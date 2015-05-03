Menzies sprints to Dana Point Grand Prix victory
Magner and Aitcheson complete podium
Elite Men: Dana Point -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|1:31:14
|2
|Tyler Magner (Hincapie Racing)
|3
|Ryan Aitcheson
|4
|David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|5
|Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|6
|Bryan Gomez
|0:00:04
|7
|Carlos Alzate Escobar
|8
|Cory Williams (Incycle Cannondale)
|9
|Christopher Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|10
|Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|11
|Zack Allison (Boneshaker Project)
|12
|Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac)
|13
|Kayle Leo Grande (Surf City Cyclery)
|14
|Adam Farabaugh (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl)
|15
|Sean Mazich (Jelly belly)
|16
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|17
|Josh Carling
|18
|Rahsaan Bahati (Herbalife Presented by Mark Pro)
|19
|William Myers (Bahati Foundation Cycling Found)
|20
|Demis Aleman (Herbalife p/b MarcPro-Strava)
|21
|John Van Dyke (J.Wilkerson Law Firm/Felt Cycli)
|22
|Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
|23
|Chad Hartley (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac)
|24
|Collin Berry (Bike Religion)
|25
|Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|26
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|27
|Andrew Bosco (BBI-SIC Cycling)
|28
|Mario Humberto
|29
|Brandon Borth (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|30
|Danny Kam (Monster Media Racing p/b Fight)
|31
|Aaron Wimberley (Surf City Cyclery)
|32
|Eric Anderson (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
|33
|Victor Ayala (Velo Club LaGrange)
|34
|Ben Bertiger (PAA/Empire Bikes)
|35
|Brandon Gritters (Rock N' Road Cyclery)
|36
|Steven Davis (SoCalCycling.com)
|37
|Daniel Katz (PAA/Empire Bikes)
|38
|Shawn Dobbs
|0:00:14
|39
|Francisco Javier Flores Ruiz
|40
|Craig Streit (Stone House Group p/bVeloVie)
|41
|Tyler Locke (PAA/Empire Bikes)
|42
|Garrett Olsen (Delaware Valley Racing)
|43
|Rasmus Andersen
|44
|Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)
|45
|Martin Adamczyk (San Diego Bicycle Club)
|46
|Leon Gledhill
|47
|Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|48
|Matt Schaupp (Echelon Velo)
|49
|Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
|50
|Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|51
|Nate Freed (Herbalife p/b MarcPro-Strava)
|52
|Wesley Eslick
|53
|Emmanuel Suarez (PAA/Empire Bikes)
|54
|James Doyle
|55
|Thomas (Tommy) Robles (Breakaway from Cancer Masters)
|56
|John Mckinley (Team Velocity)
|57
|Brian Forbes (Stone House Group p/bVeloVie)
|58
|Victor Riquelme (Stone House Group p/bVeloVie)
|59
|Christopher Coble (Olympic Club)
|60
|Robert Kamppila (Surf City Cyclery)
|61
|Ryan Schneider
|62
|Stephen Vogel (Hearts Racing Club)
|0:00:22
|63
|Eric Hilbrecht (hie cycling/RW)
|64
|Rob Alvarez (Stone House Group p/bVeloVie)
|65
|Andrew Touchstone (Olympic Club)
|66
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|67
|Timothy Carolan (Stone House Group p/bVeloVie)
|68
|Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
|69
|John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|70
|Karl Bordine (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b GQ-6)
|71
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|72
|Bryan Larsen (Echelon Velo)
|73
|Adam Mills (Boneshaker Project)
|0:00:28
|74
|Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Rock Racing)
|0:00:30
|75
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:04
|76
|David Koesel (J.Wilkerson Law Firm/Felt Cycling)
|DNF
|Andres Alzate
