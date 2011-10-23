McNicholas masters the mud
Keough claims second, Lindine third
Elite Men: New Gloucester -
As has been the case in so many New England races this year, Dylan McNicholas (cyclocrossworld.com) shot off the front from the start. Today, his companions included Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) and Adam Myerson (SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley). Not far behind was the man with the long East coast winning streak, Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage).
As the course had softened, thanks to the rain during the women's race through the start of the men's, the course had returned to its prior state of slop and the biggest moves in the race were dictated by mechanical problems.
With four laps to go, McNicholas and Lindine were driving the pace on the front and had begun to build an advantage over their competitors, but a broken derailleur hanger far from the pit forced Lindine to run nearly half a lap and lose several positions. McNicholas took this advantage and drove a hard but safe pace, riding gingerly through the grass sections and taking few risks.
When all was said and done, McNicholas was able to raise his hands for the second consecutive year at the Downeast Cyclocross Weekend as the Saturday victor. Behind him, and always closing, was Luke Keough. The battle for third was between Myerson and the surprisingly resilient Justin Lindine. Coming past the pit with two laps to go, Lindine caught and passed Myerson. "I was trying to ride a fast, safe line and Lindine came past me like a freight train," said Myerson after the race.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan McNicholas (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM)
|0:58:40
|2
|Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
|0:00:22
|3
|Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage)
|0:00:57
|4
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
|0:01:42
|5
|Josh Dillon (RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS)
|0:02:28
|6
|Shawn Milne (Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda)
|0:03:26
|7
|Manny Goguen (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage)
|0:04:27
|8
|Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart)
|0:04:35
|9
|Nicholas Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
|0:05:06
|10
|Christian Favata (RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS)
|0:05:11
|11
|David Wilcox (Cycle-Smart)
|12
|Evan Huff (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage)
|0:05:35
|13
|Michael Mihalik (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)
|14
|Marc Andre Daigle (RME/XME)
|0:06:18
|15
|Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
|0:07:06
|16
|Adam St. Germain (NBX / Circle A Cycles)
|0:07:24
|17
|Dan Chabanov (RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS)
|0:08:19
|18
|Donny Green (Cycle-Smart)
|0:08:30
|19
|synjen marrocco (Corner Cycle)
|0:09:22
|20
|Thierry Laliberte (Xprezo - Borsao)
|21
|John Burns (Burns Racing)
|22
|Stephen Pierce (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|23
|Colin Reuter (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Catlin (Team danbury Audi/ Pedal & Pump)
|0:45:11
|2
|Nate Morse (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM)
|0:00:12
|3
|Kristopher Dobie (Cycle-Smart)
|0:00:42
|4
|Peter Goguen (TEAM CF)
|0:00:59
|5
|Brendan McCormack (Hot Tubes Development Team)
|6
|Chandler Delinks (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM)
|0:01:49
|7
|Ansel Dickey (Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)
|0:01:56
|8
|David Romilly
|9
|Marty Allen
|0:02:11
|10
|Andrew Lysaght (B2C2/Boloco/BackBayBicycles)
|0:02:18
|11
|Daniel Homeier (Colby College)
|0:02:35
|12
|Anson Ross (CLR/www.clrracing.com)
|0:02:42
|13
|Jacob Harris (Norm's Ski & Bike)
|14
|Jeffrey Elie (Competitive Edge Cycling)
|15
|Kurt Belhumeur
|0:02:55
|16
|Cameron McCormack (Hot Tubes Development Team)
|0:03:00
|17
|William Kenney (Corner Cycle)
|0:03:06
|18
|Ian Schon (B2C2/Boloco/BackBayBicycles)
|0:03:16
|19
|Devin Riley (Threshold Cycling)
|0:03:56
|20
|Cory Johannessen (Threshold Cycling)
|21
|Joseph Near (MIT Cycling / FXDD)
|0:03:58
|22
|Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo)
|0:04:05
|23
|Robert Stine (NBX / Narragansett Beer p/b Apex Technology)
|0:04:13
|24
|Benjamin Pagano (Quad Cycles)
|0:04:16
|25
|Ben Gurley (Independent Fabrication)
|26
|Ryan Littlefield (Base36/SMCC/Gorham Bike & Ski)
|0:04:23
|27
|Michael Sabatini (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM)
|28
|Austin Vincent (TEAM CF)
|0:04:43
|29
|Jordan Winkler (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
|0:04:54
|30
|Dan Ouellette (Optimum Performance)
|0:05:08
|31
|Taylor Merk-Wynne (CMCC p/b Insight)
|32
|Patrick Shank (Cycles d'Autremont)
|0:05:21
|33
|Matt D'Alessio (Threshold Cycling)
|0:05:32
|34
|Joseph Tramontano (Rockstar Racing / Signature Cycles)
|0:05:43
|35
|Chad Young (Raleigh / Gus' CX Team)
|0:05:49
|36
|Cosmo Catalano (Cheshire Cycle Racing)
|0:05:58
|37
|Jonathan Wetzel (Paradise Racing)
|38
|Oscar Jimenez (Ride Studio Cafe)
|0:06:11
|39
|William Campbell (Newbury Comics / High & Mighty Beer Co.)
|40
|Nicholas Salata (Centråål Cycle)
|0:06:17
|41
|Carter Hall (Young Guns)
|0:06:39
|42
|Chris Field (ECV)
|0:06:44
|43
|Nathaniel Brewster (Bethel Cycle)
|0:07:09
|44
|Gregory Brown (BackOffice Associates)
|0:07:20
|45
|Matthew Colby (Knowledge Bikes)
|0:07:26
|46
|Steven Hopengarten (Wheelworks Cyclocross)
|47
|Louis Montgrain (independent)
|48
|Keith Limberg (Raleigh Bicycles/Gus' Bike Shop)
|0:07:55
|49
|Paul McMahon (Essex County Velo / Mazda)
|0:08:05
|50
|Todd Prekaski (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM)
|0:08:11
|51
|Ian Keough (BayHillCapital/CLNoonan p/b CornerCycle)
|0:08:44
|52
|Peter Vollers, Jr. (Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)
|0:09:39
|53
|Joshua Lehmann (Boston Bicycle School)
|54
|Alden Suokko (Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)
|55
|John Morin (The Kidney Project)
|56
|David Chiu (Ride Studio Cafe)
|57
|Adam Stepanovic
|58
|James Norris (Flying Penguins)
|59
|Matthew Owens (Belgen Cycles)
|60
|Ken Carpenter (Threshold Cycling)
|61
|Tommy Goguen (TEAM CF)
|62
|Joseph Aubin (Geekhouse Bikes)
|63
|Shawn Patenaude (Burris Logistics - Fit Werx)
|64
|Jason Justi (Beaver Valley Velo)
|65
|Jeffrey Bramhall (Threshold Cycling)
|66
|Roger Cadman (Newbury Comics /High&Mighty Beer Co.)
|67
|Scott Glowa (Cambridge Bicycle / Igelheart Frames)
|68
|Nicholas Maggiore (Newbury Comics/High&Mighty Beer CO.)
|69
|Eric Stratton
|70
|Christopher Plummer (NorEast Cycling)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy