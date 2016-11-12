Trending

GP Brabant: De Boer wins elite women's race

Kaptheijns and Bakker second and third

Sophie De Boer in Gieten

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Sophie Boer took a narrow victory Saturday ahead of compatriot Maud Kaptheijns at De Grote Prijs van Brabant. Boer finished just two seconds ahead of Kaptheijns, while Manon Bakker crossed the line 20 seconds behind the winner for third.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sophie Boer (Ned)0:42:51
2Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)0:00:02
3Manon Bakker (Ned)0:00:20
4Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:00:34
5Loes Sels (Bel)0:00:35
6Bianca Hoek (Ned)0:00:54
7Inge Heijden (Ned)0:01:07
8Lindy Anrooij (Ned)0:01:27
9Fleur Nagengast (Ned)0:01:28
10Monique Ree (Ned)0:01:49
11Elle Anderson (USA)0:01:56
12Susanne Meistrok (Ned)0:02:07
13Denise Betsema (Ned)0:02:22
14Veerle Goossens (Ned)0:02:38
15Linda Beek (Ned)0:02:39
16Maaike Heij (Ned)
17Aniek Alphen (Ned)0:02:44
18Floor Weerink (Ned)0:02:45
19Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned)0:03:00
20Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)0:03:32
21Irene Gerritsen (Ned)0:04:01
22Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned)0:04:05
23Laura Krans (Ned)0:04:08
24Esther Burg (Ned)0:04:12
25Lana Verberne (Ned)0:04:16
26Anouk Spies (Ned)0:04:18
27Sylvie Swinkels (Ned)0:04:24
28Kim Banga (Ned)0:04:38
29Zoë Mulder (Ned)0:04:39
30Marieke Witzenburg (Ned)0:05:28
31Elodie Kuijper (Ned)0:05:59
32Anne Van Rooijen (Ned)0:06:32
33Gaby Gieskens (Ned)0:06:57
34Lisette Schoon (Ned)0:07:04
35Fanny Van Maanen (Ned)0:07:12
36Britt Knaven (Ned)0:07:43
37Marianne Vegt (Ned)0:07:56
38Isa Pieterse (Ned)
39Yvet Schoonewille (Ned)
40Cynthia Van Der Ham (Ned)
41Lora Bonthuis (Ned)
42Lieke Draaij (Ned)
43Charlotte Graaf (Ned)
44Femke Kuijpers (Ned)

