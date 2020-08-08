Trending

Czech Tour: Meeus wins stage 3

By

Groves takes lead from teammate Howson

Czech Tour 2020 - 3rd stage Olomouc - Frydek Mistek 206,1 km - 08/08/2020 - - photo Igor Stancik/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020
Meuus doubles up on stage 3 of the Czech Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordi Meeus (Bel) SEG Racing Academy 5:18:38
2Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
3Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaandern-Baloise
6Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
7Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles
8Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
9Thery Schir (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
10Tomas Barta (Cze) Czech Republic

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10:20:01
2Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
5Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:20
6Jordi Meeus (Bel) SEG Racing Academy 0:00:24
7Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25
8Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
9Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
10Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb

