Czech Tour: Meeus wins stage 3
By Cyclingnews
Groves takes lead from teammate Howson
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
|5:18:38
|2
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaandern-Baloise
|6
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles
|8
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Thery Schir (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|10
|Tomas Barta (Cze) Czech Republic
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|10:20:01
|2
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:20
|6
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
|0:00:24
|7
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|8
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|9
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
