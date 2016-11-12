Mathieu Van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) celebrates alone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) warmed up for Sunday’s Superprestige in Gavere by soloing to victory at De Grote Prijs van Brabant. The Dutchman led the way from the first lap, quickly divesting the race of all suspense to claim an emphatic win.

Van der Poel’s fellow countrymen Corné van Kessel and Joris Nieuwenhuis took second and third, while Wietse Bosmans placed fourth.

