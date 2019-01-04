Trending

Drizners wins under-23 Australian criterium championships

O'Brien second, defending champion Scott third

Image 1 of 10

The top 3 in the under 23 Australian criterium championships

The top 3 in the under 23 Australian criterium championships
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 2 of 10

The riders start their race

The riders start their race
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 3 of 10

Jarrad Drizners the new under 23 champion

Jarrad Drizners the new under 23 champion
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 4 of 10

Jarrad Drizners wins the under 23 criterium

Jarrad Drizners wins the under 23 criterium
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 5 of 10

Third place finisher Cameron Scott

Third place finisher Cameron Scott
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 6 of 10

Kelland O'Brien leads Jerrad Drizners

Kelland O'Brien leads Jerrad Drizners
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 7 of 10

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 8 of 10

It was a fine day for racing

It was a fine day for racing
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 9 of 10

The peloton passes under the start/finish

The peloton passes under the start/finish
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 10 of 10

Under 23 Australian criterium champion Jarrad Drizners

Under 23 Australian criterium champion Jarrad Drizners
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Jarrad Drizners (InForm TM-Insight Make) won the under-23 Australian National Criterium Championships on Friday afternoon after getting the better of breakaway companion Kelland O'Brien (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) in a two-man sprint.

While the elite women's and men's criteriums would be decided in bunch sprints on the opening day of the Australian National Championships in Ballarat, Victoria, it was a very different story in the U23 race earlier in the evening, when Drizners and O'Brien broke away to lap the field.

Defending champion and O'Brien's teammate Cam Scott won the bunch sprint for third place before Drizner and O'Brien continued on for another two laps to decide the race, with Drizner taking the title.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarrad Drizners (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make49:05:00
2Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
3Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:02:01
4Nicholas White (Aus) Team BridgeLane
5Jensen Plowright (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic development team
6Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make
7Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Team
8Thomas Bolton (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic development team
9Myles Stewart (Aus) Rauland Development Cycling Team
10Brent Rees (Aus)
11Jasper Albrecht (Aus) X-Speed United
12Mark Sampson (Aus) Butterfields - Appselec p/b VDR
13Daniel Simpson (Aus)
14Taj Jones (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
15Zack Gilmore (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
16Tim Lennon (Aus)
17Cameron Wright (Aus)
18Harry Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro
19Christopher Powell (Aus) Team Nero Bianchi
20Cooper Sayers (Aus) SASI
21Isaac Buckell (Aus)
22Michael Harris (Aus) MTOSS Racing
23Conor Leahy (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make
24Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team BridgeLane
25Chester Hinton (Aus)
26Leighton Taylor (Aus)
27Calan White (Aus)
28Liam Edwards (Aus)
29Byron Davies (Aus)
30Liam Lawlor (Aus) Butterfields - Appselec p/b VDR
31Harry Askew (Aus)
32Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Team
33Tom Chester (Aus) Rauland Development Cycling Team
34Alexander Chrystall (Aus)
35Amarni Drake (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy0:02:14
36Kai Chapman (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:02:16
37Lucas Hoffman (Aus)
38David Williams (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make
39Will Moloney-Morton (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make
40Godfrey Slattery (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make0:02:47
41Thomas Jones (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make
42Alex Clairs (Aus)
43Sam Bradbury (Aus)
44Lachlan Scott (Aus)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews