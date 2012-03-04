Vermote victorious at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen
Demare wins final stage
Stage 2: Nieuwpoort - Ichtegem
Arnaud Demare (FDF-Big Mat), runner-up on the previous stage, went one place better on the final day of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen as he sprinted to victory in Ichtegem. The 20-year-old Frenchman, the reigning U23 world road champion, outkicked Alexander Porsev (Katusha Team) and Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) on a taxing day featuring steady rain, cold weather and numerous cobbled climbs.
Runner-up Alexander Porsev suffered an untimely flat with only 10 kilometres remaining, but managed to return to the field and nearly take the win. "I'm very happy about today's podium, it was really a hard stage," said Porsev. "I could have won, but in the end I was unlucky. I spent a lot of energy to close the gap to the main group so I was a little tired for the final sprint. Nevertheless, I almost managed to win, but Demare passed me in the last few metres. It's a bit frustrating, but I'm definitely satisfied."
The miserable conditions, coupled with the narrow Belgian roads, were ingredients for plenty of crashes on the day, one of which, at approximately 50km remaining in the 186.5km stage, forced overnight race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) to abandon. The Belgian ProTour squad showed its depth, however, as second-year professional Julien Vermote shifted his role from domestique for Kwiatkowski to yellow jersey on the road after his Polish teammate crashed out.
The 22-year-old Belgian started the stage in second overall, four seconds off the lead held by Kwiatkowski, and finished in the front group to secure overall victory on a hectic day of racing. Defending champion Jesse Sergent finished second overall, six seconds back, with Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha Team) completing the final general classification podium at nine seconds.
It was an unexpected victory for Vermote, the Belgian's first as a professional.
"I really didn’t expect to win the race," Vermote said. "I’m really sad for Michal [Kwiatkowski], he didn’t win only because of bad luck. But we are a fantastic team here. Everybody sacrifice themself for the team result.
"It was really a terrible day due to the weather conditions. When the group broke into two parts I remained behind with Michal. When I realized that Michal could lose the race I put him in my wheel and we made a terrific effort to come back. We went really fast.
Disaster struck, however, as Vermote and Kwiatkowski were about to bridge across to the front group. "When we were really nearly to close the gap, Michal crashed in a roundabout. At that point I had no choice and I went alone," said Vermote.
"On the road I found Francesco Chicchi and Matthew Brammeier who helped me to complete the chase. Then the guys were super. Guillaume and Andy Fenn worked hard controlling the race and in the last part of the race, Matteo Trentin controlled everything. He was super strong."
A hard day in the saddle
The final day of racing at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen would be the longest stage, at 186.5km, from Nieuwpoort to Ichtegem. After a 75km opening stretch along the North Sea, the route turned inland where the peloton would tackle five climbs: the Goeberg, Zwarte Berg, Rodeberg, Monteberg and the legendary Kemmelberg.
The peloton would arrive in Ichtegem after 153km of racing where they then faced three laps of an 11km finishing circuit. The circuit provided a sting in the tail as each lap the riders would tackle the Keiberg, a sector of pave and then the Ruidenberg, which tops out at 5km to go.
Mother Nature would provide an added factor in steady rain and cold weather for the final stage to test the riders' fortitude and bike-handling skills.
For much of the stage seven riders were on the attack and pushed their lead out over four minutes. The break included David Boucher (FDJ-Big Mat), Aitor Galdos (Caja Rural), Julien Bérard (AG2R La Mondiale), Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Christopher Juul Jensen (Saxo Bank), Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Andy Cappelle (Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's).
Approaching the finishing circuits, with the break's lead cut to less than 30 seconds, the pursuing peloton split into several groups. Ten riders managed to bridge to the seven-man break to form a 17-rider lead group. The riders able to bridge to the break included Mathieu Ladagnous (FDJ), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Mattéo Trentin and Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma - Quickstep), Robert Wagner (RadioShack-Nissan), Tyler Farrar, Jack Bauer and Michel Kreder (Garmin-Barracuda) plus Luke Rowe and Ben Swift (Team Sky).
Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski's yellow jersey was in jeopardy, as several riders close to him on general classification had made the front group. Wagner started the day in third place, nine seconds back, while Bauer and Farrar were 14 and 15 seconds behind respectively.
Omega Pharma-Quickstep still had cards to play as Van Keirsbulck started the stage in fifth overall, 10 seconds behind his teammate overall and just one second behind Wagner, the best-placed rider on general classification in the lead group. Additionally Van Keirsbulck had teammates Mattéo Trentin and Andrew Fenn for assistance which proved invaluable at the day's final intermediate sprint. Fenn and Van Keirsbulck finished 1-2 respectively, and the two-second bonus by Van Keirsbulck moved him one second in front of Wagner to become the new virtual leader on the road.
Meanwhile, Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Vermote was attempting to bridge across to the leaders with teammate Kwiatkowski in tow, but Kwiatkowski crashed heavily and would be unable to continue.
Despite the best efforts of the lead group to stay away, a general re-grouping occurred on the penultimate finishing circuit with 20km remaining. Omega Pharma-Quickstep controlled the peloton for Vermote and kept the bunch together through to the sprint finale, taken by an on-form Arnaud Demare.
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|4:35:48
|2
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|9
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|11
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|12
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|14
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|16
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|Zachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|18
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|19
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|21
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|22
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|23
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|24
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|25
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|28
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|29
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|31
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|32
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|33
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|35
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|38
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|41
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|42
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|43
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|44
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|45
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|47
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|48
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|49
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|50
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|51
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|52
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|53
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|54
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|55
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|56
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|57
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:31
|58
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|59
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|60
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|61
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|62
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|63
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|64
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|65
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:41
|67
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:55
|68
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|69
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|70
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:28
|71
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:37
|72
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|73
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|74
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|75
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|76
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:41
|77
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:44
|80
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:55
|81
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:37
|82
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:12
|83
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|84
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|85
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|87
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:31
|88
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:03:51
|89
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:05:06
|90
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:05:12
|91
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:43
|92
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|93
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2R La Mondiale
|94
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|95
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
|96
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|97
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|98
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Ag2R La Mondiale
|99
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|100
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|101
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|102
|Javier F Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|103
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|104
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|105
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|106
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:52
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|6
|7
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|9
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|10
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|11
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|12
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|13
|David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|2
|14
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|15
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|1
|16
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|1
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|3
|pts
|2
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|1
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|3
|pts
|2
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|1
|1
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|3
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|1
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|4:35:48
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|5
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|8
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|12
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|15
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|16
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|17
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|23
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|24
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|25
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|26
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|0:00:27
|28
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:31
|29
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|30
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:41
|32
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:55
|33
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:28
|35
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:37
|36
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|37
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|38
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|39
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|40
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|41
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:55
|42
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:37
|43
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:12
|44
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|45
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:31
|46
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:03:51
|47
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:05:06
|48
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:05:12
|49
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:43
|50
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|51
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|52
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|1
|Katusha Team
|13:47:24
|2
|FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|Sky Procycling
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Team Europcar
|7
|Garmin-Barracuda
|8
|Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|12
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|13
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|14
|Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|15
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:02
|16
|Team Cykelcity.se
|0:02:08
|17
|Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:32
|18
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:37
|19
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:12
|20
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:39
|21
|Caja Rural
|0:13:26
|22
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:07
|1
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8:58:15
|2
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:06
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:10
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:11
|6
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|0:00:14
|7
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:17
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:18
|12
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:19
|14
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:20
|15
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:25
|16
|David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|0:00:27
|17
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|18
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|20
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:28
|21
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|22
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|23
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:35
|24
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:36
|25
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:38
|27
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:39
|28
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:40
|29
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:00:42
|30
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:44
|31
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:45
|32
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:47
|33
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:48
|34
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:50
|35
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|0:00:51
|36
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:00:54
|37
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:55
|38
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|39
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:58
|40
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|41
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:59
|42
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:00
|43
|Zachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|44
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|45
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|46
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|0:01:01
|47
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:03
|48
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:04
|49
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:06
|50
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:11
|51
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|52
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|54
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:15
|55
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:18
|57
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:20
|58
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|59
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:28
|60
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:32
|61
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:35
|62
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:47
|63
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:01:51
|64
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:01:57
|65
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:03
|66
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:02:05
|68
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:07
|69
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|70
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:13
|71
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:19
|72
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:24
|73
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:27
|74
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|75
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|76
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:58
|77
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:06
|78
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:16
|79
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:24
|80
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:32
|81
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:42
|82
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:56
|83
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:02
|84
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:10
|85
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:16
|86
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:36
|87
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:04:54
|88
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:05:24
|89
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:06:50
|90
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:55
|91
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:23
|92
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|93
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:35
|95
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:07:37
|96
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:07:38
|97
|Javier F Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:44
|98
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:07:47
|99
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:07:51
|100
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:57
|101
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:06
|102
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:09:27
|103
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:51
|104
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:13:05
|105
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:24
|106
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:13:27
|107
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:56
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|27
|pts
|2
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|3
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|4
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|11
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|8
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|9
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|8
|10
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|11
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|12
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|14
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|15
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|5
|16
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|17
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|4
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|19
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|20
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|21
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|22
|David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|2
|23
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|24
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|2
|25
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|26
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|27
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|1
|28
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|11
|pts
|2
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|3
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|5
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|6
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|7
|David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|2
|8
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|1
|1
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8:58:15
|2
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:06
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|0:00:17
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:18
|6
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:19
|7
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:20
|8
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:25
|9
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:27
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:36
|12
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:39
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:44
|14
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:47
|15
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:50
|16
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|0:00:51
|17
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:55
|18
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:58
|19
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:00
|20
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|21
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|0:01:01
|22
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:03
|23
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|24
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:15
|26
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:18
|27
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|28
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:28
|29
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:35
|30
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:47
|31
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:03
|32
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:02:05
|34
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:07
|35
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:13
|36
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:19
|37
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:27
|38
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|39
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:58
|40
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:16
|41
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:24
|42
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:56
|43
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:02
|44
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:10
|45
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:04:54
|46
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:05:24
|47
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:06:50
|48
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:23
|49
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:35
|50
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:07:37
|51
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:07:47
|52
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:56
|1
|Garmin-Barracuda
|26:55:12
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:14
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:16
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:00:36
|5
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:41
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:47
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:00:48
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:00
|9
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:01
|10
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:05
|11
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:18
|12
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|13
|Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:01:51
|14
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|15
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:40
|16
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:47
|17
|Rabobank Continental Team
|0:03:16
|18
|Team Cykelcity.se
|0:04:02
|19
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:59
|20
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:04
|21
|Caja Rural
|0:14:56
|22
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:03
