GP Brabant: De Boer wins elite women's race
Kaptheijns and Bakker second and third
Elite Women: -
Sophie Boer took a narrow victory Saturday ahead of compatriot Maud Kaptheijns at De Grote Prijs van Brabant. Boer finished just two seconds ahead of Kaptheijns, while Manon Bakker crossed the line 20 seconds behind the winner for third.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sophie Boer (Ned)
|0:42:51
|2
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|0:00:02
|3
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|0:00:20
|4
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:00:34
|5
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|0:00:35
|6
|Bianca Hoek (Ned)
|0:00:54
|7
|Inge Heijden (Ned)
|0:01:07
|8
|Lindy Anrooij (Ned)
|0:01:27
|9
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned)
|0:01:28
|10
|Monique Ree (Ned)
|0:01:49
|11
|Elle Anderson (USA)
|0:01:56
|12
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
|0:02:07
|13
|Denise Betsema (Ned)
|0:02:22
|14
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:02:38
|15
|Linda Beek (Ned)
|0:02:39
|16
|Maaike Heij (Ned)
|17
|Aniek Alphen (Ned)
|0:02:44
|18
|Floor Weerink (Ned)
|0:02:45
|19
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned)
|0:03:00
|20
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:03:32
|21
|Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
|0:04:01
|22
|Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned)
|0:04:05
|23
|Laura Krans (Ned)
|0:04:08
|24
|Esther Burg (Ned)
|0:04:12
|25
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|0:04:16
|26
|Anouk Spies (Ned)
|0:04:18
|27
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned)
|0:04:24
|28
|Kim Banga (Ned)
|0:04:38
|29
|Zoë Mulder (Ned)
|0:04:39
|30
|Marieke Witzenburg (Ned)
|0:05:28
|31
|Elodie Kuijper (Ned)
|0:05:59
|32
|Anne Van Rooijen (Ned)
|0:06:32
|33
|Gaby Gieskens (Ned)
|0:06:57
|34
|Lisette Schoon (Ned)
|0:07:04
|35
|Fanny Van Maanen (Ned)
|0:07:12
|36
|Britt Knaven (Ned)
|0:07:43
|37
|Marianne Vegt (Ned)
|0:07:56
|38
|Isa Pieterse (Ned)
|39
|Yvet Schoonewille (Ned)
|40
|Cynthia Van Der Ham (Ned)
|41
|Lora Bonthuis (Ned)
|42
|Lieke Draaij (Ned)
|43
|Charlotte Graaf (Ned)
|44
|Femke Kuijpers (Ned)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'The best man won' says third-placed Sweeck after Belgium fail to contain Van der Poel at Cyclo-cross European ChampionshipsSecond-placed Iserbyt calls failing to beat dominant Dutchman by three seconds 'a missed opportunity'
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy