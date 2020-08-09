Trending

Czech Tour: Howson wins final stage and overall

By

Australian attacks late on to secure GC one-two for Mitchelton-Scott

Czech Tour 2020 4th stage Mohelnice Sternberk 1726 km 09082020 Damien Howson AUS Mitchelton Scott Markus Hoelgaard NOR UnoX Pro Cycling Team photo Igor StancikBettiniPhoto2020
Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates victory on stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) took the stage win on the final day of the Czech Tour to secure overall victory in the four-stage race.

The Australian jumped away with Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X) on a climb on the final lap around Šternberk after a hilly closing stage. The two went to the line together, with Howson coming out on top in the finishing sprint.

Adam Toupalík (Elkov-Kasper) won the sprint for third, nine seconds back, while Howson's teammate Jack Bauer secured second overall after finishing in the chase group. Hoelgaard, meanwhile, took third overall.

The Australian team had been in the driving seat for much of the race, having won the opening team time trial by 25 seconds. Stage 2 and 3 saw Belgian youngster Jordi Meeus (SEG Racing Academy) take two victories, while Mitchelton-Scott headed into stage 4 holding the top four spots on GC.

"It's awesome, it's been a long time coming, I guess," said Howson after the finish. "I put some hard work in in the last couple of months and it's nice to see that pay off.

 "I can't reiterate enough, the guys here, kicking it off with the team time trial and the way they've ridden the last couple of days, it's truly amazing to sit behind these guys and see what they're able to do. It was my way of repaying them with the stage win and the GC."

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4:24:44
2Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X
3Adam Toupalik (Cze) Elkov-Kasper 0:00:09
4Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
5Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
6Mauro Schmid (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
7Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
8Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec-TKH
9Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
10Fabio van den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14:44:35
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:19
3Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X 0:00:29
4Adam Toupalik (Cze) Elkov-Kasper 0:00:43
5Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:44
6Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov-Kasper 0:00:47
7Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
8Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:48
9Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:55
10Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:58

Latest on Cyclingnews