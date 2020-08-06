Mitchelton-Scott claim Czech Tour opening TTT

Mitchelton-Scott claimed a commanding victory in the opening team time trial of the 2020 Czech Tour in Unicov.

Powered by Australian time trial champion Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn, Damien Howson, Edoardo Affini, Lucas Hamilton and Kaden Groves, the WorldTour squad put 25 seconds into its nearest rivals, Team Sunweb, on the 18.1km course.

NTT Pro Cycling were the favourites for the stage with Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts in their ranks, but he and teammates Reinardt Janse van Rensburg and Jay Thomson crashed during the stage. They were able to finish, but the team were well outside the top teams.