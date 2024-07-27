Czech Tour: Tom Gloag takes first pro win on stage 3 after a year out of racing
Marc Hirschi extends overall lead with second place in Dlouhé stráně
Thomas Gloag (Visma-Lease a Bike) claimed a remarkable comeback win on stage 3 of the Czech Tour, his first victory as a professional, after only returning to competition for the first time in 362 days on stage 1.
The Brit attacked on the final climb to Dlouhé stráně with 8km to go, chasing down a move from Kevin Colleoni (Intermarché - Wanty) and holding off the chasing peloton all the way to the line to win by eight seconds from race leader Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates).
Gloag missed almost a year of racing after being hit by a car in training last summer, placing no expectations on himself in his pre-race comments. However, he demonstrated the talent he showed pre-crash to hold off the group of GC favourites behind, who played out a tactical b battle in the finale.
Hirschi marked many of the moves from his competition in the final before kicking away in the final kilometre to take second on the stage and extend his lead over teammate Diego Ulissi who sits second overall thanks to bonus seconds.
"This is indescribable, I didn't expect this at all", Gloag said after taking his first professional win on stage 3. "For me, it was already a victory that I was at the start here. So for me to take the win here is a huge bonus.
"It has been an incredibly difficult year. Fortunately, I have great people around me who have pulled me through. I want to thank everyone who has been there for me, without them I would not be standing here. I hope I can show more great things this season."
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Czech Tour: Tom Gloag takes first pro win on stage 3 after a year out of racingMarc Hirschi extends overall lead with second place in Dlouhé stráně
-
2024 Paris Olympic Games medal tableThe 2024 Olympic Games top nations and medal winners in road, mountain bike cross-country, BMX and track racing
-
‘It’s not the medal I wanted’ - Filippo Ganna disappointed with Olympic time trial silver behind EvenepoelItalian finished fast but rues rain-soaked race and risk of high-speed crash
-
‘I really wanted a medal so it's a bit bittersweet’ - a gutted Brandon McNulty at Paris Olympics time trialMagnus Sheffield crashes on wet road on difficult day for Americans