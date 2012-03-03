Chicchi prevails in field sprint finale
Omega Pharma-Quickstep teammate Kwiatkowski remains in leader's jersey
Stage 1: Brugge - Kortrijk-Bellegem
Francesco Chicchi of Omega Pharma-QuickStep won the mass sprint on the first stage of the Three Days of West Flanders. Arnaud Démare (FDJ-Big Mat) finished second while Saïd Haddou (Team Europcar) claimed third. Chicchi's teammate Michal Kwiatkowski, Friday's prologue victor, held on to his overall lead in the race.
It was Chicchi's third win of the season, having won two stages at Argentina's Tour de San Luis in January. The Belgian ProTour squad continued its domination of the race, taking its second consecutive stage, and cemented its position as best team in the peloton, with 14 wins already in the young season.
Three riders were not at the start on the mild but overcast day: Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha), Kai Reus (UnitedHealthcare) and Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale). A crash in the first kilometre of the day took out Matti Helminen (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony).
The peloton stayed together for the early portion of the stage, but shortly after the first intermediate sprint of the day a trio managed to escape. Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Stijn Neyrinck (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare) built up a lead of nearly four and a half minutes before the field gave serious chase.
The stage ended with three laps of a 17km circuit course, and the gap had dropped to 2:35 as the breakaway riders started off on the first lap. Their lead dropped to only 1:20 after their initial circuit, with Garmin-Barracuda leading the chase.
Louder was the first to drop out of the lead group, and the field caught the other two on the last lap. There was a crash just before the one kilometre to go marker, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the expected mass sprint.
|1
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4:14:23
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|3
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|7
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|9
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|11
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|16
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|20
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|22
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|23
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|26
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|27
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|28
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|31
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|32
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|33
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|34
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|37
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|38
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|39
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|40
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|41
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|42
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|43
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Javier F Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|46
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|47
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|48
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|50
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|51
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|53
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|54
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|55
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|56
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|57
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|60
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|61
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|62
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|63
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|64
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|65
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|66
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|67
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|68
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|69
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|70
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|71
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|72
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|73
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|74
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|75
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|76
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|77
|Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|78
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|79
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|80
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|81
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|82
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|83
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|84
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|85
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|86
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|87
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|89
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|90
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|91
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|92
|David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|93
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:17
|94
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:24
|95
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:27
|96
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|97
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|98
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|99
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|100
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|102
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|103
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:00:32
|104
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|105
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Ag2R La Mondiale
|106
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|107
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|108
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|109
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|110
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|111
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|112
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|113
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|114
|Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|115
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|117
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|118
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|119
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|120
|Zachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|121
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|122
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|123
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|124
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|125
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|126
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|127
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|128
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|129
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|130
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|131
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|132
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|133
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|134
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|135
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|137
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|138
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|139
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda
|140
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|141
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|142
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|143
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|144
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|145
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|147
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|149
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|150
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:49
|151
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:53
|152
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|153
|Arkim Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:03
|154
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|155
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|157
|Henrik Abom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:01:52
|158
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|159
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:06
|160
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:02:11
|161
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|162
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|0:02:28
|163
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|164
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:37
|165
|Davi De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|166
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:02:47
|167
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:52
|168
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|169
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:55
|170
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|171
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|172
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|173
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|174
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|175
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:48
|176
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|177
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|178
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|179
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
|180
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|181
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|182
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2R La Mondiale
|183
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|184
|Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:57
|185
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:14
|186
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|187
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Ag2R La Mondiale
|188
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|189
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo
|0:09:26
|1
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|12
|3
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|7
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|5
|7
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|8
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|5
|9
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|11
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|12
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|13
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|14
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|3
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|1
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|pts
|2
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|2
|3
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|3
|pts
|2
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|4:14:23
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|12
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|13
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|19
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|21
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|24
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|26
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|29
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|30
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|31
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|32
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|33
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|34
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|35
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|36
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|37
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|38
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|39
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|40
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|41
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|42
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|43
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:17
|46
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:24
|47
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:27
|48
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|49
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|50
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:00:32
|53
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|54
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|55
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|56
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|57
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|58
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|59
|Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|60
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|61
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|62
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|63
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|64
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|65
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|66
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|67
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|68
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|69
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|70
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|71
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|72
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:53
|73
|Arkim Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:03
|74
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|75
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|77
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:01:52
|78
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:11
|79
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:37
|80
|Davi De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|81
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:02:47
|82
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:52
|83
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:55
|84
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|85
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|86
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|87
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:48
|88
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|89
|Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:57
|90
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:14
|91
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|92
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo
|0:09:26
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12:43:09
|2
|FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|Team Europcar
|4
|Katusha Team
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|11
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|12
|Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|Team Saxo Bank
|14
|Caja Rural
|15
|Garmin-Barracuda
|16
|Sky Procycling
|17
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|18
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Rabobank Continental Team
|20
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:17
|21
|Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:32
|22
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|24
|RusVelo
|0:00:59
|25
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4:22:23
|2
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:04
|3
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:09
|4
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:10
|5
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:13
|7
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:14
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:15
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|11
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|0:00:19
|13
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:20
|14
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:21
|15
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:22
|17
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:23
|19
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:24
|20
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|21
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|0:00:28
|22
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:29
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|0:00:31
|25
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|26
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|27
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|28
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|29
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:32
|30
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|32
|David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|0:00:33
|33
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|34
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|35
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:34
|36
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|37
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:36
|38
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:37
|39
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|40
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:38
|41
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:39
|43
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|44
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|45
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:40
|46
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|47
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|48
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:41
|49
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:42
|51
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:43
|52
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:44
|53
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|54
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|57
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|58
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:00:46
|59
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:48
|60
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|61
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:49
|62
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|63
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:00:50
|64
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|65
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|66
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:00:52
|67
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|68
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:54
|69
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|70
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:56
|71
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|72
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|73
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:57
|74
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:58
|75
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|76
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|77
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|79
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|80
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|82
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:01:01
|83
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:02
|85
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|86
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|87
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:03
|89
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|90
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:04
|91
|Zachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|92
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|93
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|0:01:05
|95
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|96
|Javier F Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|97
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|98
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:01:07
|99
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:08
|100
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|101
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|102
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:09
|103
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|104
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|105
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|106
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|107
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|108
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|109
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|110
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|111
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:13
|112
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:14
|114
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:01:15
|115
|Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|116
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|117
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:16
|118
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|120
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|121
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|122
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|123
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|124
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:18
|125
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|126
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:19
|127
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|128
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:20
|129
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:21
|130
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:22
|131
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:23
|133
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:24
|134
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|135
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|136
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|137
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:25
|138
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:26
|139
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:27
|140
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|141
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:28
|142
|Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|143
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:29
|144
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|145
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|146
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:01:30
|147
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:31
|148
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:32
|149
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|150
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:34
|151
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|152
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:01:37
|153
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:39
|154
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:42
|155
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|156
|Arkim Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:48
|157
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|158
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:57
|159
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:16
|160
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|161
|Henrik Abom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:02:40
|162
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:02:41
|163
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:02:48
|164
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:08
|165
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:12
|166
|Davi De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:28
|167
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|0:03:29
|168
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:36
|169
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:03:38
|170
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:03:51
|171
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:52
|172
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:06
|173
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:08
|174
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|175
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:22
|176
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:06:26
|177
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:36
|178
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:40
|179
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:45
|180
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:06:48
|181
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:07:01
|182
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:07:06
|183
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:17
|184
|Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:08:29
|185
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:09:59
|186
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:01
|187
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo
|0:10:14
|188
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:18
|189
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:10:25
|1
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|3
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|12
|5
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|6
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda
|7
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|7
|9
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|5
|13
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|14
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|5
|15
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|16
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|4
|17
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|18
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|19
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|20
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|21
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|22
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
|2
|23
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|24
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|5
|pts
|2
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|3
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|4
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|5
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4:22:23
|2
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:04
|3
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:10
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:21
|7
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:22
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:23
|9
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:24
|10
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|11
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|0:00:28
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:29
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|0:00:31
|15
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|16
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|17
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:32
|18
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|19
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|20
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|21
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:34
|22
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|23
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:36
|24
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:39
|25
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:40
|26
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:41
|28
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:43
|29
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:44
|30
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:48
|31
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|32
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|33
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:54
|34
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|35
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:56
|36
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|37
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:57
|39
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:58
|40
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|41
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:01:01
|45
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:02
|46
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|47
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:03
|48
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:04
|49
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|0:01:05
|50
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:01:07
|51
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:08
|52
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:10
|53
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|54
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:12
|55
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|56
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|57
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:13
|58
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:01:15
|59
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|60
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|61
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|62
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:17
|63
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|64
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|65
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:19
|66
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:21
|67
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:22
|68
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:25
|69
|Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:28
|70
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:29
|71
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:32
|72
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
|73
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:01:34
|74
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:01:37
|75
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:39
|76
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:42
|77
|Arkim Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:48
|78
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:16
|79
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:02:41
|80
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:08
|81
|Davi De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:28
|82
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:03:38
|83
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|0:03:51
|84
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:52
|85
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:06
|86
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:08
|87
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:07:01
|88
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:17
|89
|Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:08:29
|90
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:09:59
|91
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo
|0:10:14
|92
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:18
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13:07:23
|2
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:25
|3
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:39
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:41
|5
|Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:59
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:01:01
|7
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:06
|8
|Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:09
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:12
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:01:13
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:25
|12
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:26
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|14
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:43
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:45
|16
|Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|17
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|18
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:47
|19
|Caja Rural
|0:01:55
|20
|RusVelo
|0:01:58
|21
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:03
|22
|Team Cykelcity.se
|0:02:19
|23
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|24
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:52
|25
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:58
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy