Image 1 of 37 Lots of running in the mud. (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 2 of 37 Evelyne Blouin (Specialized) is an elite triathlete so looked strong on the run. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 37 Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com) sprinting over the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 37 Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) mounting up. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 37 Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) being chased by Smith at the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 37 Sarah Krzysiak (NY Cross) running the uphill barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 37 Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) rounding an off-camber downhill. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 37 Evelyne Blouin (Specialized) riding in fifth place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 37 Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) tangling with some course tape. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 37 Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) and Andre Smith passing by some farm equipment. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 37 Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) exiting the cow barn and into the rain on the final lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 37 Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) takes the win in a downpour. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 37 Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) at the start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 37 Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com) on the front row. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 37 The course was widened just before the women (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 37 Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) following Andrea Smith. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 37 Ellie Anderson (Ladies First Racing) settled into fourth position. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 37 Evelyne Blouin (Specialized) rounding a downhill corner. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 37 Lyne Bessette (Cyclocrossworld.com) riding in third place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 37 Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) trying to reel in Smith. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 37 Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) with a small lead over Annis mid-race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 37 Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) took the hole shot. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 37 Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) was not about to let Annis get away. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 37 Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) leading the race through the cow fields. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 37 Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) and Andrea Smith taking advantage the drier ground at the edges of the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 37 Rebecca Wellons (Quad Cycles) rode brilliantly early but could not hold the pace. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 37 Evelyne Blouin (Specialized) rode just behind the leaders the whole race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 37 Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com) rode impressively today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 37 Rebecca Wellons (Quad Cycles) on the pavement. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 37 Shiela Vibert (Sunapee Racing) exiting the cow barn that the riders passed through every lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 37 Many riders got tangled with course tape and each other due to the muddy conditions. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 37 Smith chases Annis. (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 33 of 37 Ankle-deep mud wasn (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 34 of 37 Bessette on the hunt. (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 35 of 37 Smith resumes her winning ways. (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 36 of 37 Smith and Bessette on the Women (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 37 of 37 Smith seems pretty excited about victory pie. (Image credit: Dave Chiu)

From the start of the race, it seemed like it would be a duel between Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) and Andrea Smith (LadiestFirst Racing). The two at the front had put a large gap behind them within the first lap.

For much of the race, it was between Smith and Annis, neither able to make any appreciable gap on the soft and relatively slow course. From behind, with three laps to go, came Lyne Bessette (cyclocrossworld.com), finally completing the bridge to the leaders.

The three rode together for a lap until Smith attacked and Annis came slowly off the chase. Smith was able to hold it together in the difficult conditions and cross the finish line first with Bessette 16 seconds back in second and Annis 30 seconds off the pace in third.

Results

Pro/1/2/3/ Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:52:08 2 Lyne Bessette (cyclocrossworld.com) 0:00:16 3 Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA cycles) 0:00:30 4 Elle Anderson (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:02:22 5 Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com) 0:02:53 6 Frances Morrison (J.A.M. Fund / NCC) 0:03:43 7 Evelyne Blouin 8 Sheila vibert (Sunapee Racing Team) 0:04:05 9 Sarah Krzysiak (NYCROSS.com) 0:04:19 10 Kim Blodgett 0:04:26 11 Rebecca Wellons (Quad Cycles) 0:04:56 12 BrittLee Bowman (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) 0:06:13 13 Kathleen Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge) 0:06:53 14 Elizabeth Lukowski (NYcross.com) 0:07:11 15 Molly Hurford (Team Rockstar Games / Signature Cycles) 16 Ellen Noble (Trek Portsmouth) 17 Christina Birch (J.A.M. Fund / NCC) 18 Corey Coogan Cisek (Plan C p/b Stevens)