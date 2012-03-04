Trending

Vermote victorious at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen

Demare wins final stage

Image 1 of 17

Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat) wins the final stage at the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen.

Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat) wins the final stage at the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 17

Points classification winner Arnaud Demare (FDF-Big Mat)

Points classification winner Arnaud Demare (FDF-Big Mat)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 17

Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) earned his first professional victory at the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen

Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) earned his first professional victory at the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 17

Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) is the overall winner of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen.

Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) is the overall winner of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 17

Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) puts on the leader's jersey.

Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) puts on the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 17

Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat) with the spoils of stage victory.

Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat) with the spoils of stage victory.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 17

Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat) won the final stage.

Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat) won the final stage.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 17

Stage 2 winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat)

Stage 2 winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 17

Stage 2 winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat)

Stage 2 winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 17

Runner-up the previous day, Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat) goes one better to win the final stage.

Runner-up the previous day, Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat) goes one better to win the final stage.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 17

A 56-strong front group arrived to vie for stage honours.

A 56-strong front group arrived to vie for stage honours.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 17

The peloton winds up for the final sprint in dismal conditions.

The peloton winds up for the final sprint in dismal conditions.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 17

Best young rider Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Best young rider Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 17

Sprint classification winner Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony)

Sprint classification winner Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 17

Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony) on the podium for winning the sprint classification.

Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony) on the podium for winning the sprint classification.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 17

Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony) dons the sprint classification jersey.

Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony) dons the sprint classification jersey.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 17

Points classification winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat).

Points classification winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Arnaud Demare (FDF-Big Mat), runner-up on the previous stage, went one place better on the final day of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen as he sprinted to victory in Ichtegem. The 20-year-old Frenchman, the reigning U23 world road champion, outkicked Alexander Porsev (Katusha Team) and Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) on a taxing day featuring steady rain, cold weather and numerous cobbled climbs.

Runner-up Alexander Porsev suffered an untimely flat with only 10 kilometres remaining, but managed to return to the field and nearly take the win. "I'm very happy about today's podium, it was really a hard stage," said Porsev. "I could have won, but in the end I was unlucky. I spent a lot of energy to close the gap to the main group so I was a little tired for the final sprint. Nevertheless, I almost managed to win, but Demare passed me in the last few metres. It's a bit frustrating, but I'm definitely satisfied."

The miserable conditions, coupled with the narrow Belgian roads, were ingredients for plenty of crashes on the day, one of which, at approximately 50km remaining in the 186.5km stage, forced overnight race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) to abandon. The Belgian ProTour squad showed its depth, however, as second-year professional Julien Vermote shifted his role from domestique for Kwiatkowski to yellow jersey on the road after his Polish teammate crashed out.

The 22-year-old Belgian started the stage in second overall, four seconds off the lead held by Kwiatkowski, and finished in the front group to secure overall victory on a hectic day of racing. Defending champion Jesse Sergent finished second overall, six seconds back, with Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha Team) completing the final general classification podium at nine seconds.

It was an unexpected victory for Vermote, the Belgian's first as a professional.

"I really didn’t expect to win the race," Vermote said. "I’m really sad for Michal [Kwiatkowski], he didn’t win only because of bad luck. But we are a fantastic team here. Everybody sacrifice themself for the team result.

"It was really a terrible day due to the weather conditions. When the group broke into two parts I remained behind with Michal. When I realized that Michal could lose the race I put him in my wheel and we made a terrific effort to come back. We went really fast.

Disaster struck, however, as Vermote and Kwiatkowski were about to bridge across to the front group. "When we were really nearly to close the gap, Michal crashed in a roundabout. At that point I had no choice and I went alone," said Vermote.

"On the road I found Francesco Chicchi and Matthew Brammeier who helped me to complete the chase. Then the guys were super. Guillaume and Andy Fenn worked hard controlling the race and in the last part of the race, Matteo Trentin controlled everything. He was super strong."

A hard day in the saddle

The final day of racing at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen would be the longest stage, at 186.5km, from Nieuwpoort to Ichtegem. After a 75km opening stretch along the North Sea, the route turned inland where the peloton would tackle five climbs: the Goeberg, Zwarte Berg, Rodeberg, Monteberg and the legendary Kemmelberg.

The peloton would arrive in Ichtegem after 153km of racing where they then faced three laps of an 11km finishing circuit. The circuit provided a sting in the tail as each lap the riders would tackle the Keiberg, a sector of pave and then the Ruidenberg, which tops out at 5km to go.

Mother Nature would provide an added factor in steady rain and cold weather for the final stage to test the riders' fortitude and bike-handling skills.

For much of the stage seven riders were on the attack and pushed their lead out over four minutes. The break included David Boucher (FDJ-Big Mat), Aitor Galdos (Caja Rural), Julien Bérard (AG2R La Mondiale), Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Christopher Juul Jensen (Saxo Bank), Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Andy Cappelle (Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's).

Approaching the finishing circuits, with the break's lead cut to less than 30 seconds, the pursuing peloton split into several groups. Ten riders managed to bridge to the seven-man break to form a 17-rider lead group. The riders able to bridge to the break included Mathieu Ladagnous (FDJ), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Mattéo Trentin and Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma - Quickstep), Robert Wagner (RadioShack-Nissan), Tyler Farrar, Jack Bauer and Michel Kreder (Garmin-Barracuda) plus Luke Rowe and Ben Swift (Team Sky).

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski's yellow jersey was in jeopardy, as several riders close to him on general classification had made the front group. Wagner started the day in third place, nine seconds back, while Bauer and Farrar were 14 and 15 seconds behind respectively.

Omega Pharma-Quickstep still had cards to play as Van Keirsbulck started the stage in fifth overall, 10 seconds behind his teammate overall and just one second behind Wagner, the best-placed rider on general classification in the lead group. Additionally Van Keirsbulck had teammates Mattéo Trentin and Andrew Fenn for assistance which proved invaluable at the day's final intermediate sprint. Fenn and Van Keirsbulck finished 1-2 respectively, and the two-second bonus by Van Keirsbulck moved him one second in front of Wagner to become the new virtual leader on the road.

 

Meanwhile, Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Vermote was attempting to bridge across to the leaders with teammate Kwiatkowski in tow, but Kwiatkowski crashed heavily and would be unable to continue.

Despite the best efforts of the lead group to stay away, a general re-grouping occurred on the penultimate finishing circuit with 20km remaining. Omega Pharma-Quickstep controlled the peloton for Vermote and kept the bunch together through to the sprint finale, taken by an on-form Arnaud Demare.

Full Results
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat4:35:48
2Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
6Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
7Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
9Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
11Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
12Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
14Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
15Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
16Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
17Zachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
18Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
19Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
21Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
22Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
23Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
24Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
25Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
26Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
28Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
29Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
30Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
31Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
32Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
33Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
35Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
38Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
39Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
40David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
41Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
42Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
43Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
44Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
45Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
46Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
47Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
48Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
49Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
50Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
51Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
52Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
53Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
54Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
55Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
56Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
57Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:31
58Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
59Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
60Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
61Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
62Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
63Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
64Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
65Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:41
67Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:55
68Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
69Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
70Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:28
71Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:37
72Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
73Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
74Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
75Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
76Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:41
77Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
78Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:44
80Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:55
81Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:37
82Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:12
83Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
84Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
86Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
87Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:31
88Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:03:51
89Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:05:06
90Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:05:12
91Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:43
92Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
93Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2R La Mondiale
94Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
95Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
96Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
97Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
98Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Ag2R La Mondiale
99Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
100Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
101Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
102Javier F Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
103Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
104Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
105Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
106Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:52

Points
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat15pts
2Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team12
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
4Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly7
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan6
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony6
7Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
8Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling4
9Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
10Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale3
11Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
12Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
13David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat2
14Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat1
16Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat1

Sprint 1 - Salons Saint Germain Diksmuide, 46.1km
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony3pts
2Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat1

Sprint 2 - Kemmelberg, 92.9km
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony3pts
2Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat1

Sprint 3 - 1st passage of finishing circuit, 153.5km
1Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3pts
2Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat1

Young riders
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat4:35:48
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
5Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
7Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
8Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
11Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
12Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
13Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
15Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
16Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
17Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
21Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
22Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
23Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
24Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
25Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
26Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
27Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat0:00:27
28Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:31
29Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
30Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:41
32Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:55
33Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:28
35Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:37
36Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
37Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
38Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
39Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
40Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
41Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:55
42Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:37
43Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:12
44Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:31
46Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:03:51
47Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:05:06
48Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:05:12
49Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank0:06:43
50Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
51Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
52Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team

Teams
1Katusha Team13:47:24
2FDJ-Big Mat
3An Post - Sean Kelly
4Sky Procycling
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Team Europcar
7Garmin-Barracuda
8Lotto Belisol Team
9RadioShack-Nissan
10Team Saxo Bank
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
12Spidertech Powered By C10
13Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
14Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
15Bretagne - Schuller0:01:02
16Team Cykelcity.se0:02:08
17Rabobank Continental Team0:02:32
18Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:37
19Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:12
20Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:39
21Caja Rural0:13:26
22UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:07

Final general classification
1Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8:58:15
2Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:06
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:09
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:10
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:11
6Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat0:00:14
7Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
8Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:17
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
11Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:18
12Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
13Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:19
14Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:20
15Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:25
16David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat0:00:27
17Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
18Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
19Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
20Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:28
21Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
22Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
23Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:35
24Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:36
25Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:38
27Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:39
28Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:40
29Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:00:42
30Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:44
31Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:45
32Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:47
33Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:48
34Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:50
35Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat0:00:51
36Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:00:54
37Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:55
38Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
39Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:58
40Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
41Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:59
42Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:00
43Zachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
44Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
45Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
46Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat0:01:01
47Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:03
48Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:04
49Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:06
50Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:11
51Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:13
52Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
54Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:15
55Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:18
57Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:20
58Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
59Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:28
60Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:32
61Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:35
62Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:47
63Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:01:51
64Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:01:57
65Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:03
66Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
67Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:02:05
68Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:07
69Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
70Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:13
71Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:19
72Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:24
73Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:27
74Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:38
75Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:53
76Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:58
77Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:03:06
78Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:16
79Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:24
80Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:32
81Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:42
82Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:56
83Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:02
84Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:10
85Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:16
86Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:36
87Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:04:54
88Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:05:24
89Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:06:50
90Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:55
91Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:23
92Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
93Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
94Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:35
95Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:07:37
96Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:07:38
97Javier F Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:44
98Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:07:47
99Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:51
100Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo0:07:57
101Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:08:06
102Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda0:09:27
103Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:09:51
104Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural0:13:05
105Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:13:24
106Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2R La Mondiale0:13:27
107Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank0:13:56

Points classification
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat27pts
2Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
3Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team12
4Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony11
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
6Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar10
7Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan10
8Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat8
10Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
11Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly7
12Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan6
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan6
14Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
15Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural5
16Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4
17Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda4
18Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling4
19Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
20Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
21Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale3
22David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat2
23Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly2
24Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda2
25Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar2
26Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
27Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat1
28Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team1

Sprint classification
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony11pts
2Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
3Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
5Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
6Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly2
7David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat2
8Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat1

Young riders classification
1Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8:58:15
2Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:06
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat0:00:17
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
5Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:18
6Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:19
7Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:20
8Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:25
9Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:27
10Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
11Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:36
12Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:39
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:44
14Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:47
15Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:50
16Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat0:00:51
17Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:55
18Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:58
19Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:00
20Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
21Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat0:01:01
22Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:03
23Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:13
24Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:15
26Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:18
27Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
28Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:28
29Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:35
30Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:47
31Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:03
32Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:02:05
34Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:07
35Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:13
36Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:19
37Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:27
38Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:53
39Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:58
40Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:16
41Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:24
42Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:56
43Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:02
44Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:10
45Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:04:54
46Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:05:24
47Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:06:50
48Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:23
49Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:35
50Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:07:37
51Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:07:47
52Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank0:13:56

Teams classification
1Garmin-Barracuda26:55:12
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:14
3Sky Procycling0:00:16
4Katusha Team0:00:36
5FDJ-Big Mat0:00:41
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:47
7Team Europcar0:00:48
8Team Saxo Bank0:01:00
9Lotto Belisol Team0:01:01
10Spidertech Powered By C100:01:05
11An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:18
12Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
13Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:01:51
14Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
15Bretagne - Schuller0:02:40
16Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:47
17Rabobank Continental Team0:03:16
18Team Cykelcity.se0:04:02
19Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:59
20Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:04
21Caja Rural0:14:56
22UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:17:03

