Hazekamp wins GP Brabant junior race
Artz second, followed by Vreeswijk
Junior Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart Hazekamp (Ned)
|0:40:10
|2
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:00:17
|3
|Luca Vreeswijk (Ned)
|0:00:23
|4
|Tomáš Kopecký (Cze)
|0:00:27
|5
|Koen Helvoirt (Ned)
|0:00:36
|6
|Kyro Geurts (Ned)
|0:00:47
|7
|Lars Loohuis (Ned)
|0:00:51
|8
|Jarne De Meyer (Bel)
|0:00:52
|9
|Len Dejonghe (Bel)
|0:01:37
|10
|Carlo Berg (Ned)
|0:01:48
|11
|Lars Mastebroek (Ned)
|0:01:54
|12
|Joren Bloem (Ned)
|0:01:57
|13
|Lars Berghen (Ned)
|14
|Jurgen Aarssen (Ned)
|0:02:35
|15
|Robin Blummel (Ned)
|0:02:41
|16
|Perry Frijters (Ned)
|0:02:42
|17
|Remco De Jong (Ned)
|18
|Victor Broex (Ned)
|0:03:42
|19
|Demiz Hebing (Ned)
|0:03:59
|20
|Jeldert Withag (Ned)
|0:04:16
|21
|Sam Gademan (Ned)
|0:04:41
|22
|Frank De Jong (Ned)
|0:05:04
|23
|Joris Van Der Straaten (Ned)
|0:05:25
|24
|Tom Merkerk (Ned)
|0:05:34
|25
|Menno Capel (Ned)
|0:05:35
|26
|Axel Dirkx (Bel)
|0:06:13
|27
|Mitchell Vink (Ned)
|0:06:18
|28
|Sjors Van Zandbeek (Ned)
|0:06:19
|29
|Rick De Vries (Ned)
|0:06:34
|30
|Tom Van Den Berg (Ned)
|0:06:35
|31
|Mika Van Gestel (Ned)
|0:06:58
|32
|Gijs Pennings (Ned)
|0:07:21
|33
|Menno Broex (Ned)
|0:07:30
|34
|Marten Hanegraaf (Ned)
|35
|Jarno Esch (Ned)
|36
|Luuk Van Der Eijnden (Ned)
|37
|Matthew Van Der Linden (Ned)
|38
|Berko Dorussen (Ned)
