43 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:12 44 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 45 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:31 46 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:03:51 47 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:05:06 48 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:05:12 49 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:43 50 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 51 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 52 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team

Teams 1 Katusha Team 13:47:24 2 FDJ-Big Mat 3 An Post - Sean Kelly 4 Sky Procycling 5 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Team Europcar 7 Garmin-Barracuda 8 Lotto Belisol Team 9 RadioShack-Nissan 10 Team Saxo Bank 11 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 12 Spidertech Powered By C10 13 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 14 Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 15 Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:02 16 Team Cykelcity.se 0:02:08 17 Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:32 18 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:37 19 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:12 20 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:39 21 Caja Rural 0:13:26 22 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:15:07

Final general classification 1 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8:58:15 2 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:06 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:09 4 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:10 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:11 6 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 0:00:14 7 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:17 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:18 12 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:19 14 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:20 15 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:25 16 David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 0:00:27 17 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 18 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 20 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:28 21 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 22 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 23 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:35 24 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:36 25 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:38 27 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:39 28 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:40 29 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:42 30 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:44 31 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:45 32 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:47 33 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:00:48 34 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:50 35 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 0:00:51 36 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:00:54 37 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:55 38 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 39 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:58 40 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 41 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:59 42 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:00 43 Zachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 44 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 45 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 46 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 0:01:01 47 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:03 48 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:04 49 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:06 50 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:11 51 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 52 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 53 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 54 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:15 55 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:18 57 Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:20 58 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26 59 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:28 60 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:32 61 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:35 62 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:47 63 Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:01:51 64 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:01:57 65 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:03 66 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 67 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:02:05 68 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:07 69 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 70 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:13 71 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:19 72 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:24 73 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:27 74 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:38 75 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:53 76 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:58 77 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:03:06 78 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:16 79 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:24 80 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:32 81 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:42 82 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:56 83 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:02 84 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:10 85 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:16 86 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:36 87 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:04:54 88 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:05:24 89 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:06:50 90 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:55 91 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:23 92 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 93 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 94 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:35 95 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:07:37 96 Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:07:38 97 Javier F Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:44 98 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:07:47 99 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:07:51 100 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:57 101 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:06 102 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 0:09:27 103 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:51 104 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 0:13:05 105 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:13:24 106 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:13:27 107 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:56

Points classification 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 27 pts 2 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 3 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 12 4 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 11 5 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 6 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 10 7 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 10 8 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 8 10 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 11 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 7 12 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 6 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 6 14 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 15 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 5 16 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 17 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 4 18 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 19 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 20 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 21 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 3 22 David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 2 23 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 24 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 2 25 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 26 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 27 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 1 28 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 1

Sprint classification 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 11 pts 2 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 3 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 6 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 7 David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 2 8 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 1

Young riders classification 1 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8:58:15 2 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:06 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 0:00:17 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:18 6 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:19 7 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:20 8 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:25 9 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:27 10 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:36 12 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:39 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:44 14 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:47 15 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:50 16 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 0:00:51 17 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:55 18 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:58 19 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:00 20 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 21 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 0:01:01 22 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:03 23 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 24 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:15 26 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:18 27 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26 28 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:28 29 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:35 30 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:47 31 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:03 32 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:02:05 34 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:07 35 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:13 36 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:19 37 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:27 38 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:53 39 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:58 40 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:16 41 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:24 42 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:56 43 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:02 44 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:10 45 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:04:54 46 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:05:24 47 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:06:50 48 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:23 49 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:35 50 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:07:37 51 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:07:47 52 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:56