Michael Boros wins fourth title at Czech cyclo-cross nationals
By Cyclingnews
Tomas Paprstka second, Josef Jelinek third in elite men's race
Elite Men: Jabkenice - Jabkenice
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Boroš (Cze)
|1:00:52
|2
|Tomáš Paprstka (Cze)
|0:00:22
|3
|Josef Jelínek (Cze)
|0:01:04
|4
|Jakub Říman (Cze)
|0:01:40
|5
|Jakub Ťoupalík (Cze)
|0:01:45
|6
|Šimon Vaníček (Cze)
|0:03:27
|7
|Daniel Mayer (Cze)
|0:03:43
|8
|Karel Hník (Cze)
|0:03:51
|9
|David Šulc (Cze)
|0:04:01
|10
|Robert Hula (Cze)
|0:04:56
|11
|Matěj Průdek (Cze)
|0:05:37
|12
|Jan Rajchart (Cze)
|0:06:15
|13
|Ondřej Zelený (Cze)
|0:06:26
|14
|Jakub Kučera (Cze)
|0:06:49
|15
|Tomáš Bakus (Cze)
|0:07:08
|16
|Jiří Štěpaník (Cze)
|0:07:22
|17
|Lukáš Smola (Cze)
|-1
|18
|Tomáš Podrazil (Cze)
|-1
|19
|Štěpán Stloukal (Cze)
|-2
|20
|Tomáš Tlamka (Cze)
|-2
|21
|Vojtěch Vodrážka (Cze)
|-2
|22
|Michael Kubín (Cze)
|-3
