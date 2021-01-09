Trending

Pavla Havlikova takes Czech women's elite cyclo-cross crown

By

Record eighth title for defending champion

Havlikova
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavla Havlíková (Cze) 0:49:47
2Nikola Noskova (Cze) 0:00:51
3Karla Štěpánová (Cze) 0:01:35
4Tereza Vaníčková (Cze) 0:01:54
5Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) 0:02:18
6Tereza Tvarůžková (Cze) 0:02:21
7Kateřina Mudříková (Cze) 0:03:58
8Tereza Švihálková (Cze) 0:04:02
9Elizabeth Ungermanová (Cze) 0:04:17
10Michaela Navrkalová (Cze) 0:06:59
11Zuzana Kadlecová (Cze) -1

