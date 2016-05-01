Trending

Gulick wins women's race at Dana Point Grand Prix

Reynolds second, followed by Frayne

U23 women's USA Crits series leader Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy ProAir HFA)

(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebe)1:00:32
2Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)
3Angelica Frayre (Monster Media Elite Women)
4Pamela Schuster (Monster Media Elite Women)0:00:01
5Jenny Rios (Monster Media Elite Women)
6Summer Moak (TWENTY16 Ridebiker Development)
7Jennifer Whalen (SDBC/Emerald Textiles p/b UC Cy)0:00:02
8Mariana Valadez Ortiz (Crazy Cat Specialized U23 Women)
9Sara Yancovitz
10Joy Mcculloch (KHS)
11Trina Jacobson (SDBC/Emerald Textiles p/b UC Cy)
12Daniela Garcia (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
13Angela Patterson (Team Simple Green/Cannondale/St)0:00:03
14Rachel Cross (Monster Media Elite Women)0:00:04
15Beatrice Dormoy (SDBC/Emerald Textiles p/b UC Cy)0:00:05
16Alicia Silvera (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)0:00:06
17Chane Jonker (JET Cycling)0:00:07
18Esther Walker (SDBC/Emerald Textiles p/b UC Cy)0:00:08
19Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling)0:00:28

