Brenton Jones wins Australian national criterium title
Ward second, McCarthy third, Ewan a non-starter
Delko Marseille Provence sprinter Brenton Jones streaked to his first win at the Australian National Criterium Championships in Ballarat, Victoria, on Friday evening, getting the better of Team BridgeLane's Tristan Ward and Bora-Hansgrohe's Jay McCarthy in the bunch sprint.
Mitchelton-Scott's sole representative, Rob Stannard, was arguably the most active rider of the day, ending up in sixth place for his efforts, having forced himself into a number of breaks during the race over the same 40-lap, 44km distance as the elite women's race, won for the second year in a row by Rebecca Wiasak.
Just like in the women's race, as the laps ticked by, it looked more and more likely that things were going to end in a bunch sprint, with riders in ones, twos and threes splintering off the front only to be reeled back in a short time later.
EF Education First's Lachlan Morton was active on the front of the race with 14 laps to go, riding almost incognito in contrast to his team's usual fluorescent kits, which is yet to be unveiled for 2019.
There was still no sign of favourite Jones, who preferred to keep his powder dry in the relative safety of the bunch as the laps continued to be ticked off. With Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan opting not to start the race, in favour of putting all of his eggs into the road race basket on Sunday, Jones would have already been starting to fancy his chances.
But with four laps left, Stannard rocketed off the front, leaving the entire Team BridgeLane squad to give chase, initially appearing to set things up for their sprinter Neil Van Der Ploeg.
At the bell, BridgeLane still had numbers at the front, with the race strung out behind them. And it was Van Der Ploeg who opened the sprint coming out of the last corner, with Jones appearing for the first time in the mix, before powering through to take the win, with Ward – rather than Van Der Ploeg – taking second for BridgeLane, and McCarthy taking the final step on the podium.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence
|1:01:13
|2
|Tristan Ward (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|3
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Bora Hansgrohe
|4
|Cameron Ivory (Aus) GPMStulz
|5
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic development team
|6
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Ben Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|8
|Shannon Johnson (Aus)
|9
|Mathew Ross (Aus)
|10
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|11
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Pro Racing Sunchine Coast
|12
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|13
|Todd Satchell (Aus)
|0:00:06
|14
|Nick Spratt (Aus) MTOSS Racing
|15
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|16
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic development team
|17
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|18
|Russell Gill (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|19
|Daniel Bucknall (Aus)
|20
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus)
|21
|David Randall (Aus) Butterfields - Appselec p/b Van Daam Racing
|22
|Dominik Dudkiewicz (Aus)
|23
|Alex Holden (Aus) Subaru - Anchor Point Racing Team
|24
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) EvoPro Racing
|0:00:13
|25
|Aaron Watts (Aus) GPMStulz
|26
|Toby Stewart (Aus) Phoenix cycling collective
|27
|Adam Lloyd (Aus) MTOSS Racing
|28
|Cameron Layton (Aus) Futuro - Maxxis Pro Cycling presented by Velo Gita
|29
|Guy Kalma (Aus)
|30
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:15
|31
|Tom Chapman (Aus)
|32
|Nathan Booth (Aus) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|33
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Futuro - Maxxis Pro Cycling presented by Velo Gita
|34
|Samuel Volkers (Aus) Memil Pro Cycling
|35
|Joel Walsh (Aus) GPMStulz
|36
|Harrison Bailey (Aus) GPMStulz
|37
|Jarrod Currie (Aus)
|38
|Brendan Johnston (Aus)
|0:00:19
|39
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|0:00:22
|40
|Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic development team
|41
|Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic development team
|0:00:25
|42
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|43
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|44
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|0:00:41
|45
|Scott Bowden (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|46
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|47
|Riley Field (Aus)
|48
|Cameron Roberts (Aus) GPMStulz
|49
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St. George Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|50
|Julian Thomson (Aus) GPMStulz
|0:00:48
|51
|Jason Lea (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|52
|Aden Reynolds (Aus) GPMStulz
|53
|Lachlan Glasspool (Aus)
|54
|Toby Orchard (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:52
|55
|Jacob Warman (Aus)
|0:01:15
|56
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:01:54
|57
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|58
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|59
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Inform TM Insight MAKE
|0:02:39
|DNF
|Benjamin Van Dam (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|DNF
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|DNF
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic development team
|DNF
|Thomas Coates (Aus) Futuro - Maxxis Pro Cycling presented by Velo Gita
|DNF
|Michael Bettany (Aus) Futuro - Maxxis Pro Cycling presented by Velo Gita
|DNF
|Tasman Nankervis (Aus) GPMStulz
|DNF
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Nero Bianchi
|DNF
|Alex Kinnane (Aus)
|DNF
|Matk Seddon (Aus)
|DNF
|Naish Chapman (Aus)
|DNF
|Daniel Taylor (Aus)
|DNF
|Jade Maddern (Aus)
|DNS
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Drapac Cannondale Holistic development team
|DNS
|Aden Reynolds (Aus) GPMStulz
|DNS
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) St. George Cycling Club Team
|DNS
|Matthias Kiernan (Aus)
|DNS
|Braeden Dean (Aus)
