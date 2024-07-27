Czech Tour: Tom Gloag takes first pro win on stage 3 after a year out of racing

Thomas Gloag (Visma-Lease a Bike) claimed a remarkable comeback win on stage 3 of the Czech Tour, his first victory as a professional, after only returning to competition for the first time in 362 days on stage 1.

The Brit attacked on the final climb to Dlouhé stráně with 8km to go, chasing down a move from Kevin Colleoni (Intermarché - Wanty) and holding off the chasing peloton all the way to the line to win by eight seconds from race leader Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates).

Gloag missed almost a year of racing after being hit by a car in training last summer, placing no expectations on himself in his pre-race comments. However, he demonstrated the talent he showed pre-crash to hold off the group of GC favourites behind, who played out a tactical b battle in the finale.

Hirschi marked many of the moves from his competition in the final before kicking away in the final kilometre to take second on the stage and extend his lead over teammate Diego Ulissi who sits second overall thanks to bonus seconds.

"This is indescribable, I didn't expect this at all", Gloag said after taking his first professional win on stage 3. "For me, it was already a victory that I was at the start here. So for me to take the win here is a huge bonus.

"It has been an incredibly difficult year. Fortunately, I have great people around me who have pulled me through. I want to thank everyone who has been there for me, without them I would not be standing here. I hope I can show more great things this season."

Results

