Chicchi prevails in field sprint finale

Omega Pharma-Quickstep teammate Kwiatkowski remains in leader's jersey

Landbouwkrediet - Euphony riders sign in for stage 1.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Omega Pharma-Quickstep rides set temp in the peloton.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Omega Pharma-Quickstep riders on the front.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
It's a drag race between Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Arnaud Demare (FDF-Big Mat) in the sprint to the line.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Arnaud Demare (FDF-Big Mat) battle for stage honours.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) edges ahead of Arnaud Demare (FDF-Big Mat).

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 1 ahead of Arnaud Demare (FDF-Big Mat).

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Stage 1 winner Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) has won his third race of 2012.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) remains in the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leads the points classification.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony) tops the sprint classification.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The break of the day (l-r): Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare), Stijn Neyrinck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) is interviewed prior to stage 1.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Sky riders roll over to the sign-in stage.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) awaits the start.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the points jersey.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Compatriots Mehdi Sohrabi (Lotto Belisol) and Amir Zargari (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Rabobank riders await the start of stage 1.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Robert Thomas Wagner (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Johan Le Bon (Bretagne - Schuller) on the attack.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Stijn Neyrinck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The pelton in action during stage 1.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) also leads the young riders classification.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Francesco Chicchi of Omega Pharma-QuickStep won the mass sprint on the first stage of the Three Days of West Flanders. Arnaud Démare (FDJ-Big Mat) finished second while Saïd Haddou (Team Europcar) claimed third. Chicchi's teammate Michal Kwiatkowski, Friday's prologue victor, held on to his overall lead in the race.

It was Chicchi's third win of the season, having won two stages at Argentina's Tour de San Luis in January. The Belgian ProTour squad continued its domination of the race, taking its second consecutive stage, and cemented its position as best team in the peloton, with 14 wins already in the young season.

Three riders were not at the start on the mild but overcast day: Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha), Kai Reus (UnitedHealthcare) and Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale). A crash in the first kilometre of the day took out Matti Helminen (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony).

The peloton stayed together for the early portion of the stage, but shortly after the first intermediate sprint of the day a trio managed to escape. Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Stijn Neyrinck (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare) built up a lead of nearly four and a half minutes before the field gave serious chase.

The stage ended with three laps of a 17km circuit course, and the gap had dropped to 2:35 as the breakaway riders started off on the first lap. Their lead dropped to only 1:20 after their initial circuit, with Garmin-Barracuda leading the chase.

Louder was the first to drop out of the lead group, and the field caught the other two on the last lap. There was a crash just before the one kilometre to go marker, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the expected mass sprint.

Full Results
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4:14:23
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
3Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
7Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
9Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
10Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
11Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
12Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
14Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
16Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
18Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
20Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
21Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
22Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
23Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
25Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
26Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
27Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
28Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
31Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
32Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
33Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
34Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
35Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
36Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
37Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
38Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
39Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
40Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
41Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
42Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
43Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
44Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
45Javier F Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
46Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
47Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
48Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
49James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
50Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
51Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
53Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
54Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
55Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
56Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
57Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
58Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
59Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
60Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
61Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
62Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
63Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
64Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
65Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
66Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
67Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
68Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
69Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
70Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
71Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
72Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
73Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
74Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
75David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
76Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
77Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
78Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
79Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
80Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
81Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
82Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda
83Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
84Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
86Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
87Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
89Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
90Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
91Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
92David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
93Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:17
94Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:24
95Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:27
96Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
97Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
98Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
99Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
100Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
102Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
103Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:32
104Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
105Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Ag2R La Mondiale
106Mickael Delage (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
107Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
108Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
109Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
110Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
111Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
112Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
113Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
114Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
115Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
116Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
117Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
118Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
119Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
120Zachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
121Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
122Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
123Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
124Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
125Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
126Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
127Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
128Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
129Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
130Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
131Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
132Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
133Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
134Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
135Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
137Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
138Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
139Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda
140Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
141Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
142Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
143Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
144Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
145Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
146Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
147Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
148Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
149Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
150Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:49
151Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:53
152Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
153Arkim Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo0:01:03
154Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:20
155Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
156Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
157Henrik Abom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:01:52
158Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
159Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:02:06
160Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda0:02:11
161Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
162Steve Chainel (Fra) FDF-Big Mat0:02:28
163Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
164Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:37
165Davi De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
166Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:02:47
167Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:52
168Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
169Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:55
170Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
171Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
172Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
173Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
174Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:55
175Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:48
176Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
177Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
178Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
179Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
180Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
181Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
182Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2R La Mondiale
183Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
184Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo0:07:57
185Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:14
186Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
187Amir Zargari (IRI) Ag2R La Mondiale
188Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
189Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo0:09:26

Points
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat12
3Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar10
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat7
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
6Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural5
7Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
8Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony5
9Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team4
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda3
11Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
12Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar2
13Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly2
14Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
15Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team1

Sprint 1 - Kasteel Mellestraat Kortrijk, 48.5km
1Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly2
3Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Sprint 2 - Cafe De Smisse Bellegem, 63km
1Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3pts
2Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony2
3Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Villa Saldys Spiere-Helkijn, 108.6km
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony3pts
2Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat4:14:23
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
6Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
12Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
13Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
15Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
16Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
17Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
18Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
19Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
20Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
21Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
23Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
24Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
26Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
27Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
28Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
29Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
30Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
31Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
32Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
33Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
34Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
35Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
36Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
37David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
38Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
39Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
40Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
41Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
42Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
43Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:17
46Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:24
47Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:27
48Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
49Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
50Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:32
53Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
54Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
55Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
56Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
57Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
58Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
59Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
60Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
61Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
62Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
63Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
64Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
65Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
66Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
67Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
68Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
69Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
70Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
71Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
72Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:53
73Arkim Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo0:01:03
74Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:20
75Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
76Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
77Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:01:52
78Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:11
79Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:37
80Davi De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
81Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:02:47
82Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:52
83Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:55
84Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
85Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
86Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
87Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank0:05:48
88Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
89Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo0:07:57
90Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:14
91Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
92Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo0:09:26

Teams
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep12:43:09
2FDJ-Big Mat
3Team Europcar
4Katusha Team
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Bretagne - Schuller
8Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9RadioShack-Nissan
10Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
11Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
12Lotto Belisol Team
13Team Saxo Bank
14Caja Rural
15Garmin-Barracuda
16Sky Procycling
17Spidertech Powered By C10
18An Post - Sean Kelly
19Rabobank Continental Team
20Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:17
21Team Cykelcity.se0:00:32
22UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
23Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
24RusVelo0:00:59
25Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:04

General classification after stage 1
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4:22:23
2Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:04
3Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:09
4Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:10
5Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
6Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:13
7Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
8Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:14
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:15
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:18
11Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
12Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDF-Big Mat0:00:19
13Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:20
14Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:21
15Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
16Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:22
17Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
18Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:23
19Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:24
20Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
21Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat0:00:28
22Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:29
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat0:00:31
25Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
26Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
27Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
28Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
29Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:32
30Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
31Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
32David Boucher (Fra) FDF-Big Mat0:00:33
33David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
34Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
35Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:34
36Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
37Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:36
38Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:37
39Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
40Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:38
41Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:39
43Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
44Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
45Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:40
46Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
47Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
48Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:41
49Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:42
51Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:43
52Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:44
53Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
54Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
55Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
56Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
57Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
58Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:00:46
59Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:48
60Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
61Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:49
62Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
63Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:00:50
64Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:51
65Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
66Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:00:52
67Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
68Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:54
69Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
70Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:56
71Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
72Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
73Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:57
74Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:58
75Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
76Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
77Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
78Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
79Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
80Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
82Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:01:01
83Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
84Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:02
85Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
86Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
87Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:03
89Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
90Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:04
91Zachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
92Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
93Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
94Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat0:01:05
95Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
96Javier F Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
97Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
98Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:01:07
99Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:08
100Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
101Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
102Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:09
103Mickael Delage (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
104Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
105Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
106Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
107Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:12
108Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
109Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
110Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
111Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:13
112Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
113Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:14
114Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:01:15
115Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
116Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
117Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:16
118Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
120Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:17
121Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
122Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
123Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
124Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:18
125Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
126Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:19
127Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
128James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:20
129Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:21
130Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:22
131Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
132Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:23
133Evert Verbist (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:24
134Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
135Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
136Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
137Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:25
138Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:26
139Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:27
140Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
141Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:28
142Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
143Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:29
144Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
145Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
146Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:01:30
147Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:31
148Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:32
149Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
150Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:34
151Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
152Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:37
153Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:39
154Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:42
155Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
156Arkim Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo0:01:48
157Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
158Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:57
159Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:16
160Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:24
161Henrik Abom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:02:40
162Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:02:41
163Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda0:02:48
164Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:08
165Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:03:12
166Davi De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:28
167Steve Chainel (Fra) FDF-Big Mat0:03:29
168Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:36
169Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:03:38
170Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:03:51
171Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:52
172Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:06
173Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:04:08
174Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:42
175Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:22
176Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural0:06:26
177Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:36
178Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:40
179Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:45
180Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:48
181Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:07:01
182Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:07:06
183Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank0:07:17
184Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo0:08:29
185Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:09:59
186Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:01
187Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo0:10:14
188Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:18
189Amir Zargari (IRI) Ag2R La Mondiale0:10:25

Points classification
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
3Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat12
5Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan10
6Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar10
7Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda7
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat7
9Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan6
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
11Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
12Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony5
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
14Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural5
15Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4
16Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda4
17Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team4
18Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
19Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling3
20Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly2
21Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
22Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Barracuda2
23Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar2
24Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team1

Sprint classification
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony5pts
2Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
3Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
4Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly2
5Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Young riders classification
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4:22:23
2Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:04
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:10
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:18
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:21
7Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:22
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:23
9Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:24
10Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
11Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDF-Big Mat0:00:28
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:29
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDF-Big Mat0:00:31
15Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
16Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
17Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:32
18Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
19David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:33
20Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
21Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:34
22Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
23Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:36
24Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:39
25Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:40
26Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
27Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:41
28Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:43
29Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:44
30Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:48
31Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:51
32Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
33Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:54
34Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
35Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:56
36Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
37Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
38Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:57
39Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:58
40Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
41Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
42Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:01:01
45Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:02
46Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
47Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:03
48Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:04
49Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDF-Big Mat0:01:05
50Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:01:07
51Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:08
52Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:10
53Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
54Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:12
55Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
56Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
57Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:13
58Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:01:15
59Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
60Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
61Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
62Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:17
63Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
64Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
65Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:19
66Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:21
67Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:22
68Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:25
69Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:28
70Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:29
71Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:32
72Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDF-Big Mat
73Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:01:34
74Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:37
75Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:39
76Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:42
77Arkim Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo0:01:48
78Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:16
79Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:02:41
80Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:08
81Davi De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:28
82Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:03:38
83Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se0:03:51
84Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:52
85Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:06
86Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:04:08
87Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:07:01
88Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank0:07:17
89Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo0:08:29
90Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:09:59
91Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo0:10:14
92Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:18

Teams classification
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep13:07:23
2Garmin-Barracuda0:00:25
3RadioShack-Nissan0:00:39
4Sky Procycling0:00:41
5Spidertech Powered By C100:00:59
6Katusha Team0:01:01
7FDJ-Big Mat0:01:06
8Rabobank Continental Team0:01:09
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:12
10Team Europcar0:01:13
11Team Saxo Bank0:01:25
12Lotto Belisol Team0:01:26
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
14An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:43
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:45
16Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
17Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
18Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:47
19Caja Rural0:01:55
20RusVelo0:01:58
21Bretagne - Schuller0:02:03
22Team Cykelcity.se0:02:19
23UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:21
24Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:52
25Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:58

