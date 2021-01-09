Trending

Michael Boros wins fourth title at Czech cyclo-cross nationals

Tomas Paprstka second, Josef Jelinek third in elite men's race

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 29 Michael Boros of Czech Republic during the 24th Tabor World Cup 2020 Men Elite CXWorldCup UCICX ucicycling on November 29 2020 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Michael Boros during the 2020 Tabor World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Boroš (Cze) 1:00:52
2Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) 0:00:22
3Josef Jelínek (Cze) 0:01:04
4Jakub Říman (Cze) 0:01:40
5Jakub Ťoupalík (Cze) 0:01:45
6Šimon Vaníček (Cze) 0:03:27
7Daniel Mayer (Cze) 0:03:43
8Karel Hník (Cze) 0:03:51
9David Šulc (Cze) 0:04:01
10Robert Hula (Cze) 0:04:56
11Matěj Průdek (Cze) 0:05:37
12Jan Rajchart (Cze) 0:06:15
13Ondřej Zelený (Cze) 0:06:26
14Jakub Kučera (Cze) 0:06:49
15Tomáš Bakus (Cze) 0:07:08
16Jiří Štěpaník (Cze) 0:07:22
17Lukáš Smola (Cze) -1
18Tomáš Podrazil (Cze) -1
19Štěpán Stloukal (Cze) -2
20Tomáš Tlamka (Cze) -2
21Vojtěch Vodrážka (Cze) -2
22Michael Kubín (Cze) -3

