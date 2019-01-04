Trending

Brenton Jones wins Australian national criterium title

Ward second, McCarthy third, Ewan a non-starter

Image 1 of 15

Brenton Jones wins the Australian criterium title

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 2 of 15

The peloton crosses the line

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 3 of 15

The riders set off

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 4 of 15

Fans watch as the riders go by

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 5 of 15

A happy Brenton Jones lifts his bike above his head

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 6 of 15

Brenton Jones with his new jersey and trophy

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 7 of 15

Brenton Jones sprays the champagne

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 8 of 15

The top three (L-R) Tristan Ward, Brenton Jones, Jay McCarthy

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 9 of 15

The new Australian criterium champion Brenton Jones

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 10 of 15

The sprinters dive for the line

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 11 of 15

The sprint finish at the Australian criterium championships

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 12 of 15

A camera bike watches on during the race

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 13 of 15

Concentration as the riders round a corner

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 14 of 15

100 metres to go

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 15 of 15

The peloton starts another lap

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Delko Marseille Provence sprinter Brenton Jones streaked to his first win at the Australian National Criterium Championships in Ballarat, Victoria, on Friday evening, getting the better of Team BridgeLane's Tristan Ward and Bora-Hansgrohe's Jay McCarthy in the bunch sprint.

Mitchelton-Scott's sole representative, Rob Stannard, was arguably the most active rider of the day, ending up in sixth place for his efforts, having forced himself into a number of breaks during the race over the same 40-lap, 44km distance as the elite women's race, won for the second year in a row by Rebecca Wiasak.

Just like in the women's race, as the laps ticked by, it looked more and more likely that things were going to end in a bunch sprint, with riders in ones, twos and threes splintering off the front only to be reeled back in a short time later.

EF Education First's Lachlan Morton was active on the front of the race with 14 laps to go, riding almost incognito in contrast to his team's usual fluorescent kits, which is yet to be unveiled for 2019.

There was still no sign of favourite Jones, who preferred to keep his powder dry in the relative safety of the bunch as the laps continued to be ticked off. With Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan opting not to start the race, in favour of putting all of his eggs into the road race basket on Sunday, Jones would have already been starting to fancy his chances.

But with four laps left, Stannard rocketed off the front, leaving the entire Team BridgeLane squad to give chase, initially appearing to set things up for their sprinter Neil Van Der Ploeg.

At the bell, BridgeLane still had numbers at the front, with the race strung out behind them. And it was Van Der Ploeg who opened the sprint coming out of the last corner, with Jones appearing for the first time in the mix, before powering through to take the win, with Ward – rather than Van Der Ploeg – taking second for BridgeLane, and McCarthy taking the final step on the podium.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence1:01:13
2Tristan Ward (Aus) Team BridgeLane
3Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Bora Hansgrohe
4Cameron Ivory (Aus) GPMStulz
5Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic development team
6Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
7Ben Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
8Shannon Johnson (Aus)
9Mathew Ross (Aus)
10Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
11Sam Welsford (Aus) Pro Racing Sunchine Coast
12Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
13Todd Satchell (Aus)0:00:06
14Nick Spratt (Aus) MTOSS Racing
15Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team BridgeLane
16Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic development team
17Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
18Russell Gill (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
19Daniel Bucknall (Aus)
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus)
21David Randall (Aus) Butterfields - Appselec p/b Van Daam Racing
22Dominik Dudkiewicz (Aus)
23Alex Holden (Aus) Subaru - Anchor Point Racing Team
24Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing0:00:13
25Aaron Watts (Aus) GPMStulz
26Toby Stewart (Aus) Phoenix cycling collective
27Adam Lloyd (Aus) MTOSS Racing
28Cameron Layton (Aus) Futuro - Maxxis Pro Cycling presented by Velo Gita
29Guy Kalma (Aus)
30Leigh Howard (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:15
31Tom Chapman (Aus)
32Nathan Booth (Aus) Phoenix Cycling Collective
33Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro - Maxxis Pro Cycling presented by Velo Gita
34Samuel Volkers (Aus) Memil Pro Cycling
35Joel Walsh (Aus) GPMStulz
36Harrison Bailey (Aus) GPMStulz
37Jarrod Currie (Aus)
38Brendan Johnston (Aus)0:00:19
39Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team BridgeLane0:00:22
40Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic development team
41Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic development team0:00:25
42Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
43Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:38
44Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Team BridgeLane0:00:41
45Scott Bowden (Aus) Team BridgeLane
46Chris Harper (Aus) Team BridgeLane
47Riley Field (Aus)
48Cameron Roberts (Aus) GPMStulz
49Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St. George Continental Cycling Team0:00:47
50Julian Thomson (Aus) GPMStulz0:00:48
51Jason Lea (Aus) Team BridgeLane
52Aden Reynolds (Aus) GPMStulz
53Lachlan Glasspool (Aus)
54Toby Orchard (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:52
55Jacob Warman (Aus)0:01:15
56Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:01:54
57Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team BridgeLane
58Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
59Nathan Elliott (Aus) Inform TM Insight MAKE0:02:39
DNFBenjamin Van Dam (Aus) Team BridgeLane
DNFKarl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
DNFOliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic development team
DNFThomas Coates (Aus) Futuro - Maxxis Pro Cycling presented by Velo Gita
DNFMichael Bettany (Aus) Futuro - Maxxis Pro Cycling presented by Velo Gita
DNFTasman Nankervis (Aus) GPMStulz
DNFSamuel Hill (Aus) Team Nero Bianchi
DNFAlex Kinnane (Aus)
DNFMatk Seddon (Aus)
DNFNaish Chapman (Aus)
DNFDaniel Taylor (Aus)
DNFJade Maddern (Aus)
DNSCaleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
DNSRyan Thomas (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic development team
DNSAden Reynolds (Aus) GPMStulz
DNSDaniel Bonello (Aus) St. George Cycling Club Team
DNSMatthias Kiernan (Aus)
DNSBraeden Dean (Aus)

