Vagner wins downhill
Charvat, Stencel round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Vagner (Cze)
|0:02:48.91
|2
|Matej Charvat (Cze)
|0:00:06.73
|3
|Rostislav Stencel (Cze)
|0:00:06.88
|4
|Martin Hanak (Cze)
|0:00:07.20
|5
|Ondrej Barta (Cze)
|0:00:08.06
|6
|Petr Joch (Cze)
|0:00:09.49
|7
|Jiri Gergel (Cze)
|0:00:11.43
|8
|Erik Kimmel (Cze)
|0:00:13.11
|9
|Robert Williams (GBr)
|0:00:15.09
|10
|Martin Mikulenka (Cze)
|0:00:15.32
|11
|Martin Votoupal (Cze)
|0:00:15.44
|12
|Simon Charvat (Cze)
|0:00:16.29
|13
|Adam Stasek (Cze)
|0:00:16.95
|14
|Filip Matus (Cze)
|0:00:17.25
|15
|Pavel Cep (Cze)
|0:00:22.63
|16
|Martin Slovak (Cze)
|0:00:23.53
|17
|Tomas Polasek (Cze)
|0:00:23.96
|18
|Adam Holleyman (GBr)
|0:00:24.04
|19
|Lukas Jirkovsky (Cze)
|0:00:24.07
|20
|Jan Sedlácek (Cze)
|0:00:27.16
|21
|Richard Smolinsky (Cze)
|0:00:31.17
|22
|Jiri Sivak (Cze)
|0:00:34.37
|23
|Hynek Hajek (Cze)
|0:00:36.05
|24
|Jan Králícek (Cze)
|0:00:36.76
|25
|Benjamin Prescher (Ger)
|0:00:37.22
|26
|Jan Savr (Cze)
|0:00:41.13
|27
|Tomas Slavik (Cze)
|0:00:41.30
|28
|Igor Jadlovsky (Svk)
|0:00:51.11
|29
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
|0:01:28.55
|30
|Vaclav Weber (Cze)
|0:01:30.49
|31
|Christoph Isecke (Ger)
|0:02:31.94
|32
|Martin Hoferek (Cze)
|0:03:19.80
|DNF
|Ondrej Novak (Cze)
|DNF
|Jiri Cermak (Cze)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy