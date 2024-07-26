Czech Tour: Marc Hirschi climbs to stage 2 victory

By
published

UAE Team Emirates one-two as Ulissi takes second while Higuita rounds out stage podium

Marc Hirschi took the glory on stage 2 of the Czech Tour, taking over the overall lead in the process
Marc Hirschi took the glory on stage 2 of the Czech Tour, taking over the overall lead in the process (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 2 of the Czech Tour at the summit finish of Pustevny, taking over the overall race lead in the process.

The Swiss rider scored the 16th victory of his pro career at the top of the mountain, heading up a UAE one-two with teammate Diego Ulissi, who finished 11 seconds further back. Sergio Higuita (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) rounded out the top three at 14 seconds down.

