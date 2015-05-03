Trending

Allar wins Dana Point Grand Prix

Samantha Schneider and Kendall Ryan round out podium

Erica Allar explains how she won the race

(Image credit: Brandon Andrews)

Results

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (Colavita Women's Racing)0:59:45
2Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
3Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB)
4Joanne Kiesanowski
5Joelle Numainville
6Gretchen Stumhofer (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
7Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
8Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
9Pamela Schuster (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
10Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
11Cynthia Carson (RIDE Cyclery)
12Colleen Gulick (Riptide Cycling)
13Denise Mueller (Sisterhood of Cycling)
14Charity Chia (South Bay Wheelmen)
15Nicolle Bruderer (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
16Kathryne Carr
17Michelle Khare (BMW P/b happy tooth)
18Jennifer Whalen (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
19Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
20Daniela Garcia (LaGrange)
21Trina Jacobson (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
22Jenny Rios Pinal (Spy Giant Ride P/B GQ-6)
23Tracy Tilton (Southern California Velo)
24Kate Wilson (Velo Club LaGrange)
25Jessica Cutler (Colavita Women's Racing)
26Julie Bellerose (Southern California Velo)0:00:09
27Amy Benner (Southern California Velo)
28Emily Georgeson (Monster Media Racing p/b Fight)
29Mary Maroon (Academy)
30Bonnie Breeze (SkyFlash Racing)0:00:12
31Catherine Fegan-Kim (K4 Racing)
32Kimberly Lucie (Sabino Cycles Racing)
33Dara Rogers (Monster Media Racing p/b Fight)
34Alicia Silvera (Velo Club LaGrange michelop ult)0:00:15
35Samantha Heinrich (SkyFlash Racing)0:00:17
36Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
37Jamie Gilgen0:00:23
38Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)0:00:59
DNFAmelia Tanner (JET Cycling)
DNFRachel Swan (Strive Racing)
DNFIvie Crawford (JET Cycling

