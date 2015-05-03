Trending

Menzies sprints to Dana Point Grand Prix victory

Magner and Aitcheson complete podium

Karl Menzies is honoured for his 10 years of riding with the team

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Results

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)1:31:14
2Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing)
3Ryan Aitcheson
4David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
5Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
6Bryan Gomez0:00:04
7Carlos Alzate Escobar
8Cory Williams (Incycle Cannondale)
9Christopher Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
10Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
11Zack Allison (Boneshaker Project)
12Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac)
13Kayle Leo Grande (Surf City Cyclery)
14Adam Farabaugh (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl)
15Sean Mazich (Jelly belly)
16Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
17Josh Carling
18Rahsaan Bahati (Herbalife Presented by Mark Pro)
19William Myers (Bahati Foundation Cycling Found)
20Demis Aleman (Herbalife p/b MarcPro-Strava)
21John Van Dyke (J.Wilkerson Law Firm/Felt Cycli)
22Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
23Chad Hartley (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac)
24Collin Berry (Bike Religion)
25Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
26Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
27Andrew Bosco (BBI-SIC Cycling)
28Mario Humberto
29Brandon Borth (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
30Danny Kam (Monster Media Racing p/b Fight)
31Aaron Wimberley (Surf City Cyclery)
32Eric Anderson (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
33Victor Ayala (Velo Club LaGrange)
34Ben Bertiger (PAA/Empire Bikes)
35Brandon Gritters (Rock N' Road Cyclery)
36Steven Davis (SoCalCycling.com)
37Daniel Katz (PAA/Empire Bikes)
38Shawn Dobbs0:00:14
39Francisco Javier Flores Ruiz
40Craig Streit (Stone House Group p/bVeloVie)
41Tyler Locke (PAA/Empire Bikes)
42Garrett Olsen (Delaware Valley Racing)
43Rasmus Andersen
44Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)
45Martin Adamczyk (San Diego Bicycle Club)
46Leon Gledhill
47Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
48Matt Schaupp (Echelon Velo)
49Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
50Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
51Nate Freed (Herbalife p/b MarcPro-Strava)
52Wesley Eslick
53Emmanuel Suarez (PAA/Empire Bikes)
54James Doyle
55Thomas (Tommy) Robles (Breakaway from Cancer Masters)
56John Mckinley (Team Velocity)
57Brian Forbes (Stone House Group p/bVeloVie)
58Victor Riquelme (Stone House Group p/bVeloVie)
59Christopher Coble (Olympic Club)
60Robert Kamppila (Surf City Cyclery)
61Ryan Schneider
62Stephen Vogel (Hearts Racing Club)0:00:22
63Eric Hilbrecht (hie cycling/RW)
64Rob Alvarez (Stone House Group p/bVeloVie)
65Andrew Touchstone (Olympic Club)
66Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
67Timothy Carolan (Stone House Group p/bVeloVie)
68Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
69John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
70Karl Bordine (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
71Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
72Bryan Larsen (Echelon Velo)
73Adam Mills (Boneshaker Project)0:00:28
74Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Rock Racing)0:00:30
75Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)0:01:04
76David Koesel (J.Wilkerson Law Firm/Felt Cycling)
DNFAndres Alzate

