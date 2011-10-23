Trending

McNicholas masters the mud

Keough claims second, Lindine third

Image 1 of 44

Luke Keough leads McNicholas at the start of the men

(Image credit: Dave Chiu)
Image 2 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 44

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 44

McNicholas took an emphatic and well-deserved win.

(Image credit: Dave Chiu)
Image 35 of 44

Josh Dillon takes a bike change.

Josh Dillon takes a bike change.
(Image credit: Dave Chiu)
Image 36 of 44

(Image credit: Dave Chiu)
Image 37 of 44

After losing his A-bike early in the race, Donny Green

(Image credit: Dave Chiu)
Image 38 of 44

Adam St. Germain on foot.

(Image credit: Dave Chiu)
Image 39 of 44

Evan Huff, focused.

(Image credit: Dave Chiu)
Image 40 of 44

Lindine and McNicholas on the front.

(Image credit: Dave Chiu)
Image 41 of 44

Anthony Clark freaks out a little too much for this corner to handle.

(Image credit: Dave Chiu)
Image 42 of 44

Myerson is right at home in the mud.

(Image credit: Dave Chiu)
Image 43 of 44

(Image credit: Dave Chiu)
Image 44 of 44

The Men

(Image credit: Dave Chiu)

As has been the case in so many New England races this year, Dylan McNicholas (cyclocrossworld.com) shot off the front from the start. Today, his companions included Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) and Adam Myerson (SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley). Not far behind was the man with the long East coast winning streak, Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage).

As the course had softened, thanks to the rain during the women's race through the start of the men's, the course had returned to its prior state of slop and the biggest moves in the race were dictated by mechanical problems.

With four laps to go, McNicholas and Lindine were driving the pace on the front and had begun to build an advantage over their competitors, but a broken derailleur hanger far from the pit forced Lindine to run nearly half a lap and lose several positions. McNicholas took this advantage and drove a hard but safe pace, riding gingerly through the grass sections and taking few risks.

When all was said and done, McNicholas was able to raise his hands for the second consecutive year at the Downeast Cyclocross Weekend as the Saturday victor. Behind him, and always closing, was Luke Keough. The battle for third was between Myerson and the surprisingly resilient Justin Lindine. Coming past the pit with two laps to go, Lindine caught and passed Myerson. "I was trying to ride a fast, safe line and Lindine came past me like a freight train," said Myerson after the race.

Results

Pro/1/2/ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan McNicholas (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM)0:58:40
2Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)0:00:22
3Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage)0:00:57
4Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:01:42
5Josh Dillon (RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS)0:02:28
6Shawn Milne (Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda)0:03:26
7Manny Goguen (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage)0:04:27
8Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart)0:04:35
9Nicholas Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)0:05:06
10Christian Favata (RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS)0:05:11
11David Wilcox (Cycle-Smart)
12Evan Huff (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage)0:05:35
13Michael Mihalik (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)
14Marc Andre Daigle (RME/XME)0:06:18
15Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)0:07:06
16Adam St. Germain (NBX / Circle A Cycles)0:07:24
17Dan Chabanov (RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS)0:08:19
18Donny Green (Cycle-Smart)0:08:30
19synjen marrocco (Corner Cycle)0:09:22
20Thierry Laliberte (Xprezo - Borsao)
21John Burns (Burns Racing)
22Stephen Pierce (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
23Colin Reuter (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)

Amateur Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Catlin (Team danbury Audi/ Pedal & Pump)0:45:11
2Nate Morse (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM)0:00:12
3Kristopher Dobie (Cycle-Smart)0:00:42
4Peter Goguen (TEAM CF)0:00:59
5Brendan McCormack (Hot Tubes Development Team)
6Chandler Delinks (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM)0:01:49
7Ansel Dickey (Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)0:01:56
8David Romilly
9Marty Allen0:02:11
10Andrew Lysaght (B2C2/Boloco/BackBayBicycles)0:02:18
11Daniel Homeier (Colby College)0:02:35
12Anson Ross (CLR/www.clrracing.com)0:02:42
13Jacob Harris (Norm's Ski & Bike)
14Jeffrey Elie (Competitive Edge Cycling)
15Kurt Belhumeur0:02:55
16Cameron McCormack (Hot Tubes Development Team)0:03:00
17William Kenney (Corner Cycle)0:03:06
18Ian Schon (B2C2/Boloco/BackBayBicycles)0:03:16
19Devin Riley (Threshold Cycling)0:03:56
20Cory Johannessen (Threshold Cycling)
21Joseph Near (MIT Cycling / FXDD)0:03:58
22Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo)0:04:05
23Robert Stine (NBX / Narragansett Beer p/b Apex Technology)0:04:13
24Benjamin Pagano (Quad Cycles)0:04:16
25Ben Gurley (Independent Fabrication)
26Ryan Littlefield (Base36/SMCC/Gorham Bike & Ski)0:04:23
27Michael Sabatini (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM)
28Austin Vincent (TEAM CF)0:04:43
29Jordan Winkler (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:04:54
30Dan Ouellette (Optimum Performance)0:05:08
31Taylor Merk-Wynne (CMCC p/b Insight)
32Patrick Shank (Cycles d'Autremont)0:05:21
33Matt D'Alessio (Threshold Cycling)0:05:32
34Joseph Tramontano (Rockstar Racing / Signature Cycles)0:05:43
35Chad Young (Raleigh / Gus' CX Team)0:05:49
36Cosmo Catalano (Cheshire Cycle Racing)0:05:58
37Jonathan Wetzel (Paradise Racing)
38Oscar Jimenez (Ride Studio Cafe)0:06:11
39William Campbell (Newbury Comics / High & Mighty Beer Co.)
40Nicholas Salata (Centråål Cycle)0:06:17
41Carter Hall (Young Guns)0:06:39
42Chris Field (ECV)0:06:44
43Nathaniel Brewster (Bethel Cycle)0:07:09
44Gregory Brown (BackOffice Associates)0:07:20
45Matthew Colby (Knowledge Bikes)0:07:26
46Steven Hopengarten (Wheelworks Cyclocross)
47Louis Montgrain (independent)
48Keith Limberg (Raleigh Bicycles/Gus' Bike Shop)0:07:55
49Paul McMahon (Essex County Velo / Mazda)0:08:05
50Todd Prekaski (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM)0:08:11
51Ian Keough (BayHillCapital/CLNoonan p/b CornerCycle)0:08:44
52Peter Vollers, Jr. (Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)0:09:39
53Joshua Lehmann (Boston Bicycle School)
54Alden Suokko (Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)
55John Morin (The Kidney Project)
56David Chiu (Ride Studio Cafe)
57Adam Stepanovic
58James Norris (Flying Penguins)
59Matthew Owens (Belgen Cycles)
60Ken Carpenter (Threshold Cycling)
61Tommy Goguen (TEAM CF)
62Joseph Aubin (Geekhouse Bikes)
63Shawn Patenaude (Burris Logistics - Fit Werx)
64Jason Justi (Beaver Valley Velo)
65Jeffrey Bramhall (Threshold Cycling)
66Roger Cadman (Newbury Comics /High&Mighty Beer Co.)
67Scott Glowa (Cambridge Bicycle / Igelheart Frames)
68Nicholas Maggiore (Newbury Comics/High&Mighty Beer CO.)
69Eric Stratton
70Christopher Plummer (NorEast Cycling)

