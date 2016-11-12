Trending

Hazekamp wins GP Brabant junior race

Artz second, followed by Vreeswijk

The Junior men's field at the European championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Hazekamp (Ned)0:40:10
2Bart Artz (Ned)0:00:17
3Luca Vreeswijk (Ned)0:00:23
4Tomáš Kopecký (Cze)0:00:27
5Koen Helvoirt (Ned)0:00:36
6Kyro Geurts (Ned)0:00:47
7Lars Loohuis (Ned)0:00:51
8Jarne De Meyer (Bel)0:00:52
9Len Dejonghe (Bel)0:01:37
10Carlo Berg (Ned)0:01:48
11Lars Mastebroek (Ned)0:01:54
12Joren Bloem (Ned)0:01:57
13Lars Berghen (Ned)
14Jurgen Aarssen (Ned)0:02:35
15Robin Blummel (Ned)0:02:41
16Perry Frijters (Ned)0:02:42
17Remco De Jong (Ned)
18Victor Broex (Ned)0:03:42
19Demiz Hebing (Ned)0:03:59
20Jeldert Withag (Ned)0:04:16
21Sam Gademan (Ned)0:04:41
22Frank De Jong (Ned)0:05:04
23Joris Van Der Straaten (Ned)0:05:25
24Tom Merkerk (Ned)0:05:34
25Menno Capel (Ned)0:05:35
26Axel Dirkx (Bel)0:06:13
27Mitchell Vink (Ned)0:06:18
28Sjors Van Zandbeek (Ned)0:06:19
29Rick De Vries (Ned)0:06:34
30Tom Van Den Berg (Ned)0:06:35
31Mika Van Gestel (Ned)0:06:58
32Gijs Pennings (Ned)0:07:21
33Menno Broex (Ned)0:07:30
34Marten Hanegraaf (Ned)
35Jarno Esch (Ned)
36Luuk Van Der Eijnden (Ned)
37Matthew Van Der Linden (Ned)
38Berko Dorussen (Ned)

