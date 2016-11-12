Van der Poel wins GP Brabant
Dutchman beats Van Kessel and Nieuwenhuis
Elite Men: -
Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) warmed up for Sunday’s Superprestige in Gavere by soloing to victory at De Grote Prijs van Brabant. The Dutchman led the way from the first lap, quickly divesting the race of all suspense to claim an emphatic win.
Van der Poel’s fellow countrymen Corné van Kessel and Joris Nieuwenhuis took second and third, while Wietse Bosmans placed fourth.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)
|1:01:33
|2
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned)
|0:00:07
|3
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:00:11
|4
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
|0:00:20
|5
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:00:21
|6
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|0:00:22
|7
|Twan Brand (Ned)
|0:00:42
|8
|David Van Der Poel (Ned)
|0:01:04
|9
|Diether Sweeck (Bel)
|0:01:05
|10
|Maik Heijden (Ned)
|0:01:36
|11
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|0:02:02
|12
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)
|0:02:27
|13
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|0:02:42
|14
|Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
|0:02:43
|15
|Patrick Leeuwen (Ned)
|0:02:45
|16
|Jens Dekker (Ned)
|0:02:49
|17
|Niels Wubben (Ned)
|0:02:54
|18
|Richard Jansen (Ned)
|0:03:01
|19
|Sieben Wouters (Ned)
|0:03:13
|20
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned)
|0:03:30
|21
|Roel Stegen (Ned)
|0:03:57
|22
|Bjorn Heijden (Ned)
|0:04:40
|23
|Pim Klundert (Ned)
|0:04:55
|24
|Yannick Vrielink (Ned)
|0:05:02
|25
|Erik Boer (Ned)
|0:05:03
|26
|Marc Bouwmeester (Ned)
|0:05:44
|27
|Koen Dijke (Ned)
|0:06:26
|28
|Martin Mijnten (Ned)
|0:06:49
|29
|Roderik Egberink (Ned)
|0:06:50
|30
|Bart Barkhuis (Ned)
|0:06:51
|31
|Carlos Schreuder (Ned)
|32
|Koen Klundert (Ned)
|33
|Douwe Verberne (Ned)
|34
|Mario Poldervaart (Ned)
|35
|Mart Muskens (Ned)
|36
|Joep Gennip (Ned)
|37
|Niels Verbruggen (Ned)
|38
|Bart Pennings (Ned)
|39
|Thijs Kool (Ned)
|40
|Jeroen Janssen (Ned)
|41
|Rowan Bergmans (Ned)
|42
|Vincent Oger (Bel)
|43
|Joost Wijngaarden (Ned)
