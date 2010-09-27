Trending

Vagner wins downhill

Charvat, Stencel round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Vagner (Cze)0:02:48.91
2Matej Charvat (Cze)0:00:06.73
3Rostislav Stencel (Cze)0:00:06.88
4Martin Hanak (Cze)0:00:07.20
5Ondrej Barta (Cze)0:00:08.06
6Petr Joch (Cze)0:00:09.49
7Jiri Gergel (Cze)0:00:11.43
8Erik Kimmel (Cze)0:00:13.11
9Robert Williams (GBr)0:00:15.09
10Martin Mikulenka (Cze)0:00:15.32
11Martin Votoupal (Cze)0:00:15.44
12Simon Charvat (Cze)0:00:16.29
13Adam Stasek (Cze)0:00:16.95
14Filip Matus (Cze)0:00:17.25
15Pavel Cep (Cze)0:00:22.63
16Martin Slovak (Cze)0:00:23.53
17Tomas Polasek (Cze)0:00:23.96
18Adam Holleyman (GBr)0:00:24.04
19Lukas Jirkovsky (Cze)0:00:24.07
20Jan Sedlácek (Cze)0:00:27.16
21Richard Smolinsky (Cze)0:00:31.17
22Jiri Sivak (Cze)0:00:34.37
23Hynek Hajek (Cze)0:00:36.05
24Jan Králícek (Cze)0:00:36.76
25Benjamin Prescher (Ger)0:00:37.22
26Jan Savr (Cze)0:00:41.13
27Tomas Slavik (Cze)0:00:41.30
28Igor Jadlovsky (Svk)0:00:51.11
29Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)0:01:28.55
30Vaclav Weber (Cze)0:01:30.49
31Christoph Isecke (Ger)0:02:31.94
32Martin Hoferek (Cze)0:03:19.80
DNFOndrej Novak (Cze)
DNFJiri Cermak (Cze)

