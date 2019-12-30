Trending

Cant solos to victory in Bredene

Kay, Fahringer round out podium

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Sanne Cant of Belgium and Team IkoCrelan Mud during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Sanne Cant (Iko-Crelan) soloed to her second win of the season at the Ethias Cross in Bredene on Monday. The world champion attacked on the second lap and never looked back, cruising to the line with a minute's advantage over runner-up Anna Kay. American Rebecca Fahringer came in third.

Briton Bethany Crumpton (Tarteletto - Isorex) got the hole shot, pulling away a group into the mud pit that included Marion Riberolle, Alicia Franck and Geerte Hoeke. Cant lurked behind in sixth, but near the end of the lap began her surger. 

Cant came to the start of the second lap with Kay on her wheel and Fahringer a few seconds behind, with Riberolle and Loes Sels chasing.

The world champion soon distanced her rivals, with Fahringer and Kay chasing at 25 seconds. As Cant steadily opened up the gap, Kay dropped Fahringer to take second.

Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko – Crelan 0:45:03
2Anna Kay (GBr) Experza Pro Cx 0:00:57
3Rebecca Fahringer (USA) 0:01:23
4Geerte Hoeke (Ned) 0:01:59
5Loes Sels (Bel) Iko – Crelan 0:02:02
6Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza Pro Cx 0:02:14
7Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) 0:02:59
8Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko – Crelan 0:03:07
9Evie Richards (GBr) Trek Factory Racing Cx 0:03:17
10Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 0:03:53
11Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza Pro Cx 0:04:02
12Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:04:52
13Mascha Mulder (Ned) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:05:27
14Veerle Goossens (Ned) 0:06:15
15Ffion James (GBr) 0:06:19
16Laura Porhel (Fra) 0:06:49
17Camille Benoit Guyod (Fra) 0:07:47
18Ishbel Strathdee (GBr) 0:08:13
19Axelle Bellaert (Bel) 0:08:26
20Sophie Thackray (GBr) 0:08:28
21Louise Moullec (Fra) 0:08:49
22Clea Seidel (Ger) 0:08:58
23Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) 0:09:06
24Janine Schneider (Ger) 0:09:08
25Meg De Bruyne (Bel) 0:09:29
26Camille Devigne (Fra) 0:09:41
27Kätlin Kukk (Est) 0:09:45
28Lara Defour (Bel) 0:10:00
29Letizia Borghesi (Ita) 0:10:34
30Camille Devi (Fra)
31Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trinity Racing
32Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
33Sara Cueto Vega (Spa)
34Yenthe Van Lommel (Bel)
35Emily Ashwood (GBr)
36Giada Borghesi (Ita)
37Imogen Chastell (GBr)
38Roisin Lally (Irl)
39Kiona Dhont (Bel)
40Adeline Moreau (Bel)
41Marie Lynn (GBr)
42Ruby Miller (GBr)
43Chloe Hinchliffe (GBr)
44Connie Hayes (GBr)
45Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
46Lily Young (GBr)
47Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
48Hortense Godiot (Fra)
49Pepe Phillips (GBr)
DNFSiobhan Kelly (Can)
DNFJinse Peeters (Bel)
DNFEmily Werner (USA)

