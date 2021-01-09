Pavla Havlikova takes Czech women's elite cyclo-cross crown
By Cyclingnews
Record eighth title for defending champion
Elite Women: Jabkenice - Jabkenice
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavla Havlíková (Cze)
|0:49:47
|2
|Nikola Noskova (Cze)
|0:00:51
|3
|Karla Štěpánová (Cze)
|0:01:35
|4
|Tereza Vaníčková (Cze)
|0:01:54
|5
|Nikola Bajgerová (Cze)
|0:02:18
|6
|Tereza Tvarůžková (Cze)
|0:02:21
|7
|Kateřina Mudříková (Cze)
|0:03:58
|8
|Tereza Švihálková (Cze)
|0:04:02
|9
|Elizabeth Ungermanová (Cze)
|0:04:17
|10
|Michaela Navrkalová (Cze)
|0:06:59
|11
|Zuzana Kadlecová (Cze)
|-1
