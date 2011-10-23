Smith outsmarts for muddy win
Bessette and Annis round out podium
Elite Women: New Gloucester -
From the start of the race, it seemed like it would be a duel between Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) and Andrea Smith (LadiestFirst Racing). The two at the front had put a large gap behind them within the first lap.
For much of the race, it was between Smith and Annis, neither able to make any appreciable gap on the soft and relatively slow course. From behind, with three laps to go, came Lyne Bessette (cyclocrossworld.com), finally completing the bridge to the leaders.
The three rode together for a lap until Smith attacked and Annis came slowly off the chase. Smith was able to hold it together in the difficult conditions and cross the finish line first with Bessette 16 seconds back in second and Annis 30 seconds off the pace in third.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:52:08
|2
|Lyne Bessette (cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:00:16
|3
|Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA cycles)
|0:00:30
|4
|Elle Anderson (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:02:22
|5
|Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com)
|0:02:53
|6
|Frances Morrison (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
|0:03:43
|7
|Evelyne Blouin
|8
|Sheila vibert (Sunapee Racing Team)
|0:04:05
|9
|Sarah Krzysiak (NYCROSS.com)
|0:04:19
|10
|Kim Blodgett
|0:04:26
|11
|Rebecca Wellons (Quad Cycles)
|0:04:56
|12
|BrittLee Bowman (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)
|0:06:13
|13
|Kathleen Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge)
|0:06:53
|14
|Elizabeth Lukowski (NYcross.com)
|0:07:11
|15
|Molly Hurford (Team Rockstar Games / Signature Cycles)
|16
|Ellen Noble (Trek Portsmouth)
|17
|Christina Birch (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
|18
|Corey Coogan Cisek (Plan C p/b Stevens)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:36:28
|2
|Lori Cooke (cycle lodge)
|0:00:45
|3
|Vickie Monahan (Exposition Wheelmen)
|0:00:58
|4
|Renee Bousquet (Racer-X)
|0:01:18
|5
|Karen Tripp (BLUE STEEL CYCLERY)
|0:01:51
|6
|Victoria Gates (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:02:21
|7
|Michele Harrison (Essex County Velo powered by Mazada)
|0:02:35
|8
|Dana Prey (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)
|9
|Sherri Curcuru (ECV)
|0:02:45
|10
|Susan MacLean (BOB Cycling-Goodale's/Speed Merchant)
|0:02:52
|11
|Meghan Smith
|0:03:31
|12
|Erin Donohue (Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)
|0:03:42
|13
|Jessie Duppler (MVCX)
|0:03:47
|14
|Amanda Bedard (Cycling Concepts)
|0:03:54
|15
|Dana Cooreman (mission in Motion)
|0:04:28
|16
|Joanne Grogan (Cyclocrossracing.com)
|0:04:47
|17
|Kimberly Shattuck (Corner Cycle)
|0:04:59
|18
|Cathy Rowell (NEBC p/b CycleLoft)
|0:05:23
|19
|Ana Sirianni Cook (cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:05:55
|20
|Joanne Breau (Rio Tinto/Martin Swiss)
|21
|Julia Sperry
|0:06:17
|22
|Rebecca Wolski (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:06:46
|23
|Susannah Hufstader (Colby College)
|0:06:54
|24
|Tessa Clare (Threshold Cycling)
|0:07:28
|25
|Lodrina Cherne (Geekhouse Bikes)
|0:07:43
|26
|Julianne Oberle (NEBC p/b Cycle Loft)
|0:08:23
|27
|Kristina Donehew (Hup United)
|0:08:49
|28
|Ivy Luhrs (Portland Velo Club/CycleMania)
|0:09:10
|29
|Megan Curry (New England Athletic Cyclocross)
|0:10:01
|30
|Starr Walker (New England Athletic Cyclocross)
|0:11:10
|31
|Lauren Tracy (Zanconato Racing)
|32
|Katrina Zalenski (Burns Racing)
|0:11:40
|33
|Jordan Dube (Central Wheel - GHCC)
|0:12:02
|34
|Carrie Mosher (NEBC p/b Cycle Loft)
|0:12:09
|35
|Katherine Snell (NEBC p/b Cycle Loft)
|0:12:14
|36
|Claire Dufort (bikebarnracing.com)
|37
|Tracy Gustafson (Danielson Adventure Sports/ QV Velo)
|0:14:55
|38
|Alessia Genovese (Corner Cycle)
|39
|Peggy Gioioso (BOB CYCLING/Goodales Bikes)
|40
|Cori Dahlstrom (Team AMP)
|41
|Yvonne Schumacher (Nova Cycle Sport/ISCorp)
|DSQ
|Erin Brennan (Portland Velo Club)
Latest on Cyclingnews
