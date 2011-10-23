Trending

Smith outsmarts for muddy win

Bessette and Annis round out podium

Image 1 of 37

Lots of running in the mud.

Lots of running in the mud.
(Image credit: Dave Chiu)
Image 2 of 37

Evelyne Blouin (Specialized) is an elite triathlete so looked strong on the run.

Evelyne Blouin (Specialized) is an elite triathlete so looked strong on the run.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 37

Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com) sprinting over the barriers.

Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com) sprinting over the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 37

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) mounting up.

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) mounting up.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 37

Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) being chased by Smith at the barriers.

Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) being chased by Smith at the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 37

Sarah Krzysiak (NY Cross) running the uphill barriers.

Sarah Krzysiak (NY Cross) running the uphill barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 37

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) rounding an off-camber downhill.

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) rounding an off-camber downhill.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 37

Evelyne Blouin (Specialized) riding in fifth place.

Evelyne Blouin (Specialized) riding in fifth place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 37

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) tangling with some course tape.

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) tangling with some course tape.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 37

Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) and Andre Smith passing by some farm equipment.

Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) and Andre Smith passing by some farm equipment.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 37

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) exiting the cow barn and into the rain on the final lap.

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) exiting the cow barn and into the rain on the final lap.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 37

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) takes the win in a downpour.

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) takes the win in a downpour.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 37

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) at the start.

Frances Morrison (JAM Fund) at the start.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 37

Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com) on the front row.

Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com) on the front row.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 37

The course was widened just before the women

The course was widened just before the women
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 37

Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) following Andrea Smith.

Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) following Andrea Smith.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 37

Ellie Anderson (Ladies First Racing) settled into fourth position.

Ellie Anderson (Ladies First Racing) settled into fourth position.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 37

Evelyne Blouin (Specialized) rounding a downhill corner.

Evelyne Blouin (Specialized) rounding a downhill corner.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 37

Lyne Bessette (Cyclocrossworld.com) riding in third place.

Lyne Bessette (Cyclocrossworld.com) riding in third place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 37

Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) trying to reel in Smith.

Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) trying to reel in Smith.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 37

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) with a small lead over Annis mid-race.

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) with a small lead over Annis mid-race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 37

Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) took the hole shot.

Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) took the hole shot.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 37

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) was not about to let Annis get away.

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) was not about to let Annis get away.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 37

Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) leading the race through the cow fields.

Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) leading the race through the cow fields.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 37

Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) and Andrea Smith taking advantage the drier ground at the edges of the course.

Sally Annis (Crossresults.com) and Andrea Smith taking advantage the drier ground at the edges of the course.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 37

Rebecca Wellons (Quad Cycles) rode brilliantly early but could not hold the pace.

Rebecca Wellons (Quad Cycles) rode brilliantly early but could not hold the pace.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 37

Evelyne Blouin (Specialized) rode just behind the leaders the whole race.

Evelyne Blouin (Specialized) rode just behind the leaders the whole race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 37

Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com) rode impressively today.

Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com) rode impressively today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 37

Rebecca Wellons (Quad Cycles) on the pavement.

Rebecca Wellons (Quad Cycles) on the pavement.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 37

Shiela Vibert (Sunapee Racing) exiting the cow barn that the riders passed through every lap.

Shiela Vibert (Sunapee Racing) exiting the cow barn that the riders passed through every lap.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 37

Many riders got tangled with course tape and each other due to the muddy conditions.

Many riders got tangled with course tape and each other due to the muddy conditions.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 37

Smith chases Annis.

Smith chases Annis.
(Image credit: Dave Chiu)
Image 33 of 37

Ankle-deep mud wasn

Ankle-deep mud wasn
(Image credit: Dave Chiu)
Image 34 of 37

Bessette on the hunt.

Bessette on the hunt.
(Image credit: Dave Chiu)
Image 35 of 37

Smith resumes her winning ways.

Smith resumes her winning ways.
(Image credit: Dave Chiu)
Image 36 of 37

Smith and Bessette on the Women

Smith and Bessette on the Women
(Image credit: Dave Chiu)
Image 37 of 37

Smith seems pretty excited about victory pie.

Smith seems pretty excited about victory pie.
(Image credit: Dave Chiu)

From the start of the race, it seemed like it would be a duel between Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) and Andrea Smith (LadiestFirst Racing). The two at the front had put a large gap behind them within the first lap.

For much of the race, it was between Smith and Annis, neither able to make any appreciable gap on the soft and relatively slow course. From behind, with three laps to go, came Lyne Bessette (cyclocrossworld.com), finally completing the bridge to the leaders.

The three rode together for a lap until Smith attacked and Annis came slowly off the chase. Smith was able to hold it together in the difficult conditions and cross the finish line first with Bessette 16 seconds back in second and Annis 30 seconds off the pace in third.

Results

Pro/1/2/3/ Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)0:52:08
2Lyne Bessette (cyclocrossworld.com)0:00:16
3Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA cycles)0:00:30
4Elle Anderson (LadiesFirst Racing)0:02:22
5Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com)0:02:53
6Frances Morrison (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)0:03:43
7Evelyne Blouin
8Sheila vibert (Sunapee Racing Team)0:04:05
9Sarah Krzysiak (NYCROSS.com)0:04:19
10Kim Blodgett0:04:26
11Rebecca Wellons (Quad Cycles)0:04:56
12BrittLee Bowman (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)0:06:13
13Kathleen Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge)0:06:53
14Elizabeth Lukowski (NYcross.com)0:07:11
15Molly Hurford (Team Rockstar Games / Signature Cycles)
16Ellen Noble (Trek Portsmouth)
17Christina Birch (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
18Corey Coogan Cisek (Plan C p/b Stevens)

Amateur Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:36:28
2Lori Cooke (cycle lodge)0:00:45
3Vickie Monahan (Exposition Wheelmen)0:00:58
4Renee Bousquet (Racer-X)0:01:18
5Karen Tripp (BLUE STEEL CYCLERY)0:01:51
6Victoria Gates (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:02:21
7Michele Harrison (Essex County Velo powered by Mazada)0:02:35
8Dana Prey (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)
9Sherri Curcuru (ECV)0:02:45
10Susan MacLean (BOB Cycling-Goodale's/Speed Merchant)0:02:52
11Meghan Smith0:03:31
12Erin Donohue (Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)0:03:42
13Jessie Duppler (MVCX)0:03:47
14Amanda Bedard (Cycling Concepts)0:03:54
15Dana Cooreman (mission in Motion)0:04:28
16Joanne Grogan (Cyclocrossracing.com)0:04:47
17Kimberly Shattuck (Corner Cycle)0:04:59
18Cathy Rowell (NEBC p/b CycleLoft)0:05:23
19Ana Sirianni Cook (cyclocrossworld.com)0:05:55
20Joanne Breau (Rio Tinto/Martin Swiss)
21Julia Sperry0:06:17
22Rebecca Wolski (LadiesFirst Racing)0:06:46
23Susannah Hufstader (Colby College)0:06:54
24Tessa Clare (Threshold Cycling)0:07:28
25Lodrina Cherne (Geekhouse Bikes)0:07:43
26Julianne Oberle (NEBC p/b Cycle Loft)0:08:23
27Kristina Donehew (Hup United)0:08:49
28Ivy Luhrs (Portland Velo Club/CycleMania)0:09:10
29Megan Curry (New England Athletic Cyclocross)0:10:01
30Starr Walker (New England Athletic Cyclocross)0:11:10
31Lauren Tracy (Zanconato Racing)
32Katrina Zalenski (Burns Racing)0:11:40
33Jordan Dube (Central Wheel - GHCC)0:12:02
34Carrie Mosher (NEBC p/b Cycle Loft)0:12:09
35Katherine Snell (NEBC p/b Cycle Loft)0:12:14
36Claire Dufort (bikebarnracing.com)
37Tracy Gustafson (Danielson Adventure Sports/ QV Velo)0:14:55
38Alessia Genovese (Corner Cycle)
39Peggy Gioioso (BOB CYCLING/Goodales Bikes)
40Cori Dahlstrom (Team AMP)
41Yvonne Schumacher (Nova Cycle Sport/ISCorp)
DSQErin Brennan (Portland Velo Club)

Latest on Cyclingnews