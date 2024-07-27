Czech Tour: Tom Gloag takes first pro win on stage 3 after a year out of racing

By
published

Marc Hirschi extends overall lead with second place in Dlouhé stráně

Thomas Gloag hasn't raced at all in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Thomas Gloag (Visma-Lease a Bike) claimed a remarkable comeback win on stage 3 of the Czech Tour, his first victory as a professional, after only returning to competition for the first time in 362 days on stage 1.

The Brit attacked on the final climb to Dlouhé stráně with 8km to go, chasing down a move from Kevin Colleoni (Intermarché - Wanty) and holding off the chasing peloton all the way to the line to win by eight seconds from race leader Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

Latest on Cyclingnews