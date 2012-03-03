Image 1 of 27 Landbouwkrediet - Euphony riders sign in for stage 1. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 27 Omega Pharma-Quickstep rides set temp in the peloton. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 27 Omega Pharma-Quickstep riders on the front. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 27 It's a drag race between Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Arnaud Demare (FDF-Big Mat) in the sprint to the line. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 27 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Arnaud Demare (FDF-Big Mat) battle for stage honours. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 27 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) edges ahead of Arnaud Demare (FDF-Big Mat). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 27 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 1 ahead of Arnaud Demare (FDF-Big Mat). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 27 Stage 1 winner Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 27 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) has won his third race of 2012. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) remains in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 27 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leads the points classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 27 Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony) tops the sprint classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 27 Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 27 Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 27 The break of the day (l-r): Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare), Stijn Neyrinck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 27 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) is interviewed prior to stage 1. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 27 Sky riders roll over to the sign-in stage. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 27 Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) awaits the start. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 27 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 27 Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the points jersey. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 27 Compatriots Mehdi Sohrabi (Lotto Belisol) and Amir Zargari (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 27 Rabobank riders await the start of stage 1. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 27 Robert Thomas Wagner (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 27 Johan Le Bon (Bretagne - Schuller) on the attack. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 27 Stijn Neyrinck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 27 The pelton in action during stage 1. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) also leads the young riders classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Francesco Chicchi of Omega Pharma-QuickStep won the mass sprint on the first stage of the Three Days of West Flanders. Arnaud Démare (FDJ-Big Mat) finished second while Saïd Haddou (Team Europcar) claimed third. Chicchi's teammate Michal Kwiatkowski, Friday's prologue victor, held on to his overall lead in the race.

It was Chicchi's third win of the season, having won two stages at Argentina's Tour de San Luis in January. The Belgian ProTour squad continued its domination of the race, taking its second consecutive stage, and cemented its position as best team in the peloton, with 14 wins already in the young season.

Three riders were not at the start on the mild but overcast day: Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha), Kai Reus (UnitedHealthcare) and Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale). A crash in the first kilometre of the day took out Matti Helminen (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony).

The peloton stayed together for the early portion of the stage, but shortly after the first intermediate sprint of the day a trio managed to escape. Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Stijn Neyrinck (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare) built up a lead of nearly four and a half minutes before the field gave serious chase.

The stage ended with three laps of a 17km circuit course, and the gap had dropped to 2:35 as the breakaway riders started off on the first lap. Their lead dropped to only 1:20 after their initial circuit, with Garmin-Barracuda leading the chase.

Louder was the first to drop out of the lead group, and the field caught the other two on the last lap. There was a crash just before the one kilometre to go marker, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the expected mass sprint.

Full Results 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4:14:23 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 3 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 7 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 9 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 11 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 14 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 16 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 20 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 21 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 22 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 23 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 26 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 27 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 28 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 31 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 32 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 33 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 34 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 36 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 37 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 38 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 39 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 40 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 41 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 42 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 43 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 44 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Javier F Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 46 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 47 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 48 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 49 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 50 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 51 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 52 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 53 Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 54 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 55 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 56 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 57 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 58 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 59 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 60 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 61 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 62 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 63 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 64 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 65 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 66 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 67 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 68 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 69 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 70 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 71 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 72 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 73 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 74 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 75 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 76 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 77 Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 78 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 79 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 80 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 81 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 82 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 83 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 84 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 85 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 86 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 87 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 89 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 90 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 91 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 92 David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 93 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:17 94 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:24 95 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:27 96 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 97 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 98 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 99 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 100 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 102 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 103 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:00:32 104 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 105 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Ag2R La Mondiale 106 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 107 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 108 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 109 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 110 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 111 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 112 Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 113 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team 114 Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 115 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 116 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 117 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 118 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 119 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 120 Zachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 121 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 122 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 123 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 124 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 125 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 126 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 127 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 128 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 129 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 130 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 131 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 132 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 133 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 134 Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 135 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 137 Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 138 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 139 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda 140 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 141 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 142 Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 143 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 144 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 145 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 146 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 147 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 149 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 150 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:49 151 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:53 152 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 153 Arkim Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:03 154 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 155 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 156 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 157 Henrik Abom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:01:52 158 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 159 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:06 160 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 0:02:11 161 Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 162 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 0:02:28 163 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 164 Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:37 165 Davi De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 166 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:02:47 167 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:52 168 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 169 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:55 170 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 171 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 172 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 173 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 174 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:55 175 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:48 176 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 177 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 178 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 179 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank 180 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 181 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 182 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2R La Mondiale 183 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 184 Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:57 185 Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:09:14 186 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 187 Amir Zargari (IRI) Ag2R La Mondiale 188 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 189 Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo 0:09:26

Points 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 12 3 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 10 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 7 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 5 7 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 8 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 5 9 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 4 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 3 11 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 12 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 13 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 14 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 1 - Kasteel Mellestraat Kortrijk, 48.5km 1 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 3 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Sprint 2 - Cafe De Smisse Bellegem, 63km 1 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 pts 2 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 2 3 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Villa Saldys Spiere-Helkijn, 108.6km 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 3 pts 2 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Young riders 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 4:14:23 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 5 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 12 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 13 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 15 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 18 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 19 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 21 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 24 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 26 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 27 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 29 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 30 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 31 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 32 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 33 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 34 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 35 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 36 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 37 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 38 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 39 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 40 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 41 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 42 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 43 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 44 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:17 46 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:24 47 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:27 48 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 49 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 50 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 52 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:00:32 53 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 54 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 55 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 56 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 57 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 58 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team 59 Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 60 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 61 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 62 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 63 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 64 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 65 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 66 Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 67 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 68 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 69 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 70 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 71 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 72 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:53 73 Arkim Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:03 74 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 75 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 76 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 77 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:01:52 78 Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:11 79 Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:37 80 Davi De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 81 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:02:47 82 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:52 83 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:55 84 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 85 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 86 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 87 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:48 88 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 89 Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:57 90 Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:09:14 91 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 92 Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo 0:09:26

Teams 1 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12:43:09 2 FDJ-Big Mat 3 Team Europcar 4 Katusha Team 5 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Bretagne - Schuller 8 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 RadioShack-Nissan 10 Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 11 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 12 Lotto Belisol Team 13 Team Saxo Bank 14 Caja Rural 15 Garmin-Barracuda 16 Sky Procycling 17 Spidertech Powered By C10 18 An Post - Sean Kelly 19 Rabobank Continental Team 20 Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:17 21 Team Cykelcity.se 0:00:32 22 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 24 RusVelo 0:00:59 25 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:04

General classification after stage 1 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4:22:23 2 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:04 3 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:09 4 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:10 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:13 7 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:14 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:15 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 11 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 12 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 0:00:19 13 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:20 14 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:21 15 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:22 17 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:23 19 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:24 20 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 21 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 0:00:28 22 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:29 24 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 0:00:31 25 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 26 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 28 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 29 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:32 30 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 32 David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 0:00:33 33 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 34 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 35 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:34 36 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 37 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:36 38 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:37 39 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 40 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:38 41 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:39 43 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 44 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 45 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:40 46 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 47 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 48 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:41 49 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:42 51 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:43 52 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:44 53 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 54 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 55 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 57 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 58 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:46 59 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:48 60 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 61 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:49 62 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 63 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:00:50 64 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 65 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 66 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:00:52 67 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 68 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:54 69 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 70 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:56 71 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 72 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 73 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:57 74 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:58 75 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 76 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 77 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 78 Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 79 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 80 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 82 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:01:01 83 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 84 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:02 85 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 86 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 87 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:03 89 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 90 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:04 91 Zachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 92 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 93 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 94 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 0:01:05 95 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 96 Javier F Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 97 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 98 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:01:07 99 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:08 100 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 101 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 102 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:09 103 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 104 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 105 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 106 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 107 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 108 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 109 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team 110 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 111 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:13 112 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 113 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:14 114 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:01:15 115 Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 116 Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 117 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:16 118 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 120 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 121 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 122 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 123 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 124 Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:18 125 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 126 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:19 127 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 128 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:20 129 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:21 130 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:22 131 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 132 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:23 133 Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:24 134 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 135 Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 136 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 137 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:25 138 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:26 139 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:27 140 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 141 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:28 142 Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 143 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:29 144 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 145 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 146 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:01:30 147 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:31 148 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:32 149 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 150 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:34 151 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 152 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:01:37 153 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:39 154 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:42 155 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 156 Arkim Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:48 157 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 158 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:57 159 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:16 160 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:24 161 Henrik Abom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:02:40 162 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:02:41 163 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 0:02:48 164 Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:08 165 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:12 166 Davi De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:28 167 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 0:03:29 168 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:36 169 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:03:38 170 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:03:51 171 Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:52 172 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:06 173 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:08 174 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:42 175 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:22 176 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 0:06:26 177 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:36 178 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:40 179 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:45 180 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:06:48 181 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:07:01 182 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:07:06 183 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:17 184 Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:08:29 185 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:09:59 186 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:01 187 Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo 0:10:14 188 Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:18 189 Amir Zargari (IRI) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:10:25

Points classification 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 3 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 12 5 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 10 6 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 10 7 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda 7 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 7 9 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 6 10 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 12 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 5 13 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 14 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 5 15 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 16 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 4 17 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 4 18 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 19 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 20 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 21 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 22 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda 2 23 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 24 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 1

Sprint classification 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 5 pts 2 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 3 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 4 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 5 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Young riders classification 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4:22:23 2 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:04 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:10 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:21 7 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:22 8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:23 9 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:24 10 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 11 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 0:00:28 12 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:29 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 0:00:31 15 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 16 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 17 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:32 18 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:33 20 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 21 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:34 22 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 23 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:36 24 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:39 25 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:40 26 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:41 28 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:43 29 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:44 30 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:48 31 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 32 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 33 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:54 34 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 35 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:56 36 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 37 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:57 39 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:58 40 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 41 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 42 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 43 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:01:01 45 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:02 46 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 47 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:03 48 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:04 49 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 0:01:05 50 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:01:07 51 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:08 52 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:10 53 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 54 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:12 55 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team 56 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 57 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:13 58 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:01:15 59 Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 60 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 61 Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 62 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:17 63 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 64 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 65 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:19 66 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:21 67 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:22 68 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:25 69 Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:28 70 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:29 71 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:32 72 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDF-Big Mat 73 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:01:34 74 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:01:37 75 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:39 76 Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:42 77 Arkim Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:48 78 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:16 79 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 0:02:41 80 Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:08 81 Davi De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:28 82 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:03:38 83 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se 0:03:51 84 Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:52 85 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:06 86 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:08 87 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:07:01 88 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:17 89 Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:08:29 90 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:09:59 91 Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo 0:10:14 92 Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:18