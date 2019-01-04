Image 1 of 10 The top 3 in the under 23 Australian criterium championships (Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia) Image 2 of 10 The riders start their race (Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia) Image 3 of 10 Jarrad Drizners the new under 23 champion (Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia) Image 4 of 10 Jarrad Drizners wins the under 23 criterium (Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia) Image 5 of 10 Third place finisher Cameron Scott (Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia) Image 6 of 10 Kelland O'Brien leads Jerrad Drizners (Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia) Image 8 of 10 It was a fine day for racing (Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia) Image 9 of 10 The peloton passes under the start/finish (Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia) Image 10 of 10 Under 23 Australian criterium champion Jarrad Drizners (Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Jarrad Drizners (InForm TM-Insight Make) won the under-23 Australian National Criterium Championships on Friday afternoon after getting the better of breakaway companion Kelland O'Brien (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) in a two-man sprint.

While the elite women's and men's criteriums would be decided in bunch sprints on the opening day of the Australian National Championships in Ballarat, Victoria, it was a very different story in the U23 race earlier in the evening, when Drizners and O'Brien broke away to lap the field.

Defending champion and O'Brien's teammate Cam Scott won the bunch sprint for third place before Drizner and O'Brien continued on for another two laps to decide the race, with Drizner taking the title.

Results