Drizners wins under-23 Australian criterium championships
O'Brien second, defending champion Scott third
Jarrad Drizners (InForm TM-Insight Make) won the under-23 Australian National Criterium Championships on Friday afternoon after getting the better of breakaway companion Kelland O'Brien (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) in a two-man sprint.
While the elite women's and men's criteriums would be decided in bunch sprints on the opening day of the Australian National Championships in Ballarat, Victoria, it was a very different story in the U23 race earlier in the evening, when Drizners and O'Brien broke away to lap the field.
Defending champion and O'Brien's teammate Cam Scott won the bunch sprint for third place before Drizner and O'Brien continued on for another two laps to decide the race, with Drizner taking the title.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make
|49:05:00
|2
|Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|3
|Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:02:01
|4
|Nicholas White (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|5
|Jensen Plowright (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic development team
|6
|Tom Mcfarlane (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make
|7
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Team
|8
|Thomas Bolton (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic development team
|9
|Myles Stewart (Aus) Rauland Development Cycling Team
|10
|Brent Rees (Aus)
|11
|Jasper Albrecht (Aus) X-Speed United
|12
|Mark Sampson (Aus) Butterfields - Appselec p/b VDR
|13
|Daniel Simpson (Aus)
|14
|Taj Jones (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|15
|Zack Gilmore (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|16
|Tim Lennon (Aus)
|17
|Cameron Wright (Aus)
|18
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) EvoPro
|19
|Christopher Powell (Aus) Team Nero Bianchi
|20
|Cooper Sayers (Aus) SASI
|21
|Isaac Buckell (Aus)
|22
|Michael Harris (Aus) MTOSS Racing
|23
|Conor Leahy (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make
|24
|Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|25
|Chester Hinton (Aus)
|26
|Leighton Taylor (Aus)
|27
|Calan White (Aus)
|28
|Liam Edwards (Aus)
|29
|Byron Davies (Aus)
|30
|Liam Lawlor (Aus) Butterfields - Appselec p/b VDR
|31
|Harry Askew (Aus)
|32
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Team
|33
|Tom Chester (Aus) Rauland Development Cycling Team
|34
|Alexander Chrystall (Aus)
|35
|Amarni Drake (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy
|0:02:14
|36
|Kai Chapman (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:02:16
|37
|Lucas Hoffman (Aus)
|38
|David Williams (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make
|39
|Will Moloney-Morton (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make
|40
|Godfrey Slattery (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make
|0:02:47
|41
|Thomas Jones (Aus) InForm TM-Insight Make
|42
|Alex Clairs (Aus)
|43
|Sam Bradbury (Aus)
|44
|Lachlan Scott (Aus)
