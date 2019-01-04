Trending

Wiasak successfully defends her Australian national criterium title

Roy second, Roseman-Gannon third

Image 1 of 11

Rebecca Wiasak gets covered in champagne

Rebecca Wiasak gets covered in champagne
(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
Image 2 of 11

Rebecca Wiasak shows off her awards

Rebecca Wiasak shows off her awards
(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
Image 3 of 11

The top three (L-R) Sarah Roy, Rebecca Wiasak and Matilda Raynolds

The top three (L-R) Sarah Roy, Rebecca Wiasak and Matilda Raynolds
(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
Image 4 of 11

New Australian criterium champion Rebecca Wiasak

New Australian criterium champion Rebecca Wiasak
(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
Image 5 of 11

Sydney Uni Staminade lead the peloton

Sydney Uni Staminade lead the peloton
(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
Image 6 of 11

One of many attacks during the race

One of many attacks during the race
(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
Image 7 of 11

Full focus from Rebecca Wiasak

Full focus from Rebecca Wiasak
(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
Image 8 of 11

Rebecca Wiasak won the criterium title for the second year running

Rebecca Wiasak won the criterium title for the second year running
(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
Image 9 of 11

Rebecca Wiasak celebrates her win

Rebecca Wiasak celebrates her win
(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
Image 10 of 11

Rebecca Wiasak wins the Australian criterium championships

Rebecca Wiasak wins the Australian criterium championships
(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)
Image 11 of 11

Ruby Roseman-Gannon finished third overall and won the under 23 competition

Ruby Roseman-Gannon finished third overall and won the under 23 competition
(Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)

Rebecca Wiasak successfully defended her criterium title in the elite/under-23 women's race at the Australian Road National Championships in Ballarat, Victoria, on Friday evening, beating Mitchelton-Scott's Sarah Roy and 20-year-old Ruby Roseman-Gannon in a bunch sprint.

After a relatively gentle start to the 40-lap, 44-kilometre-long race, it was Tibco-SVB's Brodie Chapman who got things moving, opening the floodgates to a flurry of attacks, with Chapman remaining active throughout the race.

Mitchelton-Scott's Amanda Spratt and teammate Roy made regular surges at the front of the race, and they showed themselves to be the strongest team in the race when Roy got across to an attack by Spratt with 14 laps to go, with Peta Mullens (Roxsolt Attaquer) and Matilda Raynolds (Specialized Women's Racing) quick to join them, followed by Raynolds' teammate Ashlee Ankudinoff and defending champion Wiasak.

The break was reeled back in with 11 laps left to race of the 1.1km circuit in central Ballarat, when Chapman again went on the attack, joined by Mullens and Jess Allen (Mitchelton-Scott).

The trio had maintained a small gap with nine laps left, with Spratt bringing the bunch back towards them, causing Allen and Mullens to jump again, and they still had a gap with six laps to go.

Mullens and Spratt continued to stay active as things came back together in the closing laps, but as the bell rang to indicate the final lap, it was all together, and a bunch sprint appeared to be on the cards.

Wiasak led into the final corner, and jumped for the line, holding off the bunch and in fact creating a small gap, winning ahead of Roy and Roseman-Gannon, with Raynolds taking fourth and Trek-Segafredo's Lauratta Hanson rounding out the top five.

"I was a marked rider, but I was thrilled to be able to mark all the moves," Wiasak told SBS after her victory. "It was pretty windy out there, but it worked for me to go early from the last corner and to win the bunch sprint, and take the title for a second year."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Aus)1:11:50
2Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:01
3Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus)
4Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
5Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek Segafredo
6Natalie Redmond (Aus)
7Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
8Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon//SRAM Racing
9Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni Staminade
10Emily Watts (Aus) Sydney Uni Staminade
11Grounds Simone (Aus)
12Anya Louw (Aus) TIS Womens Racing Team
13Kirsty Deacon (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
14Annelise Jefferies (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
15Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki
16Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki0:00:06
17Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:08
18Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
19Sarah Gigante (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
20Josie Talbot (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
21Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni Staminade0:00:10
22Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:11
23Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:00:15
24Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
25Emma Viotto (Aus)0:00:18
26Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:00:24
DNFNicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki
DNFJessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki
DNFJemma Eastwood (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki
DNFElla Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
DNFBriony Mattocks (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
DNFJennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni Staminade
DNFEmma Chilton (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
DNFNicole Frain (Aus) TIS Womens Racing Team
DNFBridget Bremner (Aus) Vie13KOM
DNFMinda Murray (Aus) Rush Women's Team
DNFJordyn Hassett (Aus)
DNFKerry Jonker (Aus)
DNFMaddison Taylor (Aus)
DNFChloe Heffernan (Aus)
DNFEloise Vaughan (Aus)
DNFJessie Sawyer (Aus)
DNFEmily Mascaro (Aus)
DNSShannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

