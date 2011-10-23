Image 1 of 44 Luke Keough leads McNicholas at the start of the men (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 2 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 44 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 44 McNicholas took an emphatic and well-deserved win. (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 35 of 44 Josh Dillon takes a bike change. (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 36 of 44 (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 37 of 44 After losing his A-bike early in the race, Donny Green (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 38 of 44 Adam St. Germain on foot. (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 39 of 44 Evan Huff, focused. (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 40 of 44 Lindine and McNicholas on the front. (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 41 of 44 Anthony Clark freaks out a little too much for this corner to handle. (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 42 of 44 Myerson is right at home in the mud. (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 43 of 44 (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 44 of 44 The Men (Image credit: Dave Chiu)

As has been the case in so many New England races this year, Dylan McNicholas (cyclocrossworld.com) shot off the front from the start. Today, his companions included Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) and Adam Myerson (SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley). Not far behind was the man with the long East coast winning streak, Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage).

As the course had softened, thanks to the rain during the women's race through the start of the men's, the course had returned to its prior state of slop and the biggest moves in the race were dictated by mechanical problems.

With four laps to go, McNicholas and Lindine were driving the pace on the front and had begun to build an advantage over their competitors, but a broken derailleur hanger far from the pit forced Lindine to run nearly half a lap and lose several positions. McNicholas took this advantage and drove a hard but safe pace, riding gingerly through the grass sections and taking few risks.

When all was said and done, McNicholas was able to raise his hands for the second consecutive year at the Downeast Cyclocross Weekend as the Saturday victor. Behind him, and always closing, was Luke Keough. The battle for third was between Myerson and the surprisingly resilient Justin Lindine. Coming past the pit with two laps to go, Lindine caught and passed Myerson. "I was trying to ride a fast, safe line and Lindine came past me like a freight train," said Myerson after the race.

Results

Pro/1/2/ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan McNicholas (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM) 0:58:40 2 Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) 0:00:22 3 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage) 0:00:57 4 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:01:42 5 Josh Dillon (RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS) 0:02:28 6 Shawn Milne (Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda) 0:03:26 7 Manny Goguen (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage) 0:04:27 8 Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart) 0:04:35 9 Nicholas Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) 0:05:06 10 Christian Favata (RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS) 0:05:11 11 David Wilcox (Cycle-Smart) 12 Evan Huff (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage) 0:05:35 13 Michael Mihalik (Freddie Fu Cycling Team) 14 Marc Andre Daigle (RME/XME) 0:06:18 15 Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) 0:07:06 16 Adam St. Germain (NBX / Circle A Cycles) 0:07:24 17 Dan Chabanov (RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS) 0:08:19 18 Donny Green (Cycle-Smart) 0:08:30 19 synjen marrocco (Corner Cycle) 0:09:22 20 Thierry Laliberte (Xprezo - Borsao) 21 John Burns (Burns Racing) 22 Stephen Pierce (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 23 Colin Reuter (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)