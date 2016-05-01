Gulick wins women's race at Dana Point Grand Prix
Reynolds second, followed by Frayne
Pro Women: Dana Point -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebe)
|1:00:32
|2
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)
|3
|Angelica Frayre (Monster Media Elite Women)
|4
|Pamela Schuster (Monster Media Elite Women)
|0:00:01
|5
|Jenny Rios (Monster Media Elite Women)
|6
|Summer Moak (TWENTY16 Ridebiker Development)
|7
|Jennifer Whalen (SDBC/Emerald Textiles p/b UC Cy)
|0:00:02
|8
|Mariana Valadez Ortiz (Crazy Cat Specialized U23 Women)
|9
|Sara Yancovitz
|10
|Joy Mcculloch (KHS)
|11
|Trina Jacobson (SDBC/Emerald Textiles p/b UC Cy)
|12
|Daniela Garcia (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
|13
|Angela Patterson (Team Simple Green/Cannondale/St)
|0:00:03
|14
|Rachel Cross (Monster Media Elite Women)
|0:00:04
|15
|Beatrice Dormoy (SDBC/Emerald Textiles p/b UC Cy)
|0:00:05
|16
|Alicia Silvera (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
|0:00:06
|17
|Chane Jonker (JET Cycling)
|0:00:07
|18
|Esther Walker (SDBC/Emerald Textiles p/b UC Cy)
|0:00:08
|19
|Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling)
|0:00:28
