Czech Tour: Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 4 as Marc Hirschi takes overall victory

Hirschi second Sergio Higuita third on final stage into Šternberk

Sternberk - Czech Republic - cycling - cyclisme - radsport - wielrennen - Alaphilippe Julian (FRA / Team Soudal - Quick Step) - Hirschi Marc (SUI / UAE Team Emirates) pictured during Czech Tour (2.1) Stage 4 from Sumperk to Sternberk (131.8) - Photo: Marketa Navratilova/Cor Vos Â© 2024
Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) outsprinted Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) to win stage 4 (Image credit: Czech Tour / Jan Brychta)
Jump to:

Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) attacked on the final climb and outsprinted yellow jersey Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) to win the fourth and final stage of the Czech Tour in Šternberk. Hirschi, who had taken over the leader’s jersey on stage 2, claimed the overall victory with a 28-second lead over his closest competitor and teammate Diego Ulissi.

Once the early breakaway was caught on the 129.2km stage, a group of 12 riders with Alaphilippe and Hirschi, escaped on the penultimate ascent of Sternberk (1km at 8.1%) which featured some tricky cobblestone sections.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

