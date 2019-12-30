Van der Poel wins in Bredene

Mathieu van der Poel was once again top of the podium, this time in Cyclocross Bredene, a C2 race that was missing a number of top riders.

With Wout Van Aert waiting until January 4 in Gullegem for his next race, Toon Aerts taking a break to let his four fractured ribs heal, and Eli Iserbyt, Laurens Sweeck and Michael Vanthourenhout resting up, Van der Poel made easy work of decimating the field.

Despite a crash, the Corendon-Circus rider pulled away from Tim Merlier to win his 16th race of the season.