Van der Poel wins GP Brabant

Dutchman beats Van Kessel and Nieuwenhuis

Mathieu Van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) celebrates alone

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) warmed up for Sunday’s Superprestige in Gavere by soloing to victory at De Grote Prijs van Brabant. The Dutchman led the way from the first lap, quickly divesting the race of all suspense to claim an emphatic win.

Van der Poel’s fellow countrymen Corné van Kessel and Joris Nieuwenhuis took second and third, while Wietse Bosmans placed fourth. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)1:01:33
2Corne Van Kessel (Ned)0:00:07
3Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)0:00:11
4Wietse Bosmans (Bel)0:00:20
5Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:00:21
6Daan Soete (Bel)0:00:22
7Twan Brand (Ned)0:00:42
8David Van Der Poel (Ned)0:01:04
9Diether Sweeck (Bel)0:01:05
10Maik Heijden (Ned)0:01:36
11Stan Godrie (Ned)0:02:02
12Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)0:02:27
13Marcel Meisen (Ger)0:02:42
14Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)0:02:43
15Patrick Leeuwen (Ned)0:02:45
16Jens Dekker (Ned)0:02:49
17Niels Wubben (Ned)0:02:54
18Richard Jansen (Ned)0:03:01
19Sieben Wouters (Ned)0:03:13
20Kelvin Bakx (Ned)0:03:30
21Roel Stegen (Ned)0:03:57
22Bjorn Heijden (Ned)0:04:40
23Pim Klundert (Ned)0:04:55
24Yannick Vrielink (Ned)0:05:02
25Erik Boer (Ned)0:05:03
26Marc Bouwmeester (Ned)0:05:44
27Koen Dijke (Ned)0:06:26
28Martin Mijnten (Ned)0:06:49
29Roderik Egberink (Ned)0:06:50
30Bart Barkhuis (Ned)0:06:51
31Carlos Schreuder (Ned)
32Koen Klundert (Ned)
33Douwe Verberne (Ned)
34Mario Poldervaart (Ned)
35Mart Muskens (Ned)
36Joep Gennip (Ned)
37Niels Verbruggen (Ned)
38Bart Pennings (Ned)
39Thijs Kool (Ned)
40Jeroen Janssen (Ned)
41Rowan Bergmans (Ned)
42Vincent Oger (Bel)
43Joost Wijngaarden (Ned)

