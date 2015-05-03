Allar wins Dana Point Grand Prix
Samantha Schneider and Kendall Ryan round out podium
Elite Women: Dana Point -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Allar (Colavita Women's Racing)
|0:59:45
|2
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|3
|Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB)
|4
|Joanne Kiesanowski
|5
|Joelle Numainville
|6
|Gretchen Stumhofer (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
|7
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|8
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|9
|Pamela Schuster (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
|10
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|11
|Cynthia Carson (RIDE Cyclery)
|12
|Colleen Gulick (Riptide Cycling)
|13
|Denise Mueller (Sisterhood of Cycling)
|14
|Charity Chia (South Bay Wheelmen)
|15
|Nicolle Bruderer (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|16
|Kathryne Carr
|17
|Michelle Khare (BMW P/b happy tooth)
|18
|Jennifer Whalen (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
|19
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|20
|Daniela Garcia (LaGrange)
|21
|Trina Jacobson (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
|22
|Jenny Rios Pinal (Spy Giant Ride P/B GQ-6)
|23
|Tracy Tilton (Southern California Velo)
|24
|Kate Wilson (Velo Club LaGrange)
|25
|Jessica Cutler (Colavita Women's Racing)
|26
|Julie Bellerose (Southern California Velo)
|0:00:09
|27
|Amy Benner (Southern California Velo)
|28
|Emily Georgeson (Monster Media Racing p/b Fight)
|29
|Mary Maroon (Academy)
|30
|Bonnie Breeze (SkyFlash Racing)
|0:00:12
|31
|Catherine Fegan-Kim (K4 Racing)
|32
|Kimberly Lucie (Sabino Cycles Racing)
|33
|Dara Rogers (Monster Media Racing p/b Fight)
|34
|Alicia Silvera (Velo Club LaGrange michelop ult)
|0:00:15
|35
|Samantha Heinrich (SkyFlash Racing)
|0:00:17
|36
|Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|37
|Jamie Gilgen
|0:00:23
|38
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:00:59
|DNF
|Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling)
|DNF
|Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)
|DNF
|Ivie Crawford (JET Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy